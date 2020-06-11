The E arts and entertainment calendar for June 11 to 18

THURSDAY
Online Events
Online: "What Just Happened: Historical Reflections on Racism, Violence and Social Justice," noon to 1:30 p.m., hosted by OSU School of History, Philosophy & Religion on Zoom. This "flash panel" discussion is moderated by Marisa Chappell, an associate professor in the OSU History Department, and features four other scholars: Nikki Yeboah of San Jose State University, Michael Schulze-Oechtering of the University of Washington, and Kara Ritzheimer and Joseph Orosco of OSU. View via Zoom at https://oregonstate.zoom.us/j/91414031945 .
Crafternoons: CD Owl Upcycle, 4 p.m. Hosted by the Lebanon Senior Center on Facebook and YouTube. For those that normally meet at the Senior Center, learn how to turn trash into a treasure with a project that recycles unwanted items into a piece of fun decorative art. Information: 541-258-4919.
Interactive Programming for Seniors: Spill It Virtual Happy Hour on Zoom, 3 p.m., hosted by the Lebanon Senior Center. Come and connect. Share how things are going, swap creative ideas on how to keep busy, tell a funny experience of staying indoors. Come and be reminded that you are not alone. Login: https://bit.ly/3cuoeM9 or call toll free 1-877-853-5247; meeting ID: 851 2659 0637; Password: 1847. Information: 541-258-4919.
Ongoing Events
Lebanon Farmers Market, 2 to 6 p.m., corner of Main Street and Grant. Thursdays, May 21 through Oct. Offering the community fresh fruits and vegetables, plant starts, beef, pork, eggs and honey, grown and raised by local farmers, along with some baked goods. New online ordering platform coming soon, offering the ability to pre-order, pay, drive up and have the items placed in the trunk of the car. See website https://bit.ly/35VZ7zW for new safe shopping guidelines at the market.
Brownsville Farmers Market, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays, May 7 through Oct., corner of Park Avenue and North Main Street, downtown Brownsville. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats and baked goods. Information: 541-359-5898 or https://bit.ly/3dGkrwg.
FRIDAY
Online Events
Friday Night Funny: Alternative Comedy Showcase, 7:30 p.m., hosted by Majestic Theatre on FaceBook Live. Enjoy an evening of alternative comedy with hilarious acts from all over the West Coast. Hosted by Naomi Fitter, featuring Angelo di Nallo from Los Angeles; Leigh Anne Jasheway out of Eugene; Max Kerwien in Los Angeles; Dalia Malek from the Bay Area; Isaac Paris in Eugene; and Casey Navarro from Los Angeles. Information: https://www.majestic.org/.
Ongoing Events
Performance Art Installation: "Where Does Redemption Come From?" by Shuo Cai, online June 1 to July 4, The Arts Center platform, youtube.com/theartscentercorvall. Presented through a series of livestream and time-lapse videos, Shuo Cai records the installation of his performance artwork. Information: www.theartscenter.net.
SATURDAY
Online Events
Saturday Livestream Yoga and Beer, 10 to 11 a.m. A 60-minute, all levels flow class, similar to practices at breweries and wineries around the Pacific Northwest. The only difference is that participants will not be physically together. Information: https://bit.ly/2MJ0d9x.
Gardening for Birds, 2:30 to 4 p.m., hosted by Benton Soil & Water Conservation District. Naturalists Don Boucher, Lisa Millbank and Bill Proebsting will host a virtual tour of their bird-friendly gardens discussing how to provide for birds in different types of yards, urban vs. rural. Learn about the birds you can attract with the right landscape elements. Information: https://bit.ly/2WuvEdm.
Majesticpiece Theatre: “Lysistrata Slams the Door,” 7:30 p.m., on Facebook Live. Adapted and directed by Cory Warren from Aristophanes' "Lysistrata." In Aristophanes' original, Lysistrata leads a battle between the sexes to end the bloodshed of a 30-year war between various Greek armies. In Cory Warren's new adaptation, civil disobedience is placed at the forefront, as desperation and self-sacrifice reveal the inner steel one would be a fool to ignore any longer. Information/link: https://www.majestic.org/.
Ongoing Event
Albany Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fourth Avenue and Ellsworth Street, Albany. Saturdays, April 18 through Nov. 21. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. See website for new safe shopping guidelines. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Saturdays, April 18 through Nov. 21. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. See website for new safe shopping guidelines. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Monroe Farmers Market, operating online. Local artisans and food celebrating the bounty of the community during the summer months. Food and gifts, local artisans and craftspeople. Orders can be placed at monroefm.locallygrown.net and can be picked up from 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays on Court Street in downtown Monroe. Information: https://monroedowntownfarmersmarket.com/.
Canceled and Postponed Events
CANCELED: 2nd Saturday Art Day, 1 p.m., The Arts Center. Monthly second Saturday, for art making and activities for the whole family. Information: 541-754-1551 or visit https://theartscenter.net/2nd-saturday-art-day/.
SUNDAY
Online Events
Sunday Showcase: World Plays - Two Short Comedies, 2:30 p.m., hosted by the Majestic Theatre on Facebook Live. Featuring two scripts: In Bob Greenwade's “The Peach Patch,” a pair of perfect pals participate in a parcel of patter pertaining to a peach patch proposed as a paean to a person who has passed on; and in Cristina White's “Rafe Randler,” a diligent and dogged detective masters the massive mystery of the Red Ratzinger Ruby. Information/link: https://www.majestic.org/.
MONDAY
Online Events
Monday Night Meditation, 6:30 to 8 p.m., hosted by OSU School of History, Philosophy and Religion online with Zoom. Just drop in early to be on time for guided, sitting, walking and silent meditation, along with self care break and a reflection and sharing session. Join for just the initial 20 to 30 minute practice, or stay for the full session. Open to all. Contact Audrey Perkins audperkins@gmail.com with general questions or for more information or visit https://bit.ly/3cNAvwh.
TUESDAY
Online Events
Celebrating Strawberries Cooking Demo, 4 p.m., hosted by the Lebanon Senior Center on Facebook and YouTube. Missing the usual Strawberry Festival activities? Celebrate the wonderful red berries with a quartet of yummy recipes and learn how to stir up different ways to serve a strawberry. For groups that would normally meet at the Senior Center. Information: 541-258-4919.
Crafternoon: Patriotic Cards, 4 p.m. hosted by the Lebanon Senior Center on Facebook and YouTube. Sandra Lewis will demonstrate how to make two cards that are patriotically inspired. Ten kits, one per person, will be available for those that would like to participate. For groups that would normally meet at the Senior Center. Information: 541-258-4919.
Virtual Craft and Chat, 6 to 7 p.m., via GoToMeeting, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library. Third Tuesday. Learn a craft using material found lying around at home; hang out and chat with other crafters. Craft demonstrations will be conducted by library staff or a special guest. For more information and to register: https://bit.ly/2xLzLbD
Ongoing Events
Sweet Home Farmers Market, 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 2 through Sept. 29, between 12th and Kalmia, Sweet Home. Offering the community fresh fruits and vegetables, plant starts, beef, pork, eggs and honey, grown and raised by local farmers, along with some baked goods. New online ordering platform coming soon, offering the ability to pre-order, pay, drive up and have the items placed in the trunk of the car. See website https://bit.ly/35VZ7zW for new safe shopping guidelines at the market.
Monroe Farmers Market, operating online through the month of May. Local artisans and food celebrating the bounty of the community during the summer months. Food and gifts, local artisans and craftspeople. Orders can be placed at monroefm.locallygrown.net and can be picked up from 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays on Court Street in downtown Monroe. Information: https://monroedowntownfarmersmarket.com/.
Southtown Farm Stand & Market, 5 to 7 p.m., 1465 SE Alexander Ave., Corvallis. May 5 through Oct. 20. Multiple vendors selling fresh seasonal fruits and vegetables, animal products, vegan desserts, jams, pickles, and kimchi. Free. Information: https://bit.ly/2KahGXd.
Canceled and Postponed Events
CANCELED: Summer Concert Series: Broadway Classics, 8 p.m., Central Park, 650 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Summertime concert in park conducted by Jim Martinez featuring Broadway classics. Free. Information: https://bit.ly/3e8t5EP.
WEDNESDAY
Online Events
Virtual Class: Lucid Dreaming, Meditation and Insight: Cultivating Vividness, Flying in Dreamland, 6 to 7:30 p.m., hosted by OSU Contemplative Studies. Instructor Kate Gallagher will utilize the book “Dreaming Yourself Awake” by B. Alan Wallace and will emphasize attentional training and simple tricks and tools as a path to lucid dreaming. Class will contemplate waking up in dreams as an analogy for waking up in our lives. Books available through Grass Roots Bookstore in Corvallis. Free, open to all. Please register to receive the zoom link at ContemplativeStudies@oregonstate.edu. Questions, contact ContemplativeStudies@oregonstate.edu or 541-737-4785.
Ongoing Events
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Wednesdays, April 22 through Nov. 25. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. See website for new safe shopping guidelines. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Canceled and Postponed Events
CANCELED: 2020 Mystery Concert, 6:30 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, Corvallis. Event includes food tents and a mystery musical guest. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/3c7jPQ1.
THURSDAY
Online Events
Live Virtual Space Walk: Courtney Block Building, 6 p.m., hosted by Lebanon Downtown Association. Lebanon. Economic Vitality Committee member Bill Flesher takes you on a tour of well known spaces, hidden gems and empty spaces primed for renovation. Committee Chair, Alysia Rodgers will moderate the call reading participants questions from the chat bar. Registration required. Online at: https://bit.ly/3cKyos1. Information: https://bit.ly/2Utk7cV.
Ongoing Events
Lebanon Farmers Market, 2 to 6 p.m., corner of Main Street and Grant. Thursdays, May 21 through Oct. Offering the community fresh fruits and vegetables, plant starts, beef, pork, eggs and honey, grown and raised by local farmers, along with some baked goods. New online ordering platform coming soon, offering the ability to pre-order, pay, drive up and have the items placed in the trunk of the car. See website https://bit.ly/35VZ7zW for new safe shopping guidelines at the market.
Brownsville Farmers Market, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays, May 7 through Oct., corner of Park Avenue and North Main Street, downtown Brownsville. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats and baked goods. Information: 541-359-5898 or http://calapooiafoodalliance.org/word/market-2/.
Canceled and Postponed Events
CANCELED: Legacy Ballet presents: Legacy Toy Shoppe, 7 p.m., Russell Tripp Performance Center. Annual Dance recital featuring ballet, jazz, Hip Hop, contemporary and Tap dancing performances. Information: https://bit.ly/2VUQa6U.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!