The E arts and entertainment calendar for Jan. 7 through 14

Thursday
Darkside Virtual Cinema: "Loving Vincent," "Museum Town," "Born to Be," "The Changin' Times of Ike White," "Crock of Gold: A Few Rounds with Shane MacGowan," "Someone Somewhere," "Zappa." Tickets: https://darksidecinema.com/.
Friday
Darkside Virtual Cinema: "The Reason I Jump," through Jan. 21. Also: "Loving Vincent," "Museum Town," "Born to Be," "The Changin' Times of Ike White," "Crock of Gold: A Few Rounds with Shane MacGowan," "Someone Somewhere," "Zappa." Tickets: https://darksidecinema.com/.
Sunday
Corvallis Repertory Singers’ “Maestro Moments,” 3 p.m., Zoom. This month’s guest is Tesfa Wondemagegnehu, conductor at St. Olaf College in Minnesota and a leader in the Justice Choir grassroots movement. Steven Zielke, artistic director of the Repertory Singers and director of choral studies at Oregon State University, will interview Wondemagegnehu. The Zoom conversation is free, but registration is required: http://bit.ly/3b4un4H. For more information, visit https://repsing.org.
Monday
Album Club, 7 p.m., online. The Oregon State University College of Liberal Arts and popular music studies program will host a remote version of Album Club to discuss Fleetwood Mac’s album “Rumours.” Album Club, which is free and open to all, functions like an informal book club, where participants join together to listen to and discuss classic albums. The program is hosted by OSU director of popular music and performing arts Bob Santelli. “Rumours,” Fleetwood Mac’s 11th studio album, was released in February 1977. An instant commercial success, the album sold more than 10 million copies worldwide within a month of its release. It won Album of the Year at the 1978 Grammy Awards, and has sold more than 45 million copies worldwide, making it one of the best-selling albums of all time. Registration for the meeting is required. To receive a link to participate, go to https://beav.es/ov8.
Tuesday
Hoolyeh folk dancing, 5 p.m., Zoom. Contact Denis White at capeblanco@peak.org for playlists and details for joining broadcasts. Information: https://corvallisfolklore.org/home/calendar/.
"Pandemic as Portal: Creating a Just Future on Earth," 6 p.m., Zoom. This speaker series will run nine Tuesdays, Jan. 12 to March 10, and will feature visionary thinkers imagining the post-COVID world. The series, which is free and open to the public, will include a question-and-answer session with the speaker after each talk. This week: Kim Stanley Robinson will present "Some Lessons from the Pandemic for Dealing with Climate Change." Registration: https://oregonstate.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_YN1XPxhbRbmgN0tj-KeiVA.
Wednesday
"Random Review," noon, webinar. Hosted by the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library. Audrey Perkins, retired coordinator of the Oregon State University Contemplative Studies initiative, will review "Educated: A Memoir" by Tara Westover. Registration: https://cbcpubliclibrary.net/random-review.
Calls to artists
Call to artists: Halsey Community Center Monthly Art Shows, City Hall Building, 100 Halsey St. The City of Halsey is offering 55 linear feet of empty white wall space to artists, students and other organizations for the display of artwork. Information: http://cityofhalsey.com/index_htm_files/Call%20to%20Artists.pdf.
Call to artists to apply for fellowships: Oregon Humanities, in partnership with Oregon Community Foundation, is accepting applications for the second round of the Fields Artist Fellowship program, offering two years of financial support to Oregon-based artists who are in a pivotal moment or inflection point in their careers. Four artists will be awarded two-year fellowships to advance their artistic practice while developing creative and meaningful ways to address and respond to the opportunity gap in Oregon. The phrase “opportunity gap” refers to widening socioeconomic disparities across Oregon largely determined by the circumstances into which a child is born, such as family circumstances, neighborhoods, educational experiences, and race and ethnicity. During their fellowship terms, Fields Artist Fellows will respond to and explore the opportunity gap in their region, participate in cohort gatherings, and document their experiences and projects. Each fellow will receive $100,000 over the course of the two-year term. In addition, eight finalists will each receive a one-time award of $10,000. Artists of all disciplines are encouraged to apply, including writers, filmmakers, visual artists, multimedia artists, culture bearers and performance artists. Eligibility requirements: at least five years of professional practice in an artistic discipline or combination of disciplines; at least three years of residence in Oregon (noncontinuous) and the intent to reside in Oregon for the majority of the fellowship term (Sept. 1, 2021, to Sept. 30, 2023); and demonstrable evidence of artistic practice that can engage with community groups and organizations and/or address community concerns. Applications will be accepted through Feb. 15. More information on how to apply is available at www.oregonhumanities.org. A selection committee will review applications and award the fellowships by July.
On view
"Vistas and Vineyards 2020 Juried Show," https://lasells.oregonstate.edu/vistas-and-vineyards-2020-juried-show-virtual-exhibit. Through Jan. 29.
Art by Kellie Murphy, New Morning Bakery, 219 SW Second St., Corvallis. Through Feb. 7. Abstract paintings mostly inspired by events over the past year.
Paintings by Mary Ridler, Gallery Calapooia, 222 W. First Ave., Albany. Ridler took inspiration from Aesop's Fables for her show. The acrylic paintings illustrate "The Two Frogs," "The Lion and the Mouse," "The Fox and the Mask," "The Mischievous Dog" and "The Peacock and Juno." Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, or by appointment. Masks and social distancing are required.
"Singular Mythologies," The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Artwork by Tamae Frame and Erika Rier. The self-taught artists show work with deeply personal, singular mythologies and metaphors. Thursday through Feb. 13. COVID-compliant appointment and visitor information is available at www.theartscenter.net.