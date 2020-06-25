The E arts and entertainment calendar for June 25 to July 2

THURSDAY
Venues
2 Towns Ciderhouse — Northwest Cider: Meet the Maker on Zoom, 5 to 6 p.m., Free. Register: https://bit.ly/3fbEuTR.
Online Events
HMSC Science on Tap: Walking the Docks, Virtually, 6 to 7:30 p.m., hosted by the Hatfield Marine Science Center. Commercial fishing is at the heart, culturally and geographically, of Newport, OR. Learn about the variety of fishing that takes place right off the local docks, and get a virtual tour of the working waterfront. Webinar link: https://oregonstate.zoom.us/j/98021050453.
Virtual Workshop: Zines 101, 6:30 to 8 p.m., hosted by Corvallis Public Library. Local zinester, Christina Tran, presents a virtual workshop for adults and teens, grades 6-12, on making your own zine. Learn the history and power of zines as form or as personal and collective storytelling. Create art and write stories of your experiences during spatial distancing and stay-home orders, and turn them into little books to be shared with friends and family. Participants will also be invited to submit pages to the Benton County Quaranzine, a community anthology. You will need paper and pen or other writing utensils. Workshop is free, registration requested to participate: https://bit.ly/2AGS5nH.
Dam the Distance Online Spring One-Act Festival: "Isolation Station," presented by Oregon State University Theatre. Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings, OSU Theatre has created audio-drama versions of its Spring term productions available for download using the "Dam the Distance" podcast. It can be found on Apple podcasts, Spotify and other platforms. Information/tickets: https://liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/sac/theatre/university-theatre.
Live Virtual Film Screening with Q&A: “The Wild,” 7 p.m., hosted by the Darkside Cinema. Join filmmaker Mark Titus; climate-change artist Zaria Forman; wilderness photographer Drew Hamilton; Founder of Soul River Inc.-Runs Wild Chad Brown; and Senior Vice President of Bristol Bay Regional Seafood Development Association Everette Anderson for the livestream interactive film and discussion event. Cost: $12. Information/tickets: https://darksidecinema.com/#THE%20WILD.
Virtual Star Party with Heart of the Valley Astronomers, 8:45 to 10 p.m., via GoToWebinar. Hosted by the Corvallis Public Library. Tom Carrico from the Heart of the Valley Astronomers Club will be remotely controlling his telescope in New Mexico. The telescope has a camera that can take pictures of galaxies, nebulae, star clusters and comets, showing them in real time. Tom will be imaging a number of his favorite objects and will be happy to take pictures of any of your suggestions. The Star Party begins with a brief presentation on what a virtual star party is all about and then the imaging will begin. Participants will need to register. Information/registration: https://bit.ly/3dg92lY.
Ongoing Events
Open Call for Art: Art About Agriculture Competition and Touring Exhibition 2020: "Tension/Harmony," Giustina Gallery, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Deadline for submission: June 27. Oregon State University College of Agricultural Sciences invites artists to explore the relationship between the conservation of natural resources and agricultural production. The exhibition will run Sept. 3-30. Due to the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 situation, exhibitions may be rescheduled or canceled. Check website for up-to-date information regarding status. Information: https://bit.ly/3d757Zz.
Lebanon Farmers Market, 2 to 6 p.m., corner of Main Street and Grant. Thursdays, May 21 through Oct. Offering the community fresh fruits and vegetables, plant starts, beef, pork, eggs and honey, grown and raised by local farmers, along with some baked goods. New online ordering platform coming soon, offering the ability to pre-order, pay, drive up and have the items placed in the trunk of the car. See website https://bit.ly/35VZ7zW for new safe shopping guidelines at the market.
Brownsville Farmers Market, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays, May 7 through Oct., corner of Park Avenue and North Main Street, downtown Brownsville. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats and baked goods. Information: 541-359-5898 or http://calapooiafoodalliance.org/word/market-2/.
North Albany Farmers Market, 3 to 7 p.m., J&B Garden and Homestead Supply, 350 Hickory St. NW. Every Thursday featuring local small farm produce. Information: https://bit.ly/2UPCDwm.
FRIDAY
Venues
Front Street Bar & Grill — Karaoke, 8 to 11:30 p.m.
Online Events
Music on the Land: Jessica Billey, 7 p.m., hosted by the Greenbelt Land Trust online at https://www.facebook.com/greenbeltlandtrust/. Violinist Jessica Billey performs as part of Music on the Land, concerts by local musicians performing live in beautiful settings. Information: http://greenbeltlandtrust.org/.
Friday Night Funny: Majestic Science Theatre 3000: “Jesse James Meets Frankenstein’s Daughter" (1966), 7:30 p.m., online with Facebook Live. Just because there's a pandemic doesn't mean Dr. Jimbo is going to let the blackshirts off without a cinematic punishment. Presenting the 1966 “Jesse James Meets Frankenstein's Daughter,” from the rarest of genres, Horror Western. Let the pain and suffering begin. Join the imprisoned blackshirts for this cinematic train wreck. Information: https://www.majestic.org/.
Open Auditions: "I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change." Audition video submissions due at 11:59 p.m.; callbacks, June 28, 6 p.m., hosted by the Majestic Theatre. The celebration of the mating game takes on the truths and myths behind the contemporary conundrum known as "the relationship." Beginning with the journey from dating and waiting, segueing to love and marriage, the second act reveals the agonies and triumphs of in-laws and newborns, trips in the family car and pick-up techniques of the geriatric set. A hilarious musical revue that pays tribute to those who have loved and lost, to those who have fallen on their face at the portal of romance and to those who have dared to ask, "Say, what are you doing Saturday night?" Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/192531018758764/.
Ongoing Events
Halsey Community Market, 4 to 8 p.m., 10 W. Second St., Halsey. Produce, food trucks, handcrafted goods. Free. Information:https://www.cityofhalsey.com/upcoming.htm.
SATURDAY
Venues
2 Towns Ciderhouse - Online: Pantry Cider Cocktail Class, 5 p.m., https://bit.ly/2ASVYWz.
Barsideous Brewing - Virtual Paint Party: Lunar Reflection, 6 p.m., https://bit.ly/2UpAIi0.
Front Street Bar & Grill - Karaoke, 8 to 11:30 p.m.
The Woods Roadhouse - Harvey Brindell & The Tablerockers, blues, 6 p.m.
Ongoing Events
Corvallis Artisans’ Faire, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., gravel lot adjacent to Corvallis Farmers Market, First Street and Monroe Avenue. Offering handmade jewelry, crafts and more. The fair has instituted new safety procedures and distancing measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Information: https://www.facebook.com/corvallisartisansfaire/.
Albany Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 23, Fourth Avenue and Ellsworth Street (City Hall parking lot and adjacent courthouse block), Albany. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 23, First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Monroe Farmers Market, operating online. Local artisans and food celebrating the bounty of the community during the summer months. Food and gifts, local artisans and craftspeople. Orders can be placed at monroefm.locallygrown.net and can be picked up from 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays on Court Street in downtown Monroe. Information: https://monroedowntownfarmersmarket.com/.
SUNDAY
Online Events
Sunday Showcase of New Plays: Majestic 8 Bonus Round, 2:30 p.m. on Facebook Live. Each year, playwrights from around the state enter 10-minute plays into a local contest called the Majestic 8. As the name implies, only eight plays are selected for performance out of the many fascinating works that are submitted. For this week's Sunday Showcase, the theater is offering a bonus round, a handful of plays that didn't make the initial cut but nevertheless deserve some appreciation. Information: https://www.majestic.org.
The Arts Center Virtual House Party, 6 to 7 p.m., via Zoom. A virtual party to support Arts Alive 2020 with performances by local musicians and studio sharing from local artists. Goodies and beverages delivered to the first 20 to RSVP to michele@theartscenter.net. Information/reservations: https://bit.ly/3fFuvq9.
Ongoing Events
Philomath Farmer’s Market, 2 to 5 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. Sundays, June 28 to Aug. 2. Market is a collaborative effort involving the OSU Extension Service, the Corvallis-Albany Farmers’ Markets, the City of Philomath and Philomath Community Services with a focus on healthy, local produce. Information: https://bit.ly/2Xl93iT.
Westwood Community Church Summer Outdoor Concert Series, 6 p.m., Westwood Community Church, 23319 Greasy Creek Rd. at Hwy. 34, Philomath. Featuring the musical talents of Gospel Echoes’ Crossroad Team, one of six Gospel Echoes prison ministry teams, based in Tangent. Admission is free, donations accepted. Social distancing will be practiced, and face masks are recommended. Information: 541-605-2517.
MONDAY
Online Events
Monday Night Meditation, 6:30 to 8 p.m., hosted by OSU School of History, Philosophy and Religion online with Zoom. Drop in early to be on time for guided, sitting, walking and silent meditation, along with self care break and a reflection and sharing session. Join for just the initial 20 to 30 minute practice, or stay for the full session. Open to all. Contact Audrey Perkins at audperkins@gmail.com with general questions or for more information visit oregonstate.zoom.us/j/167669289.
Ongoing Events
Farmstand Fresh Cooking Class, 5:30 p.m., Albany Senior Center, 489 Water Ave. NW. Join Athena Nofziger, RDN LD, registered dietician and culinary expert to learn how to use fresh food from produce boxes and the farmers market to make quick and easy meals for the whole family. Take-home samples will be available at the end of the class session. Cost: $7 supply fee; $35 in city/$46 out of city. Registration: https://bit.ly/3exRpQc.
TUESDAY
Online Event
Artworks Online, 2 to 3 p.m., hosted by CEI Project. Join Artworks online with your art supplies Make your own creative project or follow along with Jen to learn tips for making art. Work on a collaborative project, follow a tutorial, or bring our own projects to chat and socialize with peers. Information: https://www.ceiworks.org/weekly-activity-calendar. .
Interactive Programming for Seniors: Spill It Virtual Happy Hour on Zoom, 3 p.m., hosted by the Lebanon Senior Center. Come and connect. Share how things are going, swap creative ideas on how to keep busy, tell a funny experience of staying indoors. Come and be reminded that you are not alone. Login: https://bit.ly/3cuoeM9 or call toll free 1-877-853-5247; meeting ID: 851 2659 0637; Password: 1847. Information: 541-258-4919.
Celebrating Strawberries Cooking Demo, 4 p.m., hosted by the Lebanon Senior Center on Facebook and YouTube. Missing the usual Strawberry Festival activities? Celebrate the wonderful red berries with a quartet of yummy recipes and learn how to stir up different ways to serve a strawberry. For groups that would normally meet at the Senior Center. Information: 541-258-4919.
Hoolyeh Folk Dancing online, 5 to 6:30 p.m. by Hoolyeh folks every Tuesday. Contact Denis White at capeblanco@peak.org for playlists and details for joining zoom broadcasts. Information: https://corvallisfolklore.org/home/calendar/.
Virtual Corvallis Community Band Summer Concert, 8 p.m. Online concert recordings throughout the summer. Featured this week: “The Walking Frog,” two-step ragtime piece by Karl King; “Jazz Suite #2-Dance 1,” by Dmitri Shostakovich and “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” by Clark Gesner. Information: www.c-cband.org.
Ongoing Events
Sweet Home Farmers Market, 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 2 through Sept. 29, between 12th and Kalmia, Sweet Home. Offering the community fresh fruits and vegetables, plant starts, beef, pork, eggs and honey, grown and raised by local farmers, along with some baked goods. New online ordering platform coming soon, offering the ability to pre-order, pay, drive up and have the items placed in the trunk of the car. See https://bit.ly/35VZ7zW for new safe shopping guidelines at the market.
Monroe Farmers Market, 4 p.m., Off Highway 99W across from the library. Local artisans and food celebrating the bounty of the community every Tuesday during the summer months. Food and gifts, local artisans and craftspeople. Information: https://ci.monroe.or.us/monroe-area-events-and-activities/.
Southtown Farm Stand & Market, 5 to 7 p.m., 1465 SE Alexander Ave., Corvallis. Multiple vendors selling fresh seasonal fruits and vegetables, animal products, vegan desserts, jams, pickles, kimchi, music and community. Dog and children friendly event. Free. Information: https://bit.ly/2ASYGeZ.
WEDNESDAY
Online Events
Engineer It! by U of O Museum of Natural & Cultural History, 3 to 4 p.m., hosted by Lyons Public Library. Try out your engineering skills through fun, hands-on challenges, and learn about tools and technology designed by Oregon's first engineers. Pick up a kit from the library prior to the program. You may access the WiFi outside the library if you do not have Internet access. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/182847003107821/ and http://mnch.uoregon.edu.
Upper North Santiam Canyon Virtual Fourth of July Celebration, 5 p.m., July 1 to 5, hosted by the Mill City Fourth of July Committee. Canyon folk decorate at home, build a kids float, have a family picnic. Take pictures and post on a group page. Information: https://nschamber.org/july4th/. .
Virtual Play Reading: "Unidentified Human Remains and the True Nature of Love," 7 p.m., via Zoom. Part of the “Pride in Place” initiative by Pride Film and Plays, this Canadian work follows the lives of several sexually frustrated 30-somethings and one teenager who try to learn the meaning of love, during a time in which a serial killer is terrorizing the city. Supports local theaters. Cost: $10. Information/tickets: https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe.c/10540225.
Ongoing Events
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Wednesdays, April 22 through Nov. 25. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. See website for new safe shopping guidelines. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Wednesday at the Whiteside: "The Goonies," 3 and 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. A group of young misfits called the Goonies discover an ancient map and set out on an adventure to find a legendary pirate's long-lost treasure. Ticketed event only, no walk-ups. All state and OHA guidelines of social distancing, disinfection and PPE will be followed. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/3dlH4Fr.
THURSDAY
Ongoing Events
