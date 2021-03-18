The E arts and entertainment calendar for March 18 through 25

Thursday
Darkside Virtual Cinema: "The Falconer," "Keep an Eye Out," "Gustav Stickley: American Craftsman," "Stray," "Adam," "F.T.A.," "Women's Adventure Film Tour 2021," "Truth to Power: The Revolutionary Message of System of a Down's Serj Tankian." Opening Friday: "Perfumes," "Rose Plays Julie," "Wojnarowicz: F**k You F*ggot F**ker." Tickets: https://darksidecinema.com/.
"Music to Save Earth's Songs," 6 p.m., https://liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/feature-story/music-save-earth-s-songs. The Spring Creek Project at Oregon State University is offering 20 four-minute concerts that weave music and the spoken word to celebrate the creatures that fill the air with sound: frogs, wolves, songbirds, grizzly bears — and to inspire action to save them. The series is based on a new book by Kathleen Dean Moore, "Earth's Wild Music." Videos are being released Mondays and Thursdays through March. Each concert focuses on a single animal and features a selection from the book read by a well-known writer, with a musical response.
Friday
"Ten Minutes at the Townsend," 7:30 p.m., KBVR YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqeNNyuiS3bHzxBGrVBqkWw. Oregon State University Theatre presents original works by OSU students. The plays are all set in a small-town diner in the fictional town of Pine Riverbend, based on the real town of Strawberry, California, during the years 1980 to 1989. The short slice-of-life conversations all take place in the same diner booth. The filmed project includes six 10-minute plays and a three-minute coda: “1980: Alex and Charlie” by Libby Brennan, “1981: Mary and Hazel” by Abby Oliver, “1983: Leslie and Jordan” by Taylor Stageberg, “1985: Tom and Linda” by Nikki Richardson, “1987: Aaron and Jamie” by Abrianna Feinauer, “1988: Conner and Gwen” by Hannah Schwartz, and “1989: Coda” by Libby Brennan. The project, directed by OSU theatre arts instructor Elizabeth Helman, brings together student writing and performances, in collaboration with a winter-quarter theatre arts course in sound design. The cast includes Lorna Baxter, Libby Brennan, Keegan Dittmer, Noah Fox, Srimanyu Ganapathineedi, Natalie Harris, Leah Kahn, Hannah Schwartz and Kane Sweeney. OSU Theatre alumni AJ Glessner, Samantha Johnson and Josh Smith are also part of the cast. Tickets: tickets.vendini.com. Patrons can name their own price to support the work of OSU Theatre. Further support came from KBVR and the OSU campus branch of US Bank.
Saturday
"Music from the African Continent," corvallispiano.org/copi-events/nyaho-world-pianist-series. A new feature in the "Re-Imaginings Virtual Piano Festival," a recital by Ghanaian-American artist William Chapman Nyaho. A Pacific Lutheran University faculty member, Nyaho has performed in Africa, Europe, the Caribbean and across the United States, where he advocates music by composers of African descent. Corvallis-OSU Piano International is able to offer this performance and others in the festival free of charge, thanks to donations from community members.
Majesticpiece Theatre presents "She Kills Monsters: Virtual Realms," 7:30 p.m. This performance adaptation was created specifically for virtual productions and is intended to be performed online using video conferencing software (https://www.playbill.com/article/new-adaptation-of-qui-nguyens-she-kill-monsters-released-specifically-for-virtual-productions). Tickets: https://tinyurl.com/tmtskm.
Monday
"Spring Open Mic," 6:30 p.m., Zoom. Willamette Writers on the River-Corvallis and the Coastal Chapters invite local writers to come to read, and local residents to come and listen. All genres are welcome; selections need to be family-friendly. Signups to read begin at 6:30 and will be first-come, first-served. Each person has five minutes (about 800 words for prose), which includes any setup or side conversations with the audience. The number of readers will be limited to fit the time. Registration: Go to the Willamette Writers Event Calendar at http://www.willamettewriters.org/event. Find the Corvallis event on the calendar and click on the link. Once you are registered, you will immediately get an email with the Zoom link.
Tuesday
Hoolyeh folk dancing, 5 p.m., Zoom. Contact Denis White at capeblanco@peak.org for playlists and details for joining broadcasts. Information: https://corvallisfolklore.org/home/calendar/.
On view
Truckenbrod Gallery, 517 SW Second St., Suite 1, Corvallis. Exhibition of a diverse group of creative artists, members of the Art Book Club in Corvallis. The artwork covers the breadth and depth of experiences embodying the ideas of mysticism expressed during the pandemic lockdown. Each artist has expressed their own individual vision. Some artists are painters creating ephemeral environments enveloping the viewer in the artist's imaginary worlds. There are woodblock prints embracing the resonance of winter environments. One of these is also on the cover of a book written by one of the book club members, also in the gallery. Photographs capture the power of a mystical experience, as does a glass installation complemented by glass masks suspended on the windows with the feeling of fragility. Special paper is used to create an installation with suspended layers embodying elements with burned edges sewn together by hand. Hand stitching is also incorporated into fiber art with intense colors and dynamic forms; fiber artists exhibit works created by hand. Video art is projected in the evenings and shown on a monitor during the day, including sound that creates an immersive environment. Through March 28. Hours: noon to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Limited number of people in the gallery at any given time; visitors are invited to make appointments for private showings by emailing jtruckenbrod@saic.edu. Masks are required.
Gallery Calapooia, 222 W. First Ave., Albany. Salem ceramacist Shannon Ross and Albany painter Anna Harris have collaborated on "Meet in Wonderland," a collaboration centered on Lewis Carroll's "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland" and "Through the Looking-Glass," showcasing their mutual interest in surrealism. Masks and social distancing required. Through March 27. Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, and by appointment.
"Black in Oregon: 1840-1870," first floor gallery, Benton County Historical Society & Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. Artifacts and photos from the society's collection, some of which have never been displayed. A traveling exhibition developed by the Oregon Black Pioneers. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only six visitors will be allowed in the museum at one time. All must wear a mask, give contact information and follow Oregon Health Authority social distancing guidelines. Through April 17. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays.
"The Howland Community Open Exhibition," The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. The center's most popular show annually, celebrating community creativity with art by 200 residents of Benton and Linn counties, of all ages and accomplishments. Vote for People's Choice Award through March 30. Exhibit open through April 17. Hours: noon to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays. COVID-19 visitor information available at www.theartscenter.net.
"No Shrinking Violets," Benton County Historical Society & Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. The quilt artists of High Fiber Diet, an organization of fiber and fabric artists of Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington, have created this exhibition to express their passion for the color purple. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only six visitors will be allowed in the museum at one time. All must wear a mask, give contact information and follow Oregon Health Authority social distancing guidelines. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays through April 17.
"Corvallis Art Guild: Celebrating 75 Years!," gallery, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Through April 30. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays.
Corvallis Museum, 411 SW Second St. The new museum is now open with capacity of 12 visitors on the half-hour. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Fridays through Sundays. Reservations required; advance tickets available at https://corvallismuseum.simpletix.com; $5 adult admission charged at the door; bring your ticket. Admission is free for those under 18, and students with valid ID.
Calls to artists
Call to artists: Halsey Community Center Monthly Art Shows, City Hall Building, 100 Halsey St. The City of Halsey is offering 55 linear feet of empty white wall space to artists, students and other organizations for the display of artwork. Information: http://cityofhalsey.com/index_htm_files/Call%20to%20Artists.pdf.
Open call for art: The 38th annual Art About Agriculture Competition and Touring Exhibition, sponsored by Oregon State University's College of Agricultural Sciences, invites visual artists to consider the influence of food, fibers and natural resources. The deadline to submit is 11:59 p.m. April 4. Information: https://agsci.oregonstate.edu/art/art-shows/2021.