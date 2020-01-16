Saturday: Sver

The internationally beloved quintet (that includes the mid-valley too) brings its patented brand of epic Nordic music to the Whiteside Theatre in Corvallis. Their imaginative soundscapes, grooves and melodies have transported audiences over Norwegian fjords and mountains, into lively pubs and back out into the deep forest, but gets them home on time and happy. Admission: $25 reserved; $20 advance; $25 at the door. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2Rk74tF.