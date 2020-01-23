Friday-Sunday: Dancing
• Event: Spectators and dancers alike are invited to the Oregon Mid-Winter Square & Round Dance Festival, scheduled Friday through Sunday, Jan. 24-26, at the Linn County Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. Highlights include youth events, seminars and after-parties, as well as the traditional Friday morning demonstration at Heritage Mall. Information: www.midwinterfestival.com or facebook/MidWinterSDFestival.
Saturday: Musical math
• Theater: File under "Fun with Numbers" as an international touring production takes theatergoers on an adventure through the peaks and valleys and concepts and history of calculus in "Calculus: The Musical," set for 6 p.m., at OSU's Milam Auditorium. Admission is free. Information: http://bit.ly/2unUAb7.
Saturday: Jazz Festival
• Music: It's time once again for the North Albany Middle School Jazz Festival, where middle school bands from all over the state converge for a day of beautiful music. A “Noon-Time Jazz Jam,” featuring participating band directors and guest clinicians, will highlight the afternoon. All proceeds support the North Albany Middle School Band program. Free. Information: andy.nelson@albany.k12.or.us.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Angry Beaver Grill — Throwdown Thursday, 9 p.m., $2.
Bombs Away Cafe — Free Range Open Mic, 7:30 p.m.
Downtown Dog — Blues Jam, 5 to 8 p.m.
Front Street Bar & Grill — Thursday Night Trivia, 7 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Advocate Storytelling, 7 p.m.
MORE
Early Childhood Storytime, 10 to 11 a.m., every second and fourth Thursday, Scio Public Library, 38957 NW 1st Ave., Scio. A fun way to introduce babies, toddlers and preschoolers to interactive skills such as reading, listening, and social interactions. Information: 503-394-3342.
Guitar Group, 10:10 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Group of guitar players of all skill levels that learn and share music, engage in conversations and try new jams. Information: tpos@communityoutreachinc.org.
University Chorale, noon, Benton Hall room 204, OSU campus, Corvallis. An “all comer” choir open to the community. Singers of all levels of singing experience welcome. No fee. Information: liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/music.
"Folded Book Hedgehog Crafternoon," 3:30 p.m., Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. Make a folded book hedgehog and add fun paper personalized details. Space and materials are limited. Registration is required to attend. Free. Information/registration: 541-258-4926.
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.: "A Shared Reading and Learning Experience," 4 to 5 p.m., Room 102, Waldo Hall Oregon State University, 256 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Participants will read excerpts from John M. Washington’s "Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. I Have a Dream: Writing and Speeches that Changed the World,” and discuss pivotal points of Dr. King’s life. Free, all are welcome. Information: http://bit.ly/2uq8E3C.
"Today’s Quest for Peace and Justice," 4 to 6 p.m., Native American Longhouse Eena Haws, OSU, 311 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Dr. Linda Marie Richards from the School of History, Philosophy and Religion facilitates a conversation on white technological supremacy and the need to abolish nuclear weapons, as Dr. King directed. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2RfX574.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m., Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. N.W., Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
“Shrek: The Musical," 7 p.m., Russell Tripp Performance Center, Linn-Benton Community College, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany. Directed by Christy Anders and musical director Brett DeYoung, South Albany High School Theater Arts presents ogre-sized family fun. Admission: $12 adults; $10 seniors and students. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2tKpBWu.
Author Event: Francis Pring-Mill, “In Harmony with the Tao," 7 p.m., Grass Roots Books, 227 SW Second St., Corvallis. The author applies ideas contained in the Tao Te Ching, to daily life in the modern world. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2VFlp2L.
Lebanon Community Orchestra: "All About the Dance," 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Community concert under the direction of Jean Marshall. Arrangements include Thunder and Lightning, Polka Russian Sailor’s Dance, Nordic Waltz, Country Hoedown and more. Cookies and coffee served. Free. Information: 541-258-4919.
FRIDAY
VENUES
Barsideous Brewing — Reptile Love Child + Skeleton Boy, 7 p.m.
Bombs Away Cafe — Hazzadus Collective, heavy local electro syndicate, 10 p.m. Free.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — The Sautry Trio, 7 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Dave Storrs and Sila Shaman, 7 p.m.
Little Wuesten — Open Mic Night, 6 p.m.
Pig & Olive — Church Ladies, Under the Deku Tree, funk, blues, soul, jazz, 10 p.m., $5. 21+
MORE
Mid-Winter Festival: "The Diamonds of Dance," 9 a.m., Linn County Expo Center, 2700 Knox Butte Rd., Albany. Weekend of square and round dancing, clogging, shopping and workshops. Admission presale: $60 adult full festival; $35 youth. Spectators welcome to view events at no charge. Information/registration: http://bit.ly/37iXVGX.
Tai Chi Class, 10 a.m., Community Room, Scio Fire Station, 38975 SW Sixth Ave., Scio. Noncompetitive, self-paced system of gentle physical exercise and stretching. Led by Tai Chi master instructor, Suman Brakhas, movements can be done standing or sitting. Free. Information: http://sciosource.com/index.html.
Preschool Storytime (ages 3-5 years), 10 a.m. Fridays, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 N.W. Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Information: 541-766-6794 or thebestlibrary.net.
Toddler Storytime, 10:15 a.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. S.E., Albany. Information: 541-917-7583 or library.cityofalbany.net.
Acoustic Showcase: Dave & Sharon, noon to 1 p.m., LBCC Benton Center, 757 NW Polk Ave., Corvallis. Playing original compositions, South American, Irish and pop tunes on guitar, mandolin and hap, Dave and Sharon will serenade you with beautiful music to “soothe your soul.” Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2REnKe4.
Music a la Carte, noon, OSU Memorial Union Lounge, 2501 S.W. Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Performing this week: OSU tuba/euphonium instructor Isaac Andrew and friends. Information: 541-737-4061.
Pizza and Tabletop Games, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Area seniors 50 and older are invited to share a slice of pizza and challenging board or card games with the Boys and Girls Club Junior Leaders. Registration requested. Free. Information/registration: 541-258-4919.
"An Evening with Boots Riley," 5 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, OSU, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. The prominent American rapper, producer, screenwriter, community organizer and director, will be the keynote speaker for the Coalition of Graduate Employees 20th Anniversary and MLK Celebration. Free. Information/registration: https://lasells.oregonstate.edu/event/evening-boots-riley.
Locals Live Music Performance, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Student Experience Center, OSU, Room 421, Studio A, 2251 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Every Friday live concert by local artists in OMN’s Studio A. Free, open to the public. Live stream on Channel 26. Information: 541-737-6375 or email markie.belcher@oregonstate.edu.
"Calculus: The Musical," 6 p.m., Milam Auditorium, OSU, 2520 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. Comedic adventure through the peaks and valleys; concepts and history of Calculus. International touring production parodies the quest for the instantaneous rate of change and the area under the curve. Free, open to the public. Information: http://bit.ly/2unUAb7.
Library After Hours: "Cozy Night," 6:15 p.m., Corvallis Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Adults 18 and older are invited to a night of cozy at the library after closing. Watch a winter movie while snuggling a therapy dog; decorate cookies while sipping hot cocoa; or make a no-sew scarf or pillow. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2NPzF7C.
Friends Night on the Wheel, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Calapooia Clay Pottery Studio, 1533 Seventh Ave. SE, Albany. Workshop offers the opportunity to try the potter’s wheel with instruction. No previous clay experience required. Cost: $35 person; $65 couple. Information/registration: http://bit.ly/36ivCar.
“Shrek: The Musical”, 7 p.m., Russell Tripp Performance Center, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany. Admission: $12 adults; $10 seniors and students. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2tKpBWu.
Z-Hall Music Jam Session, 7 p.m., ZCBJ Hall, 38704 N. Main St., Scio. Audience members and musicians bring goodies and enjoy themselves. Information: 503-394-2922 or email zhall@smt-net.com.
“A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder,” 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W. Directed by Timothy John Kelley II and Ken Long, “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” by Robert L. Freedman, is a murderous romp, of inheritances, outliving predecessors and love. Admission: $14 general; $11 juniors under 18; seniors 60 and over, US Military Veterans, Oregon Trail Card holders. Information/tickets: http://www.albanycivic.org/shows/gentlemans-guide/.
Majestic Chamber Music: "A Grand Return," 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, Starker Auditorium, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Musician from far and wide, present a masterwork evening featuring music from Mozart to Tchaikovsky. Admission: $20 adults, $10 seniors, $5 students K-12. Information: http://bit.ly/38u0Axv.
Dennis Monroe and his Blues & Funk All-Stars, 8 p.m., Meet’n Place Tavern, 1150 Main St., Philomath. Admission is free. 21 and over. Information, call 541-929-3130.
SATURDAY
VENUES
Barsideous Brewing — Open Mic Night, 7 p.m.
Bigfoot Grille — Patrick Anderson, local guitarist and songwriter, 6 p.m.
Bombs Away Cafe — Against the Raging Tide, The Athiarchists, Emissary, 8 p.m. $5.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — The Saultry Trio, 8 p.m.
Conversion Brewing Lebanon — Robert Burns Day Kilt Party, 6 p.m.; Conflicts with Caribou, alternative folk music, 7 p.m.
Downtown Dog — J Mack and Steve, 6 p.m.
Growler Cafe — James Wright, classics, 6 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Sweet Melange, 7 p.m.
Interzone Cafe — NOISE Show, experimental music by Doc L S; Megazone; Benn Mountains, 6:30 p.m., donations welcome.
Mill City Eagles — Wine Glass Painting Fundraiser, 3 to 5 p.m., $30.
Old World Deli — Gratitude Jazz Band (Meredith Merton: vocals), 7 p.m.
Pigs & Olive — Ludicrous Speed, 9:30 p.m., $5, 21+.
Schmizza Pizza House — Northwest Americana Ambiance featuring Robert Meade, acoustic, 7 p.m., no cover.
Summit Community Center — Small Town Therapy, Palmer T. Lee, 7 p.m., $10-$20 sliding scale.
MORE
14th Annual North Albany Middle School Jazz Festival, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., 1205 North Albany Road NW, Albany. Middle school bands from all across Oregon will perform, followed by a post-performance clinic with three guest clinicians. A “Noon-Time Jazz Jam,” featuring participating band directors and guest clinicians, will highlight the afternoon. Concessions, fresh baked goods and additional items will be available for purchase. All proceeds support the North Albany Middle School Band program. Free. Information: andy.nelson@albany.k12.or.us.
Mid-Winter Festival: "The Diamonds of Dance," 9 a.m., Linn County Expo Center, 2700 Knox Butte Rd., Albany. Weekend of square and round dancing, clogging, shopping and workshops. Admission presale: $60 adult full festival; $35 youth. Spectators welcome to view events at no charge. Information/registration: http://bit.ly/37iXVGX.
Friends of the Library Big Monthly Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friends of the Library Store, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Monthly book sale every fourth Saturday to benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Due to an overflow of new donations, customers can buy five books for $1. Included in the sale are many new donations of books, CDs and DVDs in all genres for adults, youth, and children. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/710876392640185/.
Build Lebanon Trails Elite Volunteer Training, 9 to 11:30 a.m., Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital, Conference rooms, 525 N. Santiam Hwy. Training offered once a year to learn about the History of Build Lebanon Trails and the important roles of volunteers. After training, participants are assigned to a mentor who will assist in the transition towards an independent contributor. Information/registration: http://bit.ly/360HhKK.
Corvallis Indoor Winter Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through April 13, Benton County Fairgrounds, Guerber Hall, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis. Market offers a wide variety of fine quality crafted items, organically grown vegetables and fruits as well as artisan baked breads. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Jen Reed Story Time, 10 a.m., most Saturdays, Imagine Coffee, 5460 S.W. Philomath Blvd., Corvallis. Information: 541-286-4340.
Class Clown with Sabina Monn, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., The Art Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Students will create their own unique comedy character through listening collaboration, theater games and movement. Registration: $65. Information/registration: http://bit.ly/36gXagh.
Annual Jigsaw Puzzle Contest, 10 a.m., Jefferson Community Center, 107 N. Main St. Register a three person team to compete. Cost: $5 entry fee per team. Information: 541-327-7996 or email susanjofrank@hotmail.com.
Science Saturday, 10:30 to 11:45 a.m., Corvallis Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Children ages birth to five are invited to a special science-themed storytime, followed by hands-on science and math activities. Free. Information: https://corvallisbenton.librarycalendar.com/events/science-saturday.
Family Music Fun, 11 a.m., Storytime Room, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 N.W. Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Family participation music and movement program for all ages. Information: 541-766-6793 or www.thebestlibrary.net.
Kids Activities Day: Storytime and Crafts at the Benton County Historical Museum, 12:30 to 3 p.m., Benton County Historical Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. All are invited to storytime and small craft work for kids at the museum. Free. Information: www.cbcpl.net.
Youth Free Clinic: Lacrosse, 1 to 4 p.m., West Albany High School, 1130 queen Ave. SW. Youth stick skills clinic, held by youth league coaches and West Albany High School. No equipment required, however, if youth have their own sticks, they are invited to bring them. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/500561647229872/.
Clayboard and Ink Class with Donna Lee, 1 p.m., Linn County Arts Guild, 605 S. Main St., Lebanon. Learn how to use scratchboard techniques, on clayboard, to create an image. Participants will need to bring an X-Acto knife; all other supplies provided. Cost: $30. Information: http://bit.ly/37pgSrG.
Workshop: Chinese Ink Painting with Shuo Cai, 2 to 4 p.m., The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. One day workshop will teach participants of all ages how to use a brush with ink and water, and how to complete compositions with pencil drafts, ink outlines, background and mounting. Registration: $40. Information/registration: http://bit.ly/2DJseta.
The Fan Film Project Corvallis Chapter, 4 p.m., 1394 N.W. Dream Place, Corvallis. The chapter seeks participants for every aspect of production: makeup, prop and set construction, equipment operations, computer graphics and more. The group is working on locally produced, "Dr. Who"-inspired short films, as well as a TV program. Information, see whofanfilm.com and intergalacticspacerangers.com. Local information: Bob Greenwade, bobgreenwade@gmx.com.
Dive, Dodge and Donate for Kids, 4 to 10 p.m., Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis, 1112 NW Circle Blvd. A fun, friendly dodgeball tournament to raise funds for scholarships. Awards will be given for winning team and best uniform. Admission: $62.50 individual; $500 team. Information/registration: https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=bgccorvallis&id=37.
Soup-er and Silent Auction, 5 p.m., Greater Jefferson Community Center, 107 N. Main St. Enjoy a soup supper with rolls, beverage, dessert and silent auction. All proceeds from silent auction to benefit the Center’s operating fund. Cost: $6 adults; $3 children under six. Information: http://bit.ly/2Q3YA7P.
Texas Hold-Em Poker Fundraiser, Enliven Foundation, 5 p.m., MBVA Building, 550 S. Main St., Lebanon. Enjoy a night of good food and fun while helping a great cause. Admission: $50 individuals players; $25 non-players; $400 table sponsors, eight entries. Information/reservations: 541-409-2537.
Majestic Readers’ Theatre Company: "Strange Snow," 7 p.m., Community Room, Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Stephen Metcalfe's play , examines the question of hope in spite of baggage, as two recovering veterans plan a fishing trip. Director: Don Taco. Tickets: $13 general, $11 seniors and students. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/38C2Va1.
Benefit concert: "When You Wish Upon a Star," 7 p.m., Village Christian Church, 7234 NE Arnold Ave., Adair Village. Teri "Starr" Wanderingstar, for her 70th birthday Concert to Benefit St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, will perform a tribute to singer Linda Ronstadt. Admission: $20-$50 sliding scale. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2tvPvgd.
Auditions: "Matilda: The Musical," 7 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Directed by Timothy John Kelley II and Laura Blackwell. Roald Dahl's “Matilda” revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination and the dream of having a better life. Auditions by appointment only. Information: https://www.majestic.org/.
“Shrek: The Musical," 7 p.m., Russell Tripp Performance Center, Linn-Benton Community College, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany. Admission: $12 general, $10 seniors and students. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2tKpBWu.
Gratitude Jazz Band: "UpBeat Café," 7 to 9 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. Local jazz/blues musicians who draw their influences from the likes of John Coltrane, Miles Davis, Thelonious Monk, and Keith Jarrett, along with funky dance music to free-jazz chaos. Free. Information: www.gratitudejazzband.com.
“A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder,” 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W. Admission: $14 general; $11 juniors under 18, seniors 60 and over, U.S. military veterans and Oregon Trail Card holders. Information/tickets: http://www.albanycivic.org/shows/gentlemans-guide/.
Flamenco Pacifico, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. The Pacific Northwest’s premiere Flamenco music and dance ensemble led by Berto Boyd, takes audience members on a journey through a musical landscape both haunting and moving. Admission: $30 general, $28 seniors and students. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/3aEm6lp.
Celebration Gala Evening with Broadway Baritone Douglas Webster, 7:30 p.m., auditorium, Sweet Home High School, 1641 Long St. Formal concert showcasing local and professional artists bringing art and culture to the community. Event will feature international vocal artist, Broadway baritone Douglas Webster. Admission: $8 to $30. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2Lx12Cd.
"Dam Right Drag Night: Seeing Queerly Into the Future," 8 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Help celebrate the queer and present future with performances from the finest local drag artists and burlesque performers as DRDN celebrates its third birthday. Admission: $10 advance, $12 door. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2Fj641T.
Buffalo Romeo, 8 p.m., Troubadour Music Center, 521 SW Second St., Corvallis. Lea Jones and Keenan Dorn, known as Buffalo Romeo, will kick off their “No More Negative Waves” tour with a new EP release concert. Admission: $15 donation. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/35FO7Fj.
SUNDAY
VENUES
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Blues Jam, 4 p.m.
Conversion Brewing Lebanon — Hymns and Hops, 5 p.m.
MORE
Mid-Winter Festival: "The Diamonds of Dance," 9 a.m., Linn County Expo Center, 2700 Knox Butte Rd., Albany. Weekend of square and round dancing, clogging, shopping and workshops. Admission presale: $60 adult full festival; $35 youth. Spectators welcome to view events at no charge. Information/registration: http://bit.ly/37iXVGX.
“Shrek: The Musical," 2 p.m., Russell Tripp Performance Center, Linn-Benton Community College, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany. Admission: $12 adults, $10 seniors and students. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2tKpBWu.
Letter Writing Social, 2 to 4 p.m., Corvallis Public Library, 645 N.W. Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Meet fellow letter writers, exchange stationery and write letters to loved ones. Free. Information: cbcpubliclibrary.net.
“A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder,” 2:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W. Admission: $14 general; $11 juniors under 18, seniors 60 and over, US military veterans and Oregon Trail Card holders. Information/tickets: http://www.albanycivic.org/shows/gentlemans-guide/.
Majestic Readers' Theatre Company: "Strange Snow," 3 and 7 p.m., Majestic Theatre Community Room, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Tickets: $13 general, $11 seniors and students. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/38C2Va1.
Justice Coffeehouse Music, 3:45 to 6 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis, 2945 NW Circle Blvd. Enjoy an afternoon of music, coffee and snacks at this family-friendly event featuring local musicians performing a variety of music genres. Suggested donation: $5 at the door; no one turned away for lack of funds. Information: http://bit.ly/38nLA4q.
Learn to Square Dance with the Sweet Home Squarenaders, 4 to 5:30 p.m., gymnasium, Oak Heights Elementary School, 605 Elm St., Sweet Home. The Sweet Home Squarenaders will be conducting square dance lesson with caller and instructor, Jim Voll. Dress is casual, no partner needed. Families are encouraged to come. Information: Jim, 541-409-1602.
Taste of Ethiopia Dinner, 5 to 8 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis. Event features reflections of returning delegates from Gondar in October 2019. Dinner features vegetarian and gluten free options. Cost: $30 general, $10 students, free for children up to age seven. Advance tickets available at Grass Roots Books & Music in Corvallis or online at http://bit.ly/37kwn3M.
Lebanon Square Circlers Square Dance Lessons, 6:30 to 8 p.m., IOOF Hall, 20 E. Ash St., Lebanon. No previous dance experience necessary; classes taught by Charlotte Jeskey. The first class is free; donation of $5 per person per session, $12 per family of three or more. No partner required and children are welcome. Information: 541-401-9780 or www.lebanonsquarecirclers.com.
Auditions: "Matilda: The Musical," 7 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Auditions by appointment only at https://www.majestic.org.
MONDAY
VENUES
Imagine Coffee — Bryson Skaar, piano, 7 p.m.
James Gang Pizza — The Painted Pallet Profanity sign workshop, 5:30 p.m., $35, 18+ only.
Merlin’s Bar & Grill — Ty Curtis, 9 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
ESL Conversation Classes, 10 a.m., Conference room (second floor) Corvallis-Benton County Library, 645 N.W. Monroe Ave. A weekly ESL (English as Second Language) class will be available every Monday for any skill level. Information: 541-766-6793.
Tai Chi Class, 10 a.m., Community Room, Scio Fire Station, 38975 SW Sixth Ave., Scio. Noncompetitive, self-paced system of gentle physical exercise and stretching. Led by Tai Chi master instructor, Suman Brakhas, movements can be done standing or sitting. Free. Information: http://sciosource.com/index.html.
"Community Building and Equity: From Radical Ideal to Ratification: Women’s Voting Rights," noon to 1 p.m., Benton County Museum, Moreland Auditorium, 1101 Main St., Philomath. Guest Lecturer Janice Dilg will offer a brief overview of the long history of women working to gain the right to vote, and the history of Oregon women’s voting rights. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2RJa4OD.
ESL Grammar Class, 12:30 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave., Learn and practice English grammar with a teacher and other students! Improve your pronunciation and vocabulary. For intermediate students. No registration is required, but classes are restricted to English-as-a-Second-Language-learners/students only.
Low Vision/Macular Degeneration Support Group, 2 p.m., every fourth Monday, Jan.-Feb., Chintimini Senior & Community Center, 2601 NW Tyler St., Corvallis. Information on assistive devices and coping skills for those with macular generation of other types of low vision. Free support group. Information: John or Stella Gallagher, 541-740-2817.
Algeria on Screen: "What and How Cinema Can Teach Us About Society, Politics and Culture," 4 p.m., Autzen House, 811 SW Jefferson Ave. Corvallis. Dr. Nabil Boudraa, Professor of French and Francophone Studies at OSU, will discuss the ways in which Algerian filmmaker Merzak Allouache depicts Algerian society on screen and what we can learn from his body of work. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/39U6xVY.
Tai Chi at the Library, 5:30 p.m. through Jan. 27, Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. Instructor Jeff Herda, will lead class practice in the traditional Yang style. Classes will consist of stretching Qigong, energy work, and basic exercises to help relax and breathe. Wear comfortable clothing. For ages 18 and older. Event is free and registration is not required. Information: 541-258-4926.
Line Dance, Couples Dance, Dance Lesson, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. S.W., Albany. Instructor Ernie Briggs leads a dance lesson at 7 p.m. Admission: $4 per person. Information: 541-974-0470.
Willamette Writers on the River: "Three Steps to a Social Media Content Plan," 6:30 p.m., Corvallis First Presbyterian Church, Allison Room, 114 SW Eighth St. Lisa Catto, social media coach and author, will explore steps to determine what to post on author social media accounts. Cost: $5 nonmember guests of members, $5 nonmember full-time students with ID, $10 all other nonmembers. Information: https://willamettewriters.org/corvallis/.
Hora Del Cuento, Bilingual Storytime, 6:30 p.m., Albany Main Library, 2450 14th Ave., SE. Spanish and English storytime for all ages. Event is free. Information: www.library.cityofalbany.net.
Role Play Club, 7 p.m., Monday, Harrisburg Public Library, 354 Smith St. Role Play Club with Jonathan, everyone gets to decide the future or the past of the group. All ages 11 and up are welcome. Information: 541-995-6949 or visit http://www.ci.harrisburg.or.us/library/page/role-play-club.
West African Dance, 7:15 to 8:15 p.m., Odd Fellows Hall, 223 S.W. Second St., Corvallis. Cost: $15 general, $10 students. Information: 541-754-0521.
Auditions: "9 to 5: The Musical," 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W. Based on the 1980 hit movie, "9 to 5" is a story of friendship, revenge and getting even while giving the workplace a dream makeover. Large, mostly female cast with opportunities for talented male dancers. Information: http://www.albanycivic.org/shows/9-to-5/.
TUESDAY
VENUES
Imagine Coffee — Celtic Jam, 7 p.m.
Old World Deli — Games at Old World, 3 p.m.
MORE
Gearing Up for Gardening Series: "Early TLC for Fruit Trees," noon to 1 p.m., Corvallis Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Presenter Jeff Cope of Home Grown Gardens Nursery, will offer guidance on trimming, spraying and organic alternatives for fruit trees. Free. Information: https://extension.oregonstate.edu/.
University Chorale, noon, Room 204, Benton Hall, Oregon State University, Corvallis. An “all comer” choir open to the community. Singers of all levels of singing experience welcome. No fee. Information: liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/music.
Crafterdark: "Valentine Paper Banner," 6 p.m., Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. Space and materials are limited; registration is required. Free. Ages 16 and up. Information/registration: 541-258-4926.
Crafts & Conversation: "Felting," 6 p.m., Philomath Public Library, 1050 Applegate St. An evening of arts, crafts, conversation, music and treats. January’s crafting will focus on felting with wood batting. Free. Ages 16 and up. Information: www.cbcpl.net.
"The Top Ten Reasons Startups Fail," 6 to 7:30 p.m., Historic Carousel & Museum, 503 First Ave. W, Albany. Presentation by Oregon RAIN on starting up a business, what to avoid and what to prepare for. Free. Information/tickets: https://www.facebook.com/events/744609016030345/.
Silent Film Community Movie Night: "The Golem" (1920), 7 p.m., Darkside Cinema, 215 SW Fourth St., Corvallis. Directed by Carl Boese and Paul Wegener, this classic German expressionist horror film tells the tale of a rabbi in 16th century Prague, who creates a Golem, a creature made of clay brought to life with sorcery, in order to protect the Jews of Prague from persecution. New original score performed live by Sonochromatic. Admission: $8 general, $6 seniors. Information: http://bit.ly/36lriHg.
Corvallis Community Choir, Winter Term rehearsals, 7 to 9 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2945 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis. Director: Naomi Bennett, Accompanist: Bryson Skaar. This non-audition secular choir is dedicated to spreading joy through singing. Cost: $50 per term, $15 for students or $5 per week. Website: www.corvalliscommunitychoir.us or email nonandjay1@gmail.com.
Auditions: "9 to 5: The Musical," 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W. Large, mostly female cast with opportunities for talented male dancers. Information: http://www.albanycivic.org/shows/9-to-5/.
WEDNESDAY
VENUES
Peacock Tavern — Western Wednesday, 9 p.m.
MORE
Tai Chi Class, 10 a.m., Community Room, Scio Fire Station, 38975 SW Sixth Ave., Scio. Noncompetitive, self-paced system of gentle physical exercise and stretching. Led by Tai Chi master instructor, Suman Brakhas, movements can be done standing or sitting. Free. Information: http://sciosource.com/index.html.
Land Workshop Series: "Streamsides and Woodlands," 5 p.m., Community Room, Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. Four-part workshop on natural resources, guidance on conservation projects and connecting with neighbors in the watershed. Taught by OSU Extension, Oregon Department of Agriculture and other agency partners. Free. Information/registration: www.pfylsswc-2020.eventbrite.com or call 541-990-6654.
Jefferson Jammers, 6 to 10 p.m., Morningstar Grange, Morningstar Road, Millersburg. Classic rock and country. Information: 541-327-9882.
Film Screening: "Period. End of Sentence," 6:30 p.m., Corvallis Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Operation Period will present a screening of the documentary, followed by a panel discussion about menstrual inequity and local resources. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2F9fPzv.
Wednesdays at the Whiteside: "A Fish Called Wanda" (1988), 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. A massive diamond heist goes badly, and the hapless pair that were hired to help with the heist, attempt to seduce the gangster’s lawyer and kill an elderly female witness to the robbery. Admission: $5. Information/tickets: https://www.whitesidetheatre.org/movies.html.
Auditions: "9 to 5: The Musical," 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W. Large, mostly female cast with opportunities for talented male dancers. Information: http://www.albanycivic.org/shows/9-to-5/.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Bombs Away Cafe — Jazz Jam, 9 p.m. Free.
Downtown Dog — Inner Limits, 6 p.m. $10.
MORE
"School's Out, Theatre’s In," 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Majestic Education offers workshops for children seven to 13, covering everything from lighting to puppets to fake food and theater games. Students will need to bring a sack lunch and wear clothes that allow them to move comfortably. Cost: $60 in-city, $75 out-of-city. Information/registration: https://www.majestic.org/.
"School’s Out Adventure: Winter Forest Connections," 9 a.m., Peavy Arboretum Firefighter Memorial Shelter, NW Peavy Arboretum Road, Corvallis. Children are invited to 1 or 2 days of discovering the connection between the living and nonliving parts of the forest; creating art projects out of mud, sticks, fir cones, and feathers; learning about predator and prey connections and enjoying a scavenger hunt. Cost: $50 individual days; $90 for both days. Pre- and after-care available. Information/registration: http://bit.ly/2RlBJFq.
Guitar Group, 10:10 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Group of guitar players of all skill levels that learn and share music, engage in conversations and try new jams. Information: tpos@communityoutreachinc.org.
Farmers’ Market Music Makers Lunch Hour Concert 12 to 1 p.m., The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Share and enjoy music with the Farmers’ Market musicians in the warmth of the Main Gallery. Free. Information: https://theartscenter.net/farmers-market-music-makers/.
University Chorale, noon, Benton Hall room 204, OSU campus, Corvallis. An “all comer” choir open to the community. Singers of all levels of singing experience welcome. No fee. Information: liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/music.
Artist’s Opening Reception: "Dolors Escala: Works on Paper," 3 to 5 p.m., The Little Gallery, Kidder Hall, OSU, 2000 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. Beginning with the study of textile design at the Rámon Folch School in Barcelona, Escala developed an interest in art, with particular interest in engraving. Exhibit runs from Jan. 27 through March 20. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Information: http://bit.ly/2NRZ9kC.
CrafterDark: "Enamel Pin Banner," 4 p.m., Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. Children ages 11 to 18 are invited to make an enamel pin banner to display enamel pins. All supplies provided. Space and materials are limited; registration is required. Free. Information/registration: 541-258-4926.
Kindness Rocks, 6 p.m., Brownsville Library, 146 Spaulding Way. Teens and adults are invited to paint kindness rocks. Paint and supplies provided. Free. Information/reservation: http://bit.ly/38qkqd6.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m., Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. N.W., Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
