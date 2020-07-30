The E arts and entertainment calendar for July 30 to August 6

THURSDAY
The Barn at Hickory Station - Beatles Unplugged with Robert Meade, 6:30 p.m.
Online Events
Virtual Art Workshop for Teens & Tweens with Jen Hernandez, 3:30 to 5 p.m., hosted online by the Corvallis Public Library. Youth in grades 4-12 are invited to a virtual art workshop with local artist Jen Hernandez. Workshop focuses on character creation, backstory and drawing techniques. Each participant will receive a kit with art supplies to create their characters. Workshop is free, spots are limited. To attend, send an email to elizabeth.johnson@corvallisoregon.gov.
Thursdays at Five: Tin Can Alley, 5 to 5:30 p.m., hosted by Music at First Congregational UCC, Corvallis. A west coast twist on New Orleans street jazz with a unique blend of instruments and voices covering classic music from early jazz through the swing era. Featuring: Niels Nielsen on bass; Sarah Dessert, vocals; Gregg Gorthy, percussion; Lukas Hein, saxophone; Mike Bevington, trombone and Matt neely, ukulele, tenor banjo and vocals. Performance includes: “Black Orpheus,” “Bei Mir bis Du Schön;” “It Had to Be You;” “Mister Sandman;” “Blue Skies’” and “Summertime.” Information: https://bit.ly/2YGBuJM.
Virtual Author Event: Justin Michael Williams “Stay Woke: A meditation guide for the rest of us,” 7 to 8 p.m., hosted by Grass Roots Bookstore on Zoom. Justin Michael Williams,author, speaker and recording artist, uses music and meditation to wake up the world. Working at the intersection of music, mindfulness and social justice, Justin is a pioneering millennial voice for diversity and inclusion in wellness. Information/Zoom registration: http://bit.ly/2TlgMvl.
Das Filmfest: “My Darling Vivian,” through July 31, hosted by the Whiteside Theatre online. “My Darling Vivian”, presents the story of the first Mrs. Cash. Daughters, Rosanne, Kathy, Cindy and Tara, share, for the first time, the entire story of love, isolation, fear, heartbreak and survival. Tickets: https://bit.ly/39EI1Zp. Information: https://bit.ly/30RelEp.
Ongoing Events
Lebanon Farmers Market, 2 to 6 p.m., corner of Main Street and Grant. Thursdays, May 21 through Oct. 22. Offering the community fresh fruits and vegetables, plant starts, meat, eggs, honey, and baked goods. New online ordering platform, offering the ability to pre-order, pay, drive up and have items placed in the trunk of the car. Visit https://bit.ly/35VZ7zW for new safe shopping guidelines at the market.
Brownsville Farmers Market, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays, May 7 through October, corner of Park Avenue and North Main Street, downtown Brownsville. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats and baked goods. Information: 541-359-5898 or https://bit.ly/3dGkrwg.
North Albany Farmers Market, 3 to 7 p.m., J&B Garden Center & Nursery, 350 Hickory St. NW. Fresh produce from local farms at the new North Albany Farmers Market. A quaint evening Farmer's Market to help small farms provide healthful food to the local residents. Information: https://bit.ly/2BoTKOw.
FRIDAY
Venues
Marks Ridge Winery - Cashmere & Chaos, popular covers from the 60’s forward, 7 p.m.
Online Events
Senior Crafternoons: Herbalicious Bounty for Kitchen or Bath, 4 p.m., hosted by the Lebanon Senior Center on Facebook. How to use herbs from the garden or farmers market to make pampering products or gifts from the kitchen. Information: 541-258-4919.
Virtual Kick Off Concert: Cloverdayle, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., hosted by Oregon Jamboree on Facebook. Special Virtual Kick Off Party Concert with Cloverdayle for the would-be 2020 Oregon Jamboree. Information: https://bit.ly/3jK21yh.
Friday Night Funny Variety Show: Uncle Teddy’s Learningland, 7:30 p.m., hosted by the Majestic Theatre on Facebook Live. An educational and public access-style evening with Michael Winder as Uncle Teddy, with sidekick Negative Naomi, and a host of special guests with lessons that are almost, but not quite. appropriate for children. Information: https://www.majestic.org/.
Ongoing Events
Open Auditions: “Now. Here. This.” Filmed Musical. Directed by Emily Ferrin, with music direction by Jim Martinez, “Now. Here. This.” by Hunter Bell, Susan Blackwell, Jeff Bowen, follows the evolution and adventures of four friends in a natural history museum as they journey through time, from the present day museum, to the past, and back again. Audition video submissions are due by Friday, Aug. 14, at 11:59 p.m. Audition Information: https://bit.ly/2ZSd0hk.
“To Kill a Mockingbird,” 1 and 7 p.m., The Pix Theatre, 321 Second Ave. SW, Albany. Atticus Finch, a lawyer in the Depression-era South, defends a black man against an undeserved rape charge, and his children against prejudice. Admission: $5. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/2X6WfNw.
Halsey Community Market, 4 to 8 p.m., 10 W. Second St., Halsey. Produce, food trucks, handcrafted goods. Free. Information: https://bit.ly/2ZnWi8a.
Motor Vu @ Cheadle Lake: “Sonic the Hedgehog,” 7 p.m., Cheadle Lake, 37941 Weirich Dr., Lebanon. Bringing the nostalgia and fun of the drive in movies back to Lebanon. Food trucks will be on-site or a pack a picnic to enjoy before the show rolls at dusk. Tickets are per vehicle, not per person and are available for advance purchase on the website. Hand washing/sanitizing stations available throughout the area. Public restrooms also available. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/3ghxHZh.
Outdoor Family Movie Night: “Flushed Away,” 8:30 p.m., Sweet Home New Life in Christ Fellowship, 1266 44th Ave. After landing in Ratropolis, a pampered rodent enlists the help of a sewer scavenger in finding his way back to his posh London flat. State and CDC guidelines for safe practices will be followed. Masks to be worn when not seated. Food and drinks provided. Bring blanket and/or chairs. Information: https://bit.ly/3296Xqb.
Movies in the Park-ing Lot: “Toy Story 4,” 8:30 to 10:30 p.m., 3225 Main St., Sweet Home. The adventures of Woody and friends continue. Movie will be shown in the back parking lot of City Hall. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, event is limited to 250 people. Attendees will need to maintain physical distance of 6-feet between non-household members. Reservations: https://bit.ly/2X0MXCM. Information: https://bit.ly/2Zqptsl.
SATURDAY
Venues
Summer Bands & Brews - Strawberry Plaza: Briana Renea, country classics, 7 p.m.
Online Events
Majestic Theatre’s Summer Nights Live: Summer Camp Variety Show, 6 p.m., hosted by the Majestic Theatre on Facebook Live. A late-night sketch show, where the skits, commercials and the hosting/monologue, all done by the Majestic summer campers, culminates in a showcase of the camper’s talents. Information: https://www.majestic.org/.
Ongoing Events
Walk-A-Thon: I Will Walk a Mile for You, 6 to 10 a.m. and 5 to 8 p.m., Little Promises, 28028 Pleasant Valley Rd., Sweet Home. Walk-A-Thon for students Zach and Kennedy. Pledge sheet pickup at Little Promises. Open to the public. Information: 541-367-4350 or visit, https://bit.ly/3g6L4fu.
Albany Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fourth Avenue and Ellsworth Street, Albany. Saturdays, April 18 through Nov. 21. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. See website for new safe shopping guidelines. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Saturdays, April 18 through Nov. 21. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. See website for new safe shopping guidelines. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Corvallis Artisans’ Faire, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., gravel lot adjacent to Corvallis Farmers Market, First St. & Monroe Ave. Offering handmade jewelry, crafts and more. The faire has instituted new safety procedures and distancing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Information: https://bit.ly/3gd9xiD.
Monroe Farmers Market, operating online. Local artisans and food celebrating the bounty of the community during the summer months. Food and gifts, local artisans and craftspeople. Orders can be placed at monroefm.locallygrown.net and can be picked up from 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays on Court Street in downtown Monroe. Information: https://monroedowntownfarmersmarket.com/.
Call for Art Projects and Programs, Aug. 1 to Sep. 10, Benton County Cultural Coalition. New grant money from the Oregon Cultural Trust is available for art, culture and heritage projects. Priority will be given to art projects and programs offering innovation, variety and scope for Benton County’s diverse population; cultural/education projects that enhance citizen understanding, growth and participation; and programs that foster preservation and beautification. Any registered 501(c)(3) organization or partner may apply. Information: www.bentonculture.org.
Show Off Your Ride Cruise In, 2 to 4:30 p.m., Spoleto’s Pizzeria, 4804 Highway 20, Sweet Home. A benefit for SHPD K-9 Unit with live music provided by Trevor Tagle. Motorcycles welcome. Masks and social distancing enforced. Information: 541-367-4001 or visit, www.spoletospizzeria.net.
SUNDAY
Ongoing Events
Philomath Farmers Market, 2 to 5 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., Sundays, June 28-Aug. 30. Market is a collaborative effort involving the OSU Extension Service, the Corvallis-Albany Farmers Markets, the city of Philomath and Philomath Community Services with a focus on healthy, local produce. Information: https://bit.ly/2Xl93iT.
MONDAY
Venues
Midway Farms - Full Moon Tribal Fusion Belly Dance Class, 7:30 p.m., $15
Online Events
Monday Night Meditation, 6:30 to 8 p.m., hosted by OSU School of History, Philosophy and Religion online with Zoom. Drop in early for guided, sitting, walking and silent meditation, along with self care break and a reflection and sharing session. Join for the initial 20 to 30 minute practice, or stay for the full session. Open to all. Contact Audrey Perkins audperkins@gmail.com with general questions or for more information or visit oregonstate.zoom.us/j/167669289.
TUESDAY
Venues
Southpaw’s Perfect Pizza - Trivia night, 7 p.m.
Online Events
Hoolyeh Folk Dancing online, 5 to 6:30 p.m. by Hoolyeh folks every Tuesday. Contact Denis White at capeblanco@peak.org for playlists and details for joining zoom broadcasts. Information: https://bit.ly/2UOwXmr.
STEAM Lecture Series Online: Mathematics and Music, 6 to 7 p.m., hosted by DaVinci Days on Facebook Live. Join Raymund Ocampo, choral director at Linn-Benton Community College for, "What Do You Mean That's Not 'In Tune'?” Lecture followed by live Q & A session. Information: https://www.facebook.com/davincidays/ or https://www.davincidays.org/.
Virtual Craft and Chat, 6 to 7 p.m., via GoToMeeting, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library. Third Tuesday. Learn a craft using material found lying around at home; hang out and chat with other crafters. Craft demonstrations will be conducted by library staff or a special guest. For more information and to register: https://bit.ly/2xLzLbD.
Virtual Corvallis Community Band Summer Concert, 8 p.m. and throughout the week Online concert recording featuring Irving Berlin, “Songs of America” and John Philip Sousa, “Nobles of the Mystic Shrine.” Live chat. Information: https://bit.ly/3dMj6DC or www.c-cband.org.
Ongoing Events
Sweet Home Farmers Market, 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 2 through Sept. 29, between 12th and Kalmia, Sweet Home. Offering the community fresh fruits and vegetables, plant starts, meat, eggs, honey, and baked goods. New online ordering platform offering the ability to pre-order, pay, drive up and have the items placed in the trunk of the car. See website https://bit.ly/35VZ7zW for new safe shopping guidelines at the market.
Southtown Farm Stand & Market, 5 to 7 p.m., 1465 SE Alexander Ave., Corvallis. May 5 through Oct. 20. Multiple vendors selling fresh seasonal fruits and vegetables, animal products, vegan desserts, jams, pickles, and kimchi. Free. Information: https://bit.ly/2KahGXd.
WEDNESDAY
Online Events
Virtual Art Workshop for Teens & Tweens with Diana Ryan, 3 to 4 p.m., hosted online by the Corvallis Public Library. Youth in grades 4-12 are invited to a virtual art workshop with local artist Diana Ryan. Workshop is free, spots are limited. To attend, email, elizabeth.johnson@corvallisoregon.gov.
Ongoing Events
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Wednesdays, April 22 through Nov. 25. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. See website for new safe shopping guidelines. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
FreeMotion, 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., field north of Willamette Park Community Gardens, Corvallis. Simple format of slightly guided bodily expressive movement to loosen the stuck places inside, in order to access vitality and spirit. Bring a large blanket to lie on and to ensure physical distancing. Donations for the Jackson Street Youth Services accepted. Information: https://bit.ly/30oFDBE.
Fun in the Park “To Go”, 10 a.m. to noon, Bryant Park, 801 Bryant Way SW, Albany. Per Oregon Health Authority Guidelines, Fun in the Park is a drive-thru event. Craft kits, sponsor goodies and fun things to see and enjoy will be handed out. Registration is required by Monday at noon the week of the event. Register online at https://bit.ly/38jES0l. Register only one person per vehicle and indicate the number of children attending with your group. Each child does not need to be registered individually. Free. Information: 541-917-7777 or visit www.cityofalbany.net/parks/events.
THURSDAY
Online Events
Thursdays at Five: Berto Boyd on Flamenco Guitar, 5 to 5:30 p.m., hosted by Music at First Congregational UCC, Corvallis. Flamenco Guitarist Berto Boyd has studied in Spain and performed throughout the United States. Currently residing in Portland, Boyd is Musical Director for Flamenco Pacifico, Artistic Director of the Corvallis Guitar Society and owner of Berto Boyd Presents, LLC. Information: https://bit.ly/2YGBuJM.
Ongoing Events
Lebanon Farmers Market, 2 to 6 p.m., corner of Main Street and Grant. Thursdays, May 21 through October. Offering the community fresh fruits and vegetables, plant starts, meat, eggs, honey, and baked goods. New online ordering platform, offering the ability to pre-order, pay, drive up and have items placed in the trunk of the car. Visit https://bit.ly/35VZ7zW for new safe shopping guidelines at the market.
Brownsville Farmers Market, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays, May 7 through October, corner of Park Avenue and North Main Street, downtown Brownsville. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats and baked goods. Information: 541-359-5898 or https://bit.ly/3dGkrwg.
North Albany Farmers Market, 3 to 7 p.m., J&B Garden Center & Nursery, 350 Hickory St. NW. Fresh produce from local farms at the new North Albany Farmers Market. A quaint evening Farmer's Market to help small farms provide healthful food to the local residents. Information: https://bit.ly/2BoTKOw.
