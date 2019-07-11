Thursday: Chubby Checker

• Concert: Are you ready to twist again (like you did last summer)? Chubby Checker, the pop singer and dancer who took "The Twist" to the top of the pop charts on two separate occasions and followed up with hits like "Let's Twist Again," "Pony Time" and "The Fly," is set to perform at Thursday's edition of River Rhythms, at Monteith Riverpark, 489 Water Ave. NW. in Albany. The free concert begins at 7. Checker (born Ernest Evans in South Carolina) is 77 now, but still frequently performs on the road.