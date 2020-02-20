The E arts and entertainment calendar for Feb. 20-27

Saturday: The art of magic

• Theater: "To me, magic is an art," Mario the Maker Magician once told the Tribeca Trib. "It's not this weird thing where you go buy props and do tricks." It's this philosophy, matched with ingenious ingenuity (in this case, it's a thing), that makes this New York-based entertainer such a success with children and their families. His arsenal includes handmade robotic creations, upcycled props and a distinctively endearing character. You've seen him with David Blaine (who's called him "the best kids' magician in the world!"). You've seen him on "Sesame Street." Now you can see him in person at 3 p.m. at the Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Tickets are $15 general, $10 for children 16 and under. Information: http://bit.ly/2P6wlpz.