Friday, Saturday: Quilts galore!

The always colorful and inspiring Willamette Valley Quilt Festival will be held Friday and Saturday at the Linn County Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road NE, in Albany. Show hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Admission is $7 each day and kids 12 and under will be admitted free. Tickets are available online at https://willamettevalleyquiltfestival.com/, at Rich’s Sewing & Vacuum and Bolts to Blocks stores, or at the door. Attendees who bring a can of food will receive a raffle ticket to win a new Babylock Sewing Machine valued at $1,299. Additional raffle tickets can be purchased for $1 each. All proceeds go to Fish of Albany.