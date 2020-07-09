The E arts and entertainment calendar for July 9-16

THURSDAY
Science Tellers: “Dragons: Return of the Ice Sorceress,” 4 to 5 p.m., online with Lyons Public Library. Event hosted live through Zoom. Watch a fun fantasy adventure, discovering just how cool matter can be. Host will answer questions, conduct polls/quizzes, and teach a science experiment you can do at home. Register at https://bit.ly/2BAMdN4. Information: https://bit.ly/2YWky2i.
Thursdays at Five: Anne Ridlington, 5 to 5:30 p.m., hosted by Music at First Congregational United Church of Christ, Corvallis. Live cello concert by Anne Ridlington, a Corvallis native. Ridlington will play works by Bach, Ysaÿe, Sibelius and Huguet y Tagell. Ridlington is principal cello of the Eugene Symphony, a member of the Corvallis-OSU Symphony and performs with the Corvallis Repertory Singers. Information: https://www.facebook.com/CorvallisUCCMusicians.
Ongoing Events
Call to Artists: Community Center Corvallis, deadline: Aug. 1, sponsored by The Arts Center, Corvallis. The newly expanded Corvallis Community Center, previously the Senior Center, is seeking artists to create a wall installation to be set in place in January or February. Selection will take place in a two-tier process. Three artists selected from the first tier will be invited to develop a detailed plan. Each artist will receive a $800 design stipend. For full information, visit https://bit.ly/3eUWjad.
Downtown Corvallis Crazy Days, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., downtown Corvallis. The Downtown Corvallis Association and local merchants present the grand reopening of downtown businesses for shopping and dining during the 2020 Crazy Days. This annual event has a spread-out sales area to bring the biggest, best and safest shopping experience. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/3088231064599237/.
Albany Crazy Daze, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., historic downtown Albany. Crazy Daze, downtown Albany’s oldest event, is happening. Originally called Bargain Days in 1898, the name was changed to Crazy Daze after World War II. Merchants will be setting out their merchandise on the sidewalks throughout downtown. Information: https://bit.ly/2ZsN8Hk.
Art in the Valley: "Energy and Flow," 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday, July 7-Aug. 1, Art in the Valley Gallery, 209 SW Second St., Corvallis. Featuring works by glass artist Karla Piatt. Combining glass and acrylic paints, Piatt’s art is designed to capitalize on the interplay between the closed and open spaces of the piece to delight and captivate the imagination of the viewer with each new encounter. Information: http://www.artinthevalley.net/.
Taste of Summer Culinary Event, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., July 9 to 12, downtown Corvallis. Celebrate the reopening of downtown Corvallis dining and shopping during the Downtown Corvallis Association's Crazy Days summer sidewalk sale. Participating restaurants with special menus accent the culinary diversity. Information: https://bit.ly/3ikR1GX.
Lebanon Farmers Market, 2 to 6 p.m., corner of Main Street and Grant. Thursdays, May 21 through October. Offering the community fresh fruits and vegetables, plant starts, beef, pork, eggs and honey grown and raised by local farmers, along with some baked goods. New online ordering platform coming soon, offering the ability to pre-order, pay, drive up and have the items placed in the trunk of the car. See website https://bit.ly/35VZ7zW for new safe shopping guidelines at the market.
Brownsville Farmers Market, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays, May 7 through October, corner of Park Avenue and North Main Street, downtown Brownsville. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats and baked goods. Information: 541-359-5898 or https://bit.ly/3dGkrwg.
North Albany Farmers Market, 3 to 7 p.m., J&B Garden Center & Nursery, 350 Hickory St. NW. Get fresh produce from local farms at this quaint evening market started by Midway Farms to help small farms provide healthful food to local residents. Information: https://bit.ly/2BoTKOw.
Cut the Gut and Poker Chip Run, 6 to 9 p.m., downtown Sweet Home. Calling all hot rods, motorcycles, classics, muscle cars and fancy, street-legal rides of any kind. Everyone in town is invited to "cut the gut" through Sweet Home. Support the local community while you cruise and join the Poker Chip Run for $10. Purchase as many cards as you want for extra chances to win. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, there is no congregating/staging area for this event. Register: https://bit.ly/2BVclSE.
FRIDAY
Venues
Marks Ridge Winery - Lavinia Ross, original & classic folk, 7 p.m.
Online Events
Virtual Double Screening: “Elliott Erwitt: Silence Sounds Good” and “One Thousand Stories,” 10 a.m., view virtually July 10-17, hosted by Darkside Cinema. Directed by Adriana Lopez Sanfeliu, “Elliott Erwitt: Silence Sounds Good” finds the laconic photography legend very much alive as he travels back to Cuba for the first time since his iconic Newsweek photos of Fidel Castro and Che Guevara in a funny and humanistic portrait of one of the greatest living photographers. “One Thousand Stories,” directed by Tasha Van Zandt, follows artist JR ("Faces Places") in the creation of his first video mural project, “The Chronicles of San Francisco.” Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/2ZMY4jh.
Virtual Writer’s Workshop with Bridget Tyler, 4 to 5:30 p.m., hosted by the Corvallis Public Library online. Youth in grades 4-12 are invited to join local author Bridget Tyler. This workshop will walk youth through a simple set of steps that takes the puzzle pieces of a story and puts them together on the page. Event is free. Spots are limited; to attend, send an email to elizabeth.johnson@corvallisoregon.gov. Information: https://bit.ly/3dLyuQO.
Live Stream: Sportsman’s Holiday Court Coronation, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., hosted by Sweet Home Chamber of Commerce. Show your support for these smart, beautiful, talented and dedicated young ladies who look forward to representing Sweet Home. Information: https://bit.ly/3iHQT4q.
Ongoing Events
Downtown Corvallis Crazy Days, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., downtown Corvallis. The Downtown Corvallis Association and local merchants are proud to present the grand reopening of downtown businesses for shopping and dining during the 2020 Crazy Days. This annual event has a spread-out sales area to bring the biggest, best and safest shopping experience. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/3088231064599237/.
Albany Crazy Daze, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., historic downtown Albany. Downtown Albany’s oldest event is happening. Originally called Bargain Days in 1898, the name was changed to Crazy Daze after World War II. Merchants will be setting out their merchandise on the sidewalks throughout downtown. Information: https://bit.ly/2ZsN8Hk.
Live Glass Blowing, 11 a.m., Full Circle Glassworks, 820 Pacific Blvd. SE, Albany. Live glass blowing including free food off the grill and raffle. Information: https://bit.ly/2Ne9uGU.
Movies at the Pix: “The Empire Strikes Back,” 40th Anniversary, 1 and 7 p.m., July 10-16, Albany Pix Theater, 321 Second St. SW. After the Rebels are brutally overpowered by the Empire on the ice planet Hoth, Luke Skywalker begins Jedi training with Yoda, while his friends are pursued by Darth Vader. Physically distanced assigned seating, masks required when not seated. Information/tickets: https://www.albanypix.com/.
Halsey Community Market, 4 to 8 p.m., 10 W. Second St., Halsey. Produce, food trucks, handcrafted goods. Free. Information: https://bit.ly/2ZnWi8a.
Motor Vu @ Cheadle Lake: “Angry Birds Movie 2,” 7 p.m., Cheadle Lake, 37941 Weirich Drive, Lebanon. Bringing the nostalgia and fun of drive-in movies back to Lebanon. One or two food trucks will be on site, or pack a picnic to enjoy in your car before the show rolls at dusk. Tickets are per vehicle, not per person, and will be available for advance purchase on the website. Hand washing and sanitizing stations available throughout the area. Public restrooms also available. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/3ghxHZh.
Philomath Frolic & Rodeo Fireworks Extravaganza, dusk, Philomath Rodeo Grounds, 502 S. 13th St. Spectators must stay in cars or truck beds to maintain social distancing. Free drive-in parking at the rodeo grounds. Information: https://www.philomathfrolic.org/.
SATURDAY
Venues
Summer Bands & Brews - Strawberry Plaza: Jobe Woosley & Co., Folk Americana, 7 p.m.
Online Events
Yoga & Beer Online, 10 to 11 a.m., hosted by Yoga & Beer on YouTube. Sixty-minute, all-levels flow classes that are similar to the practices held at breweries and wineries around the PNW. Grab a mat, perhaps a beverage and a fur child and join in. Cost: $5 donations accepted. Information: https://bit.ly/2MJ0d9x.
Majesticpiece Theatre: “Seven Keys to Baldpate,” 7:30 p.m., live online with Facebook Live. Directed and adapted by Jeannette Miller Mickenham, “Seven Keys to Baldpate,” by George M. Cohen, centers around Magee, a novelist who has accepted a bet to write a 10,000-word story within 24 hours at the Baldpate Inn, which has been closed for the winter. What follows is a night of crooks, a beautiful reporter, politicians, a hermit, the cops, some shooting, some stealing and a murder. Information: https://www.majestic.org/.
Ongoing Events
Albany Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fourth Avenue and Ellsworth Street, Albany. Saturdays, April 18-Nov. 21. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. See website for new safe shopping guidelines. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Saturdays, April 18-Nov. 21. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. See website for new safe shopping guidelines. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Trail Tour by Bicycle 2020, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., meet at the south parking lot, Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital, 525 N. Santiam Highway. Get your pedal on to bicycle existing and proposed segments of the Lebanon trail system. Fun ride on mixed terrain, with an estimated length of 12 to 16 miles depending on group composition. Helmets required, no dogs allowed: Information: https://bit.ly/2ZKNSI9.
Corvallis Artisans’ Faire, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., gravel lot adjacent to Corvallis Farmers Market, First Street and Monroe Avenue. Offering handmade jewelry, crafts and more. The fair has instituted new safety procedures and distancing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Information: https://bit.ly/3gd9xiD.
Monroe Farmers Market, operating online. Local artisans and food celebrating the bounty of the community during the summer months. Food and gifts, local artisans and craftspeople. Orders can be placed at monroefm.locallygrown.net and can be picked up from 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays on Court Street in downtown Monroe. Information: https://monroedowntownfarmersmarket.com/.
Downtown Corvallis Crazy Days, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., downtown Corvallis. The Downtown Corvallis Association and local merchants present the grand reopening of downtown businesses for shopping and dining during the 2020 Crazy Days. This annual event has a spread-out sales area to bring the biggest, best and safest shopping experience. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/3088231064599237/.
Albany Crazy Daze, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., historic downtown Albany. Downtown Albany’s oldest event is happening. Originally called Bargain Days in 1898, the name was changed to Crazy Daze after World War II. Merchants will be setting out their merchandise on the sidewalks throughout downtown. Information: https://bit.ly/2ZsN8Hk.
Iron Water Ranch Red, White & Wool Summer Fling, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Iron Water Ranch, 35179 Riverside Drive SW, Albany. Come for a fun summer day full of classes, fiber and animals. This is an outdoor event with raw fleeces, natural and dyed yarns, needle felt crafts, lots of roving and sheep. There will be separate events on Facebook for each of the classes. Classes are taught in a socially distanced environment, masks are required. Information/registration: www.ironwater.com.
2nd Saturday Art Day: Birds: Painting Party with Benton Soil & Water Conservation District, 1 p.m., The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Celebrating backyard bird life with activities for bird lovers, including painting a beautiful banner designed by local artist Caroline Moses. Monthly second Saturday, for art making and activities for the whole family. Free. Information: 541-754-1551 or visit https://bit.ly/3gxYT6k.
Motor Vu @ Cheadle Lake: “Angry Birds Movie 2,” 7 p.m., Cheadle Lake, 37941 Weirich Drive, Lebanon. Bringing the nostalgia and fun of drive-in movies back to Lebanon. One or two food trucks will be on site, or pack a picnic to enjoy in your car before the show rolls at dusk. Tickets are per vehicle, not per person, and will be available for advance purchase on the website. Hand washing and sanitizing stations available throughout the area. Public restrooms also available. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/3ghxHZh.
SUNDAY
Online Events
Darkside Virtual Cinema presents: “John Lewis: Good Trouble,” through July 23, hosted by Darkside Cinema. Using interviews and rare archival footage, this documentary chronicles Lewis' 60-plus years of social activism and legislative action on civil rights, voting rights, gun control, health care reform and immigration. Prerecorded discussion between Rep. Lewis and Oprah Winfrey follows the feature. Popcorn and goodies available for pickup to enjoy at home for $10. Information/tickets: https://darksidecinema.com/index.html.
Ongoing Events
Cumberland Open House Tour, 1 to 5 p.m., Cumberland Community Events Center, 401 Main St. SE, Albany. The Cumberland is holding Sunday open houses for small groups. Participants will be able to tour the former church, built in 1892, learn about plans to relocate and renovate the building to create a community events center and view the latest architectural design drawings. Volunteers available to answer any questions and solicit input from the community. In order to maintain COVID-19 guidelines for groups, visitors are asked to reserve a spot by 3 p.m. the Thursday prior to each event by contacting the Albany Visitors Association, 541-928-0911, or email info@albanyvisitors.com. Physical distancing will be observed and visitors are asked to wear face masks.
Philomath Farmers Market, 2 to 5 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., Sundays, June 28-Aug. 2. Market is a collaborative effort involving the OSU Extension Service, the Corvallis-Albany Farmers Markets, the city of Philomath and Philomath Community Services with a focus on healthy, local produce. Information: https://bit.ly/2Xl93iT.
Downtown Corvallis Crazy Days, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., downtown Corvallis. The Downtown Corvallis Association and local merchants present the grand reopening of downtown businesses for shopping and dining during the 2020 Crazy Days. This annual event has a spread-out sales area to bring the biggest, best and safest shopping experience. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/3088231064599237/.
MONDAY
Online Events
Southtown Open Mic & Performer Spotlight, 8 p.m., hosted by Fireworks Pub and Pizza. Online popular music and arts showcase. Artists of all genres and fans of the music, poetry, spoken word, dance, visual arts and more are invited to join this online event. Virtual doors open at 7:45 p.m. To register: https://bit.ly/SouthtownOpenMicZoom. Information: https://bit.ly/2yXdcRT.
Majestic Theatre’s Summer Nights Live Virtual Summer Adventure Camp, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., July 13-Aug. 1. A virtual adventure camp for kids ages 9-17. Summer Nights Live is the Majestic’s version of a late-night sketch show, where the skits, the commercials, and the hosting/monologue are all done by participants, culminating in a live event to showcase participants' talents. Register at https://bit.ly/2NOhK0u.
Science Pub Online: "Race and Politics: Reflections on a Movement in an Election," 6 to 7 p.m., online. Christopher Stout, associate professor in the School of Public Policy at Oregon State University, will discuss and focus on how the Black Lives Matter movement arose, its historical antecedents and political ramifications and why there was a large lull in racial movements in the United States between the civil rights movement and Black Lives Matter. Discussion will cover how Black Lives Matter has reshaped American politics and how the movement is likely to influence the upcoming presidential election.. Registration is required. Registration/information: https://bit.ly/3gapdmX.
Monday Night Meditation, 6:30 to 8 p.m., hosted by the OSU School of History, Philosophy and Religion online with Zoom. Drop in early to be on time for guided, sitting, walking and silent meditation, along with a self-care break and a reflection and sharing session. Join for just the initial 20- to 30-minute practice or stay for the full session. Contact Audrey Perkins at audperkins@gmail.com with general questions. For more information, visit oregonstate.zoom.us/j/167669289.
TUESDAY
Online Events
Kids Kinetic Video Challenge 2020, hosted by Da Vinci Days every Tuesday in July. Children and families can decorate themselves and their bikes, trikes, pedal cars and pushcarts and participate in creative challenges safely from home. A new video will be posted each Tuesday explaining the challenge and how to participate. Upload your video or pictures to inspire and collaborate with kids in your community and beyond. Every participant will receive a personalized medallion, and there will be certificates for fastest times, slowest times, coolest art, craziest bike, best costume, funniest video and lots more. Information: https://bit.ly/2Dl3Wc7.
Hoolyeh Folk Dancing Online, 5 to 6:30 p.m. During the COVID-19 pandemic there is weekly international folk dancing online led by Hoolyeh folks. Balkan, Israeli and other folk dances combined each week, with occasional live music. Please contact Denis White at capeblanco@peak.org, for playlists and details for joining zoom broadcasts. Free.
An Evening with Jane Kirkpatrick: Writer, Speaker & Teacher, 7 to 8 p.m., via GoToWebinar, hosted by the Corvallis Public Library. Award-winning Oregon author Jane Kirkpatrick will speak about her newest book, “Something Worth Doing: A Novel of an Early Suffragist." Kirkpatrick will speak about her writing process and answer questions. Learn more at https://jkbooks.com/. Free. Information/registration: https://bit.ly/2N8ki9p.
Ongoing Events
Sweet Home Farmers Market, 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 2-Sept. 29, between 12th and Kalmia, Sweet Home. Offering the community fresh fruits and vegetables, plant starts, beef, pork, eggs and honey grown and raised by local farmers, along with some baked goods. New online ordering platform coming soon, offering the ability to pre-order, pay, drive up and have the items placed in the trunk of the car. See website https://bit.ly/35VZ7zW for new safe shopping guidelines at the market.
Southtown Farm Stand & Market, 5 to 7 p.m., 1465 SE Alexander Ave., Corvallis. May 5-Oct. 20. Multiple vendors selling fresh seasonal fruits and vegetables, animal products, vegan desserts, jams, pickles and kimchi. Free. Information: https://bit.ly/2KahGXd.
WEDNESDAY
Ongoing Events
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Wednesdays, April 22-Nov. 25. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. See website for new safe shopping guidelines. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Fun in the Park To Go, 10 a.m. to noon, Bryant Park, 801 Bryant Way SW, Albany. In order to abide by Oregon Health Authority guidelines, Fun in the Park will be a drive-through event on Wednesdays. Craft kits, sponsor goodies and plenty of fun things to see and enjoy will be handed out. Registration is required by Monday at noon the week of the event. Register for the first one online at https://bit.ly/38jES0l. Register only one person for your vehicle and indicate the number of children attending with your group. Each child does not need to be registered individually. Free. Information: 541-917-7777 or visit www.cityofalbany.net/parks/events.
Wednesdays at the Whiteside: "Jaws," 3 and 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. When a young woman is killed by a shark while skinny-dipping near the New England tourist town of Amity Island, Police Chief Martin Brody enlists the aid of ichthyologist Matt Hooper and grizzled ship captain Quint in capturing the killer beast, resulting in an epic battle of man vs. nature. Ticketed event only, no walk-ups. All state and OHA guidelines of social distancing, disinfection and PPE will be followed. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/2YQUKEG.
THURSDAY
Online Events
Thursdays at Five: Erik and Catherine Peterson, 5 to 5:30 p.m., hosted by Music at First Congregational United Church of Christ, Corvallis. Erik Peterson, violinist and director for the Chintimini Chamber Music Festival in Corvallis, along with Catherine Peterson, flutist and assistant principal/second flutist of the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, will be performing Peter Schickele’s “Welcome Serenade;” Mozart’s arias from “The Magic Flute” and Kenji Bunch’s “Until Next Time.” Information: https://www.facebook.com/CorvallisUCCMusicians.
Online Workshop: Floral Embroidery Basics, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., hosted by M Creative J and Maker General. Join fiber artist Melissa Galbraith in a hands-on, online embroidery basics workshop. Workshop attendees will receive a full kit, including an embroidery hoop, pattern fabric, a needle, full skeins of embroidery thread, floral transfer designs, printed instructions and backing materials along with a recording after the workshop. Cost: $49. Information/registration: https://bit.ly/2YbJ3YP.
Ongoing Events
Lebanon Farmers Market, 2 to 6 p.m., corner of Main Street and Grant. Thursdays, May 21 through October. Offering the community fresh fruits and vegetables, plant starts, beef, pork, eggs and honey grown and raised by local farmers, along with some baked goods. New online ordering platform coming soon, offering the ability to pre-order, pay, drive up and have the items placed in the trunk of the car. See website https://bit.ly/35VZ7zW for new safe shopping guidelines at the market.
Brownsville Farmers Market, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays, May 7 through October, corner of Park Avenue and North Main Street, downtown Brownsville. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats and baked goods. Information: 541-359-5898 or https://bit.ly/3dGkrwg.
North Albany Farmers Market, 3 to 7 p.m., J&B Garden Center & Nursery, 350 Hickory St. NW. Get fresh produce from local farms at this quaint evening market started by Midway Farms to help small farms provide healthful food to the local residents. Information: https://bit.ly/2BoTKOw.
Around Oregon Annual 2020 Exhibition: “Plein Air Masquerade” Reception, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Outdoor reception on The Arts Center’s plaza to accommodate physical distancing. Festive masks are encouraged. The "Around Oregon" exhibition will run July 16-Aug. 29, from 12 to 5 p.m., with works from different corners of the state. Small groups will be admitted to the gallery to allow for social distancing. Information: www.theartscenter.net.
Movies at the Whiteside: "Jaws", 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. When a young woman is killed by a shark while skinny-dipping near the New England tourist town of Amity Island, Police Chief Martin Brody enlists the aid of ichthyologist Matt Hooper and grizzled ship captain Quint in capturing the killer beast, resulting in an epic battle of man vs. nature. Ticketed event only, no walk-ups. All state and OHA guidelines of social distancing, disinfection and PPE will be followed. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/2YQUKEG.
