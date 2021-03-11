The E arts and entertainment calendar for March 11 through 18

Thursday

Pianist Matt Goodrich has been added to Corvallis-OSU Piano International’s Beethoven Project. Goodrich has recorded Beethoven’s Sonata in E-flat Major, OP 81a just for Corvallis audiences. View free of charge at https://corvallispiano.org/copi_events/matt-goodrich-beethoven-project/. A graduate of the Oberlin College Conservatory, Goodrich earned a doctorate at the University of Washington. He is an active chamber music and theatrical performer, and has appeared in venues across the United States. Among his endeavors was spending 2016 on the road with the Broadway national tour of "If/Then." He has also served as associate music director of the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, appearing in productions including "My Fair Lady" and "Hairspray." Goodrich is a faculty member at the Music Conservatory of Sandpoint in Sandpoint, Idaho. The virtual piano festival’s digital concert hall also features recitals in its "World Pianist," "Live and Local," "Wider Visions" and "Catch a Rising Star" series. Watch them any time in the comfort of your home.