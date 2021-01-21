The E arts and entertainment calendar for Jan. 21 through 28

Thursday
"World Pianists Series" recitals available for free viewing, Corvallispiano.org. Corvallis-OSU Piano International presents "Re-Imaginings: A Virtual Piano Festival," now featuring Seattle pianist Robin McCabe and Jacques Despres of Quebec. McCabe, director of the University of Washington School of Music, has made seven concert tours in the Far East. In this recital, she plays Ravel's Sonatine. Since 1978, Despres has performed as soloist with orchestras throughout the world. For the local audience, he has recorded Debussy's Preludes from Books I and II. The festival also features "The Beethoven Project," "Live and Local" and "The Catch a Rising Star Series."
Darkside Virtual Cinema: "The People vs. Agent Orange," "Film About a Father Who," "My Little Sister," "The Reason I Jump," "Beasts Clawing at Straws," "Nasrin," "Born to Be," "Loving Vincent," "Museum Town." Tickets: https://darksidecinema.com/.
Monday
Writers on the River-Corvallis and Coast-Newport Chapters of Willamette Writers present C. Lill Ahrens, 6:30 p.m., online. Ahrens will speak on the what, when, why and how of editing excerpts from a larger work to stand alone as a fiction or memoir short story. She will include step-by-step instructions for crafting stand-alones. Ahrens is the author of 12 award-winning published stand-alones from her memoir in progress. She’s an editor for Calyx Journal, a judge for Willamette Writers' Kay Snow contest, a creative writing instructor and a recently retired editorial consultant with published and award-winning students and clients. She currently Zooms her guided critique class “The Writers’ Ready Room” for Corvallis Parks and Recreation. Have your book in progress handy to take part in a practical exercise. To register any time between now and the evening of the event, go to the Willamette Writers Event Calendar at www/willamettewriters.org/event. Find the Corvallis event on the calendar and click on the link to register in advance. Once you are registered, you will get an email with the Zoom link. On the evening of the meeting, click on the link and you will be in. Loading Zoom may take a moment or two, so it is good to log in a bit early. Information: wwotr@willamettewriters.org.
Tuesday
Hoolyeh folk dancing, 5 p.m., Zoom. Contact Denis White at capeblanco@peak.org for playlists and details for joining broadcasts. Information: https://corvallisfolklore.org/home/calendar/.
"Pandemic as Portal: Creating a Just Future on Earth," 6 p.m., Zoom. This speaker series will run Tuesdays through March 10, and will feature visionary thinkers imagining the post-COVID world. The series, which is free and open to the public, will include a question-and-answer session with the speaker after each talk. This week: Kim Stanley Robinson will present "Some Lessons from the Pandemic for Dealing with Climate Change." Registration: https://oregonstate.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_YN1XPxhbRbmgN0tj-KeiVA.
Calls to artists
Call to artists: Halsey Community Center Monthly Art Shows, City Hall Building, 100 Halsey St. The City of Halsey is offering 55 linear feet of empty white wall space to artists, students and other organizations for the display of artwork. Information: http://cityofhalsey.com/index_htm_files/Call%20to%20Artists.pdf.
Call to artists to apply for grants: The Linn County Cultural Commission is accepting proposals for grants to fund projects involving the arts, the humanities and heritage activities in the county. The coalition may allocate up to $18,000 for grants in this funding cycle. Grants typically range from $250 to $2,500. Project proposals may be awarded less than the amount requested. Grants are available to nonprofit organizations with tax-exempt status. An organization or individual sponsored by a qualifying nonprofit also may apply. Guidelines and application forms are available at linnculture.org/our-grants. The application deadline is Feb. 1.
Call to artists to apply for fellowships: Oregon Humanities, in partnership with Oregon Community Foundation, is accepting applications for the second round of the Fields Artist Fellowship program, offering two years of financial support to Oregon-based artists who are in a pivotal moment or inflection point in their careers. Four artists will be awarded two-year fellowships to advance their artistic practice while developing creative and meaningful ways to address and respond to the opportunity gap in Oregon. The phrase “opportunity gap” refers to widening socioeconomic disparities across Oregon largely determined by the circumstances into which a child is born, such as family circumstances, neighborhoods, educational experiences, and race and ethnicity. During their fellowship terms, Fields Artist Fellows will respond to and explore the opportunity gap in their region, participate in cohort gatherings, and document their experiences and projects. Each fellow will receive $100,000 over the course of the two-year term. In addition, eight finalists will each receive a one-time award of $10,000. Artists of all disciplines are encouraged to apply, including writers, filmmakers, visual artists, multimedia artists, culture bearers and performance artists. Eligibility requirements: at least five years of professional practice in an artistic discipline or combination of disciplines; at least three years of residence in Oregon (noncontinuous) and the intent to reside in Oregon for the majority of the fellowship term (Sept. 1, 2021, to Sept. 30, 2023); and demonstrable evidence of artistic practice that can engage with community groups and organizations and/or address community concerns. Applications will be accepted through Feb. 15. More information on how to apply is available at www.oregonhumanities.org. A selection committee will review applications and award the fellowships by July.
On view
"Vistas and Vineyards 2020 Juried Show," https://lasells.oregonstate.edu/vistas-and-vineyards-2020-juried-show-virtual-exhibit. Through Jan. 29.
Art by Bill "Gil" Gilmer, New Morning Bakery, 219 SW Second St., Corvallis. Bold, abstract pandemic-inspired paintings. Through January.
Art by Kellie Murphy, New Morning Bakery, 219 SW Second St., Corvallis. Through Feb. 7. Abstract paintings mostly inspired by events over the past year.
Paintings by Mary Ridler, Gallery Calapooia, 222 W. First Ave., Albany. Ridler took inspiration from Aesop's Fables for her show. The acrylic paintings illustrate "The Two Frogs," "The Lion and the Mouse," "The Fox and the Mask," "The Mischievous Dog" and "The Peacock and Juno." Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, by appointment. Masks and social distancing are required.
"Singular Mythologies," The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Artwork by Tamae Frame and Erika Rier. The self-taught artists show work with deeply personal, singular mythologies and metaphors. Through Feb. 13. COVID-compliant appointment and visitor information is available at www.theartscenter.net.