The E arts and entertainment calendar for Jan. 28 through Feb. 4

Thursday
Corvallis-OSU Piano International has added a performance by William Wolfram to its Beethoven Project, part of "Re-Imaginings: A Virtual Piano Festival." Viewing is free at Corvallispiano.org. Wolfram plays two sonatas, including the popular Moonlight Sonata. He is a silver medalist in the William Kapell and Naumburg International Piano Competitions, and a bronze medalist in the Tchaikovsky Piano Competition. He is an active concerto soloist and records on the Naxos label. The festival also features "The World Pianist Series," "Wider Visions," "Live and Local" and "The Catch a Rising Star Series."
Darkside Virtual Cinema: "Identifying Features," "Sol," "My Rembrandt," "The People vs. Agent Orange," "Film About a Father Who," "My Little Sister," "The Reason I Jump," "Beasts Clawing at Straws," "Nasrin." Tickets: https://darksidecinema.com/.
"Music to Save Earth's Songs," 6 p.m., https://liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/feature-story/music-save-earth-s-songs. The Spring Creek Project at Oregon State University is offering 20 four-minute concerts that weave music and the spoken word to celebrate the creatures that fill the air with sound: frogs, wolves, songbirds, grizzly bears — and to inspire action to save them. The series is based on a new book by Kathleen Dean Moore, "Earth's Wild Music." Videos are being released Mondays and Thursdays now through March. Each concert focuses on a single animal and features a selection from the book read by a well-known writer, with a musical response.
Friday
Poetry workshop, noon to 1:30 p.m., online. The Linn-Benton Community College Poetry Club will host the workshop, led by Oregon Poet Laureate Anis Mojgani. RSVP: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfbS53E3jR5DO0_Eiztb0XQ0juB1eKum0MwnirokZTYt-o-Lw/viewform?gxids=7628.
Tuesday
Hoolyeh folk dancing, 5 p.m., Zoom. Contact Denis White at capeblanco@peak.org for playlists and details for joining broadcasts. Information: https://corvallisfolklore.org/home/calendar/.
"Pandemic as Portal: Creating a Just Future on Earth," 6 p.m., Zoom. This speaker series will run Tuesdays through March 10, and will feature visionary thinkers imagining the post-COVID world. The series, which is free and open to the public, will include a question-and-answer session with the speaker after each talk. This week: Kim Stanley Robinson will present "Some Lessons from the Pandemic for Dealing with Climate Change." Registration: https://oregonstate.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_YN1XPxhbRbmgN0tj-KeiVA.
Calls to artists
Call to artists: Halsey Community Center Monthly Art Shows, City Hall Building, 100 Halsey St. The City of Halsey is offering 55 linear feet of empty white wall space to artists, students and other organizations for the display of artwork. Information: http://cityofhalsey.com/index_htm_files/Call%20to%20Artists.pdf.
Call to artists to apply for grants: The Linn County Cultural Commission is accepting proposals for grants to fund projects involving the arts, the humanities and heritage activities in the county. The coalition may allocate up to $18,000 for grants in this funding cycle. Grants typically range from $250 to $2,500. Project proposals may be awarded less than the amount requested. Grants are available to nonprofit organizations with tax-exempt status. An organization or individual sponsored by a qualifying nonprofit also may apply. Guidelines and application forms are available at linnculture.org/our-grants. The application deadline is Sunday.
Call to artists to apply for fellowships: Oregon Humanities, in partnership with Oregon Community Foundation, is accepting applications for the second round of the Fields Artist Fellowship program, offering two years of financial support to Oregon-based artists who are in a pivotal moment or inflection point in their careers. Four artists will be awarded two-year fellowships to advance their artistic practice while developing creative and meaningful ways to address and respond to the opportunity gap in Oregon. The phrase “opportunity gap” refers to widening socioeconomic disparities across Oregon largely determined by the circumstances into which a child is born, such as family circumstances, neighborhoods, educational experiences, and race and ethnicity. During their fellowship terms, Fields Artist Fellows will respond to and explore the opportunity gap in their region, participate in cohort gatherings, and document their experiences and projects. Each fellow will receive $100,000 over the course of the two-year term. In addition, eight finalists will each receive a one-time award of $10,000. Artists of all disciplines are encouraged to apply, including writers, filmmakers, visual artists, multimedia artists, culture bearers and performance artists. Eligibility requirements: at least five years of professional practice in an artistic discipline or combination of disciplines; at least three years of residence in Oregon (noncontinuous) and the intent to reside in Oregon for the majority of the fellowship term (Sept. 1, 2021, to Sept. 30, 2023); and demonstrable evidence of artistic practice that can engage with community groups and organizations and/or address community concerns. Applications will be accepted through Feb. 15. More information on how to apply is available at www.oregonhumanities.org. A selection committee will review applications and award the fellowships by July.
On view
"Vistas and Vineyards 2020 Juried Show," https://lasells.oregonstate.edu/vistas-and-vineyards-2020-juried-show-virtual-exhibit. Through Friday.
Art by Bill "Gil" Gilmer, New Morning Bakery, 219 SW Second St., Corvallis. Bold, abstract pandemic-inspired paintings. Through Sunday.
Art by Kellie Murphy, New Morning Bakery, 219 SW Second St., Corvallis. Abstract paintings mostly inspired by events over the past year. Through Feb. 7.
Paintings by Mary Ridler, Gallery Calapooia, 222 W. First Ave., Albany. Ridler took inspiration from Aesop's Fables for her show. The acrylic paintings illustrate "The Two Frogs," "The Lion and the Mouse," "The Fox and the Mask," "The Mischievous Dog" and "The Peacock and Juno." Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, by appointment. Masks and social distancing are required.
"Singular Mythologies," The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Artwork by Tamae Frame and Erika Rier. The self-taught artists show work with deeply personal, singular mythologies and metaphors. Through Feb. 13. COVID-compliant appointment and visitor information is available at www.theartscenter.net.