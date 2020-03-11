The E arts and entertainment calendar for March 12 to 19

Friday-Saturday: Students Acting Out
• Theater: A great weekend of aspiring high school and middle school thespians showing off their emoting abilities. "As You Like It", comes to life at Crescent Valley High School; "Mama Mia" continues its run at Corvallis High; West Albany High School sweetens the pot with "Mary Poppins" and not to be out done, Memorial Middle School brings new meaning to spring fever with their production of "Sleeping Beauty."
Sunday: Oregon History and Historical Music
• Event: Oregon's history comes to life from the dead with stories about Oregon and Linn County historic cemeteries, presented by Kuri Gill, Coordinator of the Oregon Historic Cemeteries Program and the Linn Country Historical Society at Lakeside Center at the Mennonite Village
• Event: The masterworks of Bach to Franck grace the weekend performed by featured pianist Sunghee Kim and cellist, Victoria Wolff. Segueing into the lovely organ majesty of Bach, Boellman and Manz, performed by organist Lisa Boylan, at the Albany First United Methodist church.
Thursday
Venues
Albany Eagles - Line Dance, 7 p.m.
Bombs Away Cafe - Corvallis Funk & Jazz Jam, 9 p.m.
Calapooia Brewing Co. - Wild Hog in the Woods, 7 p.m.
Front Street Bar & Grill - Thursday Night Trivia, 7 p.m.
More
Early Childhood Storytime, 10 to 11 a.m., every second and fourth Thursday, Scio Public Library, 38957 NW 1st Ave., Scio. A fun way to introduce babies, toddlers and preschoolers to interactive skills such as reading, listening, and social interactions. Information: 503-394-3342.
Guitar Group, 10:10 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Meets every Thursday. Group of guitar players of all skill levels that learn and share music, engage in conversations and try new jams. Information: tpos@communityoutreachinc.org.
Radical Womxn of Color Fest, 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Memorial Union Ballroom, OSU, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. All day event celebrating femmes of color in the community. Events to include performance, workshops, vendors, dance, concert and more. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/345636029652801/.
University Chorale, noon Tuesdays and Thursdays, Benton Hall room 204, OSU campus, Corvallis. An “all comer” choir open to the community. Singers of all levels of singing experience welcome. No fee. Information: liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/music.
Sustainability Fair and Town Hall, 5 to 7 p.m., Fair; 7 to 9 p.m., Town Hall, CH2M Hill Alumni Center, OSU, 725 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Community sustainability event with more than 60 hands-on exhibits, music by the Nick Rivard Jazz Guitar Duo and free buffet of local organic food. Town Hall keynote speaker Kristin Eberhard of Sightline Institute, will speak on “Bold Action: Communities Respond to the Climate Crisis.” Free. Information: www.sustainablecorvallis.org.
Artist Reception: Artist Accelerator Residency Exhibit, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., The Arts Center, Corrine Woodman Gallery, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Artist reception showcasing the works of four artists, Kristie Potwora, Shagufta Mulla, Margot Dedrick and Sabra Comins, who have completed a four-month artist residency. Coming from a wide range of backgrounds, each artist brings a unique perspective to their creative businesses and art practices. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/31y9JTN.
DIY Home and Health: Dryer Sheets and Foot Scrubs, 6 to 7 p.m., Lebanon Community Library, 55 Academy St. Participants ages 16 and up are invited to learn recipes and make samples of dryer sheets, peppermint foot scrub and more. Space and materials are limited, registration required. Information/registration: 541-258-4926.
World Cultures and Travel Series, 6 to 8 p.m., second Thursday of the month, Brownsville Library, Kirk Room, 146 Spaulding Ave. Monthly series by local photographer and world traveler Don Lyon. Information: 541-466-5454.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. For current rehearsal venue information call, 541-224-3428.
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. N.W., Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
Imagine Acoustic Open Mic, 7 to 9 p.m. Monthly Second Thursdays, Imagine Coffee Live Arts, 5460 SW Philomath Blvd., Corvallis. Sign up 6:30 p.m. Traditional coffeehouse collectively hosted. Free. All ages welcome. Information: 541-286-4340.
“Beauty and the Beast, Jr.”, 7 p.m., Calapooia Middle School, 830 24th Ave.SE, Albany. Calapooia Middle School presents the timeless musical Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast, Jr.” All the magic and love of the traditional story will be performed by talented middle schoolers. Admission: $5 general; $3 students and seniors. Information: http://bit.ly/3cm2kf4.
BYU International Folk Dance Ensemble presents: Journey: A World of Dance and Music, 7 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. An evening of colorful international folk dancing, presented by the BYU International Folk Dance Ensemble. “Journey” is a program of dances from nations across the globe including Ukraine, Russia, Korea, Poland, Mexico and the United States. Musical accompaniment for the dancers will be provided by folk music group, Mountain Strings. Admission: $12. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/38pwmf.
“Squirrel Lake”, 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W. Directed by Scott Harvey, “Squirrel Lake” by Brian Mitchell, brings a family together for the reading of their mother’s will. Through a series of misunderstandings, the family becomes convinced that the neighbor claiming to be a nun is actually a prostitute. As things get a little out of hand, Squirrel Lake proves that even the unlucky in life can find happiness and contentment if they simply look for the gifts given. Not recommended for children under 16 years of age. Admission: $14 adult; $11 senior and youth. Information/tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=civic.
Friday
Venues
2 Towns Ciderhouse - Fresh-Pressed Jams: BMW, jazz trio, 5 p.m.
Albany Eagles - Live Music: Dave Black, 8 p.m.
Bodhi Bakery - Windswept Sextet, 6 p.m.
Bombs Away Cafe - Fortune’s Folly, 9 p.m., $10
Imagine Coffee - DR & TR Group, guitar & vocals, 7 p.m.
Interzone Cafe - Records from Detroit with DJ Nails, 7 p.m.
Peacock Tavern - Groove at the Top of the Peacock, 9 p.m.
Pig & Olive - The Weather Machine, 9:30 p.m., $5, 21+.
The Barn at Hickory Station - Facepaint at The Barn, 5:30 p.m., $2-$3 balloon art; $5-$7 Facepaint; $2 festival glitter.
More
Class: Oil Painting with Don Ross, 10 a.m. to noon, Linn County Arts Guild, 605 Main St., Lebanon. Oil painting class with Don Ross, of a picture of a stream through trees. Cost: $50. Information: http://linncountyartsguild.org.
Preschool Storytime (ages 3-5 years), 10 a.m. Fridays, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 N.W. Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Information: 541-766-6794 or thebestlibrary.net.
Tai Chi Class, 10 a.m., Community Room, Scio Fire Station, 38975 SW Sixth Ave., Scio. Noncompetitive, self-paced system of gentle physical exercise and stretching. Let by Tai Chi master instructor, Suman Brakhas, movements can be done standing or sitting. Free. Information: http://sciosource.com/index.html.
Toddler Storytime, 10:15 a.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. S.E., Albany. Information: 541-917-7583 or library.cityofalbany.net.
Author Review: Oregon’s Island in the Sky: Geology Road Guide to Marys Peak by Bob Lillie, noon, Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Local author Bob Lillie will discuss his book, “Oregon’s Island in the Sky.” Free. Information: http://library.cityofalbany.net/friends-of-the-library/.
March Crafternoon for Kids, 12:30 p.m., Corvallis Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Children and their families are invited to make fun seasonal crafts. All supplies provided. Free. Information: https://cbcpubliclibrary.net/crafternoon/.
Teen Afternoon, 1 to 3:30 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. Middle to high school students are invited to play games and make art with friends. Snacks and supplies provided. Free. Information: www.cbcpl.net.
Opening Reception: Monterey Jazz Festival Posters by Earl Newman Exhibit, 5 to 7 p.m., Benton County Historical Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. Since 1963, silkscreen artist Earl Newman, has designed and produced Monterey Jazz Festival posters by hand. Free, donations appreciated. Information: http://bit.ly/3bA2uPK.
St. Patrick’s Dinner Party, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Santiam Excursion Trains, 750 S. Third St., Lebanon. St. Patrick’s themed dinner including green beer, a 2.5 hour ride, dinner and music. A 21 and over event, a valid ID will be checked at the depot. Cost: $60 general; $30 military. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2Pfri62.
Corvallis Square Dancers at the Beach, 6:45 to 9:45 p.m., Gleneden Beach Community Club, 110 Azalea St., Gleneden Beach. The Corvallis Square Dance club will host two nights of dancing at the Gleneden Community Club. Caller is Charlotte Jeskey; cuer is Sandy Harris. Admission: $6 at the door. Information: www.corvallissquares.com.
“Beauty and the Beast, Jr.”, 7 p.m., Calapooia Middle School, 830 24th Ave.SE, Albany. Calapooia Middle School presents the timeless musical Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast, Jr.” All the magic and love of the traditional story will be performed by talented middle schoolers. Admission: $5 general; $3 students and seniors. Information: http://bit.ly/3cm2kf4.
“As You Like It”, 7 p.m., Crescent Valley High School Theater, 4444 NW Highland Dr., Corvallis. The Corvallis Leadership Commonweatlh will perform William Shakespeare’s romantic comedy “As You Like It,” a tale of love manifested in its varied forms, directed by Marian Scadden, as part of a year-long Shakespeare class. Admission: $5 ages 12 and up; $3 ages three to 11. Tickets can be purchased at the door. Information: https://www.corvallisleadershipcommonwealth.com/much-ado-play.
“Mama Mia” 7 p.m., Corvallis High School Main Stage Theater, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave. When a young woman wants to invite the father she’s never met to her wedding, she discovers that there are three possibilities. With music by the Swedish pop group ABBA, “Mama Mia” is a musical romp with dazzling dance numbers and an uplifting story. Admission: $13 adults; $11 seniors; $11 students 12 to 19; $9 youth; and $7 children four and under. Information/tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?theatre=csd.
“Sleeping Beauty”, 7 p.m., Memorial Middle School, 1050 Queen Ave. SW, Albany. The Memorial Middle School Drama class presents “Sleeping Beauty” by Michele L. Vacca, an elegant and amusing version of the Perrault romance, with comedy, romance, and classical dance thrown in. Admission: $4 general; $2 students. Information: http://bit.ly/2vsbkip.
Spring Musical: Mary Poppins, 7 p.m., West Albany High School, 1130 Queen Ave. SW. Musical based on the stories of P.L. Travers and the Walt Disney film, Mary Poppins is an enchanting story about everyone’s favorite, practically perfect nanny, Admission: $10 general; $12 premium; $15 red premium. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2SDGrPg.
Shamrockin’ Shenanigans: Corvallis Irish Dance Showcase, 7 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. St. Patrick’s Day celebration with traditional and contemporary Irish dance, live music and shenanigans. Admission: $16 general; $13 seniors and students. Information/tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?actions=46&p=23.
Whiteside Live: Corey Harris with Clara Baker, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Clara Baker, a local indie-Americana songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, will open for contemporary bluesman, Corey Harris. Well versed in the early history of the blues guitar, Corey Harris mixes a variety of influences, from New Orleans to the Caribbean to Africa, with rich expressive music. Admission: $15 advance; $20 day of show. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2NrvChL.
LBCC Winter Choral Concert: You Do Not Walk Alone, 7;30 p.m., Russell Tripp Performance Center, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany. An evening of song featuring LBCC’s Chamber and Concert Choirs, along with A cappella groups Blue Light Special and the Sirens. Admission: $10 general; $7 senior; $25 VIP with pre-show reception; college students and children under 18 admitted free. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2OQrnNm.
“Squirrel Lake”, 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W. Directed by Scott Harvey, “Squirrel Lake” by Brian Mitchell, brings a family together for the reading of their mother’s will. Through a series of misunderstandings, the family becomes convinced that the neighbor claiming to be a nun is actually a prostitute. As things get a little out of hand, Squirrel Lake proves that even the unlucky in life can find happiness and contentment if they simply look for the gifts given. Not recommended for children under 16 years of age. Admission: $14 adult; $11 senior and youth. Information/tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=civic.
Dennis Monroe and his Blues & Funk All-Stars, 8 p.m., Meet’n Place Tavern, 1150 Main St., Philomath. Admission is free. The bar is 21 and over. Information, call 541-929-3130.
Saturday
Venues
2 Towns Ciderhouse - St. Paddy’s Street Party, downtown Corvallis, 12 p.m.
Barsideous Brewing - Barsideous Comedy Night: Sam Miller and Terry Geil, 7 p.m. $8.
Bigfoot Grille - The Bush Pilots, 6 p.m. Free.
Bodhi Bakery - DRTR, 6 p.m.
Bombs Away Cafe - Space Neighbors, Bombs Away and you, 9:30 p.m. $5. 21+
Calapooia Brewing Co. - The Dead Band, 7 p.m.
Cascade BBQ - Blues & BBQ: Webster Chicago Blues, 6 p.m.
Conversion Brewing Lebanon - Playing for Tips: The Broken Bard, 8 p.m.
Growler Cafe - Lane Norberg, singer, songwriter. 6 p.m.
Imagine Coffee - Loose Flagstone, Celtic, 7 p.m.
Peacock Tavern - Groove at the Top of the Peacock, 9 p.m.
Pig & Olive - The Nettles, 5 p.m.
Squirrels - Joanne Broh Band with Jerry Zyback, Bill Foss and Don Elkington, smokin’ blues and R&B, 9 p.m.
Sybaris Restaurant - Mixology Madness fundraiser, 4 to 7 p.m., $50
The Barn at Hickory Station - Cornhole Tournament, noon to 7 p.m.
More
Cheadle Lake Water Trail Paddle 2020, 9 to 11 a.m., Cheadle Lake North Shore parking lot and boat launch, River Drive, Lebanon. Paddle to learn about the history of Cheadle Lake, a natural lake within the city limits of Lebanon. Bring your kayak, canoe or other non-motorized watercraft, children under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Life vests are required; all participants must sign a waiver of liability to participate. Free, registration from 8:15 to 8:55 a.m. Information: https://buildlebanontrails.com/events/cheadle-lake-water-trail-paddle-2020/.
iRun for Kids 5K and 10K, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., West Albany High School, 1130 Queen Ave. SW. Annual fundraiser for the Albany Public Schools Foundation, starting and finishing at the West Albany High School stadium. Fun run for all ages and all experience levels. Cost: $55 to $10. Information/registration: https://www.irunforkids.com/.
Corvallis Indoor Winter Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, Jan. 11 through April 13, Benton County Fairgrounds, Guerber Hall, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis. Market offers a wide variety of fine quality crafted items, organically grown vegetables and fruits as well as artisan baked breads. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Jen Reed Story Time, 10 a.m., most Saturdays, Imagine Coffee, 5460 S.W. Philomath Blvd., Corvallis. Information: 541-286-4340.
Santiam Hearts to Arts Art Fest, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Stewart’s Hall, 158 SW Broadway, Mill City. Handmade arts and crafts, free parking, food and drink. No pets please. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/31M65Wr or call 503-507-2941.
OSU Annual Spring Fever Ball with Cool Shoes showcase, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Memorial Union Ballroom, OSU, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Ballroom and Latin dance competition as well as line dance, two step and country swing portions. Categories will include Newcomer, Bronze and Silver, along with a Community category for those who do not dance competitive ballroom regularly. Community is open to dancers of all ages and anyone who would like to register. Admission: $10-$25. Information/registration/tickets: https://www.facebook.com/events/2703000929763899/.
Lecture: Family Search - Finding Digital Records by Tom O’Brien, 10:30 a.m. to noon., Benton County Museum, Moreland Auditorium, 1101 Main St., Philomath. Guest Lecturer Tom O’Brien will speak about the Family Search on digital records.. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/3cykbQf.
¡Los Cuentos!: bilingual story time for kids, 11 a.m. second Saturdays, Corvallis Benton County Library, 645 N.W. Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Free to attend. Children of all ages welcome. Information: 541-766-6794.
Winter Wildlife Field Day: Water: The Life in Wildlife, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Willamette Valley National Wildlife Refuge Complex, 26208 Finley Refuge Rd., Corvallis. Bilingual environmental education events with 14 stations scattered around the Refuge headquarters building and along the trail leading to Display Pond. Activities include a new obstacle course, osprey fishing, nature photography, Chintimini’s live birds, owl pellet dissection, toddler area, nature walks, pon studies, book mobile and fish specimens. Free. Information:https://www.facebook.com/events/2506993399517108/.
Run to Get Lucky 5k and 15k and St. Paddy’s Street Party, noon to 3 p.m., Riverfront :Commemorative Park, 126 SW First St., Corvallis. A 15k, 10k, 5k, 1 mile and 1k race for the Irish in all of us, featuring an afternoon start. Walk, run, race or stroll along the waterfront and through local parks. Live music from 5 to 11 p.m., featuring The Nettles; traditional Irish dancers and The Incompatibles. Cost: $35 5k; $40 10k; $45 15k; $15 family 1k & 1 mile; $25 Beer/Cider Mile Relay. Information/registration: https://www.runtogetlucky.com/registration.html.
March MAAAdness, noon to 5 p.m., Iron Water Ranch, 35179 Riverside Dr., Albany. A lamb event for snuggles, hugs and bottle feeding the bummer lambs. Event is on-site and indoors and will be determining the cutest lamb of 2020. Admission: $8 per person; children 3 and under admitted free. Information: http://bit.ly/2Ts23ju.
Pi...Probably, 1 to 2 p.m., Corvallis Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Celebrate Pi Day with an interactive presentation by OSU math fanatic, Sarah Hagan. Interactive talk will allow participants to estimate pi by throwing toothpicks, flipping coins and selecting random numbers from a hat. No math background required. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2VJEyE3.
“As You Like It”, 2 p.m., Crescent Valley High School Theater, 4444 NW Highland Dr., Corvallis. The Corvallis Leadership Commonweatlh will perform William Shakespeare’s romantic comedy “As You Like It,” a tale of love manifested in its varied forms, directed by Marian Scadden, as part of a year-long Shakespeare class. Admission: $5 ages 12 and up; $3 ages three to 11. Tickets can be purchased at the door. Information: https://www.corvallisleadershipcommonwealth.com/much-ado-play.
Willamette Apprentice Ballet Student Choreography Competition and Fundraiser, 5 to 9 p.m., Oddfellows Hall, 223 SW Second St., Corvallis. New works choreographed and performed by the newest generation of dancers, as well as alumni dancers from previous years performances. Admission: Information/tickets: http://biggirlballet.com/?page_id=4.
Corvallis Square Dancers at the Beach, 6:45 to 9:45 p.m., Gleneden Beach Community Club, 110 Azalea St., Gleneden Beach. The Corvallis Square Dance club will host two nights of dancing at the Gleneden Community Club. Caller is Charlotte Jeskey; cuer is Sandy Harris. Admission: $6 at the door. Information: www.corvallissquares.com.
“Beauty and the Beast, Jr.”, 1 and 7 p.m., Calapooia Middle School, 830 24th Ave.SE, Albany. Calapooia Middle School presents the timeless musical Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast, Jr.” All the magic and love of the traditional story will be performed by talented middle schoolers. Admission: $5 general; $3 students and seniors. Information: http://bit.ly/3cm2kf4.
2nd Saturday Art Day: Pi Day with OSU Math Department and Howland Scavenger Hunt, 1 p.m., The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Celebrate the beauty of math with puzzling problems and dazzling displays of math magic. Community Scavenger Hunt is on for the inspiring and intriguing in community art with prizes. Monthly second Saturday, for art making and activities for the whole family. Free. Information: 541-754-1551 or visit https://theartscenter.net/2nd-saturday-art-day/.
“Mama Mia” 2 and 7 p.m., Corvallis High School Main Stage Theater, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave. When a young woman wants to invite the father she’s never met to her wedding, she discovers that there are three possibilities. With music by the Swedish pop group ABBA, “Mama Mia” is a musical romp with dazzling dance numbers and an uplifting story. Admission: $13 adults; $11 seniors; $11 students 12 to 19; $9 youth; and $7 children four and under. Information/tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?theatre=csd.
The Fan Film Project Corvallis Chapter, 4 p.m. every Saturday, 1394 N.W. Dream Place, Corvallis. The chapter seeks participants for every aspect of production: makeup, prop and set construction, equipment operations, computer graphics and more. The group is working on locally produced, "Dr. Who"-inspired short films, as well as a TV program. Information, see whofanfilm.com and intergalacticspacerangers.com. Local information: Bob Greenwade, bobgreenwade@gmx.com.
“Sleeping Beauty”, 7 p.m., Memorial Middle School, 1050 Queen Ave. SW, Albany. The Memorial Middle School Drama class presents “Sleeping Beauty” by Michele L. Vacca, an elegant and amusing version of the Perrault romance, with comedy, romance, and classical dance thrown in. Admission: $4 general; $2 students. Information: http://bit.ly/2vsbkip.
Spring Musical: Mary Poppins, 7 p.m., West Albany High School, 1130 Queen Ave. SW. Musical based on the stories of P.L. Travers and the Walt Disney film, Mary Poppins is an enchanting story about everyone’s favorite, practically perfect nanny, Admission: $10 general; $12 premium; $15 red premium. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2SDGrPg.
“Squirrel Lake”, 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W. Directed by Scott Harvey, “Squirrel Lake” by Brian Mitchell, brings a family together for the reading of their mother’s will. Through a series of misunderstandings, the family becomes convinced that the neighbor claiming to be a nun is actually a prostitute. As things get a little out of hand, Squirrel Lake proves that even the unlucky in life can find happiness and contentment if they simply look for the gifts given. Not recommended for children under 16 years of age. Admission: $14 adult; $11 senior and youth. Information/tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=civic.
Corvallis Comedy Night: Emmy Blotnick, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Comedian Emmy Blotnick presents deep thoughts about shallow subjects. Hear takes on the latest cultural events including pop culture to politics. All audience members under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult or guardian. Admission: $14. Information/tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?actions=49&p=35.
Dance Planet! 7:30 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2945 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis. Family friendly event, most second Saturday’s. Dance your own way to a joyous blend of music and rhythms from across the globe and decades. Admission: suggested $5 to $10 donation. Proceeds got to Earth-friendly causes.
Sunday
Venues
Calapooia Brewing Co. - Blues Jam, 4 p.m.
Redgate Vineyard Independence - Dinna Fash, Celtic, 2 to 4 p.m., $5.
The Barn at Hickory Station - Painted Pallet paint event, 11:30 a..m., $35.
More
Vert Fest 2020, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., McAlexander Fieldhouse, OSU, 1800 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Climbing competition with industry booths and demos, clinics and bouldering competition. Admission $35 advance, $40 day of event; OSU students and Rec Sports members; $40 advance; $45 day of event; OSU community; general public. Information: http://bit.ly/3aSrQIe.
Cumberland Community Center Open House, 2 to 4 p.m., Cumberland Community Events Center, 401 Main St. SE, Albany. Monthly open house for tours, questions or a friendly hello. Information: 541-905-0545.
“Sleeping Beauty”, 2 p.m., Memorial Middle School, 1050 Queen Ave. SW, Albany. The Memorial Middle School Drama class presents “Sleeping Beauty” by Michele L. Vacca, an elegant and amusing version of the Perrault romance, with comedy, romance, and classical dance thrown in. Admission: $4 general; $2 students. Information: http://bit.ly/2vsbkip.
“Mama Mia” 2 p.m., Corvallis High School Main Stage Theater, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave. When a young woman wants to invite the father she’s never met to her wedding, she discovers that there are three possibilities. With music by the Swedish pop group ABBA, “Mama Mia” is a musical romp with dazzling dance numbers and an uplifting story. Admission: $13 adults; $11 seniors; $11 students 12 to 19; $9 youth; and $7 children four and under. Information/tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?theatre=csd.
George Atkinson: Father of Oregon Public Education, 2 p.m., Lakeside Center, Mennonite Village, 2180 54th Ave. SE, Albany. Historical society program presentation made by Don Sevetson retired clergy and author, featuring George Atkinson, the father of Oregon Public Education . Information: gr.harrison@comcast.net.
Corvallis Community Band Winter Concert: Of Sailors and Whales, 2 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. The Corvallis Community Band presents Of Sailors and Whales, musically depicting the tale of the novel “Moby Dick,” a winter concert with nautical connections. Community Band directors, Steve Matthes and Lia Poole will be joined by guest conductor Erik Leung, current Director of Bands at OSU. Also featured will be guest vocalists Gale Hazel, and Joe Battrick, along with Anne and Larry Hubble. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/731535877346317/.
Linn County Historical Society: Oregon and Linn County Historic Cemeteries, 2 p.m., Lakeside Center, Mennonite Village, 2180 54th Ave. SE, Albany. Kuri Gill, Coordinator of the Oregon Historic Cemeteries Program, will share interesting histories, surprising challenges and inspiring rescue stories of historic cemeteries. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/38JtwCs.
Crossroads International Benefit Concert: Masterworks from Bach to Franck, 2:30 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church-ELCA-Corvallis, 435 NW 21st St. Featured performers cellist Victoria Wolff, and pianist Sunghee Kim, will play the musical masterpieces from Bach to Franck. Light reception to follow. Admission: $5 to $25 sliding scale at the door. Information: http://bit.ly/2W3Q0KD.
Lenten Organ Series Recital: Lisa Boylan, 3 p.m., Albany First United Methodist Church, 1115 28th Ave. SW. Lisa Boylan, organist at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, will play a 30-minute program including works by J.S. Bach, Leon Böellman and Paul Manz. Free, all are welcome. Information: http://bit.ly/39jGsz3.
Sundays@3 Concert Series: Resonator Quartet Marimbas, 3 p.m., Church of the Good Samaritan, 333 NW 35th St., Corvallis. Popular and classical music, from Bach to Radiohead; Ray Charles to George Gershwin, arranged for marimba by Michael Charles Smith, founder of the Portland Marimba Lab for youth. Free concert series offered throughout the year featuring quality music from throughout the community and beyond. Information: http://goodsamchurch-episcopal.org/sunday-concerts-2018-2019/.
Learn to Square Dance with the Sweet Home Squarenaders, 4 to 5:30 p.m., every Sunday, Oak Heights School gym, 605 Elm St., Sweet Home. The Sweet Home Squarenaders will be conducting square dance lesson with caller and instructor, Jim Voll. Dress is casual, no partner needed. Families are encouraged to come. Information: Jim, 541-409-1602.
First Sunday Vocal Jam Circle, 4:30 p.m., Community Room, First Alternative Co-op South, 1007 SE Third St., Corvallis. Acapella oral tradition session open to all, no experience or music background needed. Free. Information: 541-760-3069.
Lebanon Square Circlers Square Dance Lessons, 6:30-8 p.m. Sundays, Lebanon IOOF Hall, 20 E. Ash St., Lebanon. No previous dance experience necessary; classes taught by Charlotte Jeskey. The first class is free; donation of $5 per person per session, $12 per family of three or more. No partner required and children are welcome. Information: 541-401-9780 or www.lebanonsquarecirclers.com.
Monday
Venues
Albany Eagles - Line Dancing with DJ Ernie Briggs, 6 p.m.
Calapooia Brewing Co. - Beatles Unplugged Beatle Sing-A-Long with Robert Meade, 8 p.m.
Deluxe Brewing - Yoga + Beer, 6 p.m., $15 yoga & beer; $10 yoga only
Imagine Coffee - Bryson Skaar, piano, 7 p.m.
Schmizza Pizza House - Bow Wow Bingo, 6 p.m.
More
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Tai Chi Class, 10 a.m., Community Room, Scio Fire Station, 38975 SW Sixth Ave., Scio. Noncompetitive, self-paced system of gentle physical exercise and stretching. Let by Tai Chi master instructor, Suman Brakhas, movements can be done standing or sitting. Free. Information: http://sciosource.com/index.html.
ESL Conversation Classes, 10 a.m., Conference room (second floor) Corvallis-Benton County Library, 645 N.W. Monroe Ave. A weekly ESL (English as Second Language) class will be available every Monday for any skill level. Information: 541-766-6793.
Wiggly Wobblers, 10 a.m. first and third Mondays, Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., Philomath. Information: 541-929-3016 or thebestlibrary.net.
ESL Grammar Class, 12:30 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 N.W. Monroe Ave., Learn and practice English grammar with a teacher and other students! Improve your pronunciation and vocabulary. For intermediate students. No registration is required, but classes are restricted to English-as-a-Second-Language-learners/students only.
Beginning Guitar Instruction, 1 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. Teens ages 12 to adults, are invited to learn to play the guitar. Participants must bring their own guitar, registration is required. Instruction will run through the month of March. Free. Information/registration: 541-929-3016 or visit www.cbcpl.net.
Low Vision/Macular Degeneration Support Group, 2 p.m., every third Monday, Chintimini Senior & Community Center, 2601 NW Tyler St., Corvallis. Information on assistive devices and coping skills for those with macular generation of other types of low vision. Free support group. Information: John or Stella Gallagher, 541-740-2817.
Starker Lecture Series: Women as Change Agents in Forestry: Robin Wall Kimmerer, 5 p.m. reception; 5:30 p.m. lecture, CH2M Hill Alumni Center Ballroom, 725 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Mother, plant ecologist, writer and SUNY Distinguished Teaching Professor at the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry in Syracuse, New York, Dr. Kimmerers’ research interests incorporate both traditional indigenous knowledge and scientific perspectives. Free childcare ages three and up available pre-registration at http://bit.ly/2uPNzjC. Event is free. Information: https://www.forestry.oregonstate.edu/starker-lectures.
Line Dance, Couples Dance, Dance Lesson, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. S.W., Albany. Instructor Ernie Briggs leads a dance lesson at 7 p.m. Admission: $4 per person. Information: 541-974-0470.
Yoga and Beer, 6 p.m., Deluxe Brewing, 635 Water Ave., NW, Albany. Third Monday of each month. Detox/retox, all-levels flow class with instructor Cait Gill. Registration includes practice and first pint. Cost for yoga class only: $10; class with beer: $15. Participants need to arrive 5 to 10 minutes early. Bring mat, if possible. Space is limited; 21+ only, advanced registration is recommended. Information and registration: http://www.cheersandnamaste.com/events/deluxe.
Hora Del Cuento, Bilingual Storytime, 6:30 p.m., Albany Main Library, 2450 14th Ave., SE. Spanish and English storytime for all ages. Event is free. Information: www.library.cityofalbany.net.
Yoga in the Gallery, 7 p.m., The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. First and third Mondays. Drop in only yoga. Bring your own mat, if possible. Cost: $5 suggested donation. Information: https://theartscenter.net/events/.
Role Play Club, 7 p.m., Monday, Harrisburg Public Library, 354 Smith St. Role Play Club with Jonathan, everyone gets to decide the future or the past of the group. All ages 11 and up are welcome. Information: 541-995-6949 or visit http://www.ci.harrisburg.or.us/library/page/role-play-club.
West African Dance, 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. Mondays, Odd Fellows Hall, 223 S.W. Second St., Corvallis. Cost: $15 general, $10 students. Information: 541-754-0521.
Tuesday
Venues
Bigfoot Grille - James Wright, 6 p.m.
Imagine Coffee - Celtic Jam, 7 p.m.
Schmizza Pizza House - St. Patty’s Party: Santiam with Johnathan Sterling, 6 p.m.
Sweet Red Bistro - Kiss Me I’m Irish: Celebrating late night St. Paddy’s Day, 9:30 p.m. $10 advance; $15 door
More
University Chorale, noon Tuesdays and Thursdays, Benton Hall room 204, OSU campus, Corvallis. An “all comer” choir open to the community. Singers of all levels of singing experience welcome. No fee. Information: liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/music.
Craft Night with The Art Center, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Crafts and conversation for ages 16 and older; anyone under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Supplies provided or bring your own project to work on. Held every third Tuesday. Free. Information: 541-766-6793.
Darkside Cinema Sci-Fi Extravaganza: The Satanic Rites of Dracula (1973), 6 p.m., Darkside Cinema, 215 SW 4th St. Christopher Lee and Peter Cushing star in this chiller of a blood-thirsty count developing a new strain of bubonic plague, with the intent to annihilate life on earth. The first and third Tuesdays of the month, doors open at 6 p.m., for vintage drive-in ads and other treats with feature showing beginning at 7 p.m. Heckling is encouraged. Admission: $5. Visit https://darksidecinema.com/ for more information.
Corvallis Community Choir, Winter term rehearsals, 7-9 p.m., every Tuesday, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2945 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis. Director: Naomi Bennett, Accompanist: Bryson Skaar. Winter Term is a great time to explore singing in a choir. This non-audition secular choir is dedicated to spreading joy through singing. Cost: $50 per term, $15 for students or $5 per week. Website: www.corvalliscommunitychoir.us or email: nonandjay1@gmail.com.
Whiteside and Folklore Society Concert: Téada with Séamus Begley, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 Sw Madison Ave., Corvallis. Irish music group Téada, is driven by a fascination for the timeless, expressive force of music inherited from previous generations of musicians, and is one of Ireland’s traditional music leading exponents Admission: $20-$25. Information/tickets: https://corvallisfolklore.org/home/event/teada/?instance_id=27314.
Wednesday
Venues
Albany Eagles - Timeless Dancers, 1:30 p.m.
Imagine Coffee - Imagine on Canvas Paint Night, 1:$10; 2:$35; 3 or more:$15, 7 to 9 p.m.
More
Tai Chi Class, 10 a.m., Community Room, Scio Fire Station, 38975 SW Sixth Ave., Scio. Noncompetitive, self-paced system of gentle physical exercise and stretching. Let by Tai Chi master instructor, Suman Brakhas, movements can be done standing or sitting. Free. Information: http://sciosource.com/index.html.
Gardening in the PNW Brownbag Series: Fruit, Berries and Veggies in Containers, noon, Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Short information and informal lunch time session. This week’s presenter: Daren Morgan of Shonnards Nursery. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/37oL6dh.
Amore Music Series, 12:15 to 12:45 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Noontime organ recitals and seasonal chamber music concerts performed by Craig Hanson and guest artists. Free. Information: http://www.corvallisfumc.org/music/.
Mid-Valley Low Vision Support Group, 2 p.m., Brookdale Grand Prairie, 1929 Grand Prairie Rd., Albany. Meets every third Wednesday. No membership fee, refreshments served. Information: 541-928-5008.
Adult Craft Night: Felting Soap Balls and Bowls, 5 p.m., Monroe Community Library, 380 N. Fifth St. Adults 18 and up are invited to an evening of adult time making felt soap balls and small felt bowls. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/38m1MDv.
Teen Night, 5 to 7 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. Middle to high school students are invited to play games and make art with friends. Snacks and supplies provided. Free. Information: www.cbcpl.net.
Jefferson Jammers, 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays, Morningstar Grange, Morningstar Road, Millersburg. Classic rock and country. Information: 541-327-9882.
Wednesdays at the Whiteside: Boondock Saints, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Irish Catholic twin brothers, inspired by their faith, cleanse their hometown of evil with their own brand of zealous vigilante justice, while an eccentric FBI agent closes in on their blood-soaked trail. Admission: $5. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2TzkJ11.
Gumbo, 7 to 8:30 p.m., first and third Wednesdays, Old World Deli, 341 S.W. Second St., Corvallis. Oregon original live music. Free. Information: joecasprowiak@comcast.net.
Open Mic, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., every first and third Wednesday, Calapooia Brewing Company, 140 N.E. Hill St., Albany. Musicians, comedians, poets and spoken word artists are welcome to come share original material. Sign-ups begin at 7 p.m. Purchase of an alcoholic beverage or food item is required to play. Information: 818-281-2330.
Thursday
Venues
2 Towns Ciderhouse - Super Smash Bros. Tournament, 6 p.m., $7 play; free to watch; 21+ only
Albany Eagles - Line Dance, 7 p.m.
Bombs Away Cafe - The Irrelevant Podcast’s Comedy Open Mic, 8:30 p.m. $5.
Calapooia Brewing Co. - Scott Austin, acoustic, 7 p.m.
Imagine Coffee - Imagine Open Mic, 7 p.m.
More
Ankeny Wildlife Refuge Bilingual program: Mighty Beavers/Castores Fuertes at Rail Trail, two sessions: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. or 11 a.m. to noon, Ankeny National Wildlife Refuge, 26208 Finley Refuge Rd., Corvallis. Children ages three to five years old are invited to take nature walks, enjoy storytime and other activities. Siblings are welcome. Free. Information: 541-757-7236 or http://bit.ly/2Sgt2Oa.
Guitar Group, 10:10 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Meets every Thursday. Group of guitar players of all skill levels that learn and share music, engage in conversations and try new jams. Information: tpos@communityoutreachinc.org.
University Chorale, noon Tuesdays and Thursdays, Benton Hall room 204, OSU campus, Corvallis. An “all comer” choir open to the community. Singers of all levels of singing experience welcome. No fee. Information: liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/music.
Corvallis Arts Walk, 4 to 8 p.m., downtown Corvallis. Every third Thursdays Corvallis’ art galleries stay open late and artists take over the city. This month’s art walk includes the 2020 Plinkiewisch Scholarship Exhibition at OSU Fairbanks Gallery; “What We See” at CEI ArtWorks Gallery; and artist Laura Allen “A Few of My Favorite Things” at the Art in the Valley Gallery. Information: facebook.com/CorvallisArtsWalk or http://www.corvallisartswalk.com.
Author Event: Kenneth Carpenter, 4:30 p.m., Grass Roots Books & Music, 227 SW Second St., Corvallis. Kenneth Carpenter, is the author of the personal coming-of-age memoir “Borderlands Boy”, a story about a gay boy from a conservative family growing up in the Southwest, coming out, and how he navigated tumultuous times both personally and in the world. Carpenter is a retired professor, civil and LGBT rights activist, Vietnam draft resister and graduate from the University of Oregon. Book signing to follow. Free. Information: https://www.grassrootsbookstore.com/?q=h.calevents.
Music at the Library: David Greenberg, violinist and fiddler, 6 to 7 p.m., Lebanon Community Library, 55 Academy St. A musical journey that wanders between Bach, Scottish, Cape Breton and modern tunes, David Greenberg explores the music on baroque, modern and octave fiddles. Free. Information: https://www.ci.lebanon.or.us/library/page/events-programs.
Get Crafty: Thumbprint Cards, 6 to 7 p.m., Brownsville Community Library, 146 Spaulding Ave. Teens and adults are invited to learn how to make cards using card stock, acrylic paint and a thumbprint. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/3ax5OJU.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. For current rehearsal venue information call, 541-224-3428.
Northwest Banjo Band, 6:30 to 8 p.m. third Thursdays, Papa’s Pizza, 1030 S.W. Third St., Corvallis. There is no cover charge. Information: 541-757-2727.
Meet the Author: New Hikes in Northwest Oregon, 6:30 p.m., Corvallis Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Bill Sullivan, renowned Oregon Hiking author and lecturer, will present his latest book with new hikes within Northwest Oregon. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/3aIsqYL.
Talk: History of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 6:30 p.m., Cumberland Community Events Center, 401 Main St. SE, Albany. Liz Rapp, a member of the Linn Genealogical Society will do a presentation on the Cumberland Church history, people, location and religion. Free. Information: https://www.albanycumberland.org/.
Whiteside Live: Sugarhill Gang & the Furious Five, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Celebrating the 40th anniversary Rappers Delight Tour, Sugarhill Gang and the Furious Five will transport audiences back to the early days of hip hop, along with local talent, Citizens of the Universe and DJ Toggle Beats. Admission: $25. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2FmHs8m.
Local Folk Open Stage, 7 p.m. Imagine Coffee, 5460 SW Philomath Blvd., Corvallis. Local Folk will be at a different location and date for the month of March only. Local Folk will return to its regular schedule on April 14 at The Arts Center in Corvallis. Individuals and groups can sign up to perform one to three songs, ten minutes in length, in a rotating format, or come to watch the show and support the local performers. Free. Sponsored by the Corvallis Folklore Society and the Corvallis Arts Center. Free. Information: k_smith1342@comcast.net or http://bit.ly/2Uujkd0.
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. N.W., Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
Corvallis Old-Time Appalachian Music Jam, 7 to 9:30 p.m., third Thursdays, Old World Deli, 341 S.W. Second St., Corvallis. Back in September.
The Willamette Valley PhotoArts Guild meets the third Thursday of each month, except August & December, 7:00 pm at the OSU Center for Humanities Autzen House on the corner of 8th & Jefferson in Corvallis. Open to the public. We have a brief business meeting, with a main program beginning around 7:30 pm. The goal of our group is to promote and support fine-art photography in the Willamette Valley. Our programs include invited fine-art photographers and member presentations. Guests are welcome.
OSU’s School of Communication and Arts presents: Slavic Soul Party, 7:30 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th Ave., Corvallis. Hear fiery Balkan brass, irresistible beats, Roma accordion wizardry and virtuoso jazz chops, offered by the Balkan-Soul-Gypsy-Funk band, Slavic Soul Party. Nine musicians bring sounds of life through a Balkan brass filter, reimagining the tradition, making new music out of immigration, integration and ingenuity. Admission: $30-$35 advance; $35-$40 at the door; $10 OSU students; $5 CAFA . Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2MJtgdG.