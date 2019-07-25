Thursday: SAGE concerts
• Concert: The SAGE Summer Concert series continues at 6 p.m. Thursday with the alternative folk punk of Olivia Awbrey and the funk-roots music of Far Out West. The event takes place at Bruce Starker Arts Park, 4485 SW Country Club Drive in Corvallis. Admission is free, with a suggested $10 donation per family. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2537323269635063/.
Thursday: I Draw Slow
• Concert: The Dublin-based band, led by vocalist Louise Holden and her brother, guitarist Dave Holden, bills itself as offering "captivating Americana from the Emerald Isle," performs at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave. in Corvallis. Other band members include violinist Adrian Hart, clawhammer banjo player Colin Derham and double bassist Konrad Liddy. Admission: $25 advanced; $20 general; $2 off with Corvallis Folklore Society or Whiteside membership. Information/tickets: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4218155.
Monday: Curtis Salgado
• Concert: Bluesman Curtis Salgado is on tap for Monday's Summer Sounds concert in Albany's Monteith Riverpark, 489 Water Ave. NW. The free show gets underway at 7 p.m. Information: https://bit.ly/2XQxFhr
THURSDAY
VENUES
Bombs Away Cafe — Free Range Open Mic, 7:30 p.m.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Saundra Perrin, 8 p.m.
Downtown Dog — The Burdens, blues, 6 p.m.
Nectar Creek — Nectar Nights Out, 4 p.m.
Paint & Wine — Kid’s Ladybug Bouquet with Jennifer, 1 p.m., $19; Stained Class Vino with Brandie, 6 p.m., $29.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Art in the Park, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Central City Park, 600 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Paint, bubbles and chalk. Many art activities. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/420257238531214/.
Comedy with Angel Ocasio, 10 a.m., Philomath Council Chambers, 980 Applegate St.. High-energy variety show for children with jokes, juggling and physical comedy. Free. Information: 541-929-3016.
Fun in the Park: Animal Kingdom, 10 a.m. to noon, Doug Killin Friendship Park, 4990 Deer Run Ave. SW, Albany. Create animals from around the world. All ages welcome. Free. Information: 541-917-7500 or visit https://www.cityofalbany.net/departments/parks-and-recreation/events/fun-in-the-park.
Early Childhood Storytime, 10 to 11 a.m., every second and fourth Thursday, Scio Public Library, 38957 NW First Ave., Scio. Introduce babies, toddlers and preschoolers to interactive skills such as reading, listening, and social interactions. Information: 503-394-3342.
Guitar Group, 10:10 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Meets every Thursday. Guitar players of all skill levels learn and share music, engage in conversations and try new jams. Information: tpos@communityoutreachinc.org.
Mr. Lizard and his Live Animals, 10:30 a.m. and 11:15 a.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave., SE. Live lizards and reptiles. Second program is a sensory friendly program limited to 20 children. Register for second session by calling 541-791-0015. Free. Information: http://library.cityofalbany.net/.
Science & Craft Day, 11 a.m., Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. Learn and create. Free lunches provided for children. Event is free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/584762021933494/.
Teen Day: Rocket Launching Lab, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., OSU Lower Campus Field, 11th and Monroe, Corvallis. Teens in or entering sixth to 12th grades are invited to attend a rocket launching lab near the gazebo. Create and launch a variety of nonincendiary rockets. signed permission form required. Free. Information: https://cbcpubliclibrary.net/teen-day-rocket-launching-lab-at-central-park/.
Salsa, Salsa, Salsa, 1:30 p.m., Corvallis Multicultural Literacy Center, 2638 NW Jackson Ave. Learn how to make authentic Mexican salsas with Maria and Nena. Cost: $10. Register beforehand by emailing info@cmlcenter.org or visit https://www.facebook.com/events/472042566959598/.
Lebanon Farmers Market, 2 to 6 p.m. Thursdays, May through Oct. 18, intersection of Grant and Main streets, Lebanon. Fresh fruits and vegetables, crafts, homemade products and music. Information: www.facebook.com/lebanon-downtown-farmers-market-281372887093.
Universe of Stories: Our Place in Space, 3 p.m., Lyons Meeting Room, 449 Fifth St. Lyons Public Library and the University of Oregon Natural Museum team up to show how Earth fits among the planets, with hands-on activities. Dress code is pajamas. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/395897761135098/.
Brownsville Farmers Market, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays, June through the end of October, corner of Park Avenue and North Main Street, downtown Brownsville. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats and baked goods. Information: 541-359-5898.
“Deep Roots of Shapes” artists reception, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., Strand Gallery, Oregon State University, 170 SW Waldo Pl., Corvallis. Reception for artist Robert Schlegel, with remarks regarding the exhibition “Deep Roots of Shapes.” Free. Information: https://agsci.oregonstate.edu/main/art-about-agriculture.
SAGE Summer Concerts: Olivia Awbrey and Far Out West, 6 p.m., Bruce Starker Arts Park, 4485 SW Country Club Drive, Corvallis. Outdoor summer concert series with the alternative folk punk of Awbrey and the funk-roots music of Far Out West . Vendors, tours of the garden, art creation booths and free parking. Admission is free, with a suggested $10 donation per family. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2537323269635063/.
The End of Thyme: A Spicy Murder Mystery Dinner Adventure, 6 to 9 p.m., The Lofft, Flicker and Fir Farm, 1468 SE Alexander Ave., Corvallis. Thyme has been killed and you have been summoned to the reading of her will. Live-action role playing adventure. Cost: $45. Information: https://conundrumhouse.com/thyme-tickets/.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
River Rhythms: The Fab Four, the Ultimate Tribute, 7 p.m., Monteith Riverpark, 489 NW Water Ave., Albany. Beatles tribute band. Free. Information: www.riverrhythms.org.
I Draw Slow in Concert, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Band combines American folk and Irish storytelling traditions with close-harmony vocals, intriguing instrumentation and compelling subject matter. Admission: $25 advanced; $20 general; $2 off with Corvallis Folklore Society or Whiteside membership. Information/tickets: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4218155.
Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” 7 p.m., Lebanon High School Auditorium, 1700 S. Fifth St., Lebanon. Lebanon Association for Theatre Arts production, directed by Terri Krebs and Ryan McWayne. Admission: $10 general; $8 students and seniors. Information/tickets: https://lafta.webs.com/.
Majestic Summer Theatre Adventure Camp presents: Disney’s “Frozen Jr.,” 7 p.m., Majestic Theatre, Starker Auditorium, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Two princesses discover the bond of sisterhood. Admission: $12 adults; $10 students and seniors. Information/tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?actions=34&p=23.
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. NW, Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
Movies at the Mill: “Wasp Woman” (1959), 8:30 p.m., Scroggins Mill, 280 W. Sherman, Lebanon, south end of the Mill. Classics shown on the side of the Scroggins Mill building. Bring a chair, snacks available. Free, donations welcome with all proceeds going to the Scroggins Mill restoration fund. Information: http://lebanonareachamber.chambermaster.com/events/details/movies-at-the-mill-9697.
FRIDAY
VENUES
Bluebird Hill Cellars — Trivia on the Hill, 6 p.m.
Bombs Away Cafe — Jeremy James Meyer & Owen Cook, American roots, 10 p.m. $5.
DeMaggio’s Pizza — Flow Resale, 10 p.m.; Sarah Saul, 11 p.m. $5. 21 and over
Downtown Dog — DRTR Project (T.R.Gregg), variety, 6 p.m.
Greenberry Tavern — Prime Music Friday, 6 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — John Sherman, guitar & vocals, 7 p.m.
Marks Ridge Winery — Jobe Woosley & Company, folk Americana, 7 p.m. $10.
Paint & Wine — Love Birds with Brandie, 6 p.m., $29.
Strawberry Plaza Lebanon — Noon at the Plaza: Grand Jazz & Swing Band, noon
The Woods Roadhouse — Local Boys “Flip Side” Rocking the Woods, 7 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Preschool Storytime (ages 3-5 years), 10 a.m. Fridays, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Information: 541-766-6794 or thebestlibrary.net.
Toddler Storytime, 10:15 a.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE, Albany. Information: 541-917-7583 or library.cityofalbany.net.
Dixie Mattress Festival, noon, Neil Creek Resort, 44644 Camp Morrison Dr., Scio. Three days and nights of camping and music featuring The Jackmormons. Cost: $75-$275; single day and weekend passes. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/32OIa8L
Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde Cultural Encampment, 1 p.m., Sunnyside Campground, 44930 Quartzville Drive, Foster. Native culture and tradition featuring storytelling, dance and flute playing. Exhibits, items for sale and old-time trading. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/379680116008807/.
Guitars Under the Stars, 2:30 p.m., Cheadle Lake Park, 37919 Weirich Drive, Lebanon. A multiday rock guitar and craft beer festival with two stages and camping on-site. Suitable for all ages. Music by Bobaflex-Liliac-Motorbreath; Unchained; Wild Side; Henry’s Child, The Nixon Rodeo, Ed to Shred, and many more. Admission: $35-$125. Information/tickets: http://guitarsunderthestars.net/tickets/.
Halsey Community Market, 4 to 8 p.m., corner of Highway 228 and 99E, Halsey. Produce, food trucks, handcrafted goods. Free. Information: https://www.cityofhalsey.com/upcoming.htm.
Movies at Monteith: “Ghostbusters,” 5:30 p.m., Monteith Riverpark, 489 Water Ave. NW, Albany. Bring a blanket for this outdoor movie on a big screen in the park. Free. Information: https://albanydowntown.com/ada-event/movies-at-monteith/.
Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” 7 p.m., Lebanon High School Auditorium, 1700 S. Fifth St., Lebanon. Lebanon Association for Theatre Arts production, directed by Terri Krebs and Ryan McWayne. Admission: $10 general; $8 students and seniors. Information/tickets: https://lafta.webs.com/.
Majestic Summer Theatre Adventure Camp presents: Disney’s “Frozen Jr.,” 7 p.m., Majestic Theatre, Starker Auditorium, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Two princesses discover the bond of sisterhood. Admission: $12 adults; $10 students and seniors. Information/tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?actions=34&p=23.
Z-Hall Music Jam Session, 7 p.m., ZCBJ Hall, 38704 N. Main St., Scio. For years acoustic musicians have been coming to the hall to play and sing fiddle tunes, bluegrass and country. Audience and musicians bring goodies and enjoy themselves the fourth Friday of every month. Information: 503-394-2922 or email zhall@smt-net.com.
Agatha Christie’s “The Unexpected Guest,” 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W. Shauna Kiefiuk directs this Christie murder mystery, complete with a tangled web of lies, family secrets and chilling motives. Admission: $14 adult; $11 juniors and seniors. Information/tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=civic&fbclid=IwAR2AEpELNsmPiERjuulhQnPHD0PiVLGbKseriv2P_1wGTFuJV1Sq77xQpmI.
SATURDAY
VENUES
2 Towns Ciderhouse — Corgi Beach Day, 12 p.m. Free. 21+
American Legion Post 10 — Family Picnic, 10 a.m., Eleanor Hackleman Park, Albany, $5.
Angry Beaver Grill — Hip Hop Saturday, 10 p.m. 21+.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Webster Chicago, 8 p.m.
Conversion Brewing Lebanon — Fox and Bones, 7 p.m.
Downtown Dog — J Mac & Steve, folk, 6 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Storytime, 10 a.m.; Dinna Fash, Celtic, 7 p.m.
Interzone Cafe — Experimental Sound Showcase: Entresol, 6 p.m. $5 donation.
Martin Coffee — "Max and the Geeks" book signing by author Alan R. Gandy, 11 a.m.
Sky High Brewing — 80s Dance Party on the Roof, DJ The Turntable Enabler, 8 p.m. $10. 21+.
Strawberry Plaza Lebanon — Fox and Bones, 7 p.m.
Tangent Inn — Jeremy Alan Marshall, 6:30 p.m.
The Woods Roadhouse — Parish Gap, 6 p.m.
MORE
Albany Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 23, Fourth Avenue and Ellsworth Street (City Hall parking lot and adjacent courthouse block), Albany. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 23, First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Friends of the Library Monthly Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Library Store, Lebanon Oregon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Monthly book sale every fourth Saturday at the senior center. Low prices, 25 cents for all pocketbooks, $1 for all other. Proceeds benefit various library programs. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/710876392640185/.
Dog Fest, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Linn County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control, 3008 Ferry St., SW, Albany. Adoptions, microchipping, demonstrations, vendors, low-cost vaccine clinic, dog bathing and barbeque. Family-friendly. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=10156912062043591&id=273474168590 or call 541-967-3925.
Family Day at the Museum: “From the Ground Up” Archaeology to Architecture, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Benton County Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. “This Old House” exhibition, scavenger hunt, mock digs, LEGO building competition, blocks, toys, games, drawing and building activities. Free. Information: http://www.bentoncountymuseum.org/index.php/visit/calendar/family-day-at-the-museum-2019.
Art and Wine in the Garden, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Garland Nursery, 5470 NE Highway 20, Corvallis. Garland’s gardens provide the backdrop for local artisan arts and crafts, wine and live music provided by Dennis Monroe’s Funked up Blues Band. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/428682811199958/?event_time_id=428682814533291.
Lebanon Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays July through August, Ralston Park, 925 Park St. Locally grown fruits, vegetables and plants, locally made products, art, food vendors and entertainment. Information: ldamainstreetmanager@gmail.com or www.lebanondowntown-farmersmarket.org.
Science Saturday: Space, 10:30 a.m., Corvallis-BentonCounty Public Library, Main meeting room, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Special science-themed storytime for preschoolers, followed by hands-on science and math activities. Free. Information: https://cbcpubliclibrary.net/science-saturday/.
Annual Historic Interior Home Tour, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Albany Historic Downtown. Self-guided tour of some of Albany’s beautiful historic homes and buildings. Horse-drawn wagon and vintage trolley will be at varying locations and greeters will be on hand at each site to show guests around. Light refreshments included. Cost: $15. Information: https://albanyvisitors.com/history/tours/.
Dixie Mattress Festival, 12 p.m., Neil Creek Resort, 44644 Camp Morrison Drive, Scio. Three days and nights of camping and music featuring The Jackmormons. Cost: $75-$275; single day and weekend passes. Information/tickets: https://www.cosmosexschool.com/collections/tickets/products/2019-dixie-mattress-festival-tickets1?fbclid=IwAR0prkmZVwaULZnCgSWwdt_sgRhmaoBXpFytM6GNth8n5406o3C6uc_r4Kg.
Historic Homes Trolley Tour, 12:45 p.m., Benton County Courthouse, 120 NW Fourth St., Corvallis. Guided driving tour of historic homes in and around downtown Corvallis. Tour runs for an hour and a half. Reservations highly recommended. Free. Information/reservation: 541-757-1544 or 1-800-334-8118.
Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde Cultural Encampment, 1 p.m., Sunnyside Campground, 44930 Quartzville Drive, Foster. Native culture and tradition featuring storytelling, dance and flute playing. Exhibits, items for sale and old-time trading. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/379680116008807/.
Adult Card Making Class, 1 to 3 p.m., Jefferson Public Library, 128 N. Main St. Learn how to make hand crafted cards. Instructor and some supplies provided, participants can bring supplies from home to use or share. Free. Information: http://jefferson.ccrls.org/events.
Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” 2 p.m. matinee and 7 p.m., Lebanon High School Auditorium, 1700 S. Fifth St., Lebanon. Lebanon Association for Theatre Arts production, directed by Terri Krebs and Ryan McWayne. Admission: $10 general; $8 students and seniors. Information/tickets: https://lafta.webs.com/.
Guitars Under the Stars, 2:30 p.m., Cheadle Lake Park, 37919 Weirich Drive, Lebanon. A multiday rock guitar and craft beer festival with two stages and camping on-site. Event is suitable for all ages. Music by Bobaflex-Liliac-Motorbreath; Unchained; Wild Side; Henry’s Child, The Nixon Rodeo, Ed to Shred, and many more. Admission: $35-$125. Information/tickets: http://guitarsunderthestars.net/tickets/.
Philomath Uncorked, 3 to 7 p.m., downtown Philomath. Philomath annual wine walk, with businesses serving as tasting rooms for Oregon wineries. Admission price includes a wine glass, five tasting tickets, map, and six bottle bag to carry any purchases. Admission: $15. Information: http://www.philomathchamber.org/.
Intro to Abstract with Brandie, 3 p.m., Paint & Wine, 946 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis. Class is open to most ages and abilities. See website calendar for details on table height and chair information for those with special needs. Caregivers can watch and assist or the can sign up to paint with 50% discount. Cost: $29. Information: https://paintandwinecorvallis.com/calendar.
Yoga & Brews, 3 p.m., Strawberry Plaza, 847 S. Main St., Lebanon. An afternoon with local instructors, hand crafted beer. Cost includes class and first beverage. Cost: $15. Information/tickets: https://conversionbrewing.ticketspice.com/balance-and-brews?fbclid=IwAR3tgbuNtEczf39p-82o6OFTXaosa1R4XffLnMcmnlSVtJLm_ZYyWfpmZ7w.
Majestic Summer Theatre Adventure Camp presents: Disney’s “Frozen Jr.,” 3 p.m., Majestic Theatre, Starker Auditorium, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Two princesses discover the bond of sisterhood. Admission: $12 adults; $10 students and seniors. Information/tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?actions=34&p=23.
Murder Mystery Dinner, 6:30 p.m., Sweet Red Bistro, 208 First Ave. W, Albany. A night of mystery, intrigue and murder served up with dinner and cocktails. Participants are invited to dress in their best Hollywood-style evening attire. Cost: $75, tickets are limited to 50 people. Information/tickets: https://murdermysteryatsweetred.simpletix.com/e/45007?fbclid=IwAR2LX3PmYCZApzr2sUgcc8hIzrVqgol2Pln3L2yHZz5zL3eu5DubXAEWFPA.
“Disgraced,” Majestic Reader’s Theatre, 7 p.m., Majestic Lab Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Mary Jeanne Reynales directs this 2013 Pulitzer Prize-winning drama by Ayad Akhtar, focusing on a dinner party with four people of very different backgrounds and dealing with themes of Islamophobia and the self-identity of Muslim-American citizens. Admission: $12 adults; $10 students and seniors. Information/tickets: majestic.org
Agatha Christie’s “The Unexpected Guest,” 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W. Shauna Kiefiuk directs this Christie murder mystery, complete with a tangled web of lies, family secrets and chilling motives. Admission: $14 adult; $11 juniors and seniors. Information/tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=civic&fbclid=IwAR2AEpELNsmPiERjuulhQnPHD0PiVLGbKseriv2P_1wGTFuJV1Sq77xQpmI.
Whiteside Comedy Showcase, 7:30 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Comedian Tom Clark, magician comedian Justin Rivera and stand-up comic Alex Elkin. Admission: $15. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/2ZavHKl
SUNDAY
VENUES
4 Spirits Distillery — Yoga & Spirits, 6:30 p.m. $15 yoga & beverage; $10 yoga only
Calapooia Brewing Co — Blues Jam, 4 p.m..
Conversion Brewing Lebanon — Hymns and Hops, 5 p.m.
MORE
Annual Golf Tournament Benefit, 7 a.m., Mallard Creek Golf & RV Resort, 31966 Bellinger Scale Road, Lebanon. Four person scramble format with live music, raffle and lunch after the tournament. Proceeds from the tournament go to help local veterans, disabled veteran outreach and dog training facility for service dogs to veterans. Cost: $125 individual; $500 team. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/539592686567261/.
Medicinal Plant Tour, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Kings Valley Gardens, 23719 Tatum Lane, Kings Valley. Enjoy iced herbal tea and kombucha after a medicinal plant tour led by Laurel Buley of Rambling Rose Botanicals. Apple orchard will be open for picnicking and folk rock singer-songwriter Shaun Daniel will perform. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/329212121353117/.
Art and Wine in the Garden, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Garland Nursery, 5470 NE Highway 20, Corvallis. Garland’s gardens provide the backdrop for local artisan arts and crafts, wine and live music provided by Louis and the Geezers. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/428682811199958/?event_time_id=428682814533291.
Dixie Mattress Festival, noon, Neil Creek Resort, 44644 Camp Morrison Drive, Scio. Three days and nights of camping and music featuring The Jackmormons. Cost: $75-$275; single day and weekend passes. Information/tickets: https://www.cosmosexschool.com/collections/tickets/products/2019-dixie-mattress-festival-tickets1?fbclid=IwAR0prkmZVwaULZnCgSWwdt_sgRhmaoBXpFytM6GNth8n5406o3C6uc_r4Kg.
Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde Cultural Encampment, 1 p.m., Sunnyside Campground, 44930 Quartzville Drive, Foster. Native culture and tradition featuring storytelling, dance and flute playing. Event features exhibits, items for sale and old-time trading. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/379680116008807/.
Agatha Christie’s “The Unexpected Guest,” 2:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W. Shauna Kiefiuk directs this Christie murder mystery, complete with a tangled web of lies, family secrets and chilling motives. Admission: $14 adult; $11 juniors and seniors. Information/tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=civic&fbclid=IwAR2AEpELNsmPiERjuulhQnPHD0PiVLGbKseriv2P_1wGTFuJV1Sq77xQpmI.
“Disgraced,” Majestic Reader’s Theatre, 3 and 7 p.m., Majestic Lab Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Mary Jeanne Reynales directs this 2013 Pulitzer Prize-winning drama by Ayad Akhtar, focusing on a dinner party with four people of very different backgrounds and dealing with themes of Islamophobia and the self-identity of Muslim-American citizens. Admission: $12 adults; $10 students and seniors. Information/tickets: majestic.org
MONDAY
VENUES
Albany Eagles — Line Dancing with DJ Ernie Briggs, 6 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Bryson Skaar, piano, 7 p.m.
Interzone Cafe — Nebuloids, 7 p.m.
James Gang Pizza — Pallet Paint Night: Christmas in July, 5:30 p.m., $45-$50, cash only.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
A World of Ideas Summer Lecture: All the World’s a Stage: Shakespeare at Oregon State University - Over 100 Years and Counting, noon, Moreland Gallery, Benton County Historical Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. Professor emerita Dr. Charlotte Headrick will cover some of the high points of the history of Shakespearean productions at Oregon State University. Free. Information: http://www.bentoncountymuseum.org/index.php/experience/lecture/.
Line Dance, Couples Dance, Dance Lesson, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. SW, Albany. Instructor Ernie Briggs leads a dance lesson at 7 p.m. Admission: $4 per person. Information: 541-974-0470.
Yoga in the Gallery, 6 p.m., The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Bring your own mat, if possible. Information: theartscenter.net.
Hora Del Cuento, Bilingual Storytime, 6:30 p.m., Albany Main Library, 2450 14th Ave., SE. Spanish and English storytime for all ages. Event is free. Information: www.library.cityofalbany.net
Albany Summer Sounds: Curtis Salgado, 7 p.m., Monteith River Park, 489 Water Ave., NW. Vocalist, songwriter, and harmonica icon Curtis Salgado plays everything from ballads to the blues. Free. https://bit.ly/2XQxFhr
West African Dance, 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. Mondays, Odd Fellows Hall, 223 SW Second St., Corvallis. Cost: $15 general, $10 students. Information: 541-754-0521.
TUESDAY
VENUES
Imagine Coffee — Celtic Jam, 7 p.m.
Old World Deli — Games at Old World, 3 p.m. Free.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Red Yarn Puppetry, 10:30 a.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Puppets, folk music and fun. All ages welcome. Free. Information: http://library.cityofalbany.net/.
Leapin’ Louie, noon, Centennial School Gymnasium, 38875 NW First Ave., Scio. Focus on space and astronomy. For ages 2 to 14. Free. Information: http://ci.scio.or.us/library.htm.
Paint Your Own Birdhouse, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., Adair Village Youth Program, Adair Kiddie Park, between Laurel and Columbia avenues. Paint a birdhouse or night light. Twenty spots available, first-come, first-served. Supplies provided. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/437328540449549/.
Maker Day, 1 p.m., Monroe Community Library, 380 N. Fifth St. Build robots, explore circuits do crafts or try other STEAM activities. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2214891978820808/.
CrafterNoon: Silhouette on Print Project, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Senior Center, 80 Tangent St., Lebanon. Create a black silhouette of your choice; sheet music, newsprint, or book pages will be provided for the background, or participants can bring their own decorative material. For seniors 50 and older. Cost: $20. Information: https://www.ci.lebanon.or.us/seniorservices/page/crafternoon-silhouette-print-project.
Teen Summer Movie: “Hidden Figures,” 1:30 p.m., Corvallis Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. African American women battle prejudice in the early days of the U.S. space program. Snacks. Free. Information: https://cbcpubliclibrary.net/teen-summer-movie-hidden-figures-pg/.
Sweet Home Farmers Market, 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays June through Sept., City Hall parking lot, 12th and Kalmia, Sweet Home. Locally grown fruits, vegetables, baked goods, eggs, plants and flowers, ice cream and jams, as well as entertainment. Information: www.sweethomefarmersmarket.org/home.
Southtown Farm Stand & Market, 5 to 7 p.m., 1465 SE Alexander Ave., Corvallis. Multiple vendors selling fresh seasonal fruits and vegetables, animal products, vegan desserts, jams, pickles, kimchi, music and community. Dog and children friendly event. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/550755675441787/?event_time_id=550755712108450.
Step into Art: Van Gogh & Post-Impressionism, 5:30 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. Class will explore the life and works of Dutch artist Vincent van Gogh with a project related to van Gogh’s work. Supplies included in class fee. Cost: $39. Information/registration: https://www.facebook.com/events/407683123151821/.
Concerts in the Park: The Barker Gypsies, 6 p.m., Ralston Park, 925 Park St., Lebanon. Family friendly concert in the park. Bring a blanket or chair and enjoy the music. Free. Information: https://bit.ly/2SCtPb2
Darkside Cinema Silent Film: “Three Ages” (1923), 6 p.m., Darkside Cinema, 215 SW Fourth St., Corvallis. Buster Keaton and Wallace Beery star in the film about rituals of courtship, romantic rivalry, and love, as a man vies with the villain for the girl Silent film curated by Ygal Kaufman, with live musical accompaniment by Sonochromatic. Admission: $8 general; $6 seniors. Visit https://darksidecinema.com/ for more information.
Summer Sounds Concerts: The Vipers with Deb Cleveland, 6:30 p.m., Riverfront Park Gazebo, First and Smith Streets, Harrisburg. A mixture of Chicago and Delta blues, funky R&B and New Orleans rhythms. Free. Information: https://www.ci.harrisburg.or.us/community/page/summer-sounds-concerts-tuesday-nights-july.
Corvallis Community Band Summer Concerts in the Park: “Of the Sea,” 7 p.m. rehearsal; 8 p.m. concert, Corvallis Central Park gazebo, 650 NW Monroe Ave. The Corvallis Community Band will perform a new theme each week. Community members with at least high school level ability are welcome to join in. Audience members should bring a blanket or low-backed chair to sit on, no other seating is available. Free. Information: https://c-cband.org/.
“Stargate” at the Whiteside, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. An interstellar teleportation device found in Egypt leads to a planet with humans resembling ancient Egyptians who worship the god Ra in Roland Emmerich’s 1994 sci-fi adventure. Admission: $5. Information/tickets: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4272047.
Corvallis Community Choir, summer term rehearsals, 7-9 p.m., every Tuesday from July 9 to Aug. 27, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2945 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis. Director: Naomi Bennett, Accompanist: Bryson Skaar. This nonaudition secular choir is dedicated to spreading joy through singing. Cost: $50 per term, $15 for students or $5 per week. Website: www. corvalliscommunitychoir.us. Email: nonandjay1@gmail.com.
International Folk Dancing, 7:15 to 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, 1180 25th Ave. SW, Albany. Recreational dancing from around the world. No partner needed. Admission: $4. Directions/information: 541-967-8017 or grholcomb96@gmail.com.
WEDNESDAY
VENUES
Block 15 Brewery — Blues, Brews & BBQ: Mark Lemhouse, 6 p.m.
Downtown Dog — Broken Bard, variety, 6 p.m.
Schmizza Pizza House — Pints with Pilates, 6:30 p.m. $15 with pint; $10 pilates only
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Nov. 27, First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Fun in the Park: Backyard Bugs, 10 a.m. to noon, Grand Prairie Park, 2530 Grand Prairie Road SE, Albany. Create a variety of imaginary critters from the insect world. Each Wednesday a new program. All ages welcome. Free. Information: 541-917-7500 or visit https://www.cityofalbany.net/departments/parks-and-recreation/events/fun-in-the-park.
Kids Summer Crafts: Tile Painting, 10 a.m. to noon, Historic Carousel & Museum, 503 First Ave., W, Albany. All ages welcome. Surefire Design will be onsite to assist with painting and firing of tiles. Cost: $5. Information: http://albanycarousel.com/event/kids-summer-crafts/.
Summer Reading: Space Origami, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Sweet Home Boys & Girls Club, 890 18th Ave. Origami artist Yuki Martin will demonstrate a variety of collapsible folding methods used in space, teach one of the folding patterns and show space-themed origami models. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1583164395150567/.
Benton County Fair and Rodeo, 11 a.m., Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis. Concerts every night, NPRA Rodeo, carnival rides, all girls rodeo 4H Livestock, Funporium, stingray touch tank, strolling performers, food, drink and exhibits. Concert: Trevor Tagle, 7 p.m.; Jackson Michelson, 8:30 p.m. Admission: $10 adult; $5 child; $5 senior; children 5 and under free. Information/tickets: https://www.bentoncountyfair.net/p/tickets.
Coloring Contest, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., Adair Village Youth Program, Adair Kiddie Park, between Laurel and Columbia avenues. Color unicorns, rockets, celestial or Mario to win prizes for first, second and third place. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2229336583820330/.
Starker Forests Tour, 12:45 p.m., Corvallis Comfort Suites Inn, 1730 NW Ninth St. Guided tour of Starker Forests involving a quarter-mile walk, with talks about practices of forest management. Reservations required. Free. Information: https://www.visitcorvallis.com/eventdetail/726/starker-forests-tours#eventdetail.
Teen Crafternoon, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. Teens are invited to make space-themed jewelry using glow-in-the-dark beads. Free. Information: 541-929-3016.
Jefferson Jammers, 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays, Morningstar Grange, Morningstar Road, Millersburg. Classic rock and country. Information: 541-327-9882.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Benton County Fair — Petty Fever: Tom Petty Tribute, 7 p.m.; Queen Nation: Tribute to Queen, 8:30 p.m.
Bombs Away Cafe — Free Range Open Mic, 8:30 p.m.
DeMaggio’s Pizza — Suggestions Only Improv Show, 9:30 p.m. Free.
Greenberry Tavern — Trivia Night, 6 p.m.
Interzone Cafe — Poncili Creación, Puerto Rico + Karla Mi Lugo, 6:30 p.m.
Old World Deli — Registration for Willamette Valley Fiddle Contest, 6:30 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Guitar Group, 10:10 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Meets every Thursday. Guitar players of all skill levels learn and share music, engage in conversations and try new jams. Information: tpos@communityoutreachinc.org.
Space Themed Dance Party, 10:30 a.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Free. Information: http://library.cityofalbany.net/.
The World Famous Bug Chicks, 11 a.m., Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. The entomologist duo the Bug Chicks will present the amazing world of insects, arachnids and their relatives. Free lunches provided for children. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/414830692403417/.
Maker Day, 11 a.m. to noon, Philomath City Council Chambers, 980 Applegate St. Build robots, explore circuits, try a craft or tackle other STEAM activities. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/479417452602998/.
Benton County Fair and Rodeo, 11 a.m., Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis. Concerts every night, NPRA Rodeo, carnival rides, all girls rodeo 4H Livestock, Funporium, stingray touch tank, strolling performers, food, drink and exhibits. Petty Fever, Tom Petty tribute at 7 p.m.; Queen Nation, tribute to Queen, at 8:30 p.m. Admission: $10 adult; $5 child; $5 senior; children 5 and under free. Information/tickets: https://www.bentoncountyfair.net/p/tickets.
Lebanon Farmers Market, 2 to 6 p.m. Thursdays, May through Oct. 18, intersection of Grant and Main streets, Lebanon. Fresh fruits and vegetables, crafts, homemade products and music. Information: www.facebook.com/lebanon-downtown-farmers-market-281372887093.
Brownsville Farmers Market, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays, June through the end of October, corner of Park Avenue and North Main Street, downtown Brownsville. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats and baked goods. Information: 541-359-5898.
Oregon Jamboree Kick-Off, 4 to 9 p.m., 18th Avenue, Sweet Home. A night of food and music featuring Justin Lee, Matt Stell and Travis Denning. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/706051849848667/.
Webster Chicago, 6 to 8 p.m., Papa’s Pizza Parlor, 1030 SW Third St., Corvallis. Every first Thursday is blues night. Information: 541-757-2727.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
River Rhythms: Sugar Ray, 7 p.m., Monteith Riverpark, 489 NW Water Ave., Albany. California-based rockers with hits including “Fly,” “Every Morning” and “Someday.” Free. Information: www.riverrhythms.org.
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. NW, Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
Bard in the Quad presents: Romeo and Juliet, 7:30 p.m., Memorial Union Quad, Oregon State University, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. William Shakespeare’s tale of star-crossed lovers, set amidst the glamour of the Jazz Age and the roaring 20s. Picnics welcome. Admission: $17 adult; $12 senior, student, youth; $5 OSU student. Information/tickets: https://liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/sac/theatre/bard-quad.
Agatha Christie’s “The Unexpected Guest,” 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W. Shauna Kiefiuk directs this Christie murder mystery, complete with a tangled web of lies, family secrets and chilling motives. Admission: $14 adult; $11 juniors and seniors. Information/tickets: albanycivic.org.
Movies at the Mill: “Mr. Blandings Builds His Dream House” (1948), 8:30 p.m., Scroggins Mill, 280 W. Sherman, Lebanon, south end of the Mill. Classics shown on the side of the Scroggins Mill building. Bring a chair, snacks available. Free, donations welcome with all proceeds going to the Scroggins Mill restoration fund. Information: http://lebanonareachamber.chambermaster.com/events/details/movies-at-the-mill-9697.
ON VIEW
“Where There’s Smoke” exhibit, 11 a.m to 4 p.m., Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon St. S., Albany. Exhibit celebrates 150 years of the Albany Fire Department. Admission is free with suggested donations of $5 for family; $2 adults. Information: 541-967-7122.
Junk Art Display and Invitation, July through August, 1:30-5 p.m., Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday through Saturday, Brownsville Art Center, 255 N. Main St. The Brownsville Art Center will host a community wide “Junk Art” show the months of July through August, with an open invitation to people to bring in their Junk Art for display. Information: Cheryl Haworth, 541-990-2712, or visit the center.
This Old House, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, Benton County Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. An exhibition from the museum collection that links architecture and archeology, Exhibit runs from June 21 to Aug. 3. Admission is free, donations are accepted. Information: http://www.bentoncountymuseum.org/index.php/exhibitions/2018-exhibition-schedule/.
Around Oregon Annual exhibit, noon to 5 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays, through Aug. 9, The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Juried art exhibition embodying the talents and artistic diversity of visual arts throughout Oregon. Free. Information: https://theartscenter.net/around-oregon-annual/.
14th Annual Community Art Exhibit, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, July 17 through Aug. 22, Giustina Gallery, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Local artists of all ages and skill levels showcase their artwork in a nonjuried show. Information: https://lasells.oregonstate.edu/exhibit/call-artists-14th-annual-community-art-exhibit.
Art Faculty Exhibition, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, July 1 through Oct. 2, Fairbanks Gallery of Art, 220 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Exhibit features works current faculty, showcasing an array of styles and approaches to creating art, with work in areas of photography, painting, drawing, mixed media, printmaking and video Free. Information: https://liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/sac/upcoming-exhibitions.
Call to Artists: Halsey Community Center Monthly Art Shows, City Hall Building, 100 Halsey St. The city of Halsey is offering 55 linear feet of empty, white wall space to artists, students and other organizations for the display of artwork. Information: http://cityofhalsey.com/index_htm_files/Call%20to%20Artists.pdf.
Call to Artists: Albany Regional Museum First Friday Pop-up Art Gallery, 4 to 8 p.m., Fridays, August through December, Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon St. S. The Albany Regional Museum is accepting inquiries to be a featured artist for the First Friday Pop-up Art Gallery for August through December. No fees. Interested artists can send an email with name, sample photo or description of works and availability to Keith Lohse, klohse@armuseum.com or call 541-967-7122.
Artist Exhibition: Jeremy Smith “Timeless,” 2 to 5 p.m. daily, July 1-31, Truckenbrod Gallery, 517 SW Second St., Corvallis. The Truckenbrod Gallery will exhibit the works of local mathematical artist Jeremy Smith, whose works use digital or mathematical connections, joining together seemingly disparate elements. Free. Information: www.truckenbrodgallery.com.
Exhibition: Ink Play, Traditional Chinese Painting and Calligraphy, 1 to 5 p.m., Monday and Wednesday, through Aug. 12, Asian & Pacific Cultural Center, Oregon State University, 2695 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Exhibition of ink art by teachers and students of The Willamette Chinese School in collaboration with the cultural center and Yuanyu Liao, art professor from Jiangxi University in China, currently a visiting scholar at Western Oregon University. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/838692933153519/.
Call to Artists: Pre-Farm to Table: A Bee’s Work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Exhibit to feature the importance of pollinators in gardens, farms and in our lives and how they help with the production of food that goes on our tables. Submission deadline is Aug. 15. Juried show, artwork selected by committee, four submissions allowable per artist. Cost: $20 fee per artist. Information: https://lasells.oregonstate.edu/exhibit/pre-farm-table-bees-work-call-artists-open.
Art Exhibit: Preusis by Peter Strini, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Wednesday; noon to 5 p.m., Thursday and Friday, July 18 through Aug. 12., CEI ArtWorks Gallery, 408 SW Monroe St., Corvallis. Preusis: finding position in decaying models of abstraction. Artist Peter Strini, attempts to show evolving marks to contextualize insight into pattern and how association affects the psyche. Free. Information: bruce@ceiworks.org.
Photo Exhibit: The Critical Eye, noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, July 2 through July 27, The Arts Center, Corrine Woodman Gallery, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Featured works serving dual roles showing works of individual photographers and the importance of having a supportive community. Free. Information: https://theartscenter.net/the-critical-eye/.
Alisha Whitman & Daughters Exhibit, noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, July 30 through Aug. 24, The Arts Center, Corrine Woodman Gallery, 700 SW Madison Ave. Corvallis. The 2017 Howland Community OPEN People’s Choice winner, Alisha Whitman is joined by her daughters for this show. Free. Information: https://theartscenter.net/event/tba-in-the-cwg/.
“Drawing in the Northern Eye” Exhibit, 8 a.m. to noon,; 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, through Sept. 30, The Little Gallery at OSU, 2000 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. A series of poems and photographs by Oregon State University Professor Joseph Ohmann Krause. Inspired by the work of Danish painter Vilhelm Hammershøi, Krause wrote the poems, later creating the photographs in an effort to express the northern light conveyed in Hammershøi’s works.
Tradition Turns Contemporary Exhibit, noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, Aug. 15 through Sept. 23, The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Exhibit honors the rich history of quilt-making, reinterpreting it through contemporary visual language and materials. Fiber artists Dorothy McGuiness, Jennifer Salzman and Ann Kresge explore the essence of quilt-making. Free. https://theartscenter.net/tradition-turns-contemporary/.
“Deep Roots of Shapes” Exhibit, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesdays; 3:30 to 5 p.m., third Thursday of the month, through Sept. 6, Strand Gallery, Oregon State University, 170 SW Waldo Pl., Corvallis. Paintings and sculptures by artist Robert Schlegel explores observations of agricultural structures using mixed media artworks on paper and assemblage sculptures from found materials. Free. Information: https://today.oregonstate.edu/news/robert-schlegel-exhibit-display-osu%E2%80%99s-strand-agriculture-hall-through-september-6.
