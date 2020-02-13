The E arts and entertainment calendar for Feb. 13-20

Saturday: 'A Scarecrow in Oz'

• Theater: This is your last opportunity to catch an original LBCC Theater Department production, "A Scarecrow in Oz: An Origin Story," an inspired look at the history of one of literature's most beloved characters. Showtime is 2 p.m. at the Russell Tripp Performance Center, on the Linn-Benton Community College campus. Admission: $8 adults; $6 children under 18. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2Mfg52v.