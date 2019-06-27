This week: Chintimini Chamber Music

• Festival: Two concerts and a handful of other events remain as the annual celebration of chamber music moves into its second week. Concerts are scheduled for Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Road in Corvallis and for Sunday at 4 p.m. at Ashbrook Independent School, 4045 SW Research Way. In addition, the festival's free programs for children will be held at 10:45 a.m. Thursday at the Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis, 1112 NW Circle Blvd. in Corvallis, and at 1:10 p.m. at KidSpirit at Oregon State University, in the Ballroom (Room 116) of the Women's Building. This year's family shows feature "The Steadfast Tin Soldier," by Hans Chrstian Andersen, with music by David Millikin. For information, go to the website www.chintimini.org.