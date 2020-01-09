Tuesday: Elizabeth Rush

• Appearance: The author of the extraordinary "Rising: Dispatches from the New American Shore," which blends lyrical reportage (flowing like a natural narrative of discovery) and musings on climate change and their effect on places we love, will discuss her book at 6:30 p.m. at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library. "Rising" was a 2019 Pulitzer Prize finalist in the general nonfiction category and won the 2018 National Outdoor Book Award. Admission is free.