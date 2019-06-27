Weekend: 'Solo'
• Movie: The Monroe Community Library, 380 N. Fifth St., continues its teen movie series with showings of "Solo," the "Star Wars" spinoff flick, scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday and Saturday. The flick tells the story of how Han Solo connected with his future co-pilot, Chewbacca.Snacks provided. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/370800130221087/?event_time_id=370800140221086.
Weekend: 'Brothers Grimm'
• Theater: “The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon!” continues its wild ride at the Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W. this weekend, with shows at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Directed by Conner Riley, it's a rollicking affair that attempts to cram all of the Brothers Grimm's 209 fairy tales into one theatrical show. Admission: $14 general; $11 student, seniors and vets. Information/tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?actions=7&p=1.
Sunday: Gabrielle Louise
• Concert: Louise, a singer-songwriter and nationally traveling troubadour, will perform folk and Americana music with a touch of smoky jazz during her show, scheduled for 7 p.m. Sunday at theMarys River Grange Hall, 24707 Grange Hall Road, Philomath. She's shared the stage with notables such as Richie Havens, Tom Paxton, Joan Osborn and Guy Clark. Admission is $15, with all proceeds going to Louise; organizers hope to attract other musicians to the grange in the future. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/409650259623384/.
THURSDAY
VENUES
2 Towns Ciderhouse — Pints & Poses, 5:30 p.m. Free; $5 suggested donation. 21+
Albany Eagles — Line Dancing, 7 p.m.
Barsideous Brewing — Thursday Night Boozeathon: The Peculiar Pretzelmen. 8 p.m.
Bombs Away Cafe — Free Range Open Mic, 7:30 p.m. Free.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Studley Kitchen, 8 p.m.
Downtown Dog — Cosmic Strings, bluesy folk, 6 pm. $5.
Imagine Coffee — Gypsy Butterflies, dance, 7 p.m.
Interzone Cafe — Entresol + Terrible Bore, J.Norton, Steve Flato, industrial noise rock, 6 p.m. $5.
Old World Deli — 2020 Elections Debate party, 6 p.m.
Peacock Tavern — Latin Night, Salsa dancing, Latin hip-hop, Raggaeton, 9 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
High School Essay Intensive: Text Analysis and College Application Essays, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Linn County Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road, Albany. A one-day seminar for high school students and teachers. Open to all students; parents can attend at a reduced cost. Cost: $50 participant advance; $60 after June 6; $25 advance accompanying adult; $30 after June 6. Information/registration: https://bit.ly/2MWlM9w
Early Childhood Storytime, 10 to 11 a.m., every second and fourth Thursday, Scio Public Library, 38957 NW First Ave., Scio. Introduce babies, toddlers and preschoolers to interactive skills such as reading, listening, and social interactions. Information: 503-394-3342.
Guitar Group, 10:10 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Meets every Thursday. Guitar players of all skill levels learn and share music, engage in conversations and try new jams. Information: tpos@communityoutreachinc.org.
Chintimini Chamber Music Children’s Concert: “The Steadfast Tin Soldier,” 10:45 a.m., Corvallis Boys & Girls Club, 1112 NW Circle Blvd. Music by David Mullikin accompanies the classic story “The Steadfast Tin Soldier” by Hans Christian Andersen. Free. Also at 1:10 p.m. at KidSpirit at Oregon State University, Room 116, Women's Building. Information: http://chintimini.org/2019-concerts-for-children/.
Mad Science, 11 a.m., Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. Crazy science experiments; put on your goggles and get ready. Free summer lunch provided. Information: https://www.ci.lebanon.or.us/library/page/mad-science.
Top Secret Magical Reading Adventure, 11 a.m. to noon, Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate. Reading adventure around the world with magician Curt Nelson. Event is free. Information: http://www.libraryinsight.com/eventdetails.asp?jx=d4p&lmx=%CFc%60%25%A8%AFv&v=3.
Lunchbox Art Talk, noon, The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Lunchbox talk features artists Jennifer Lommers, Diane English and Suzanne Getz, and, tentatively, Barbara Martin, who are exhibiting artwork as part of the “Around Oregon Annual” exhibit. Free. Information: https://www.visitcorvallis.com/eventdetail/1869/lunchbox-artists-talk:-around-oregon-annual#eventdetail.
Teen Movie Series: “Solo,” 1 p.m., Monroe Community Library, 380 N. Fifth St. During an adventure into the criminal underworld, Han Solo meets his future co-pilot, a 190-year-old Wookie named Chewbacca. Snacks provided. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/370800130221087/?event_time_id=370800140221086.
Lebanon Farmers Market, 2 to 6 p.m. Thursdays, May through Oct. 18, intersection of Grant and Main streets, Lebanon. Fresh fruits and vegetables, crafts, homemade products and music. Information: www.facebook.com/lebanon-downtown-farmers-market-281372887093.
Brownsville Farmers Market, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays, June through the end of October, corner of Park Avenue and North Main Street, downtown Brownsville. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats and baked goods. Information: 541-359-5898.
Forest Falls Paint Class with Rachelle, 6 p.m., Paint and Wine Corvallis, 946 NW Circle Blvd. New painting class. Cost includes everything needed to complete a painting and up to 2.5 hours of instruction. No outside food or drinks. Cost: $29. Registration requested. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/2R5pRXo
Philomath Music in the Park: Parish Gap, 6 p.m., Philomath City Park, 299 S. 23rd St. Music, activities and crafts. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/philomath-music-in-the-park/1751986458355666/.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. NW, Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
“The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon!,” 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W. Directed by Conner Riley, The Brothers Grimm are turned on their heads in a fast-paced, rollicking ride, combining 209 fairy tales. It’s a wild, free-form comedy with audience participation. Admission: $14 general; $11 student, seniors and vets. Information/tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?actions=7&p=1.
FRIDAY
VENUES
2 Towns Cider — Castor Kitchen + Bar Pairing Dinner, 7 p.m. $65.
Albany Eagles — Live Music: Restless Rockhounds, 8 p.m.
Barsideous Brewing — Mine the Fold and guest band, heavy metal, 7 p.m.
Bigfoot Grille Lebanon — James Wright, 5:30 p.m.
Bluebird Hill Cellars — Trivia Contest, 6 p.m.
Bombs Away Cafe — Kulululu + Radion , 10 p.m. $5.
DeMaggio’s Pizza — Cyborg, Parker Play, Stoggrd + Hazzadus Bass, 10 p.m. $3.
Downtown Dog — Melody Guy, country folk, 6 p.m. $5.
Greenberry Tavern — Honky Tonk Benefit for Ethan Bennett, 6 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Joe Jangles, guitar & vocals, 7 p.m.
Little Wuesten — Open Mic Night, 6 p.m.
Peacock Tavern — Groove, hip-hop, rock, electro pop, 10 p.m.
Redgate Vineyard Fieldhouse — Amos True & The Easy Targets, 6 p.m. $5.
Strawberry Plaza Lebanon — Adam Larson & Co., 7 p.m.
MORE
LinnCo Open Charity Golf Tournament, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. tee times, Pineway Golf Course, 30949 Pineway Road, Lebanon. Barbecue lunch, all-day music, live evening concert and dinner. Proceeds benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Santiam. Coast: $500 foursome. Information/registration: https://bgcgreatersantiam.org/news-events/upcoming-events/2019-golf-palooza.html.
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Summer Program Kickoff: A Universe of Stories, Jugglemania, 10 a.m., Centennial School Gymnasium, 38875 NW First Ave., Scio. Summer program activities focused on space and astronomy for children ages 2 to 14. Free. Information: http://ci.scio.or.us/library.htm.
Preschool Storytime (ages 3-5 years), 10 a.m. Fridays, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Information: 541-766-6794 or thebestlibrary.net.
Toddler Storytime, 10:15 a.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE, Albany. Information: 541-917-7583 or library.cityofalbany.net.
My Mother the Astronaut, 10:30 a.m., Carnegie Library, 302 Ferry St. SW; 2 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SW. Traveling Lantern Theatre will perform “My Mother the Astronaut.” An astronaut mom takes her son to space for ‘Take Your Child to Work Day.” Free. Information: http://library.cityofalbany.net/my-mother-the-astronaut/.
Princess Dance Party, 12:30 p.m., Legacy Ballet, 104 Main St. SE, Albany. Meet and dance with Cinderella, Belle,Snow White, Jasmine, Sleeping Beauty and Mary Poppins. Dancing, crafts, games and refreshments for ages 2 through 8. Space is limited, reservations suggested. Free. Information/registration: legacy ballet@q.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/events/612631122549537/.
Citizenship Workshop and Legal Consultation Clinic, 4 p.m., Corvallis Multicultural Literacy Center, 2638 NW Jackson Ave. Workshop to help people interested in getting citizenship; includes opportunity to meet briefly with an immigration attorney free of charge. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/669968696800777/.
Red White & Blue Fireworks over Van Buren Bridge Paint Class with Brandie, 6 p.m., Paint and Wine Corvallis, 946 NW Circle Blvd. New paint class. Cost includes everything needed to complete a painting and up to 2.5 hours of instruction. No outside food or drinks. Cost: $29. Registration requested. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/2R5pRXo
Library Takeover for Adults, 6:15 to 8:15 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, Main meeting room, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Festivities for adults 18 and older to play Nerf games, video games or crafting. Light refreshments provided. Free. Information: https://cbcpubliclibrary.net/library-takeover-for-adults/.
Z-Hall Music Jam Session, 7 p.m., ZCBJ Hall, 38704 N. Main St., Scio. For years acoustic musicians have been coming to the hall to play and sing fiddle tunes, bluegrass and country. Audience and musicians bring goodies and enjoy themselves the fourth Friday of every month. Information: 503-394-2922 or email zhall@smt-net.com.
Chintimini Chamber Music Festival Concert, 7:30 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis. Brahms Sonata No 1, Jennifer Higdon’s Piano Trio, and Schumann Piano Quartet. Admission: $25. Information/tickets: http://chintimini.org/2019-concerts/.
“The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon!,” 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W. Directed by Conner Riley, The Brothers Grimm are turned on their heads in a fast-paced, rollicking ride, combining 209 fairy tales. It’s a wild, free-form comedy with audience participation. Admission: $14 general; $11 student, seniors and vets. Information/tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?actions=7&p=1.
SATURDAY
VENUES
2 Towns Ciderhouse — Pints & Poses, noon.. Free; $5 suggested donation. 21+
Barsideous Brewing — The 8Balls, 7 p.m.
Bombs Away Cafe — Riptides to the Sky + Complimentary Colors + Mr. Monday, 9 p.m. $5.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — The Dead Beats, 8 p.m.
Conversion Brewing Lebanon — Yoga & Brews at Strawberry Plaza, 3 p.m.
Growler Cafe — Red, 7 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Storytime, 10 a.m.; Melody Pie Duo, guitar & vocals, 7 p.m.
Peacock Tavern — Groove, hip-hop, rock, electro pop, 10 p.m.
Redgate Vineyard Fieldhouse — Joanne Broh Blues Band, 6 p.m. $5.
Strawberry Plaza Lebanon — Summer Bands & Brews: Johnathan Sterling and Gabriel Cox band, 7 p.m.
Tangent Inn — Jeremy Alan Marshall, guitar, vocals, 6:30 p.m.
The Woods Roadhouse — Let it Roll, rock and roll, 7 p.m.
MORE
Sweet Home Sweet Ride Charity Car Show for Kids, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., 880 22nd Ave., Sweet Home. Car show, semitruck show, burnout pit, food court, vendor alley, poker walk, live music. Information: http://sweethomesweetride.com/.
Albany Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 23, Fourth Avenue and Ellsworth Street (City Hall parking lot and adjacent courthouse block), Albany. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Special event will be “Coffee with a Cop.” Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 23, First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
A Universe of Stories Kick-Off Event: Puppeteer Doris Hicks, 10 a.m., Halsey Community Center, 773 W. First St., Halsey. Summer reading activities kick off with puppeteer Hicks. Free. Information/registration: https://www.cityofhalsey.com/index_htm_files/2019%20SRP%20Registration.pdf.
Midsummer Faire, 10 a.m. Corvallis Elks No. 1413, 1400 NW Ninth St. Vendors with crafts, food, bath and skincare products, jewelry, tarot readings, along with local food artisans. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/267547643917537/.
Hawaiian Family Fun Day, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Bruce Starker Arts Park, 4485 SW Country Club Drive, Corvallis. Free activities and a Hawaiian barbeque lunch for the whole family. Event includes Hawaiian dancing, bounce house, games and craft booths. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2407320622625072/.
Teen Movie Series: “Solo,” 1 p.m., Monroe Community Library, 380 N. Fifth St. During an adventure into the criminal underworld, Han Solo Meets his future co-pilot, a 190 year old Wookie named Chewbacca. Snacks provided. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/370800130221087/?event_time_id=370800140221086.
Yoga & Brews, 3 p.m., Strawberry Plaza, 847 S. Main St., Lebanon. An afternoon with local instructors, han crafted beer. Cost includes class and first beverage. Cost: $15. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/2MGZtVv
“William Shakespeare’s Long Lost First Play,” Majestic Reader’s Theatre, 3 p.m., Majestic Lab Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Directed by Rachel Kohler. In this comedy, an ancient manuscript, discovered in a parking lot, proves to be the long-lost first play written by 17-year-old William Shakespeare from Stratford. Admission: $12 general; $10 students and seniors. Information/tickets: majestic.org.
Chintimini Chamber Music Festival and Wine, 6 p.m., Emerson Vineyard, 11665 Airlie Road,, Monmouth. Five pairings of wine with elegant chamber music. Admission: $10. Information: http://chintimini.org/2019-music-wine/.
Youth Library Sleepover, 6:45 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Enter through Monroe Avenue doors. A night of crafts, movies, games and snacks for children 0-12 and their grownup. Children must be accompanied by a responsible adult; one adult for every four children. Free. Information/registration: https://bit.ly/2XykGVB
Crash Rodeo Live Reception Party, 7 p.m., Monteith River Park, 489 Water Ave. NW, Albany. All-ages show celebrating Crash Rodeo’s special day. Bring lawn chairs and drinks. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/840723342938384/.
Majestic Aerial Arts presents: “Curiouser and Curiouser,” 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Aerial acrobatics inspired by Alice and her friends in a reimagining of Lewis Carroll’s classic tale. Admission: $14 general; $12 seniors and students. Information/tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?actions=40&p=2.
“The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon!,” 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W. Directed by Conner Riley, The Brothers Grimm are turned on their heads in a fast-paced, rollicking ride, combining 209 fairy tales. It’s a wild, free-form comedy with audience participation. Admission: $14 general; $11 student, seniors and vets. Information/tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?actions=7&p=1.
SUNDAY
VENUES
4 Spirits Distillery — Yoga & Spirits, 6:30 p.m., $15 Yoga & beverage; $10 Yoga only.
Bluebird Hill Cellars — Wine, BBQ & Music by “Cosmic Strings”, 5 p.m. $30
Conversion Brewing Lebanon — Hymns & Hops, 5 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Blues Jam, 4 p.m.
MORE
Harrisburg Firecracker 5K Run and Walk & Kids 400 Meter, 9 a.m., Harrisburg High School, 400 S. Ninth St. Chip timing, refreshments and drawing for prizes after the race; kids’ 400 meter held after 5K. Proceeds pay for 4th of July fireworks and activities. Cost: $25 for 5K; $15 for 400 Meter for kids 4-12. Information/registration: https://bit.ly/2Ydv0zF
Lovin’ Run and Walk, 9 a.m., Imagine Coffee, 460 Philomath Blvd., Corvallis. 5K family run or walk to support those fighting cancer or who have lost their fight. Cost: $25. Information/registration: https://bit.ly/2xgpnVr
Midsummer Faire, 10 a.m. Corvallis Elks No. 1413, 1400 NW Ninth St. Vendors with crafts, food, bath and skincare products, jewelry, tarot readings, along with local food artisans. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/267547643917537/.
Yoga on the Rocks, 10:15 a.m., 4 Spirits Distillery, 3405 SW Deschutes St., Corvallis. Start your Sunday off with Yoga on the Rocks, led by Urban Yoga. Cost: $15 Yoga and drink; $10 Yoga only. Advance registration is recommended at https://squareup.com/store/UrbanYoga.
Run and Not Be Weary Clinic, 2:30 to 5 p.m., Imagine Coffee, 5460 SW Philomath Blvd, Corvallis. Local guest speakers Jamie Herb and Alex Johnson, along with guest speaker LanDonye Rob Sloan, will speak on supporting individuals and families fighting against cancer. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/426400831247290/.
“William Shakespeare’s Long Lost First Play,” Majestic Reader’s Theatre, 3 and 7 p.m., Majestic Lab Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Directed by Rachel Kohler. In this comedy, an ancient manuscript, discovered in a parking lot, proves to be the long-lost first play written by 17-year-old William Shakespeare from Stratford. Admission: $12 general; $10 students and seniors. Information/tickets: majestic.org.
Chintimini Chamber Music Festival Concert, 4 p.m., Ashbrook Independent School Theater, 4045 SW Research Way, Corvallis. On the program: Hindemith Scherzo for viola and cello, Fanny Mendelssohn Hensel and Brahms Sextet No. 2. Admission: $25. Information/tickets: http://chintimini.org/2019-concerts/.
Cosmic Strings at Bluebird Hill Cellars, 5 p.m., 25059 Larson Road, Monroe. An acoustic folk-jam duo features Emma and Spencer Houghton, with influences from folk, bluegrass, rock and beyond. Cost: $30 per person; advance tickets are required, price includes dinner and music. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/2Yhei2m
Lebanon Square Circlers Square Dancers Club, croquet party, potluck, club meeting, 38132 Vine St., Sodaville. Croquet party starts at 2 p.m., potluck at 6 p.m., club meeting at 7:15 p.m. Contact: kaynorw@kaynor.net.
Gabrielle Louise Concert, 7 p.m., Marys River Grange Hall, 24707 Grange Hall Road, Philomath. Gabrielle Louise, singer-songwriter and nationally traveling troubadour, will perform folk and Americana. a mixture of folkie, ethereal and smoky jazz. Admission: $15. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/409650259623384/.
MONDAY
VENUES
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Yoga & Beer, 6:00 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Bryson Skaar, piano, 7 p.m.
Interzone Cafe — Red Room Residency, 7 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Wiggly Wobblers, 10 a.m. first and third Mondays, Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., Philomath. Information: 541-929-3016 or thebestlibrary.net.
Historic Whiteside Theatre tours, noon to 1 p.m. first Mondays of odd-numbered months, Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Conducted by the Whiteside Theatre Foundation. All tours start promptly on time.To schedule a private tour for groups of 20 or more people, contact the Whiteside Theatre Foundation at info@whitesidetheatre.org. Admission: $5 general, free for Whiteside Theatre Foundation members. Emailing is recommended to verify tour availability. Reservations/information: whitesidetheatre.org.
Line Dance, Couples Dance, Dance Lesson, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. SW, Albany. Instructor Ernie Briggs leads a dance lesson at 7 p.m. Admission: $4 per person. Information: 541-974-0470.
Yoga in the Gallery, 6 p.m., The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Bring your own mat, if possible. Information: theartscenter.net.
Hora Del Cuento, Bilingual Storytime, 6:30 p.m., Albany Main Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Spanish and English storytime for all ages. Free. Information: www.library.cityofalbany.net.
West African Dance, 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. Mondays, Odd Fellows Hall, 223 SW Second St., Corvallis. Cost: $15 general, $10 students. Information: 541-754-0521.
TUESDAY
VENUES
Imagine Coffee — Celtic Jam, 7 p.m.
Old World Deli — Games at Old World, 3 p.m. Free.
MORE
Performers at the Community Center: Michael Douglas, 12:30 p.m., Jefferson Community Center, 107 N. Main St. Magician puts the emphasis on comedy. Free. Information: http://jefferson.ccrls.org/events.
“Paddington,” family movie, 1 p.m., Monroe Community Library, 380 N. Fifth St. Bring the whole family to watch Paddington. Free. Information: http://www.libraryinsight.com/eventdetails.asp?jx=d3p&lmx=%CFc%60%21%AC%ABu&v=3.
Sweet Home Farmers Market, 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays June through September, City Hall parking lot, 12th and Kalmia, Sweet Home. Locally grown fruits, vegetables, baked goods, eggs, plants and flowers, ice cream and jams, as well as entertainment. Information: www.sweethomefarmersmarket.org/home.
Southtown Farm Stand & Market, 5 to 7 p.m., 1465 SE Alexander Ave., Corvallis. Vendors sell fresh seasonal fruits and vegetables, animal products, vegan desserts, jams, pickles, kimchi, music and community. Dog- and children-friendly event. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/550755675441787/?event_time_id=550755712108450.
Hollywood Studios Dance Team Disneyland Showcase, 6:30 p.m., Pioneer School, 500 N. Fifth St., Lebanon. Local dancers showcase their dance they will be performing at Disneyland. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/643123936151616/.
Corvallis Community Band Summer Concerts in the Park: Patriotic Favorites, 7 p.m. rehearsal; 8 p.m. concert, Corvallis Central Park gazebo, 650 NW Monroe Ave. Community members with at least high school level ability are welcome to join the band. Audience members should bring blanket or low-backed chair to sit on, no other seating is available. Free. Information: https://c-cband.org/.
Corvallis Community Choir, summer term rehearsals, 7-9 p.m., every Tuesday from July 9 to Aug. 27, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2945 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis. Director: Naomi Bennett, Accompanist: Bryson Skaar. This nonaudition secular choir is dedicated to spreading joy through singing. Cost: $50 per term, $15 for students or $5 per week. Website: www. corvalliscommunitychoir.us. Email: nonandjay1@gmail.com.
WEDNESDAY
VENUES
Block 15 Brewery — Blues, Brews & BBQ: String Theory, 6 p.m.
MORE
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Nov. 27, First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Starker Forests Tour, 12:45 p.m., Corvallis Comfort Suites Inn, 1730 NW Ninth St. Guided tour of Starker Forests involving ¼-mile walk, with talks about practices of forest management. Reservations required. Free. Information: https://www.visitcorvallis.com/eventdetail/726/starker-forests-tours#eventdetail.
Jefferson Jammers, 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays, Morningstar Grange, Morningstar Road, Millersburg. Classic rock and country. Information: 541-327-9882.
Majestic Playwright’s Lab, meets first Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Room of the Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Playwrights can present, share and discuss their new plays with other playwrights, actors, directors and community members. Information: majestic.org.
Gumbo, 7 to 8:30 p.m., first and third Wednesdays, Old World Deli, 341 S.W. Second St., Corvallis. Oregon original live music. Free. Information: joecasprowiak@comcast.net.
Wednesdays at the Whiteside: “Who Framed Roger Rabbit,” 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. A detective (Bob Hoskins) is a cartoon rabbit’s only hope to prove his innocence when he is accused of murder in director Robert Zemeckis’ groundbreaking 1988 mix of live action and animation. Admission: $5. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/2IKQwq4
Open Mic, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., every first and third Wednesday, Calapooia Brewing Co., 140 NE Hill St., Albany. Musicians, comedians, poets and spoken word artists are welcome to come share original material. Sign-ups begin at 7 p.m. Purchase of an alcoholic beverage or food item is required to play. Information: 818-281-2330.
THURSDAY
VENUES
2 Towns Ciderhouse — Pints & Poses, 5:30 p.m. Free; $5 suggested donation. 21+
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Rusty Hinges, 7:30 p.m.
DeMaggio’s Pizza — Suggestions Only Improv Show, 9:30 p.m.
Peacock Tavern — Latin Night, salsa dance music, latin hip-hop, 8 p.m.
MORE
Lumberjack Breakfast, 6 a.m. to 11 a.m., Timber Linn Park, 900 Price Road, Albany. All you can eat breakfast with sausage, eggs, pancakes, milk and coffee. Proceeds go to Lions Sight and Hearing, local charities and community projects. Cost: $8 adults; $4 children, 11 and under. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/848967472135420//
Breakfast & Fireworks in the Park, 7 to 10 a.m., Pioneer Park, Pioneer Park Road, Brownsville. Old-fashioned 4th of July, starting with a pancake breakfast. Fireworks show at dusk. Cost: $8 adult; $5 children 10 and under for breakfast. Fireworks event is free. Information: http://historicbrownsville.com/event/breakfast-fireworks-in-the-park-4/.
Mill City 4th of July Celebration, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., Kimmel Park, Southeast Sixth Avenue. Live music, food and craft vendors, beer garden, scavenger hunt, memorial run, parade, mutt show, horseshoe tournament and fireworks. Information: http://business.staytonsublimitychamber.org/events/details/2019-mill-city-4th-of-july-celebration-8817.
Harrisburg 4th of July Celebration: Celebrating Families, all day, downtown Harrisburg. Book sales, barbeque, vendors, marketplace, parade, kid races, bounce house, music at the Gazebo by the Dusty Herd Band, Cornerstone, The Walters and Kevin Mills, with fireworks at the river. Free. Information: https://www.ci.harrisburg.or.us/community/page/4th-july-event-schedule.
Guitar Group, 10:10 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Meets every Thursday. Guitar players of all skill levels learn and share music, engage in conversations and try new jams. Information: tpos@communityoutreachinc.org.
Celebrate Jefferson: Small Town American Picnic in the Park, 11 a.m., Jefferson Parks, 1298 N. Second St. Games, relays, barbeque, vendors, a tractor show, and kids’ parade. Fun for the whole family. Information: https://www.jeffersonareacc.com/celebrate-jefferson.html?fbclid=IwAR0eDUE_OEh1AX45w1HSOkLk72_t_RF9Y0F9xJVyaS2efoXZ4TP5Jz0gqqc.
Red, White & Blue Riverfront Festival, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., NW First St., Corvallis. Live music, a vast array of food vendors, S&K inflatable for the kids, craft booths and more. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1287621784727329/.
Harrisburg Firecracker Show and Shine, 1 to 4 p.m., Smith Street from Third Street to Second Street. Classic carts, sock hop, Elvis sightings and costume contest. DJ will play through the event with a live concert featuring the Dusty Herd Band, prizes awarded at 3 p.m. Event is free. Information: https://www.ci.harrisburg.or.us/community/page/4th-july-firecracker-show-and-shine
Lebanon Farmers Market, 2 to 6 p.m. Thursdays, May through Oct. 18, intersection of Grant and Main streets, Lebanon. Fresh fruits and vegetables, crafts, homemade products and music. Information: www.facebook.com/lebanon-downtown-farmers-market-281372887093.
Brownsville Farmers Market, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays, June through the end of October, corner of Park Avenue and North Main Street, downtown Brownsville. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats and baked goods. Information: 541-359-5898.
A Universe of Stories Summer Reading, 3 p.m., Lyons Public Library, 279 Eighth St. Summer reading fun family program; prizes. Free. Information: 503-859-2366.
Lebanon Star Spangled Celebration, 6 p.m., Cheadle Lake Park, 37919 Weirich Drive. Live music with fireworks at 10 p.m. Activities include a bounce house, face painting, kid games, crafts and coloring and food booths. No pets. Cost: $10 per carload; $3 for walk-ins. Information: http://www.lebanoncommunityfoundation.com/Star_Spangled_Celebration.html.
Webster Chicago, 6 to 8 p.m., Papa’s Pizza Parlor, 1030 SW Third St., Corvallis. Every first Thursday is blues night. Information: 541-757-2727.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
River Rhythms: Baha Men and 4th of July Fireworks, 7 p.m., Monteith Riverpark, 489 NW Water Ave., Albany. The Baha Men, best-known for “Who Let the Dogs Out,” will perform, with fireworks after the show. Free. Information: www.riverrhythms.org.
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. NW, Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
ON VIEW
“Where There’s Smoke” exhibit, 11 a.m to 4 p.m., Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon St. S., Albany. Exhibit celebrates 150 years of the Albany Fire Department. Admission is free with suggested donations of $5 for family; $2 adults. Information: 541-967-7122.
“Yaquina: A Painted Voice for a Sacred Landscape: Thirty-Five Years of Oil Painting” by Michael Gibbons, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday through July 12, Giustina Gallery, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Traveling exhibition of 45 plein air paintings from locations in the Yaquina River watershed. Information: https://lasells.oregonstate.edu/current-future-exhibits.
Watercolor Society of Oregon Award Winning Paintings exhibition, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday and Friday; 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through June 30, Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Twenty award winners of the Watercolor Society of Oregon’s Spring 2019 Experimental Exhibition are on display. The Experimental Exhibition is for aquamedia paintings, which may include additional media such as ink or collage. Information: http://library.cityofalbany.net/.
City Hall Art Exhibit: Roberta “Bobbie” Casteel, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, through June 30, Albany City Hall, 333 Broadalbin St. SW. Local artist Casteel will have acrylic works displayed in City Hall through the end of June. Information: http://library.cityofalbany.net/about-apl/art-at-apl/.
Linda Rothchild Ollis watercolor show, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday through Saturday, through June 30, Brownsville Art Center, 255 N. Main St., Brownsville. Information: www.brownsvilleart.org.
Junk Art Display and Invitation, July through August, 1:30-5 p.m., Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thurs.-Sat., Brownsville Art Center, 255 N. Main St. The Brownsville Art Center will host a community wide “Junk Art” show the months of July through August, with an open invitation to people to bring in their Junk Art for display. Information: Cheryl Haworth, 541-990-2712, or visit the center.
This Old House, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, Benton County Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. An exhibition from the museum collection that links architecture and archeology, Exhibit runs from June 21 to Aug. 3. Admission is free, donations are accepted. Information: http://www.bentoncountymuseum.org/index.php/exhibitions/2018-exhibition-schedule/.
Around Oregon Annual exhibit, noon to 5 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays, through Aug. 9. The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Juried art exhibition embodying the talents and artistic diversity of visual arts throughout Oregon. Free. Information: https://theartscenter.net/around-oregon-annual/.
Call to Artists: 14th Annual Community Art Exhibit, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mon.-Fri., June 17 to July 15, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Local artists of all ages and skill levels are invited to showcase their artwork in a non-juried show. Deadline is July 15 for submission; one piece per artist. Information: https://lasells.oregonstate.edu/exhibit/call-artists-14th-annual-community-art-exhibit.
Ship Ahoy Exhibit, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Wednesday; noon to 5 p.m. Thursday-Friday, through July 15. CEI ArtWorks Gallery, 408 SW Monroe St., Corvallis. Artist Cynthia Lahti explores the allegories and myths of the ship. Vessels made from created and found images and material encourage a variety of interpretations and responses. Information: https://bit.ly/2LjPuCY
Art Faculty Exhibition, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, June 24 through Oct. 2, Fairbanks Gallery of Art, 220 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Free. Information: https://liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/sac/upcoming-exhibitions.
Call to Artists: Halsey Community Center Monthly Art Shows, City Hall Building, 100 Halsey St. The city of Halsey is offering 55 linear feet of empty, white wall space to artists, students and other organizations for the display of artwork. Information: http://cityofhalsey.com/index_htm_files/Call%20to%20Artists.pdf.
Call to Artists: Albany Regional Museum First Friday Pop-up Art Gallery, 4 to 8 p.m., Fridays, August through December, Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon St. S. The Albany Regional Museum is accepting inquiries to be a featured artist for the First Friday Pop-up Art Gallery for August through December. No fees are associated with this opportunity. Artists interested in being featured can send an email with name, sample photo or description of works and availability to Keith Lohse, klohse@armuseum.com or call 541-967-7122.
Artist Exhibition: Jeremy Smith “Timeless,” 2 to 5 p.m. daily, July 1-31, Truckenbrod Gallery, 517 SW Second St., Corvallis. The Truckenbrod Gallery will exhibit the works of local mathematical artist Smith, whose works use digital or mathematical connections, joining together seemingly disparate elements. Free. Information: www.truckenbrodgallery.com.
