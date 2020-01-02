Tuesday: Immaculee Ilibagiza

• Lecture: The author and 1994 Rwandan genocide survivor will reflect upon her harrowing 91-day ordeal ("Left to Tell: Discovering God Amidst the Rwandan Holocaust') and subsequent journey to love and forgiveness. The lecture begins at 6:30 p.m. in the Memorial Union Ballroom on the Oregon State University campus. Part of the university's Newman Lecture Series. Admission is free.