The E arts and entertainment calendar for July 23-30

THURSDAY
Online Events
Lunch at Home Art Talk: Around Oregon 2020, noon, hosted by The Art Center on Zoom. Conversation with artists featured in the “The Around Oregon” annual exhibit. Exhibit recognizes the quality and diversity in the creative expression of artists throughout Oregon. Art Talk features Jill Baker, Karen Clark, Sarah Ciampa and Christine Harrison. Information: https://bit.ly/3hlfgnb.
Virtual Art Workshop for Teens & Tweens with Jen Hernandez, 3:30 to 5 p.m., hosted online by the Corvallis Public Library. Youth grades 4-12 are invited to a virtual art workshop with local artist Jen Hernandez. Workshop will focus on character creation, backstory and drawing techniques. Each participant will receive a kit with art supplies to create their characters. This workshop is free, spots are limited. To attend, send an email to elizabeth.johnson@corvallisoregon.gov.
Thursdays at Five: Kristin and Chris Rorrer, 5 to 5:30 p.m., hosted by Music at First Congregational UCC, Corvallis. Pianist Kristin Rorrer, advisor for the Music and Theatre Arts program at Oregon State University and cellist, Chris Rorrer, performer, multi-instrumentalist, composer/arranger, session musician and music educator, will perform Vivaldi’s “Cello Sonata No.4 in B flat major;” Sergei Prokofiev’s, “March from Songs for Children;” Beethoven’s “Allegro con brio from Cello Sonata Not. 5;” and Fritz Kriesler’s, “Liebesfreud.” Information: https://bit.ly/2YGBuJM.
Ongoing Events
Call to Artists: 2020 Junk Art Show, Brownsville Art Center, 255 N. Main St. Photographers, painters, wood workers, jewelers, sculptors and potters, are invited to create art out of junk. Accepting up to three pieces, July 23-25 and July 29. Creation can be two or three dimensional, with the challenge to create from non-recyclable plastics. Show will be held in August and September. Information: http://brownsvilleart.org/?p=4625.
Lebanon Farmers Market, 2 to 6 p.m., corner of Main Street and Grant. Thursdays, May 21 through Oct. Offering the community fresh fruits and vegetables, plant starts, meat, eggs, honey, and baked goods. New online ordering platform, offering the ability to pre-order, pay, drive up and have items placed in the trunk of the car. Visit https://bit.ly/35VZ7zW for new safe shopping guidelines at the market.
Brownsville Farmers Market, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays, May 7 through Oct., corner of Park Avenue and North Main Street, downtown Brownsville. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats and baked goods. Information: 541-359-5898 or https://bit.ly/3dGkrwg.
FRIDAY
Venues
Barsideous Brewing - Chris Valdez Band, 7 p.m.d
Marks Ridge Winery - Theo Czuk, “Petri Dish” A Culture of Grove, 7 p.m.
Merlin’s Bar & Grill - The Distance, Rock & Roll, 9 p.m.
Springhill Winery - Fourth Friday, 5:30 p.m., jazz, reservations required, 541-974-0917.
Online Events
OSIFF and Das Filmfest present: “Days of the Whale,” hosted by Darkside Virtual Cinema, from July 24 to Aug. 6. Directed by Catalina Arroyave Restrepo, “Days of the Whale” is a story of youthful rebellion by two young lovers and graffiti artists in Medellin, Colombi, in defying a criminal street gang by painting a mural over a threatening tag. Popcorn and goodies available for pick up to enjoy at home for $10. Information/tickets: https://darksidecinema.com/.
Ongoing Events
Halsey Community Market, 4 to 8 p.m., 10 W. Second St., Halsey. Produce, food trucks, handcrafted goods. Free. Information: https://bit.ly/2ZnWi8a.
Motor Vu @ Cheadle Lake: “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” 7 p.m., Cheadle Lake, 37941 Weirich Dr., Lebanon. Bringing the nostalgia and fun of the drive in movies back to Lebanon. Food trucks will be on-site, or a pack a picnic. Tickets are per vehicle, not per person and are available for advance purchase on website. Hand washing / sanitizing stations will be available throughout the area along with public restrooms. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/3ghxHZh.
Outdoor Family Movie Night: “Toy Story 4,” 8:30 p.m., Sweet Home New Life in Christ Fellowship, 1266 44th Ave. Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the rest of the gang embark on a road trip with Bonnie and a new toy named Forky, with an unexpected reunion with their long-lost friend Bo Peep. State and CDC guidelines for safe practices will be followed. Masks to be worn when not seated. Food and drinks provided. Bring blanket and/or chairs. Information: https://bit.ly/3296Xqb.
SATURDAY
Venues
Merlin’s Bar & Grill - The Distance, Rock & Roll, 9 p.m.
Summer Bands & Brews - Strawberry Plaza: Neil Gregory Johnson Band, rock & country, 7 p.m.
The Woods Roadhouse - Parish Gap, art rock, 6 p.m.
Online Events
Benefit for Confluence: Zanne D’Anna “I’ve Been Everywhere,” 2 to 3 p.m., hosted by Confluence LGBT Chorus on YouTube. Miss Smith Proudly Presents multi-instrumentalist Zanne D'Anna in her debut solo concert to benefit Confluence LGBT Chorus with a touching and often hilarious program. Live streaming on YouTube at bit.ly/ICEConcert. Information: www.confluencelgbtchorus.org.
Majesticpiece Theatre: “The Rivals,” 7:30 p.m., on Facebook Live. Directed and adapted by Karlissa Jones, “The Rivals” by Richard Brinsley Sheridan, is an 18th century period romantic comedy set in Bath, England, where hijinks ensue and love triumphs. Information: https://www.majestic.org/.
Ongoing Events
Albany Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fourth Avenue and Ellsworth Street, Albany. Saturdays, April 18 through Nov. 21. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. See website for new safe shopping guidelines. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Saturdays, April 18 through Nov. 21. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. See website for new safe shopping guidelines. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Corvallis Artisans’ Faire, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., gravel lot adjacent to Corvallis Farmers Market, First St. & Monroe Ave. Offering handmade jewelry, crafts and more. New safety procedures and distancing have been instituted to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Information: https://bit.ly/3fPHt5i.
Monroe Farmers Market, operating online. Local artisans celebrating the bounty of the community during the summer months. Food and gifts, local artisans and craftspeople. Orders can be placed at monroefm.locallygrown.net and can be picked up from 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays on Court Street in downtown Monroe. Information: https://bit.ly/3605Ed5.
Summer Historic Home Tour & Scavenger Hunt, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Albany Visitors Association, 110 Third Ave. SE. The Summer Interior Tour will not have indoor tours this year, due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. Participants, can however, take a free self-guided exterior tour, with a virtual peek inside selected homes. Participate in the scavenger hunt contest for prizes, including free tickets to the 2020 Christmas Parlour Tour. Information: https://bit.ly/39fz4We.
Team Oregon Braking Clinic, 12:45 to 3:30 p.m., Linn-Benton Community College, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany. Based on braking clinics offered to instructors and police motor officers, this is a short course for endorsed motorcycle riders to refine braking skills in normal and emergency situations. Clinic will be on closed-off parking lots. Class is recommended for any rider with 2+ years riding experience. Cost: $79. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/2DO9lZf.
Motor Vu @ Cheadle Lake: “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” 7 p.m., Cheadle Lake, 37941 Weirich Dr., Lebanon. Bringing the nostalgia and fun of the drive in movies back to Lebanon. Food trucks will be on-site, or a pack a picnic. Tickets are per vehicle, not per person and are available for advance purchase on website. Hand washing / sanitizing stations will be available throughout the area along with public restrooms. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/3ghxHZh.
Whiteside Theatre and DRDN present: Coming Out of Queerantine, 8 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. The Whiteside Theatre in collaboration with Dam Right Drag Night is proud to present “Queerantine,” a benefit for the Whiteside's soft reopening. DRDN will perform a limited audience multimedia show. The performance will also be posted on the Whiteside Theatre's YouTube channel later in the month. Cost: $12. Tickets/information: https://bit.ly/2BznqJz.
SUNDAY
Venues
Vagabond Outpost Albany - Christmas in July Bingo and Ugly Sweater Contest, 5 p.m. Seating is limited.
Online Events
Virtual Open Mic: Celebrate ADA30, 2 p.m., hosted by Disability Equity Center on Google Meet. Celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act and our diverse disabled communities, showcasing artwork, poetry, songs and performances pieces by and for disabled participants. Event is free and open to all, with the focus on disabled participants and performers. Non-disabled participants who wish to perform are asked to be mindful of the amount of space they take up. Information/registration: https://bit.ly/32rlBt6.
Ongoing Events
Philomath Farmer’s Market, 2 to 5 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. Sundays, June 28 to Aug. 2. Market is a collaborative effort involving the OSU Extension Service, the Corvallis-Albany Farmers’ Markets, the City of Philomath, and Philomath Community Services with a focus on healthy, local produce. Information: https://bit.ly/2Xl93iT.
MONDAY
Venues
Fireworks Pub & Pizza - Open Mic & Performer Spotlight, 8 p.m. online via Zoom.
Online Events
Senior Mystery Hour: Engage your Brain, 2 to 3 p.m., hosted by Lebanon Senior Center on Zoom. Work together with others to solve puzzles and niff our clues to solve a mystery. Call to sign-up at 541-258-4919 to be assigned to the case.
Monday Night Meditation, 6:30 to 8 p.m., hosted by OSU School of History, Philosophy and Religion online with Zoom. Drop in early to be on time for guided, sitting, walking and silent meditation, along with self care break and a reflection and sharing session. Join for the initial 20 to 30 minute practice, or stay for the full session. Open to all. Contact Audrey Perkins audperkins@gmail.com for more information or visit oregonstate.zoom.us/j/167669289.
TUESDAY
Venues
Southpaw’s Perfect Pizza - Trivia night, 7 p.m.
Online Events
Kids Virtual Kinetic Challenge 2020, hosted by Da Vinci Days. The Kids Kinetic Challenge event, where children and families decorate themselves and their bikes, trikes, pedal cars and push karts. Participate in the creative challenge safely from home. A new video will be posted each Tuesday explaining the challenge and how to participate. Upload video or pictures to inspire and collaborate with kids in and outside the community. Participants will receive a laser cut and personalized medallion, along with certificates for fastest and slowest times, coolest art, craziest bike, best costume, funniest video and more. Information: https://bit.ly/2Dl3Wc7.
Virtual Tour of River Restoration Sites with Chat, noon to 1 p.m., hosted by Benton Soil & Water Conservation District on YouTube. Take a virtual tour of restoration project sites on the Willamette River. A link to the video will be posted a few days leading up to the premiere, click the link to view. Participants will be able to ask questions via the chat feature. Information: https://bit.ly/2ZOgPEn.
Hoolyeh Folk Dancing online, 5 to 6:30 p.m. by Hoolyeh folks every Tuesday. Contact Denis White at capeblanco@peak.org for playlists and details for joining zoom broadcasts. Information: https://bit.ly/2UOwXmr.
STEAM Lecture Series Online: Augmented Reality and the Art of Story, 6 to 7 p.m., hosted by DaVinci Days on Facebook Live. Join John Marr of Varlio.com for a look at the intersection of art and technology. Lecture followed by live Q & A session. Information: https://www.facebook.com/davincidays/ or https://www.davincidays.org/.
Virtual Corvallis Community Band Summer Concert. 8 p.m. and throughout the week Online concert recording featuring John Philip Sousa, “Sabre and Spurs” and Richard Meyer, “Pablo!” sax ensemble. Live chat. Information: https://bit.ly/3dMj6DC or www.c-cband.org.
Ongoing Events
Sweet Home Farmers Market, 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 2 through Sept. 29, between 12th and Kalmia, Sweet Home. Offering the community fresh fruits and vegetables, plant starts, meat, eggs, honey, and baked goods. New online ordering platform offering the ability to pre-order, pay, drive up and have items placed in the trunk of the car. See website https://bit.ly/35VZ7zW for new safe shopping guidelines at the market.
Southtown Farm Stand & Market, 5 to 7 p.m., 1465 SE Alexander Ave., Corvallis. May 5 through Oct. 20. Multiple vendors selling fresh seasonal fruits and vegetables, animal products, vegan desserts, jams, pickles, and kimchi. Free. Information: https://bit.ly/2KahGXd.
WEDNESDAY
Ongoing Events
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Wednesdays, April 22 through Nov. 25. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. See website for new safe shopping guidelines. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
FreeMotion, 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., field north of Willamette Park Community Gardens, Corvallis. Simple format of slightly guided bodily expressive movement that can loosen the stuck places inside in order to access vitality and spirit. Bring a large blanket to lie on and to ensure physical distancing. Donations for the Jackson Street Youth Services accepted. Information: https://bit.ly/30oFDBE.
Fun in the Park “To Go”, 10 a.m. to noon, Bryant Park, 801 Bryant Way SW, Albany. Per Oregon Health Authority Guidelines, Fun in the Park is a drive-thru event. Craft kits, sponsor goodies and fun things to see and enjoy will be handed out. Registration is required by Monday at noon the week of the event. Register online at https://bit.ly/38jES0l. Register only one person per vehicle and indicate the number of children attending. Each child does not need to be registered individually. Free. Information: 541-917-7777 or visit www.cityofalbany.net/parks/events.
Wednesdays at the Whiteside: “Conan the Barbarian,” 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Conan sets off across the prehistoric landscape of the Hyborian Age in search of the man who killed his family and stole his father's sword. Ticketed event only, no walk-ups. All State and OHA guidelines of social distancing, disinfection and PPE will be followed. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/3jqGxq0.
THURSDAY
Venues
The Barn at Hickory Station - Beatles Unplugged with Robert Meade, 6:30 p.m.
Online Events
Thursdays at Five: Tin Can Alley, 5 to 5:30 p.m., hosted by Music at First Congregational UCC, Corvallis. Tin Can Alley, a west coast twist on New Orleans street jazz with a unique blend of instruments and voices covering early jazz through the swing era. Band members are Corvallis and Albany residents from very diverse backgrounds featuring: Niels Nielsen on bass; Sarah Dessert, vocals; Gregg Gorthy, percussion; Lukas Hein, saxophone; Mike Bevington, trombone and Matt Neely, ukulele, tenor banjo and vocals. Performance includes: “Black Orpheus,” “Bei mir bis Du Schön;” “It Had to Be You;” “Mister Sandman;” “Blue Skies’” and “Summertime.” Information: https://bit.ly/2YGBuJM.
Virtual Author Event: Justin Michael Williams “Stay Woke: A meditation guide for the rest of us,” 7 to 8 p.m., hosted by Grass Roots Bookstore on Zoom. Justin Michael Williams,author, speaker, and recording artist, uses music and meditation to wake up the world. By working at the intersection of music, mindfulness and social justice, Justin has become a pioneering millennial voice for diversity and inclusion in wellness. Information/Zoom registration: http://bit.ly/2TlgMvl.
Ongoing Events
Lebanon Farmers Market, 2 to 6 p.m., corner of Main Street and Grant. Thursdays, May 21 through Oct. Offering the community fresh fruits and vegetables, plant starts, meat, eggs, honey, and baked goods. New online ordering platform, offering the ability to pre-order, pay, drive up and have items placed in the trunk of the car. Visit https://bit.ly/35VZ7zW for new safe shopping guidelines at the market.
Brownsville Farmers Market, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays, May 7 through Oct., corner of Park Avenue and North Main Street, downtown Brownsville. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats and baked goods. Information: 541-359-5898 or https://bit.ly/3dGkrwg.
North Albany Farmers Market, 3 to 7 p.m., J&B Garden Center & Nursery, 350 Hickory St. NW. Fresh produce from local farms at the new North Albany Farmers Market. A quaint evening Farmer's Market to help small farms provide healthful food to the local residents. Information: https://bit.ly/2BoTKOw.
