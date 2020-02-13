The E arts and entertainment calendar for Feb. 13-20

Thursday: Jazz Night Dinner
• Music: The West Albany High School jazz bands, along with the North Albany and Memorial middle school jazz bands, provide the musical backdrop of "All That Jazz," an evening with a formal dinner and dessert. Admission: $15. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2UIuvhT.
Weekend: Contra dancing
• Dance: Enjoy three days of workshops featuring contra and other dancing, several music workshops, open waltzing, jamming and socializing at Callers for the weekend: Lindsey Dono and Sarah VanNorstrand with sound provided by Alan Roberts; along with bands Stomp Rocket and Joyride. For a complete schedule, see https://corvallisfolklore.org/static//schedule_2020.html. Information: cfs.dance.registrar@CorvallisFolklore.org.
Weekend: Love is everywhere
• It's Valentine's Day in the mid-valley, a weekend packed with cardmaking, dinner dances, train rides with your date on the Santiam Express, time warp slips and slides at the "Rocky Horror Picture Show," and an evening of dining amid the jazz stylings of the Halie Loren Trio. And that's just the tip of the chocolate heart. Read for more date ideas below.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Block 15 Brewery — Pray for Snow Corvallis, 7 p.m.
Bombs Away Cafe — Corvallis Funk & Jazz Jam, 9 p.m.
Calapooia Brewing — Wild Hog in the Woods Band, 7 p.m.
Front Street Bar & Grill — Thursday Night Trivia, 7 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — OSU Overture Series: Secret Garden, 7 p.m.
Pig & Olive — Standup Comedy Showcase: Jake Tooley, Molligolightly, Hunter Donaldson, Shain Brenden, 10 p.m., $5 cover.
MORE
Early Childhood Storytime, 10 to 11 a.m., every second and fourth Thursday, Scio Public Library, 38957 NW 1st Ave., Scio. A fun way to introduce babies, toddlers and preschoolers to interactive skills such as reading, listening, and social interactions. Information: 503-394-3342.
Guitar Group, 10:10 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Group of guitar players of all skill levels that learn and share music, engage in conversations and try new jams. Information: tpos@communityoutreachinc.org.
University Chorale, noon, Room 204, Benton Hall, Oregon State University, Corvallis. An “all comer” choir open to the community. Singers of all levels of singing experience welcome. No fee. Information: liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/music.
Galentine’s Day Cardmaking, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Historic Carousel & Museum, 503 First Ave. W., Albany. Girls and girl-identified youth are invited. Card making supplies and cookies will be provided. Registration required. Information/registration: 541-730-4356 or visit www.opheliasplace.net/galentines-day.
Lego Brick Builders Program, 4:30 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave., SE. Young designers from ages six and older are invited to an hour of using their geometry and engineering skills working in groups planning and building together using Lego bricks. All materials are furnished; participants are asked not to bring additional materials from home. Meets the second Thursday of the month. Cost: free; no registration required. Information: 541-917-7587 or email john.flynn@cityofalbany.net.
Oak Heights Valentine’s Dance, 5 p.m., Oak Heights Elementary, 605 Elms St., Sweet Home. A family, non-romantic dance for all the little sweethearts. Dress up, dance, enjoy snacks and Valentine’s Day gifts. HappyHour Photo Booth will be available for photos. Public welcome. Admission: $1. Information: http://bit.ly/37ZHIa0/.
Indigenous Poetry Night: "A Tribute to John Trudell," 5 to 6:30 p.m., Native American Longhouse Eena Haws, OSU, 311 SW 26th St., Corvallis. An evening honoring activist-poet John Trudell. Indigenouse poets are invited to read original work or other works, or to listen. Works will be available to read. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2vmrEka.
Art Bar, 5 to 7 p.m., The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. A Roaring '20s Speakeasy Art Bar includes hors d/oevres, distilled beverages, creative “maker stations” for Valentines cards, origami and rewards for festive attire. Cost: $10. Information/tickets: www.theartscenter.net.
World Cultures and Travel Series, 6 to 8 p.m., Kirk Room, Brownsville Library, 146 Spaulding Ave. Monthly series by local photographer and world traveler Don Lyon. Information: 541-466-5454.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
Mid-Valley Health Care Advocates Winter Films and Forums: "Medicare for All, How Do We Pay for It," 7 to 8:30 p.m., Corvallis Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Come and find out why the cost burden for Americans will be less than it is now. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/3166CCc.
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m., Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. N.W., Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
Imagine Acoustic Open Mic, 7 to 9 p.m., Imagine Coffee Live Arts, 5460 SW Philomath Blvd., Corvallis. Sign up 6:30 p.m. Traditional coffeehouse collectively hosted. Free. All ages welcome. Information: 541-286-4340.
“The Expedition of Whispers," 7:30 p.m., Withycombe Hall Lab Theatre, OSU, 2921 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. OSU Theatre student Nate Pereira offers a brand new play, which follows a team of explorers as they risk everything to find a lost and valuable relic. Admission: $8 general; $6 senior; $5 student youth; $4 OSU student. Information/tickets: https://liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/node/986.
FRIDAY
VENUES
2 Towns Ciderhouse — Schep & Skaar Valentine’s Day Duo, funk, 8 p.m.
American Legion Post 10 — Sweetheart Social, 5 to 7 p.m., $35 per couple; $17.50 singles.
Bombs Away Cafe — Onion Machine, 10 p.m.
Greenberry Tavern — Valentine’s Day Dinner & Music: Jobe Woosley & Kate Kisselburgh, 6 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Michael Wren & Company, guitar & vocals, 7 p.m.
New Morning Bakery — Love Note Mixed Media painting, 6 p.m., $39.
Peacock Tavern — Groove at the Top of the Peacock, 9 p.m.
Schmizza Pizza House — Valentine’s Day Dinner with live music by Dante Zapata, 6 p.m.
Sweet Red Bistro — Sweethearts Valentines Dinner, 5 p.m. & 8 p.m., seatings, registration required. $65 per person; $30 deposit to reserve spot.
MORE
Oil Painting with Ross: "Mountain Faux Triptych," 10 a.m., Linn County Arts Guild, 605 S. Main St., Lebanon. Paint a mountain scene with oils with instruction. No experience necessary, all supplies provided. Space is limited; call gallery to sign up. Cost: $50. Information/registration: 541-497-0386.
Preschool Storytime (ages 3-5 years), 10 a.m. Fridays, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 N.W. Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Information: 541-766-6794 or thebestlibrary.net.
Tai Chi Class, 10 a.m., Community Room, Scio Fire Station, 38975 SW Sixth Ave., Scio. Noncompetitive, self-paced system of gentle physical exercise and stretching. Led by Tai Chi master instructor, Suman Brakhas, movements can be done standing or sitting. Free. Information: http://sciosource.com/index.html.
Valentine’s Day Party, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., The Living Rock Studios, 911 W. Bishop Way, Brownsville. Come for hot drinks, homemade candy and visit the museum. Free with refreshments. Information: http://bit.ly/2OJk6Pq.
Toddler Storytime, 10:15 a.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. S.E., Albany. Information: 541-917-7583 or library.cityofalbany.net.
Music a la Carte, noon, OSU Memorial Union Lounge, 2501 S.W. Jefferson Way, Corvallis. This week: OSU Jazz Ensemble. Information: 541-737-4061.
Creating Housing Coalition: "Tiny Houses," noon, Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Learn how the housing coalition’s efforts are building momentum towards the construction of a village of tiny homes for Albany’s homeless. Speakers Stacey Bartholomew and Dan Easdale will share the current housing situation in Albany and clear up misconceptions surrounding issues of the unhoused Free. Light refreshments served. Information: http://library.cityofalbany.net/friends-of-the-library/.
Willamette Sportsman Show, 1 to 8 p.m, Linn County Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Rd. E, Albany. Family event with activities for kids, to include gold panning, climbing wall, casting pond and Airsoft shooting. Exhibitors will be on hand displaying items and services for hunting, fishing and other outdoor activities. A barbecue competition will run concurrently with the event, with the winner attending the World Championship in Kansas. Admission: $7; children 12 and under admitted free; free parking. Information: http://www.willamettesportsmanshow.com/.
Teen Afternoon, 1:30 to 3 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. Students in middle through high school are invited to play games, make art and have fun. Snacks and supplies provided. Free. Information: www.cbcpl.net.
Weekly Movie: "Downton Abbey" (2019), 2 p.m., Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. A royal visit from the King and Queen of England unleashes scandal, romance and intrigue. Free popcorn and 50-cent beverages. Area seniors 50 and older are welcome to attend. Information: 541-258-4919.
Locals Live Music Performance, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Student Experience Center, OSU, Room 421, Studio A, 2251 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Performance by local artists in OMN’s Studio A. Free, open to the public. Live stream on channel 26. Information: 541-737-6375 or email markie.belcher@oregonstate.edu.
Valentine Dinner Train, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Santiam Excursion Trains, 750 S. Third St., Lebanon. A 21-and-over ride. Cost: $70 adult general; $35 military. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2NuFyqP.
Valentine’s Day Barn Dance, 6 p.m., ZCBJ Hall, 38704 N. Main St., Scio. Grab your sweetheart, enjoy dinner and dessert, then learn line dancing or perfect the skills you have. Event supports 2021 Washington DC/New York kids. Admission: $35. Information/tickets: email DCNEWYORK2021@yahoo.com or text 541-979-0548 or 541-971-1281. Tickets are limited.
“Rocky Horror Picture Show" (1975), 6 and 11 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Add a little Transylvanian magic to your Valentines’ Day. Take a photo with the Rocky Horror Face-In-Hole cut-outs or lounge in Dr. Frank-N-Furter's throne on stage. Tickets: $15. Information/tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?actions=31&p=15.
Date Night on the Wheel, 6:30 p.m., Calapooia Clay Pottery Studio, 6:30 p.m., 1533 Seventh Ave. SE, Albany. A workshop with an opportunity to try the potter’s wheel with instruction. Cost: $65 per couple. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2RWvide.
Eco-Film Festival: "The Beaver Believers," 7 to 8 p.m., Corvallis Odd Fellows, 223 SW Second St. Documentary sharing the urgent yet whimsical story of a biologist, hydrologis, botanist, ecologist, psychologist and a hairdresser, all activists who are all working to restore the North American Beaver. Post-film panel with producer Sarah Koenigsberg and topic experts Chris Jordan, Jakob Shockey and Brian Bangs. Admission: $5 person and $10 family, suggested donation. Information: https://www.thebeaverbelievers.com/.
Corvallis Contra Weekend 2020, 7:30 p.m., First Congregational Church, Gatton Hall, 4515 W. Hills Road, Corvallis. a weekend of workshops featuring contra and other dancing, several music workshops, open waltzing, jamming and socializing. Callers for the weekend: Lindsey Dono and Sarah VanNorstrand with sound provided by Alan Roberts; along with bands Stomp Rocket and Joyride. Schedule: https://corvallisfolklore.org/static//schedule_2020.html. Information: cfs.dance.registrar@CorvallisFolklore.org.
Dennis Monroe and his Blues & Funk All-Stars, 8 p.m., Meet’n Place Tavern, 1150 Main St., Philomath. Admission is free. The bar is 21 and over. Information, call 541-929-3130.
"Sweet, Single and Ready to Mingle," 10:30 p.m., Sweet Red Bistro, 208 First Ave. W., Albany. Single and nowhere to go on Valentine’s Day? Come for an unconventional singles party with cocktails, tapas, speed dating and mischief. Cost: $10 cover, includes tapas. 21+ only. Information/tickets: 541-704-0510 or visit http://bit.ly/2St7ZXy.
SATURDAY
VENUES
Arellano’s Music Parlor — Open Mic, 6 p.m.
Bombs Away Cafe — The Groove Member + THMPR, 9 p.m.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — A Beatles Sing-A-Long, 8 p.m.
Conversion Brewing Lebanon — Playing for Tips: Greg Nestler, 8 p.m.
Growler Cafe — New Age Phonograph, rock & blues, 6 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Keltocalypse, Celtic music, 7 p.m.
Old World Deli — Corvallis Belly Dance Performance Guild presents: Let your Heart Sing and other Lovely Things Showcase, 7 p.m., family friendly. $5 donation. Info.: http://bit.ly/2RSCMhA.
Peacock Tavern — Groove at the Top of the Peacock, 9 p.m.
Pig & Olive — Why Know Sir Yes + Under the Deku Tree, 9 p.m.
Schmizza Pizza House — Southern Crossing, classic rock, 7 p.m.
Squirrels — Jeanne Gregg Band with Dennis Monroe & John Collison, soul, funk, blues, R&B, 8:30 p.m.
Suite Zero — Void, industrial, dark wave, techno, 10 p.m., $3, 18+.
MORE
Vert Fest Climbing Competition 2020, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., McAlexander Fieldhouse, OSU, 1800 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Vert Fest Climbing competition with industry booths, demos, clinics and bouldering competition. Cost: $35 advance OSU students and rec sport members; $40 advance OSU community and general public; $40 day of event OSU students; $45 day of OSU community members and general. Information/tickets: emily.abrams@oregonstate.edu.
Annual Run Your Tutu Off, 9 to 11 a.m., Crystal Lake Park, 100 SE Fischer Lane, Corvallis. Run, walk, skip, do ballet moves dressed in a creative ballet tutu. Proceeds to benefit Furniture Share. Admission: $45 general; $40 students and veterans; $10 ages 7-17; leashed pets and children under seven free entry. Information/registration: http://bit.ly/3b0WoHO.
Polar Plunge Corvallis, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Crystal Lake Sports Park & Boat Ramp, 100 SE Fischer Lane, Corvallis. Plunge for Special Olympics Oregon for 2020. Cost: $50 per person minimum donation for fundraiser. Information/registration: https://support.soor.org/event/2020-polar-plunge-corvallis/e246126.
Corvallis Contra Weekend 2020, 9 a.m., First Congregational Church, Gatton Hall, 4515 W. Hills Rd., Corvallis. Schedule: https://corvallisfolklore.org/static//schedule_2020.html. Information: cfs.dance.registrar@CorvallisFolklore.org.
Willamette Sportsman Show, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m, Linn County Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Rd. E, Albany. Admission: $7; children 12 and under admitted free; free parking. Information: http://www.willamettesportsmanshow.com/.
Corvallis Indoor Winter Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through April 13, Benton County Fairgrounds, Guerber Hall, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis. Market offers a wide variety of fine quality crafted items, organically grown vegetables and fruits as well as artisan baked breads. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Jen Reed Story Time, 10 a.m., most Saturdays, Imagine Coffee, 5460 S.W. Philomath Blvd., Corvallis. Information: 541-286-4340.
Family Music Fun, 11 a.m., Storytime Room, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 N.W. Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Family participation music and movement program for all ages. Information: 541-766-6793 or www.thebestlibrary.net.
Whiteside Theatre History Tours and Scavenger Hunt, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. A Valentine’s weekend tour of the historic theater. A scavenger hunt takes place before each tour. Free event with recommended donation of $5. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/520699435217840/.
Lambentine’s Day, noon to 5 p.m., Iron Water Ranch, 35179 Riverside Dr., Albany. Come and hug, snuggle, and love on baby lambs. Lambs will be available for pictures, snuggles, hugging and bottle feeding. Tours and demonstration of things baby lambs do and product: Admission: $8 per person; children three and under, free. Admission price includes one bottle per person to feed a lamb. Information: http://bit.ly/2tApA7A.
Oregon Birthday Celebration, 2 to 4 p.m., Monteith House, 518 Second Ave. SW, Albany. Celebrate Oregon’s birthday at the Monteith House with free tours, refreshments and music. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2H0lSar.
Annual Sweetheart Tea, 2 to 4 p.m., Harrisburg Christian Church, 501 Smith St., Harrisburg. Enjoy a lovely tea to help build the new library in Harrisburg. Cost: $25 advance; $30 at the door. Information/tickets: 541-995-6655.
LBCC Theater Children’s Show: "A Scarecrow in Oz: An Origin Story," 2 p.m., Russell Tripp Performance Center, Linn-Benton Community College, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany. Written by the students and faculty of the LBCC Theater Department, “A Scarecrow in Oz” directed by Dan Stone, is an origin story for the beloved Scarecrow from the “Wizard of Oz.” Admission: $8 adults; $6 children under 18. Information/tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?actions=7&p=15.
The Fan Film Project Corvallis Chapter, 4 p.m. every Saturday, 1394 N.W. Dream Place, Corvallis. The chapter seeks participants for every aspect of production: makeup, prop and set construction, equipment operations, computer graphics and more. The group is working on locally produced, "Dr. Who"-inspired short films, as well as a TV program. Information, see whofanfilm.com and intergalacticspacerangers.com. Local information: Bob Greenwade, bobgreenwade@gmx.com.
Annual Fashion Show and Gala, 5 p.m., Boys & Girls Club of Albany, 1215 Hill St. SE. An evening of fun, food and entertainment to raise funds for Mercy House. Dinner, silent auction, live auction, dessert dash and fashion show. Live music throughout the evening featuring Lonna Capaci. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/340DEU4.
Dance for a Cure: Stairclimb Fundraiser, 5 p.m., Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Parents and children are invited to a night of dancing, snacks and memories. All ticket sales benefit the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Admission: $10 parent and child; $5 per additional guest. Information: http://bit.ly/2RW53Uu.
“Rocky Horror Picture Show" (1975), 6 and 11 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Tickets: $15. Information/tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?actions=31&p=15.
West Coast Swing Dance, 7 p.m., Women’s Building, Oregon State University, 160 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Intermediate and beginner lessons state at 7 p.m., with social dancing following. Admission: $5 students; $7 community. Information: http://bit.ly/31wrLFN.
Benefit Concert: The Halie Loren Trio, 7:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 432 Ferry St. SW, Albany. The jazz singer-songwriter will perform in a concert fundraiser to benefit Albany’s PEO Chapter EZ’s mission funding scholarships for women. Admission: $25 Information: 541-928-0564.
Lebanon Square Circlers Square Dance: Sweetheart Dance, 7:30 p.m., first and third Saturdays, Lebanon IOOF Hall, 20 E. Ash St., Lebanon. Charlotte Jeskey calling; Jackie Gale, cueing. Admission: $5 individual; $12 per family. Information: 541-401-9780 or www.lebanonsquarecirclers.com.
SUNDAY
VENUES
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Blues Jam, 4 p.m.
Caves Bier & Kitchen — Bourbon Ice Cream Social, 3 to 5 p.m.
MORE
Willamette Sportsman Show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m, Linn County Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Rd. E., Albany. Admission: $7; children 12 and under admitted free; free parking. Information: http://www.willamettesportsmanshow.com/.
Corvallis Contra Weekend 2020, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Corvallis Elks, 1400 NW Ninth at Grant, Corvallis. Schedule: https://corvallisfolklore.org/static//schedule_2020.html. Information: cfs.dance.registrar@CorvallisFolklore.org.
Cumberland Community Center Open House, 2 to 4 p.m., Cumberland Community Center, 401 Main St. SE, Albany. Cumberland open doors for tours, questions or a friendly hello. Free. Information: 541-905-0545.
Corvallis Contra Weekend 2020, 2 to 4 p.m., First Congregational Church, Gatton Hall, 4515 W. Hills Rd., Corvallis. Admission evening: $12. Schedule: https://corvallisfolklore.org/static//schedule_2020.html. Information: cfs.dance.registrar@CorvallisFolklore.org.
Dinna Fash Celtic Trio Concert, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Fiddles, cello, pennywhistle and traditional Scottish step dancing are all part of the essence of Dinna Fash. Performance includes history and stories of the Celtic culture as well as contemporary music, Celtic style. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2SFDBth.
Sundays@3 Concert Series: Cameron O’Connor and Amy Hansen: "Songs of Love and Devotion from Around the World," 3 p.m., Church of the Good Samaritan, 333 NW 35th St., Corvallis. OSU music faculty, classical guitarist Cameron O’Connor and soprano Amy Hansen, will present a “lovely” concert in time for Valentine’s weekend. Free concert series offered throughout the year featuring quality music from throughout the community and beyond. Information: http://goodsamchurch-episcopal.org/sunday-concerts-2018-2019/.
Corvallis Repertory Singers: "The Empire Strikes Bach," 3 p.m., First Presbyterian Church of Corvallis, 114 SW Eighth St. Songs of passion, desire and despair from opera’s empire of classical composers and works by J.S. Bach. Admission: $25 main floor general; $20 balcony general. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/30LJdWw.
Learn to Square Dance with the Sweet Home Squarenaders, 4 to 5:30 p.m., gymnasium, Oak Heights Elementary School, 605 Elm St., Sweet Home. The Sweet Home Squarenaders will be conducting square dance lesson with caller and instructor, Jim Voll. Dress is casual, no partner needed. Families are encouraged to come. Information: Jim, 541-409-1602.
Lebanon Square Circlers Square Dance Lessons, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Lebanon IOOF Hall, 20 E. Ash St., Lebanon. No previous dance experience necessary; classes taught by Charlotte Jeskey. The first class is free; donation of $5 per person per session, $12 per family of three or more. No partner required and children are welcome. Information: 541-401-9780 or www.lebanonsquarecirclers.com.
Special Sunday Contra Evening Dance featuring Joyride and Stomp Rocket with Lindsey Dono and Sarah VanNorstrand, 7 to 10:30 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ, Gatton Hall, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis. Newcomers introduction session begins at 7;30 p.m.Admission: $12. Information: 541-250-0856 or corvallisfolklore.org.
"The Improv Jam: A Love Story," 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre Community Room, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. A fun-filled evening of made-up comedy where anyone in the audience can volunteer to play games on state. No experience necessary. Admission: $6. Information/tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?actions=34&p=27.
MONDAY
VENUES
Deluxe Brewing — Yoga & Beer, 6 p.m., $15 yoga & beer; $10 yoga only
Imagine Coffee — Bryson Skaar, piano, 7 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
ESL Conversation Classes, 10 a.m., Conference room (second floor) Corvallis-Benton County Library, 645 N.W. Monroe Ave. A weekly ESL (English as Second Language) class will be available every Monday for any skill level. Information: 541-766-6793.
Wiggly Wobblers, 10 a.m. first and third Mondays, Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., Philomath. Information: 541-929-3016 or thebestlibrary.net.
ESL Grammar Class, 12:30 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 N.W. Monroe Ave., Learn and practice English grammar with a teacher and other students! Improve your pronunciation and vocabulary. For intermediate students. No registration is required, but classes are restricted to English-as-a-Second-Language-learners/students only.
Low Vision/Macular Degeneration Support Group, 2 p.m., every third Monday, Chintimini Senior & Community Center, 2601 NW Tyler St., Corvallis. Information on assistive devices and coping skills for those with macular generation of other types of low vision. Free support group. Information: John or Stella Gallagher, 541-740-2817.
"The Really Big One: A Talk by Jennifer Richter," 4 to 5 p.m., Autzen House, 811 SW Jefferson Ave., Corvallis. Resident Research Fellow, Jennifer Richter, will talk about and read from her new work, inspired by her family name and by Oregon’s urgent preparations for the coming megaquake, offering a new language to explore how we cycle through periods of shattering and healing, how we survive the unpredictable disasters, the “big ones” that rattle our personal lives. Free. Information: https://events.oregonstate.edu/event/the_really_big_one#.XjIKoyOIaUk.
Line Dance, Couples Dance, Dance Lesson, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. SW, Albany. Instructor Ernie Briggs leads a dance lesson at 7 p.m. Admission: $4 per person. Information: 541-974-0470.
Yoga and Beer, 6 p.m., Deluxe Brewing, 635 Water Ave., NW, Albany. Third Monday of each month. Detox/retox, all-levels flow class with instructor Cait Gill. Registration includes practice and first pint. Cost for yoga class only: $10; class with beer: $15. Participants need to arrive 5 to 10 minutes early. Bring mat, if possible. Space is limited; 21+ only, advanced registration is recommended. Information and registration: http://www.cheersandnamaste.com/events/deluxe.
Hora Del Cuento, Bilingual Storytime, 6:30 p.m., Albany Main Library, 2450 14th Ave., SE. Spanish and English storytime for all ages. Event is free. Information: www.library.cityofalbany.net.
Yoga in the Gallery, 7 p.m., The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. First and third Mondays. Drop in only yoga. Bring your own mat, if possible. Cost: $5 suggested donation. Information: https://theartscenter.net/events/.
Role Play Club, 7 p.m., Monday, Harrisburg Public Library, 354 Smith St. Role Play Club with Jonathan, everyone gets to decide the future or the past of the group. All ages 11 and up are welcome. Information: 541-995-6949 or visit http://www.ci.harrisburg.or.us/library/page/role-play-club.
West African Dance, 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. Mondays, Odd Fellows Hall, 223 S.W. Second St., Corvallis. Cost: $15 general, $10 students. Information: 541-754-0521.
TUESDAY
VENUES
Corvallis Elks Lodge — Family Movie Night: "Air Force One"
Imagine Coffee — Celtic Jam, 7 p.m.
Timber Towne Coffee — “More Than We Remember” Book Launch, 5:30 p.m.
MORE
Gearing Up for Gardening Series: "A-Z, Asters to Zucchini, of Seed Starting," noon to 1 p.m., Corvallis Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Presenter Jennifer Klammer, Benton County Master Gardener, will offer guidance on when to start seeds, what seeds to start and how to prevent damping off. Free. Information: https://extension.oregonstate.edu/.
Film Screening: "100 Years: One Woman’s Fight For Justice," 4 to 5:30 p.m., Native American Longhouse Eena Haws, OSU, 311 SW 26th St., Corvallis. The true story of Eloise Cobell, a petite Blackfeet warrior, whose unrelenting spirit and determination fought for 30 years, seeking justice for 300,000 Native Americans whose mineral rich lands were grossly mismanaged by the United States government in 1996. Free, pizza, popcorn and non-alcoholic available for attendees. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/474915736794846/.
Gun Laws Panel Discussion, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Lonnie B. Harris Black Cultural Center, OSU, 2320 SW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. A panel of academics and community members will work to provide a more balanced perspective on the interpretations of the Second Amendment: how gun laws disproportionately affect black communities, popular myths about gun laws and how gun laws are tied to domestic terrorism. Free, open to the public. Information: http://bit.ly/2O7UrPO.
CrafterDark: Loom Weaving, 6 to 7 p.m., Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. Adults ages 16 and up are invited to learn how to weave using a simple loom, small sticks and a variety of yard, along with some guidance with the CrafterDark host. Weave a one of a kind piece of wall art; all materials provided. Information/registration: 541-258-4926.
Craft Night: Mason Jar Terrariums, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Crafts and conversation for all ages 16 and older. Supplies provided or bring your own project and supplies. Held every third Tuesday. Free. Information: 541-766-6793.
Darkside Cinema Sci-Fi Extravaganza: "Prisoners of the Lost Universe" (1983), 6 p.m., Darkside Cinema, 215 SW Fourth St. A scientist and two others are transported to another world when an earthquake occurs. The first and third Tuesdays of the month, doors open at 6 p.m., for vintage drive-in ads and other treats with feature showing beginning at 7 p.m. Heckling is encouraged. Admission: $5. Visit https://darksidecinema.com/ for more information.
Corvallis Community Choir, Winter term rehearsals, 7 to 9 p.m., every Tuesday, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2945 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis. Director: Naomi Bennett, Accompanist: Bryson Skaar. Winter Term is a great time to explore singing in a choir. This non-audition secular choir is dedicated to spreading joy through singing. Cost: $50 per term, $15 for students or $5 per week. Website: www.corvalliscommunitychoir.us or email: nonandjay1@gmail.com.
WEDNESDAY
VENUES
Imagine Coffee — Imagine on Canvas Paint Night, 1:$20; 2:$35; 3 or more $15 each, 7 p.m.
Peacock Tavern — Western Wednesday, 9 p.m.
The Barn at Hickory Station — Sip and Paint, ages 12 and over, 6:30 p.m., $35
MORE
LBCC Black History Month Speaker’s Series: Alex Johnson II, 12:30 to 2 p.m., Linn-Benton Community College EDI, room 220, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany. The Albany city councilor will discuss his campaign, election experience and first year in office as the first and only black member of the council. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/37aymqR.
Mid-Valley Low Vision Support Group, 2 p.m., Brookdale Grand Prairie, 1929 Grand Prairie Rd., Albany. Meets every third Wednesday. No membership fee, refreshments served. Information: 541-928-5008.
Ecology, Evolution and Conservation Biology Series: Michael Nachman, 4 to 5 p.m., Withycombe Hall 109, OSU Campus, 2921 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. Distinguished UC Berkeley scholar Michael Nachman, will present on the genomic basis of environmental adaptation in house mice. Interdepartmental series featuring speakers from around the world for weekly talks. Free and open to the public. Information: http://bit.ly/315fzLQ.
Teen Night, 5 to 7 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. Students in middle through high school are invited to play games, make art and have fun. Snacks and supplies provided. Free. Information: www.cbcpl.net.
Adult Craft Night, 5 to 7:30 p.m., Monroe Community Library, 380 N. Fifth St. Seniors and adults 18 and older are invited to come and do arts and crafts. All supplies provided. Free. Information: https://corvallisbenton.librarycalendar.com/events/adult-craft-night.
Jefferson Jammers, 6 to 10 p.m., Morningstar Grange, Morningstar Road, Millersburg. Classic rock and country. Information: 541-327-9882.
Wednesdays at the Whiteside: "Space Jam" (1996), 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. In a desperate attempt to win a basketball match to earn their freedom, the Looney Tunes characters seek the aid of retired basketball champion Michael Jordan. Admission: $5. Information/tickets: https://www.whitesidetheatre.org/movies.html.
Gumbo, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 S.W. Second St., Corvallis. Oregon original live music. Free. Information: joecasprowiak@comcast.net.
Open Mic, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., Calapooia Brewing Company, 140 Hill St. NE, Albany. Musicians, comedians, poets and spoken word artists are welcome to come share original material. Sign-ups begin at 7 p.m. Purchase of an alcoholic beverage or food item is required to play. Information: 818-281-2330.
THURSDAY
VENUES
2 Towns Ciderhouse — Rocket League Tournament, 21+ only, 6 p.m., $7 to play; free to watch
Bombs Away Cafe — The Irrelevant Podcast’s Comedy Open Mic, 8:30 p.m.
Front Street Bar & Grill — Thursday Night Trivia, 7 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Imagine Open Mic, 7 p.m.
MORE
Ankeny Wildlife Refuge Bilingual program: Hawks Overhead; Halcones Voladores at Pintail Marsh, two sessions: 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., Ankeny National Wildlife Refuge, 26208 Finley Refuge Rd., Corvallis. Children ages three to five years old are invited to take nature walks, enjoy storytime and other activities. Free. Information: 541-757-7236 or http://bit.ly/2Sgt2Oa.
Mind Matters: Springtime Blues, 10 a.m., Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Older Adult Behavioral Health Specialist/Mental Health Services Coordinator for Linn and Benton county, Helen Beaman, will address the myths and facts of seasonal patterns of depression. Area seniors, 50 and older are invited to learn the signs of “the blues” and how to prevent and/or treat those emotions. Free. Information/registration: 541-258-4919.
Guitar Group, 10:10 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Group of guitar players of all skill levels that learn and share music, engage in conversations and try new jams. Information: tpos@communityoutreachinc.org.
Corvallis Arts Walk, 4 to 8 p.m., downtown Corvallis. Every third Thursday Corvallis’ art galleries stay open late and artists take over the city. This month’s art walk features works from various artists exploring visual sound in Psithurism: Visionary West at the Fairbanks Gallery at OSU; Suite Nine features paintings by Courtney Marchesi; Music @The Howland Community OPEN celebrates the creative voices of the community with music by “Blues & Sunshine;” and The Tiny Art Show: Home, in conjunction with performances of “Ten Tiny Dances®”, the “Tiny Art Show” created by AliceAnn Eberman, features 100 miniature squares of art displayed side-by-side on a 4’ by 4’ board. Information: facebook.com/CorvallisArtsWalk or http://www.corvallisartswalk.com.
Cornerstone Community Exhibit and Lecture: Altered Records, 5 to 8 p.m., PreAtomic Records, 425 SW Madison, Corvallis. Artist in residence Johnny Beaver and participants from the Cornerstone Community Access Program, will exhibit altered record albums in the bins of PreAtomic Records. Event features albums contributed by each participant, with the opportunity to meet future artist Johnny Beaver and Corvallis artist Andrew Myers, who will lecture on his works from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2OK3K90.
Locals Live Music Performance, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Student Experience Center, OSU, Room 421, Studio A, 2251 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Every Friday live concert by local artists in OMN’s Studio A. Free, open to the public. Live stream on channel 26. Information: 541-737-6375 or email markie.belcher@oregonstate.edu.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
Northwest Banjo Band, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Papa’s Pizza, 1030 S.W. Third St., Corvallis. There is no cover charge. Information: 541-757-2727.
DAMchic Winter Launch Party, 6:30 p.m., Memorial Union Ballroom, OSU, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Help celebrate with a pop-up shopping experience featuring local community and student vendors; student art installation, runway show, and musical performances by 95 Swishes and Bird Bennet. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2SkCvUA.
Pacific Northwest Gardening Evening Talks: "Good Bug, Bad Bug," 6:30 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Tricks and hack about gardening presented by the Linn County Master Gardener Association. Ranee Webb will speak about good bugs and bad bugs in the garden. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2PIRYLV.
New Hiking Trails Near Corvallis, 6:30 p.m., Corvallis Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Ken Fitschen, Sierra Club Outing Leader will present new trails in the MacDonald forest as well as on Starker Tree Farm. Focus of presentation will be on trails built in the last two years along with those being completed in 2020-22, and trail options for beginners, moderate users or long-distance hikers. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/38lquUy.
"Bach & Tunes," 6:30 p.m., Sweet Home Public Library, 1101 13th Ave. Baroque violinist and Cape Breton-style fiddler David Greenberg will explore the music of J.S. Bach, traditional tunes from Scotland and Cape Breton Island. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2OLoKw1.
Lebanon Association for Theatre Arts: “The Capper Trap," 7 p.m., auditorium, Lebanon High School, 1700 S. Fifth St. Madcap capers ensure when crafty criminals pit themselves against a blundering wealthy family. Admission: $10 general; $8 students and seniors. Information: https://lafta.webs.com/.
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m., Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. N.W., Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
Corvallis Old-Time Appalachian Music Jam, 7 to 9:30 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 S.W. Second St., Corvallis. Back in September.
The Willamette Valley PhotoArts Guild, 7 p.m., Autzen House, 811 SW Jefferson Ave., Corvallis. Open to the public. We have a brief business meeting, with a main program beginning around 7:30 pm. The goal of our group is to promote and support fine-art photography in the Willamette Valley. Our programs include invited fine-art photographers and member presentations. Guests are welcome. Meets the third Thursday of each month, except August and December.