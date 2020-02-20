The E arts and entertainment calendar for Feb. 20-27

Thursday: 'The Capper Trap'
• Theater: Laughs abound in this madcap production presented by the Lebanon Association for Theater Arts. The Matthew K. Begbie farce follows crafty criminals as they take on a blundering wealthy family. Want classic slapstick? Here you go. Mistaken identities? Check. Fast entrances? Blink and you'll miss 'em. "The Capper Trap" runs from Feb. 20-22 in the auditorium at Lebanon High School. General admission is $10 general, $8 for students and seniors. Information: https://lafta.webs.com/.
Weekend: Raise the woof
• Event: If you need a break this weekend, take paws (or insert your own terrible canine-related pun here) for the Linn County Kennel Club Show, set Friday through Sunday at the Linn County Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road, Albany. The event features two days of conformation, obedience and rally, with three days of agility. Oh, and lots and lots of awesome dogs. Information: http://www.onofrio.com/plist/linn1pl.pdf.
Saturday: Red Room
• Music: SDM Records artists Eaton Flowers (Portland avant-garde guitarist William Hardy) and Stochastic Mettle Union soundtrack a fierce evening of avant-jazz improvisation as part of the mind-blowing Red Room Improvised Series, beginning at 7 p.m. at Interzone, 1563 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. A $10 donation is suggested, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds. And once you hear these truly exploratory soundscapes, you may never want to leave.
THURSDAY
VENUES
2 Towns Ciderhouse — Rocket League Tournament (21+ only); 6 p.m.; $7 to play, free to watch
Angry Beaver Grill — Throwdown Thursday (country-western), 10 p.m., $2
Bombs Away Cafe — The Irrelevant Podcast’s Comedy Open Mic, 8:30 p.m. $3
Front Street Bar & Grill — Thursday Night Trivia, 7 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Imagine Open Mic, 7 p.m.
MORE
Ankeny Wildlife Refuge Bilingual program: "Hawks Overhead"; "Halcones Voladores" @ Pintail Marsh, two sessions: 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., Ankeny National Wildlife Refuge, 26208 Finley Refuge Rd., Corvallis. Children ages three to five years old are invited to take nature walks, enjoy storytime and other activities. Free. Information: 541-757-7236 or http://bit.ly/2Sgt2Oa.
Mind Matters: "Springtime Blues," 10 a.m., Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Older Adult Behavioral Health Specialist/Mental Health Services Coordinator for Linn and Benton county, Helen Beaman, will address the myths and facts of seasonal patterns of depression. Area seniors, 50 and older are invited to learn the signs of “the blues” and how to prevent and/or treat those emotions. Free. Information/registration: 541-258-4919.
Guitar Group, 10:10 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Group of guitar players of all skill levels learn and share music, engage in conversations and try new jams. Information: tpos@communityoutreachinc.org.
University Chorale, noon, Room 204, Benton Hall, Oregon State University, Corvallis. An “all comer” choir open to the community. Singers of all levels of singing experience welcome. No fee. Information: liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/music.
Corvallis Arts Walk, 4 to 8 p.m., downtown Corvallis. This month’s art walk features works from various artists exploring visual sound in "Psithurism: Visionary West" at the Fairbanks Gallery at OSU; Suite Nine features paintings by Courtney Marchesi; Music@The Howland Community OPEN celebrates the creative voices of the community with music by Blues & Sunshine; and "The Tiny ART Show: Home," which features 100 miniature squares of art displayed side-by-side on a 4-by-4-foot board, and is held held in conjunction with performances of “Ten Tiny Dances." Information: facebook.com/CorvallisArtsWalk or http://www.corvallisartswalk.com.
Cornerstone Community Exhibit and Lecture: Altered Records, 5 to 8 p.m., Pre-Atomic Records, 425 SW Madison, Corvallis. Artist-in-residence Johnny Beaver and participants from the Cornerstone Community Access Program, will exhibit altered record albums in the bins of Pre-Atomic Records. Event features albums contributed by each participant, with the opportunity to meet feature artist Johnny Beaver and Corvallis artist Andrew Myers. Myers will talk about his work from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2OK3K90.
Locals Live Music Performance, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Room 421, Student Experience Center, 2251 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Every Friday live concert by local artists in OMN’s Studio A. Free, open to the public. Live-stream on channel 26. Information: 541-737-6375 or email markie.belcher@oregonstate.edu.
Movie Night: "Abominable" (2019), 5:30 p.m., Suite B, Jefferson Public Library, 150 N. Second St. A Yeti named Everest embarks on a magical journey across China with his friends. Bring a sleeping bag or a beanbag and a cozy blanket. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2SErIDZ.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
Northwest Banjo Band, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Papa’s Pizza, 1030 S.W. Third St., Corvallis. There is no cover charge. Information: 541-757-2727.
DAMchic Winter Launch Party, 6:30 p.m., Memorial Union Ballroom, Oregon State University, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. This pop-up shopping experience features local community and student vendors, a student art installation, a runway show and musical performances by 95 Swishes and Bird Bennet. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2SkCvUA.
Pacific Northwest Gardening Evening Talks: "Good Bug, Bad Bug," 6:30 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Tricks and hack about gardening presented by the Linn County Master Gardener Association. Ranee Webb will speak about good bugs and bad bugs in the garden. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2PIRYLV.
New Hiking Trails Near Corvallis, 6:30 p.m., Corvallis Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Ken Fitschen, Sierra Club Outing Leader will present new trails in the MacDonald forest as well as on Starker Tree Farm. Focus of presentation will be on trails built in the last two years along with those being completed in 2020-22, and how trail options will include those for beginners, moderate users or long-distance hikers. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/811674029245206/.
"Bach & Tunes," 6:30 p.m., Sweet Home Public Library, 1101 13th Ave. Baroque violinist and Cape Breton-style fiddler David Greenberg will explore the music of J.S. Bach, traditional tunes from Scotland and Cape Breton Island. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2OLoKw1.
“The Capper Trap," 7 p.m., auditorium, Lebanon High School, 1700 S. Fifth St. Madcap capers ensue when criminals pit themselves against a blundering wealthy family. Presented by the Lebanon Association for Theatre Arts. Admission: $10 general; $8 students and seniors. Information: https://lafta.webs.com/.
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. N.W., Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
Corvallis Old-Time Appalachian Music Jam, 7 to 9:30 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 S.W. Second St., Corvallis.
The Willamette Valley PhotoArts Guild, 7 p.m., Autzen House, 811 SW Jefferson Ave., Corvallis. Open to the public. A brief business meeting is followed by with a main program beginning around 7:30 pm. The group's goal is to promote and support fine-art photography in the Willamette Valley. Programs include invited fine-art photographers and member presentations. Guests are welcome. Meets the third Thursday of each month, except August and December.
FRIDAY
VENUES
2 Towns Ciderhouse — Fresh-Pressed Jams: Robert Meade (NW Americana), 6 p.m., free
Barsideous Brewing — Reptile Love Child and Skeleton Boy with guest Yunghentai, 7 p.m.
Bombs Away Cafe — OSU Music Production Collective Showcase, 10 p.m., $5 donation
Greenberry Tavern — Prime Music Friday, 7 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — John Sherman (guitar/vocals), 7 p.m.
Interzone Cafe — Eaton Flowers & Stochastic Mettle Union, 7 p.m., $10 suggested donation
Merlins Bar & Grill — The Distance (rock 'n' roll), 9 p.m.
Peacock Tavern — Groove at the Top, 9 p.m.
Pig & Olive — It’s Not Rocket Surgery (acoustic folk), 9:30 p.m. $5
Schmizza Pizza House — Trevor Tagle, 7 p.m.
MORE
Preschool Storytime (ages 3-5 years), 10 a.m. Fridays, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 N.W. Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Information: 541-766-6794 or thebestlibrary.net.
Tai Chi Class, 10 a.m., Community Room, Scio Fire Station, 38975 SW Sixth Ave., Scio. Noncompetitive, self-paced system of gentle physical exercise and stretching. Led by Tai Chi master instructor, Suman Brakhas, movements can be done standing or sitting. Free. Information: http://sciosource.com/index.html.
Toddler Storytime, 10:15 a.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. S.E., Albany. Information: 541-917-7583 or library.cityofalbany.net.
Music a la Carte, noon, OSU Memorial Union Lounge, 2501 S.W. Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Performing this week: OSU Percussion Ensemble. Information: 541-737-4061.
Weekly Movie: "At War with the Army" (1950), 1 p.m., Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Buddies Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis join the Army and find themselves knee-deep in mischief. Free popcorn and 50-cent beverages. Area seniors 50 and older are welcome. Information: 541-258-4919.
Kai Davis Open Mic Poetry, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., Lonnie B. Harris Black Cultural Center, 108 SW Memorial Place, Corvallis. Kai Davis (she/her), a Black Queer writer, performer and teaching artist, explores Blackness, Queerness, womanhood and the many ways these identities converge. Open mic will be followed by Kai Davis, along with a Q&A. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2610659922538669/.
Big Book Sale 2020, 4 to 6 p.m., members only; 6 to 8 p.m., public; Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis. Friends of the Corvallis-Benton County Library three day sale featuring books, DVDs and CDs. Prices range from $1 to $4. Sales benefit activities at all Benton County locations. Information: https://friendsofthecbclibrary.org/big-book-sale-2020/.
"Ladies’ Night Out Benefit for Girls: Style Your Life," 5:30 p.m., Boulder Falls Event Center, 605 Mullins Drive, Lebanon. Guest speaker: Carmen Ohling: Enjoy a champagne welcome, networking, silent purse auction and fashion show. Admission: $40 advance; $45 at the door. Information/tickets: https://bgcgreatersantiam.ejoinme.org/lno2020.
Teen Takeover: Pirate Party with Pie, 6:30 to 9 p.m., Corvallis Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Teens in 6th through 12th grade are invited to join in a pirate party complete with pie. Signed permission form required to attend. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2RbmBKO.
Word Mob and Open Mic, 6:30 to 9 p.m., LBCC Benton Center, 757 NW Polk Ave., Corvallis. An evening of poetry and spoken work delivered by student poets and special guests. Open mic signup from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Light refreshments served; public welcome. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2OtEioe.
"The Tiny ART Show": "Home," 6:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. A 4-by-4-foot board displays 100 miniature squares of art created by community, from crayon drawings to professional photographs, displayed side by side. Created by AliceAnn Eberman in conjunction with Ten Tiny Dances®. Information: www.sites.google.com/view/tinyart.
Eco-Film Festival: "Climate Change: The Facts," 6:30 p.m., Corvallis Odd Fellows, 223 SW Second St. Sir David Attenborough looks at the science of climate change and potential solutions to this global threat. Admission: $5 person and $10 family (suggested donation). Information: https://www.visitcorvallis.com/eventdetail/2421/2020-eco-film-festival.
Family Movie Swim: "Gnomeo & Juliet" (2011), 7 p.m., Osborn Aquatic Center, 1940 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis. Family friendly movie projected poolside. All ages welcome. Regular admission rates apply. Information: http://bit.ly/2RKYKBK.
Mantra Soul Concert, 7 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis. Experience the heartbeat of sacred music and devotional singing featuring Johanna Beekman. Admission: $20 suggested donation; no one turned away. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/344685486395687/.
Red Room Improvised Music Series: Eaton Flowers and Stochastic Mettle Union, 7 p.m., Interzone, 1563 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Exclusive local appearance by Eaton Flowers featuring “fierce” avant-jazz improvisation, adventurous guitar music, abstract instrumental hip-hop and sound-sculptures. Admission: $10 suggested donation; no one turned away for lack of funds; safe space, all ages welcome. Information: http://bit.ly/38vbZgX.
“The Capper Trap," 7 p.m., Lebanon High School Auditorium, 1700 S. Fifth St. Admission: $10 general; $8 students and seniors. Information: https://lafta.webs.com/.
Z-Hall Music Jam Session, 7 p.m., ZCBJ Hall, 38704 N. Main St., Scio. Audience and musicians bring goodies and enjoy themselves the fourth Friday of every month. Information: 503-394-2922 or email zhall@smt-net.com.
Albany Timber Twirlers Square Dance, 7:30 to 10 p.m., first and third Fridays, 738 SE Fifth St., Albany. Caller: Bruce Lowther. Cuer: Sandy Harris. Admission: $5 donation. Information, contact Bev Swearingen, 541-619-2848.
"Ten Tiny Dances": "Home," 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Tap dance to ballet and fashion to spoken word. The “Tiny ART Show” will display tiny paintings in the lobby, with all proceeds from the dance and art event benefiting Community Outreach, Inc. Admission: $15 general; $13 seniors and students. Information/tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?actions=37&p=39.
Literary Northwest Series: Steven Moore and Wendy Willis, 7:30 p.m., OSU, Withycombe Hall Lab Theatre, 2921 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. Steven Moore, local author of “The Longer We Were There: A Memoir of a Part-Time Soldier” and Wendy Willis, author of “These are Strange Times, My Dear,” will give readings on their works, with a book-signing to follow. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/39THMt1.
Chamber Music Corvallis: Mobius Guitar Trio, 7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 114 SW Eighth St., Corvallis. Admission: $26. Information/tickets: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4380605.
Friday Swing Dance at OSU, 8 p.m., OSU Women’s Building, 160 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Come for an evening of swing dancing at OSU beginning with an hour long introductory swing lesson, followed by two hours of social dancing. All ages, the public, individuals and partners welcome. Admission: $5. Information: http://corvallisswing.com/o/friday-swing-dance-at-osu-february-21/.
Dennis Monroe and his Blues & Funk All-Stars, 8 p.m., Meet’n Place Tavern, 1150 Main St., Philomath. Admission is free. The bar is 21 and over. Information, call 541-929-3130.
SATURDAY
VENUES
Barsideous Brewing — Open Mic, 7 p.m.
Bigfoot Grille — The Broken Bard, 6 p.m., no cover
Bombs Away Cafe — Boss’ Daughter, Bazooka Sharkz, The Doug Fury’s, 9 p.m., $5 (21+)
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Bush Pilots Band, 7 p.m.
Castor Corvallis — Mardi Gras Masquerade: The Cabal Corvallis Dee-Jay Collective, 9 p.m. $15 (21+)
Conversion Brewing Lebanon — Playing for Tips: Rudolf Korv, 8 p.m.
Growlers Cafe — Lane Norberg plus Louis Creed and the Geezer, 6 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Vocal Point, 7 p.m.
Interzone Cafe — CEIN Film Fest: Gaybysitter + Starena Sparktacular + Sponsored Trash, 7 p.m.
Kirk’s Ferry — Jobe Woosley & Co., 7 p.m.
Maxtivity — Paint Night: Little Creek Bridge, 3 p.m., $29
Merlins Bar & Grill — The Distance (rock 'n' roll), 9 p.m.
Old World Deli — Gratitude Jazz Band, 7 p.m.
Peacock Tavern — Groove at the Top, 9 p.m.
Tangent Inn — Tangent Inn Showcase: Aaron McClinton & Friends with Brady Day, 9 p.m., $5 at the door (21+)
MORE
Linn County Kennel Club Show, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Linn County Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road, Albany. Two days of conformation, obedience and rally, with three days of agility. All shows held indoors, unbenched. Obedience and rally classes held in heated arena containing a packed dirt floor. Information: http://www.onofrio.com/plist/linn1pl.pdf.
Corvallis Indoor Winter Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through April 13, Guerber Hall, Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis. Market offers a wide variety of fine quality crafted items, organically grown vegetables and fruits as well as artisan baked breads. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Big Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Big monthly book sale every fourth Saturday to benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Sale includes $.25 pocketbooks: $1 for fiction, nonfiction, and classics. Children’s books are 10 to 50 cents. DVDs, Blue-Ray and CDs also available. Donations of books and DVDs in all genres for adults, youth, and children accepted during the sale and weekdays during regular store hours, Mon.Fri., 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/710876392640185/.
Big Book Sale 2020, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis. Friends of the Corvallis-Benton County Library three day sale featuring books, DVDs and CDs. Prices range from $1 to $4. Sales benefit activities at all Benton County locations. Information: https://friendsofthecbclibrary.org/big-book-sale-2020/.
Jen Reed Story Time, 10 a.m., most Saturdays, Imagine Coffee, 5460 S.W. Philomath Blvd., Corvallis. Information: 541-286-4340.
"New Animal Party," 10 to 11 a.m., Historic Carousel & Museum, 503 First Ave. W, Albany. Welcome and celebrate the newest “magical” addition to the carousel family, Marcy the Unicorn, with cakes, rides and more. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/39ald24.
Halsey Library Bookmobile Sale, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Halsey City Hall, 100 W. Halsey St. Bookmobile sale to benefit the Halsey Library will be in the parking lot of Halsey City Hall. All books $1; cash or check only.d Information: http://www.cityofhalsey.com/library%20home.htm.
Benton County Historical Museum Storytime & Crafts, 12:30 to 3 p.m., Benton County Historical Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. History comes to life with storytelling, exhibit scavenger hunts and hands-on activities. Families are invited to explore, learn and make connections. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/38iUSyB,
“The Capper Trap," 2 and 7 p.m., Lebanon High School Auditorium, 1700 S. Fifth St. Admission: $10 general; $8 students and seniors. Information: https://lafta.webs.com/.
Community Seed and Plant Swap, 2:30 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Prepare for spring gardening by participating in a seed and plant start swap, presented by OSU Linn County Extension master Gardeners. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/38FJxcw.
Workshop: Misinformation and Fake News, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Corvallis Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Learn strategies for identifying misinformation in online news, how and why misinformation proliferates, how to identify and find authoritative information, how to find the source of viral content and more. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2Sn2I59.
Whiteside for Families: Mario the Maker Magician, 3 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Mario the Maker Magician, a New York-based touring children’s performer, is known for his handmade robotic creations, upcycled props and new school slapstick character. It’s magic through the lens of the Maker Movement. Admission: $15 general; $10 children 16 and under. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2P6wlpz.
Majestic Readers’ Theatre Company: "The Tin Woman," 3 p.m., Community Room, Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Directed by Danita Hamel, “The Tin Woman” explores loss, family and what it means to be given a second chance at life. Tickets: $13 adults; $11 seniors and students. Information/tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?actions=40&p=13.
"The Tiny ART Show": "Home," 6:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Information: www.sites.google.com/view/tinyart.
English Paper Piecing, 6:30 p.m., Art & Craft Creativespace Maxitivity, 1604 Main St., Philomath. Using only paper, fabric, scissors, thread and needle, English Paper Piecing can be done without the investment of any type of machine. three templates and all supplies will be provided. Light snacks, tea and coffee on hand. Cost: $23. Information/registration: http://bit.ly/3bHpoVv.
2020 Fly Fishing Film Tour, 7 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. The Bluebacks Chapter of Trout Unlimited will present the 2020 premier of the Fly Fishing Film Tour. Event benefits the Blueback Chapter of Trout; includes raffle with prizes. Admission: $15 advance; $20 at the door. Information/tickets: https://lasells.oregonstate.edu/event/2020-fly-fishing-film-tour.
Corvallis Square Dancers 61st Birthday Celebration Dance, 7 to 10 p.m., First Congregational Church, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis. Pre-rounds, 7 to 7:15 p.m. Mainstream with third tip plus. Caller Roger Putzler; cuer Jackie Gale. Admission: $6. Information: www.corvallissquares.com.
Gratitude’s UpBeat Café, 7 to 9 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW 2nd St., Corvallis. Local Corvallis jazz/blues musicians who draw their influences from the likes of John Coltrane, Miles Davis, Thelonious Monk and Keith Jarrett, along with funky dance music to free jazz chaos. Free. Information: visit gratitudejazzband.com/.
"Ten Tiny Dances": "Home," 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Dance and art event benefiting Community Outreach, Inc.. Admission: $15 general; $13 seniors and students. Information/tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?actions=37&p=39.
Alasdair Fraser & Natalie Haas, 7:30 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Scottish fiddler Alasdair Fraser and cellist Natalie Haas perform driving rhythms with a shared passion for improvising the melody and groove of Scottish tunes, reconstructing and reviving the Scottish tradition of playing dance music on violin and cello. Admission: $30 reserve; $25 advance general; $30 day of show. Information/tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=109523.
SUNDAY
VENUES
Block 15 Taproom — Yoga & Beer; 10:15 a.m.; $15 Yoga and beer, $10 Yoga only
Conversion Brewing Lebanon — Hymns and Hops, 5 p.m.
The Barn at Hickory Station — Painted Pallet paint night, 11:30 a.m., $35, http://bit.ly/38DQLgZ
MORE
Linn County Kennel Club Show, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Linn County Fair & Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road, Albany. Information: http://www.onofrio.com/plist/linn1pl.pdf.
Big Book Sale 2020, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis. Friends of the Corvallis-Benton County Library final box/bag sale; a bankers box for $5, featuring books, DVDs and CDs. Sales benefit activities at all Benton County locations. Information: https://friendsofthecbclibrary.org/big-book-sale-2020/.
Yoga on the Rocks, 10:15 a.m., 4 Spirits Distillery, 3405 SW Deschutes St., Corvallis. Start your Sunday off with Yoga on the Rocks, led by Urban Yoga. Cost: $15 Yoga and drink; $10 Yoga only. Advance registration is recommended at https://squareup.com/store/UrbanYoga.
Lebanon Bridal Show, noon to 5 p.m., Santiam Place, 139 S. Main St. A small event in a quaint setting, will feature local wedding professionals and door prizes; featuring services to help create the perfect wedding day. Information: http://bit.ly/2Sq736j.
Letter Writing Social, 2 to 4 p.m. fourth Sundays, Corvallis Public Library, 645 N.W. Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Meet fellow letter writers, exchange stationery and write letters to loved ones. Free. Information: cbcpubliclibrary.net.
Majestic Readers’ Theatre Company: "The Tin Woman," 3 and 7 p.m., Community Room, Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Tickets: $13 adults; $11 seniors and students. Information/tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?actions=40&p=13.
Learn to Square Dance with the Sweet Home Squarenaders, 4 to 5:30 p.m., gymnasium, Oak Heights Elementary School, 605 Elm St., Sweet Home. Caller and instructor: Jim Voll. Dress is casual, no partner needed. Families are encouraged to come. Information: Jim, 541-409-1602.
Lebanon Square Circlers Square Dance Lessons, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Lebanon IOOF Hall, 20 E. Ash St., Lebanon. No previous dance experience necessary; classes taught by Charlotte Jeskey. The first class is free; donation of $5 per person per session, $12 per family of three or more. No partner required and children are welcome. Information: 541-401-9780 or www.lebanonsquarecirclers.com.
MONDAY
VENUES
Imagine Coffee — Bryson Skaar, piano, 7 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Tai Chi Class, 10 a.m., Community Room, Scio Fire Station, 38975 SW Sixth Ave., Scio. Noncompetitive, self-paced system of gentle physical exercise and stretching. Led by Tai Chi master instructor, Suman Brakhas, movements can be done standing or sitting. Free. Information: http://sciosource.com/index.html.
ESL Conversation Classes, 10 a.m., Conference room (second floor) Corvallis-Benton County Library, 645 N.W. Monroe Ave. A weekly ESL (English as Second Language) class will be available every Monday for any skill level. Information: 541-766-6793.
"Community Building and Equity: Museum As Middle Ground: Balancing History, Modernity and Community," noon to 1 p.m., Moreland Auditorium, Benton County Historical Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. Guest lecturer Chelsea Grassinger of Allied Works will discuss why museums matter, and what makes the Benton County Historical Society Museum unique. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2qKmTz1.
ESL Grammar Class, 12:30 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 N.W. Monroe Ave., Learn and practice English grammar with a teacher and other students! Improve your pronunciation and vocabulary. For intermediate students. No registration is required, but classes are restricted to English-as-a-Second-Language-learners/students only.
Toiling in the Shadows of Affluence: Immigrant Labor and Livelihoods in the New Gilded Era, 4 p.m., Autzen House, 811 SW Jefferson Ave., Corvallis. Dr. Ron Mize, instructor in Ethnic Studies at OSU, will discuss archival research into the development of immigrant mining labor and labor unions in the first Gilded Age and how that context informs the serving-class struggle in the New Gilded Era. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2RDNJDs.
Tween Movie Night: "Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse" (2018), 6 to 8 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Includes movie snacks. Free. Information: http://library.cityofalbany.net/.
Writers Group, 6 to 7:30 p.m., meeting room, Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. Join fellow local writers to share work, writing tips and offer constructive critique. Information: www.cbcpubliclibrary.net or call 541-929-3016.
Line Dance, Couples Dance, Dance Lesson, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. S.W., Albany. Instructor Ernie Briggs leads a dance lesson at 7 p.m. Admission: $4 per person. Information: 541-974-0470.
Emily Grosvenor: "Feng Shui for Writers," 6:30 p.m., Allison Room, First Presbyterian Church, 114 SW Eighth St., Corvallis. The spatial therapist and magazine editor combines the classic tenets of feng shui, modern design principles and brand storytelling for setting up success for writing spaces. Held by Willamette Writers on the River. Cost: $5 nonmember guests of members; $5 nonmember full-time students with ID; $10 all other nonmembers. Information: https://willamettewriters.org/corvallis/.
Hora Del Cuento, Bilingual Storytime, 6:30 p.m., Albany Main Library, 2450 14th Ave., SE. Spanish and English storytime for all ages. Event is free. Information: www.library.cityofalbany.net.
Role Play Club, 7 p.m., Monday, Harrisburg Public Library, 354 Smith St. Role Play Club with Jonathan, everyone gets to decide the future or the past of the group. All ages 11 and up are welcome. Information: 541-995-6949 or visit http://www.ci.harrisburg.or.us/library/page/role-play-club.
West African Dance, 7:15 to 8:15 p.m., Odd Fellows Hall, 223 SW Second St., Corvallis. Cost: $15 general, $10 students. Information: 541-754-0521.
TUESDAY
VENUES
Corvallis Elks Lodge — Family Movie Night: "Leap Year" (2010)
Imagine Coffee — Celtic Jam, 7 p.m.
Old World Deli — Games at Old World, 3 p.m., free
MORE
University Chorale, noon, Room 204, Benton Hall, Oregon State University, Corvallis. An “all comer” choir open to the community. Singers of all levels of singing experience welcome. No fee. Information: liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/music.
Gearing Up for Gardening Series: Building Better Beds, 12 to 1 p.m., Corvallis Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Presenter Sue Domingues, Benton County Master Gardener, will offer tips on locating a site and preparing soil for new garden beds. Free. Information: https://extension.oregonstate.edu/.
CrafterNoon: Paper Roses, 1 p.m., Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Area seniors 50 and older are invited to turn old book pages and sheet music into beautiful roses. Cost: $1. Information/registration: 541-258-4919.
Family Lego Night, 5 to 7:30 p.m., Monroe Community Library, 380 N. Fifth St. A night with all the Legos, a Lego movie and snacks to enjoy. Fun for the whole family. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2uAJkZs.
Crafts and Coffee: Boho Wall Hangings and Dreamcatchers, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. Adults ages 16 and up are invited to a low-key session of art, crafts , music and treats. Make boho wall hangings and dreamcatchers, or bring your own craft to work on. Free. Information: www.cbcpl.net.
Seedy Tuesday: Seed Swap and Presentation, 6:30 p.m., Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. Master Gardener, Betty Goergen, will discuss gardening in a changing climate before the seed swap at 7 p.m. All seeds for the swap need to be identified by species, variety, and year of harvest. Bring envelopes, tap and pen for labeling seeds you want to take home. Free. Information: https://www.ci.lebanon.or.us/library/page/events-programs.
Darkside Silent Feature: "The Navigator" (1924), 7 p.m., Darkside Cinema, 215 SW Fourth St., Corvallis. Stars Buster Keaton. Live music provided by Sonochromatic. Admission: $8 general; $6 seniors. Information: https://www.facebook.com/DarksideCinema/.
Corvallis Community Choir, Winter term rehearsals, 7 to 9 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2945 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis. Director: Naomi Bennett, Accompanist: Bryson Skaar. This non-audition secular choir is dedicated to spreading joy through singing. Cost: $50 per term, $15 for students or $5 per week. Website: www.corvalliscommunitychoir.us or email: nonandjay1@gmail.com.
Corvallis-OSU Symphony: "Rachmaninoff," 7:30 p.m., The LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. The Corvallis-OSU Symphony presents Rachmaninoff’s Symphony No. 1 in D minor, Op. 13; “Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini,” Op. 43 for piano and orchestra, featuring solo pianist Christopher Yoon, and Vocalise, Op. 34, No. 14 for wordless soprano and orchestra featuring Army Hansen. Admission: $22-$32 advance; $25-$35 at the door; OSU and high school students free with valid ID; up to three K-8 youth admitted free per paid adult. Information/tickets: https://cosusymphony.org/concerts-tickets/calendar/.
WEDNESDAY
VENUES
Angry Beaver Grill — Joke Show Open Mic, 9 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Steve and Ray (jazz guitar and bass duo), 7 p.m.
Peacock Tavern — Western Wednesday, 9 p.m.
MORE
Tai Chi Class, 10 a.m., Community Room, Scio Fire Station, 38975 SW Sixth Ave., Scio. Noncompetitive, self-paced system of gentle physical exercise and stretching. Led by Tai Chi master instructor, Suman Brakhas, movements can be done standing or sitting. Free. Information: http://sciosource.com/index.html.
Family Crafts Afternoon, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. Create Bohemian wall hangings. Free. Information: www.cbcpl.net.
Ecology, Evolution and Conservation Biology Series: "Can Birds and Turbines Share the Wind?," 4 to 5 p.m., Withycombe Hall 109, Oregon State University, 2921 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. Presented by Miguel Ferrer. Weekly interdepartmental series featuring speakers from around the world. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/315fzLQ.
Dry Farming with Eliza, 6 p.m., Monroe Community Library, 380 N. Fifth St. Dry farming techniques and experiences will be discussed by Eliza Mason. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/38qDwjF.
Jefferson Jammers, 6 to 10 p.m., Morningstar Grange, Morningstar Road, Millersburg. Classic rock and country. Information: 541-327-9882.
Wednesdays at the Whiteside: "Dreamgirls" (2006), 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 Sw Madison Ave., Corvallis. A talent show, a chance of a lifetime and the high cost of fame. Starring Beyonce’, Jennifer Hudson, Anika Noni Rose, Jamie Foxx and Eddie Murphy. Admission: $5. Information/tickets: https://www.whitesidetheatre.org/movies.html.
Albany Writers, 7 p.m., Albany Fire Department Station No. 13, 1980 Three Lakes Road S.E., Albany. A no-cost amateur writers group. Information: 541-704-4116.
OSU Campus Band, 7:30 to 9 p.m., Memorial Union Ballroom, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Enjoy the OSU Campus Band in concert, led by Dr. Wesley Brewer. Free, no tickets required. All seating general admission. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/480128312550977/.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Angry Beaver Grill — Throwdown Thursday (country western) 9 p.m. $2.
Bombs Away Cafe — Free Range Open Mic; 7:30 p.m. signup; 8:30 p.m. start.
Cascade BBQ — Funk and Jazz series: Despite the Whiteness, 6 p.m.
Front Street Bar & Grill — Thursday Night Trivia, 7 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Advocate Storytelling, 7 p.m.
MORE
Early Childhood Storytime, 10 to 11 a.m., every second and fourth Thursday, Scio Public Library, 38957 NW 1st Ave., Scio. A fun way to introduce babies, toddlers and preschoolers to interactive skills such as reading, listening, and social interactions. Information: 503-394-3342.
Guitar Group, 10:10 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Meets every Thursday. Group of guitar players of all skill levels that learn and share music, engage in conversations and try new jams. Information: tpos@communityoutreachinc.org.
University Chorale, noon, Room 204, Benton Hall, Oregon State University, Corvallis. An “all comer” choir open to the community. Singers of all levels of singing experience welcome. No fee. Information: liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/music.
Open Streets Classroom: A University-Community Partnership for the Public Good, 12 to 4 p.m., Corvallis Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Classroom to create community-university collaborations by identifying ways to build inclusive, walkable, bikeable, and livable neighborhoods. Keynote speaker Dr. Adonia Lugo, Mobility Justice Advocate and Anthropologist, will discuss her time co-founding CicLAvia, open streets work being done and monthly justice. Lunch provided, space is limited. Free. Information/registration: https://www.facebook.com/events/2862966090434414/.
Starker Lecture Series Film Screening: "Taking Root: The Vision of Wangari Matthai," 6 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. The Green Belt Movement of Kenya and founder Wangari Maatha, the first environmentalist and African woman to win the Nobel Peace Prize, are at the film's center. Panel discussion to follow. Free. Information: https://www.forestry.oregonstate.edu/starker-lectures.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
Opening Night: “Mamma Mia!” 7 p.m., Main Stage Theater, Corvallis High School, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave. When a young woman wants to invite the father she’s never met to her wedding, she discovers that there are three possibilities. Features music by the Swedish pop group ABBA. Admission: $5 all tickets opening night. Information/tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?theatre=csd.
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m., Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. N.W., Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
OSU Jazz Ensemble, 7:30 to 9 p.m., Memorial Union Ballroom, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Enjoy the OSU Jazz Ensemble in concert, led by Bryan Biesack. Free, no tickets required. All seating general admission. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/480398482517762/.