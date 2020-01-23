Saturday: Benefit concert

Terie Wanderingstar, also known as "Starr," celebrates her 70th birthday by paying tribute to legendary musical trailblazer Linda Ronstadt ("Blue Bayou," "Just One Look," "Desperado") in a benefit concert for St. Jude's Children Hospital. The classics begin at 7 p.m. at Village Christian Church, 7234 NE Arnold Ave., Adair Village. Admission: $20-$50 sliding scale. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2tvPvgd.