The E arts and entertainment calendar for March 26 to April 2

THURSDAY
Venues
Albany Eagles - Line Dance, 7 p.m.
Barsideous Brewing - CANCELED: Paint Party: Lunar Reflection, 6 p.m. $40 adults; $25 under 16. http://bit.ly/2vJkWVO.
Favorite Mistake Sportsbar - CANCELED: The Faculty Project, acoustic, 8 p.m.
Imagine Coffee - CANCELED: Advocate Storytelling, 7 p.m.
More
CANCELED: Early Childhood Storytime, 10 to 11 a.m., every second and fourth Thursday, Scio Public Library, 38957 NW 1st Ave., Scio. A fun way to introduce babies, toddlers and preschoolers to interactive skills such as reading, listening, and social interactions. Information: 503-394-3342.
Guitar Group, 10:10 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Meets every Thursday. Group of guitar players of all skill levels that learn and share music, engage in conversations and try new jams.
CANCELED: Spring Break at the Library: Steve’s Creature Features, 11 a.m., Lebanon.
CANCELED: Drop-in and Craft, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Corvallis Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Children and their families are invited to come for an afternoon of crafting. All craft supplies provided. Free. Information: https://corvallisbenton.librarycalendar.com/events/drop-and-craft.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. For current rehearsal venue information call, 541-224-3428.
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. N.W., Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
FRIDAY
Venues
2 Towns Ciderhouse - POSTPONED: Fresh Pressed Jams: Mark Holt, bluegrass, 6 p.m. Free. 21+ only.
Albany Eagles - Live Music: Reckless Rockhounds, 7 p.m.
Bodhi Bakery - CANCELED: Marilyn Jordan, 6 p.m.
Imagine Coffee - CANCELED: Russell James, guitar & vocals, 7 p.m.
More
CANCELED: Preschool Storytime (ages 3-5 years), 10 a.m. Fridays, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 N.W. Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Information: 541-766-6794 or thebestlibrary.net.
CANCELED: Toddler Storytime, 10:15 a.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. S.E., Albany. Information: 541-917-7583 or library.cityofalbany.net.
CANCELED: CrafterNoon: Fabric Shopping Bag, 1 to 3 p.m., Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Make your own shopping bag to take to the store. Class is free registration required. All attendees will need to bring your own supplies; a supply list will be provided at time of registration. Information/registration: 541-258-4919.
CANCELED: Kids Drive-In Movie, 3 to 4 p.m., Corvallis Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Young children are invited to make their very own cars from cardboard and drive them to the movie theater in the main meeting room to watch a short kids’ film. All materials, snacks and boxes are provided. Free. Information: https://cbcpubliclibrary.net/spring-break-fun/.
CANCELED: Z-Hall Music Jam Session, 7 p.m., ZCBJ Hall, 38704 N. Main St., Scio. For years acoustic musicians have been coming to the hall to play and sing fiddle tunes, bluegrass and country. Audience and musicians bring goodies and enjoy themselves the fourth Friday of every month. Information: 503-394-2922 or email zhall@smt-net.com.
CANCELED: Best Cellar, 7:30 p.m., Methodist Church, 150 NW 11th St., Corvallis. Best Cellar is a once-a-month evening of acoustic music with light refreshments. Admission is “pay what you will.” Children are free. Information: contact Mark Weiss at mjweiss@cmug.com. (last Friday of each month)
CANCELED: Dennis Monroe and his Blues & Funk All-Stars, 8 p.m., Meet’n Place Tavern, 1150 Main St., Philomath. Admission is free. The bar is 21 and over. Information, call 541-929-3130.
SATURDAY
Venues
Bigfoot Grille - CANCELED: The True Amateurs, folk, rock, 6 p.m.
Bodhi Bakery - CANCELED: Evelyn Idzerda, 6 p.m.
Calapooia Brewing Co. - CANCELED: JT Wise Duo, roots rock, blues, 7 p.m.
Conversion Brewing Lebanon - CANCELED: Playing for Tips: Lane Norberg, 8 p.m.
Deluxe Brewing - CANCELED: Rumaversary Party: the tropics come to Albany, 4 to 8 p.m.
Imagine Coffee - CANCELED: Pete Kozak, guitar & vocals, 7 p.m.
More
CANCELED: Linn County Flea Market: The Juntique Marketplace, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Linn County Fairgrounds, 2700 Knox Butte Rd. E, Albany. Everything from junk to antiques, Linn County’s largest flea market. Early shopping begins at 8 a.m. Admission: $6 Earlybird shoppers 8 to 9 a.m.; $2 general after 9 a.m.; children 12 and under admitted free. Information: http://bit.ly/39rHCYW.
CANCELED: Friends of the Library Monthly Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Monthly book sale every fourth Saturday to benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Included in the sale are many new donations of books, CDs and DVDs in all genres for adults, youth, and children. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/710876392640185/.
CANCELED: Jen Reed Story Time, 10 a.m., most Saturdays, Imagine Coffee, 5460 SW Philomath Blvd., Corvallis. Information: 541-286-4340.
POSTPONED: Pacific NW Reptile and Exotic Animal Show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Linn County Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Rd. E. Public trade show with over 100 vendor tables with animal related products. Events include educational reptile and mammal displays. Admission: $10 adults; $5 children 6-10. Information: https://pacnwrs.com/.
POSTPONED: Annual Gem and Mineral Show, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sweet Home High School Gym, 1641 Long St. Displays of gems, minerals, slabs and fossils. There will be demonstrations on cabochon, wire wrapping, flint knapping and geode preparation; door prizes and raffles. Admission: 50 cents; children 12 and under free admittance when accompanied by an adult. Information: 541-451-1577 or email ela4rocks@gmail.com.
CANCELED: Teen Movie Marathon: Maze Runner, 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Corvallis Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Teens grades 6-12, are invited to a marathon showing of The Maze Runner series. Snacks are provided. Free. http://bit.ly/2VJxQxH.
CANCELED: Spring Break at the Library: Dungeon & Dragons for Young Adventurers, noon to 2 p.m., Lebanon Community Library, 55 Academy St. Children ages seven and older are invited to learn about the world of Dungeons and Dragons through games and activities. Free, no registration required. Information: http://bit.ly/394h0O4.
CANCELED: Kids’ Days at the Museum: Monterey Jazz Festival Posters, 12:30 to 3 p.m., Benton County Historical Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. History comes to life with storytelling, exhibit scavenger hunts and hands-on activities for children ages five to 10. Families are invited to explore, learn and make connections. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/38iUSyB.
CANCELED: Craft Supply Swap, 1 to 2 p.m., craft supply donors; 2 to 4 p.m., general community, Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Clean out your craft closet and exchange items you don’t want for those you can use. Items in good, usable items to the Adult Services Information Desk on the second floor by noon March 27. Suggested items to swap can be paints, fabrics, sewing kits and patterns, yarn, rubber stamps, scrapbook paper, buttons, cork and instruction books. Free. http://bit.ly/32D8Klq.
CANCELED: Majestic Reader’s Theatre presents: Bloomsday, 3 p.m., Majestic Theatre community room, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Directed by Mike Aronson, “Bloomsday” by Steven Dietz, brings to life an Irish time-travel love story blending wit, humor and heartache into a moving appeal for making the most of the present before it is past. Admission: $13 general; $11 seniors and students. Information/tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?actions=52&p=47.
POSTPONED: “The Princess Bride,” 3 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. “True Love” wins the battle over “almost, mostly” death, treachery, kidnapping, pirates, rodents of unusual size, a fire swamp, evil Humperdinck, and assorted sword fights. Where the hero rescues the princess, the son revenges the father, and evil loses in the end. Admission: $5. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2R1pMpt.
The Fan Film Project Corvallis Chapter, 4 p.m. every Saturday, 1394 NW Dream Place, Corvallis. The chapter seeks participants for every aspect of production: makeup, prop and set construction, equipment operations, computer graphics and more. The group is working on locally produced, "Dr. Who"-inspired short films, as well as a TV program. Information, see whofanfilm.com and intergalacticspacerangers.com. Local information: Bob Greenwade, bobgreenwade@gmx.com.
POSTPONED: Corvallis Ducks Unlimited Banquet and Fundraiser, 4:30 p.m., CH2M Hill Alumni Center, 725 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Family friendly event with auctions, raffles, silent auctions, games and dinner to raise funds for wetland conservation around Western Oregon, the state and country. Admission $35-$350. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/39RUtE2.
CANCELED: Teen Game Night, 5 to 6 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Teens 13 to 18 are invited to video games after hours in the meeting room of the library. Free. Information: http://library.cityofalbany.net/.
CANCELED: Gratitude’s UpBeat Café, 7-9 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW 2nd St., Corvallis. Fourth Saturday of every month. Local Corvallis jazz/blues musicians who draw their influences from the likes of John Coltrane, Miles Davis, Thelonious Monk, and Keith Jarrett, along with funky dance music to free jazz chaos. They use music to connect audiences to the spiritual dimension of life, with an open mind, nurturing what is positive and life-affirming. Dancing, toe-tapping and cheers all around are definitely welcome. Free. Information: visit gratitudejazzband.com/.
CANCELED: The Nordic Fiddlers Bloc, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. A fiddle trio from Norway, Sweden and the Shetland Islands, The Nordic Fiddlers Bloc brings to the stage a gripping and unique blend of fiddle music. Each player, a master of their respective traditions, the clover use of harmony, rhythm, riffs and bass lines make for a fun evening of music and entertainment. Admission: $25. Information/tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?actions=55&p=59.
SUNDAY
Venues
Calapooia Brewing Co. - CANCELED: Blues Jam, 4 p.m.
More
POSTPONED: Pacific NW Reptile and Exotic Animal Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Linn County Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Rd. E. Public trade show with over 100 vendor tables with animal related products. Events include educational reptile and mammal displays. Admission: $10 adults; $5 children 6-10. Information: https://pacnwrs.com/.
Postponed: Annual Gem and Mineral Show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sweet Home High School Gym, 1641 Long St. Displays of gems, minerals, slabs and fossils. There will be demonstrations on cabochon, wire wrapping, flint knapping and geode preparation; door prizes and raffles. Admission: 50 cents; children 12 and under free admittance when accompanied by an adult. Information: 541-451-1577 or email ela4rocks@gmail.com.
CANCELED: Yoga on the Rocks, 10:15 a.m., 4 Spirits Distillery, 3405 SW Deschutes St., Corvallis. Start your Sunday off with Yoga on the Rocks, led by Urban Yoga. Cost: $15 Yoga and drink; $10 Yoga only. Advance registration is recommended at https://squareup.com/store/UrbanYoga.
CANCELED: Lenten Organ Series Recital: Annette Upton, 3 p.m., Albany First United Methodist Church, 1115 28th Ave. SW. Portland-area organist, Annette Upton, will play a 30-minute program including works by Louis Vierne, Johannes Brahms and Felix Mendelssohn. Free, all are welcome. Information: http://bit.ly/2ThweJT.
CANCELED: Majestic Reader’s Theatre presents: Bloomsday, 3 and 7 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Directed by Mike Aronson, “Bloomsday” by Steven Dietz, brings to life an Irish time-travel love story blending wit, humor and heartache into a moving appeal for making the most of the present before it is past. Admission: $13 general; $11 seniors and students. Information/tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?actions=52&p=47.
CANCELED: Learn to Square Dance with the Sweet Home Squarenaders, 4 to 5:30 p.m., every Sunday, Oak Heights School gym, 605 Elm St., Sweet Home. The Sweet Home Squarenaders will be conducting square dance lesson with caller and instructor, Jim Voll. Dress is casual, no partner needed. Families are encouraged to come. Information: Jim, 541-409-1602.
CANCELED: Lebanon Square Circlers Square Dance Lessons, 6:30-8 p.m. Sundays, Lebanon IOOF Hall, 20 E. Ash St., Lebanon. No previous dance experience necessary; classes taught by Charlotte Jeskey. The first class is free; donation of $5 per person per session, $12 per family of three or more. No partner required and children are welcome. Information: 541-401-9780 or www.lebanonsquarecirclers.com.
MONDAY
Venues
Albany Eagles - Line Dancing with DJ Ernie Briggs, 6 p.m.
Imagine Coffee - CANCELED: Bryson Skaar, piano, 7 p.m.
Schmizza Pizza House - CANCELED: Paint Night, 6:30 p.m., $35
More
TEMPORARY CLOSURE: Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the used bookstore of the Friends of the Lebanon Public Library is closed for the safety of the community. Bookstore hopes to reopen and resume accepting donations in April. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
CANCELED: Tai Chi Class, 10 a.m., Community Room, Scio Fire Station, 38975 SW Sixth Ave., Scio. Noncompetitive, self-paced system of gentle physical exercise and stretching. Let by Tai Chi master instructor, Suman Brakhas, movements can be done standing or sitting. Free. Information: http://sciosource.com/index.html.
CANCELED: Beginning Guitar Instruction, 1 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. Teens ages 12 to adults, are invited to learn to play the guitar. Participants must bring their own guitar, registration is required. Instruction will run through the month of March. Free. Information/registration: 541-929-3016 or visit www.cbcpl.net.
Line Dance, Couples Dance, Dance Lesson, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. S.W., Albany. Instructor Ernie Briggs leads a dance lesson at 7 p.m. Admission: $4 per person. Information: 541-974-0470.
CANCELED: Hora Del Cuento, Bilingual Storytime, 6:30 p.m., Albany Main Library, 2450 14th Ave., SE. Spanish and English storytime for all ages. Event is free. Information: www.library.cityofalbany.net.
POSTPONED: History Sips: The History of Women in Brewing, 7 to 8 p.m., Deluxe Brewing, 635 Water Ave. NE, Albany. Albany Regional Museum monthly presentation will cover the History of Women in Brewing. Admission is free, donations are appreciated. Information: https://www.armuseum.com/.
CANCELED: Role Play Club, 7 p.m., Monday, Harrisburg Public Library, 354 Smith St. Role Play Club with Jonathan, everyone gets to decide the future or the past of the group. All ages 11 and up are welcome. Information: 541-995-6949 or visit http://www.ci.harrisburg.or.us/library/page/role-play-club.
CANCELED: West African Dance, 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. Mondays, Odd Fellows Hall, 223 S.W. Second St., Corvallis. Cost: $15 general, $10 students. Information: 541-754-0521.
TUESDAY
Venues
Imagine Coffee - CANCELED: Celtic Jam, 7 p.m.
More
CANCELED: University Chorale, noon Tuesdays and Thursdays, Benton Hall room 204, OSU campus, Corvallis. An “all comer” choir open to the community. Singers of all levels of singing experience welcome. No fee. Information: liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/music.
CANCELED: CrafterNoon: Birdhouses, 1 to 3 p.m., Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Pre-made wooden birdhouses are ready for decorating. Painting materials provided, or participants may bring their own decorations. Cost: $3.. Information/registration: 541-258-4919.:
CANCELED: Darkside Silent Feature: Peter Pan (1924), 7 p.m., Darkside Cinema, 215 SW Fourth St., Corvallis. First filmed version of JM Barries’ classic “Peter Pan” on the big screen, of the boy who refused to grow up. Newsreels and cartoons from 1924, accompanied by live original music by Sonochromatic. Admission: $8 general; $6 seniors. Information: https://darksidecinema.com/.
CANCELED: Corvallis Community Choir, Spring term rehearsals, 7-9 p.m., every Tuesday, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2945 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis. Director: Naomi Bennett, Accompanist: Bryson Skaar. Winter Term is a great time to explore singing in a choir. This non-audition secular choir is dedicated to spreading joy through singing. Cost: $50 per term, $15 for students or $5 per week. Website: www.corvalliscommunitychoir.us or email: nonandjay1@gmail.com.
WEDNESDAY
Venues
Imagine Coffee - CANCELED: Bryson Skaar, piano, 7 p.m.
More
TEMPORARILY CLOSED: Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
CANCELED: Tai Chi Class, 10 a.m., Community Room, Scio Fire Station, 38975 SW Sixth Ave., Scio. Noncompetitive, self-paced system of gentle physical exercise and stretching. Let by Tai Chi master instructor, Suman Brakhas, movements can be done standing or sitting. Free. Information: http://sciosource.com/index.html.
CANCELED: ESL Conversation Classes, 10 a.m., Conference room (second floor) Corvallis-Benton County Library, 645 N.W. Monroe Ave. A weekly ESL (English as Second Language) class will be available every Monday for any skill level. Information: 541-766-6793.
CANCELED: Wiggly Wobblers, 10 a.m. first and third Mondays, Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., Philomath. Information: 541-929-3016 or thebestlibrary.net.
CANCELED: Toddler Story Time at Osborn Aquatic Center, 11 a.m., 1940 NW Highland Dr., Corvallis. First Monday through June, story time in the lobby of the Aquatic Center.
CANCELED: ESL Grammar Class, 12:30 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 N.W. Monroe Ave., Learn and practice English grammar with a teacher and other students! Improve your pronunciation and vocabulary. For intermediate students. No registration is required, but classes are restricted to English-as-a-Second-Language-learners/students only.
CANCELED: Hora Del Cuento, Bilingual Storytime, 6:30 p.m., Albany Main Library, 2450 14th Ave., SE. Spanish and English storytime for all ages. Event is free. Information: www.library.cityofalbany.net.
POSTPONED: Concert: The High Kings, 6:30 p.m., Russell Tripp Performance Center, LBCC, 6500 Pacific Blvd., Albany. Internationally acclaimed singers of Irish folk songs, The High Kings singing is noted for its close harmonies. Multi-instrumentalists, The High Kings showcase their versatility and skills, bringing a rousing acoustic flavour to old favorites and new songs. Admission: $20. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2vC8OpT,
POSTPONED: Wednesdays at the Whiteside: Wag the Dog, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Possible presidential scandal, coverup, and a fake war to distract the media. Starring Dustin Hoffman, Robert DeNiro and Anne Heche, a spin doctors and Hollywood producer give a new name to fake news. Admission: $5. Information/tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=109643.
CANCELED: Yoga in the Gallery, 7 p.m., The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. First and third Mondays. Drop in only yoga. Bring your own mat, if possible. Cost: $5 suggested donation. Information: https://theartscenter.net/events/.
CANCELED: Role Play Club, 7 p.m., Monday, Harrisburg Public Library, 354 Smith St. Role Play Club with Jonathan, everyone gets to decide the future or the past of the group. All ages 11 and up are welcome. Information: 541-995-6949 or visit http://www.ci.harrisburg.or.us/library/page/role-play-club.
CANCELED: Corvallis Guitar Society Meeting, 7 p.m., First Monday, Meet fellow guitarists, perform and/or listen to guitar music. Free, the meeting is open to players of all ages, styles and abilities. Information: Jerry Glaser at 509-207-9144 or jerrygraser@gmail.com.
CANCELED: West African Dance, 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. Mondays, Odd Fellows Hall, 223 S.W. Second St., Corvallis. Cost: $15 general, $10 student
THURSDAY
First Weekend Arts and Crafts Bazaars, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., 2000 Queen Ave. SE, Albany. Vendor bazaar with handmade goods, live local music, food and concessions and possible raffles. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/183904592814265/.
Guitar Group, 10:10 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Meets every Thursday. Group of guitar players of all skill levels that learn and share music, engage in conversations and try new jams. Information: tpos@communityoutreachinc.org.
CANCELED: University Chorale, noon Tuesdays and Thursdays, Benton Hall room 204, OSU campus, Corvallis. An “all comer” choir open to the community. Singers of all levels of singing experience welcome. No fee. Information: liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/music.
CANCELED: Webster Chicago, 6 to 8 p.m., Papa’s Pizza Parlor, 1030 SW Third St., Corvallis. Every first Thursday is blues night. Information: 541-757-2727.
CANCELED: Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. For current rehearsal venue information call, 541-224-3428.
CANCELED: 2020 Mystery Concert, 6:30 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, Austin Auditorium, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Mystery concert where the headliners are hinted at with tickets to win if the clues are right. Enjoy dinner from Oregon BBQ, then enjoy three acts, each one a mystery. All sales are final , no refunds. Admission: $20 general. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2PwIgNe.
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. N.W., Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
CANCELED: Funk Jam, 9 p.m.,Bombs Away Café, 2527 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Core group brings drum kit/backline and keeps the music moving as players who sign up join on various instruments. First Thursdays at Bombs Away Café. Free. Information:facebook.com/corvallisfunkandjazzjam/.
