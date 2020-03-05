The E arts and entertainment calendar for March 5 to 12

Weekend: 'Mamma Mia!'

• Theater: Corvallis High School senior Janessa Minta plays Sophie in this Corvallis School District Theater production, which continues in fine ABBA form this weekend and is guaranteed to continue drawing massive audiences. So, quick, this week's details so you can grab your tickets fast: Friday's 7 p.m. performance is a sing-along, so please practice your "The Winner Takes It All." Shows are also scheduled for 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday this week. Tickets: $13 for adults, $11 for students and seniors, $9 for youth 11 and under, and $7 for children 4 and under. Information: 541-750-7990 or http://bit.ly/2VKuElF. Good luck!