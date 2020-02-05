The E arts and entertainment calendar for Feb. 6-13

Thursday-Saturday: 'Murder'
• Theater: “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” takes its final bow this week with performances through Saturday. Directed by Timothy John Kelley II and Ken Long, this Robert L. Freedman production is a murderous romp of inheritances, outliving predecessors and love. Admission: $14 general; $11 juniors under 18, seniors 60 and over, U.S. military veterans, Oregon Trail Card holders. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/3b7RCIJ.
Saturday: 'Traces of Love'
"Traces of Love," featuring Karen Sikich and Friends at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Corvallis. It's for love, and a good cause too, benefiting the Confluence Willamette Valley LGBT Chorus. Admission: $20 online or at the door. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2Fyathi.
Sunday: The envelope, please
Oscar Night at the Pix, set for 4 p.m. at the Pix Theater in downtown Albany. See all your favorite movie stars at their usual size on a big screen. Information/tickets: http://www.albanypix.com/.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Bombs Away Cafe — Free Range Open Mic, 7:30 p.m.
Front Street Bar — Thursday Night Trivia, 7 p.m.
MORE
Guitar Group, 10:10 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Group of guitar players of all skill levels. Information: tpos@communityoutreachinc.org.
Lunch Concert: Farmers Market Music Makers, noon, The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Musicians, Dinna Fash, Stephen Brown, Nancy Haldeman, Marion Thenell and Kurt Smith, who frequently play at local Farmers Markets, will perform a lunch concert in conjunction with photography by Dick Behan on display in the Corrine Woodman Galleries. Free. Information: www.theartscenter.net.
University Chorale, noon, Room Benton Hall, Oregon State University, Corvallis. An “all comer” choir open to the community. No fee. Information: liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/music.
Rock Art with Mrs. Rocktastic, 1 to 2 p.m., Sweet Home Oregon Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center, 1575 Main St. Mrs. Rocktastic of Garfield Mesa Rocks, will lead a class on how to do a Valentine’s Day Rock Pour. Supplies provided. Cost: $20. Information/registration: http://www.sweethomechamber.com/.
"The Moon Falls a Thousand Times: A Dialogue Between Art, Environment and Culture with Naeemeh Naemaei," 4 p.m., Room 208, Memorial Union, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. The Iranian artist-activist will present, followed by conversation. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2S10dUD.
Artists Reception: "Marine Food Webs: Drifters to Swimmers," 5 to 7:30 p.m., Giustina Gallery, LaSells Stewart Center, 975 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Exhibition by Pacific Northwest regional artists, encouraging dialog related to the importance of sustaining and preserving the ocean food web, from the microscopic plankton to those that consume them. Art features marine life “under the sea.” Free. Information: http://bit.ly/36X6G9C.
Artist Meetup, 5:30 p.m., The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Artists, writers, musicians or creative types looking for community and feedback are invited to enjoy snacks, offer and receive critiques on current works. All welcome. Information: http://bit.ly/2U6bNQY.
Annual Ladies Night Out, 6 to 9 p.m., Albany Antique Mall, 145 Second St. SW. Have fun in style while enjoying tasty chocolate,good company and great deals. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/313iN2t.
Webster Chicago, 6 to 8 p.m., Papa’s Pizza Parlor, 1030 SW Third St., Corvallis. Information: 541-757-2727.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Players of all levels welcome. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m., Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. N.W., Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
“A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder,” 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W. Directed by Timothy John Kelley II and Ken Long, “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” by Robert L. Freedman, is a murderous romp, of inheritances, outliving predecessors and love. Admission: $14 general; $11 juniors under 18, seniors 60 and over, U.S. military veterans, Oregon Trail Card holders. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/3b7RCIJ.
Jim Malcolm and Susie Malcolm, 7:30 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 West Hills Road, Corvallis. The 2004 Scotland Songwriter of the Year and three time nominated Scots Singer of the Year, Jim Malcolm, along with his partner Susie Malcolm. Admission: $20 advance; $22 at the door. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/36VNd87.
Open Source Improv, 9 p.m., Downward Dog Cafe, 126 SW First St., Corvallis. Free. Information: opensourceimprov3000@gmail.com.
Funk Jam, 9 p.m., Bombs Away Café, 2527 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Core group brings drum kit/backline and keeps the music moving as players who sign up join on various instruments. Free. Information: facebook.com/corvallisfunkandjazzjam/.
FRIDAY
VENUES
2 Towns Ciderhouse — Fresh-Pressed Jams: Jobe Woosley & Co., PNW fusion, 6 p.m., Free.
Bombs Away Cafe — Hillstomp, The Kurtis Copenhagen Band, 9 p.m., $10.
Greenberry Tavern — Prime Music Friday, 7 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Fred Towne, guitar & vocals, 7 p.m.
Interzone Cafe — Unwavering: Poetry Open Mic with Brad Garber & Gina Williams, 7:30 p.m. Free.
J&C BBQ and Catering — Wine & DIY Spa Night, 6 p.m. $20.
Old World Deli — Hilltop Big Band, 7:30 p.m.
Peacock Tavern — Groove at the Top of the Peacock, dance music, 9 p.m.
Pig & Olive — Rainbow in the Clouds: Traffic Jam, 10:30 p.m., 21+
Sweet Red Bistro — Sweeteasy First Friday, 1920’s music, era costumes encouraged, 9 p.m.
Tried & True Coffee Southtown — Wild Rose, jazz, coffee, local artists & libations, 6 p.m.
Woodstocks Pizza — Karaoke Night, 7 p.m.
MORE
Preschool Storytime (ages 3-5 years), 10 a.m. Fridays, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 N.W. Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Information: 541-766-6794 or thebestlibrary.net.
Tai Chi Class, 10 a.m., Community Room, Scio Fire Station, 38975 SW Sixth Ave., Scio. Noncompetitive, self-paced system of gentle physical exercise and stretching. Led by Tai Chi master instructor, Suman Brakhas, movements can be done standing or sitting. Free. Information: http://sciosource.com/index.html.
Toddler Storytime, 10:15 a.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. S.E., Albany. Information: 541-917-7583 or library.cityofalbany.net.
Crafts and Coffee: Boho Wallhangings and Dreamcatchers, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. Adults ages 16 and up are invited to a low-key session of art, crafts , music and treats. Free. Information: www.cbcpl.net.
Music a la Carte, noon, OSU Memorial Union Lounge, 2501 S.W. Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Performing this week: OSU Vocal Area. Information: 541-737-4061.
Guitar en Route: George Benton England: New Histories, 12 to 1 p.m., Oregon State University, SW Pioneer Place, Corvallis. George Benton England presents music for guitar, re-imagining and reassigning music written for other instruments. Quarterly recital series featuring guest performers and OSU instructor of guitar, Dr. Cameron O’Connor. Free and open to the public. Information: http://bit.ly/3beJGoK.
Weekly Movie: "A United Kingdom," 1 p.m., Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. After an instant attraction, coupled with a love of jazz and a short courtship, an interracial couple sparks an international political crisis. Area seniors 50 and older are welcome to attend. Information: 541-258-4919
First Friday at the Museum: "Threads on the Loose," 4 to 8 p.m., Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon St. S. Local quilt group Threads on the Loose will be showing quilts in the community room. Light refreshments will be offered. Admission: $5 families; $2 adults; $1 ten and up; under 10, free. Information: http://bit.ly/2Ulz3uy.
Locals Live Music Performance, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Student Experience Center, OSU, Room 421, Studio A, 2251 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Live concert by local artists in OMN’s Studio A. Free, open to the public. Live stream on channel 26. Information: 541-737-6375 or email markie.belcher@oregonstate.edu.
Winter Wine Soirée, 5:30 to 9 p.m., The Vue, 517 SW Second St., Corvallis. An evening of local wine and food celebrating the First Alternative Co-op’s 50th anniversary. Admission cost includes a commemorative glass and four tasting tickets to sample wines from 12 local wineries, along with free appetizers. Admission: $20 advance; $25 at the door. Event is 21+ only. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/31qHPsA.
Friday Family Fun Night, 5:30 to 8 p.m., Historic Carousel & Museum, 503 First St. W., Albany Includes unlimited carousel rides, Valentine’s Day cookie decorating, brass ring toss, candy raffle, photo booth and face painting. Admission: $5 per person. Information: http://bit.ly/2UpXqY4.
Artists’ Opening Reception: Big Show of Little Art Community Open Exhibit, 6 to 8 p.m., Gallery Calapooia, 222, First Ave. SW, Albany. Exhibit representing community artists, young and old; along with new and veteran artists. Information: https://www.gallerycalapooia.com/.
Parents Night Out: Goin’ Green, 6 to 10 p.m., Osborn Aquatic Center, 1940 NW Highland Dr., Corvallis. Children ages 3 to 12 are welcome to enjoy fund and games, while parents go for a night on the town. Cost: $18 single; $15 each with multiple registrations; $20 day of activity. Information/registration: http://bit.ly/2WWhwXG.
Oregon State University API Community Event: "Under the Stars," 7 p.m., Memorial Union Ballroom, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. An international night of food, booth games, dancing and performances featuring $wishesWon, Randy Sarun and Ryan Ayala. Dress is semi-formal. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2OnvPTx.
Stories of the Kalapuyans of the Central Valley, 7 p.m., Linn County Historical Museum, Box Car Theatre, 101 Park Ave., Brownsville. Led by Dr. David Lewis. Free. Information: 541-466-3390.
Corvallis Ukulele Cabaret and Singalong, 7 to 9 p.m., First Alternative Coop Meeting Room, 1007 SE Third St. Open mic jam and singalong for all ages, instruments and skill levels. Music and some ukes provided. Free. Information: CorvUkeCab@gmail.com or call 541-602-5537.
Terry Pratchett’s “Guards! Guards!," 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. There are missions of stories in Ankh-Morpork, greatest city on the Discworld and the City Guard’s job is to stay away from all of them. From the mind of the late Terry Pratchett. Admission: $16 adults; $14 seniors and students. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2OtwtyI.
“A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder,” 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W. Admission: $14 general; $11 juniors under 18, seniors 60 and over, U.S. military veterans, Oregon Trail Card holders. Information/tickets: http://www.albanycivic.org/shows/gentlemans-guide/.
The Emerald City Jazz Kings: "It’s All Right With Me," 7:30 p.m., The LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. The Jazz Kings will traverse the career of the late great Ella Fitzgerald, paying homage to one of the greatest jazz vocalists of all time. Admission: $20-$25 general admission. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/36yJcXu.
Albany Timber Twirlers Square Dance, 7:30 to 10 p.m., 738 SE Fifth St., Albany. Caller: Bruce Lowther. Cuer: Sandy Harris. Admission: $5 donation. Information, contact Bev Swearingen, 541-619-2848.
Dennis Monroe and his Blues & Funk All-Stars, 8 p.m., Meet’n Place Tavern, 1150 Main St., Philomath. Admission is free. The bar is 21 and over. Information, call 541-929-3130.
SATURDAY
VENUES
Bigfoot Grille — Second Street Guitars, 6 p.m.
Bombs Away Cafe — Belly Full of Bob: A Tribute to Bob Marley & the Wailers, 9 p.m.,
Compton Family Winery — Wine & Sign, 1 p.m. All materials provided. $35+.
Conversion Brewing Lebanon — Playing for Tips: The Broken Bard, 8 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Randy Williams, guitar & vocals, 7 p.m.
Peacock Tavern — Groove at the Top of the Peacock, dance music, 9 p.m.
Squirrels Tavern — Jackson Street Youth Benefit: 80s Punk Rock Tribute, Kill the Poor + Broken Bodies, 9 p.m. $7 suggested donation, 21+ only.
The Barn at Hickory Station — Sip & Paint: Winter Frost, 1 p.m., $35. 12+.
MORE
iSwim for Kids, 8 to 11 a.m., Albany Community Pool, 2150 36th Ave. SE. Half of proceeds raised go back to the schools of the swimmers; half of proceeds are distributed through a classroom grants program, helping to enhance education opportunities for students throughout the district. Information: https://albanypsf.org/events/iswim/.
Insights into Gardening 2020, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Day-long educational conference for those interested in gardening; beginners to the experienced gardener. Sponsored by the Benton County Master Gardener Association, participants are provided with up-to-date research based gardening information. Admission: $36. Information/registration: https://www.bentonmg.org/iig.
Wild Willy Ice Bowl: Disc golf singles tournament fundraiser, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Willamette Park, 1350 SE Goodnight Ave., Corvallis. Fundraiser two round, disc golf tournament for Linn-Benton food Share. Each participant will receive an Ice Bowl disc, prices to be award for top spots in all divisions and at random. Cost: $20-$25. Information/registration: http://bit.ly/37N0ukQ.
Corvallis Indoor Winter Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, Jan. 11 through April 13, Benton County Fairgrounds, Guerber Hall, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis. Market offers a wide variety of fine quality crafted items, organically grown vegetables and fruits as well as artisan baked breads. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Pre-audition, information meeting: "The Sound of Music," 10 a.m. to noon, auditorium, Lebanon High School, 1700 S. Fifth St. The Lebanon Association for Theatre Arts, are seeking children to audition for the parts of the Von Trapp children; seven children are needed, including the oldest daughter. Parents will need to accompany children to pre-audition for information that will pertain to performances and auditions. Information: http://bit.ly/2Ry1jqR.
Fifth Annual Jubilee: "Caped Crusader Carnival," 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Calapooia Middle School, 830 24th Ave. SE, Albany. Celebrate the hero in all and meet some of the world’s favorite heroes. Event will celebrate not just super heroes, but hometown heroes as well. Cost: $10 per child; adults are free. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2QYpoI0.
Sweet Home’s Annual Sweetheart Run, 10 a.m., Sankey Park, 877 14th Ave. Bring a sweetie and run or walk a 10K or 5K for health, environment and social benefits of community along with a 1m kids fun run. Registration: $25 5K advance; $30 day of race; $35 10K advance; $40 day of race; $15 kids 1m run with shirt; Free kids 1m no shirt. InformatIon/registration: https://shsweetheartrun.weebly.com/.
Storytime, 10 a.m., Saturdays, Imagine Coffee, 5460 SW Philomath Blvd., Corvallis. Information: 541-286-4340.
Los Cuentos!: bilingual story time for kids, 11 a.m. second Saturdays, Corvallis Benton County Library, 645 N.W. Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Free to attend. Children of all ages welcome. Information: 541-766-6794.
Lecture: James Morales 11 a.m. to noon, Moreland Auditorium, Benton County Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. Morales will speak about courthouse records. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/36XlKTQ.
2nd Saturday Art Day: "Stories with Wakanda Warriors," 1 p.m., The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Shared stories about what it is like to grow up and live black in the United States, along with story-readers from the NAACP. Make books, write stories and draw. Cost: Free. Information: 541-754-1551 or visit https://theartscenter.net/2nd-saturday-art-day/.
LBCC Theater Children’s Show: "A Scarecrow in Oz: An Origin Story," 2 p.m., Russell Tripp Performance Center, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany. Written by the students and faculty of the LBCC Theater Department, “A Scarecrow in Oz” is an origin story about the beloved Scarecrow. Admission: $8 adults; $6 children under 18. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2Mfg52v.
Movies at the Library: "Toy Story 4," 3 p.m., Corvallis Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2uaz4H9.
"Traces of Love: A Valentine Concert featuring Karen Sikich and Friends," 3 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Rd., Corvallis. Songs of love and relationships. A benefit for the Confluence Willamette Valley LGBT Chorus. Admission: $20 online or at the door. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2Fyathi.
The Fan Film Project Corvallis Chapter, 4 p.m., 1394 N.W. Dream Place, Corvallis. The chapter seeks participants for every aspect of production: makeup, prop and set construction, equipment operations, computer graphics and more. The group is working on locally produced, "Dr. Who"-inspired short films, as well as a TV program. Information, see whofanfilm.com and intergalacticspacerangers.com. Local information: Bob Greenwade, bobgreenwade@gmx.com.
Lucy Kaplansky, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. A rare vocal talent blending country, folk and pop styles. Ms. Kaplansky has been featured in film and on television and on shows throughout the world. Admission: $25 reserved; $20 advance general; $25 day of show. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2Ry6XLb.
"Broadway Music," 7:30 p.m. concert; 9 p.m. dance; theater, Ashbrook Independent School, 4045 SW Research Way, Corvallis. Family event featuring the Corvallis Youth Symphony and soprano Saori DeBruyn, performing a pops concert of Broadway classics. After the concert, attendees are invited to come to the hoppin’ jazz club, with a swing dance hosted by Birch Periera and the Gin Joints. Admission: $30 adult; $20 K through 12th grade; $15 dance only. Information/tickets: https://www.cysassoc.org/tickets/.
Terry Pratchett’s “Guards! Guards!, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Admission: $16 adults; $14 seniors and students. Information/tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=105067.
“A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder,” 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W. Admission: $14 general; $11 juniors under 18, seniors 60 and over, U,S, military veterans, Oregon Trail Card holders. Information/tickets: http://www.albanycivic.org/shows/gentlemans-guide/.
Dance Planet! 7:30 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2945 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis. Family friendly event. Dance your own way to a joyous blend of music and rhythms from across the globe and decades. Admission: suggested $5 to $10 donation. Proceeds got to Earth-friendly causes.
Benefit for Jackson Street Youth Services: '80s Punk Rock Tribute, 9 p.m., Squirrels Tavern, 100 SW Second St., Corvallis. Features Corvallis Dead Kennedys tribute band Kill the Poor and PDX Misfits tribute band Broken Bodies. All donations got to Jackson Street Youth Services. Admission: $7 suggested donation; 21+ only. Information: charlietcurtis@gmail.com.
SUNDAY
VENUES
Block 15 Taproom — Yoga & Beer, 10:15 a.m., $15 Yoga & beverage; $10 Yoga only
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Blues Jam, 4 p.m.
MORE
Yoga on the Rocks, 10:15 a.m., 4 Spirits Distillery, 3405 SW Deschutes St., Corvallis. Start your Sunday off with Yoga on the Rocks, led by Urban Yoga. Cost: $15 Yoga and drink; $10 Yoga only. Advance registration is recommended at https://squareup.com/store/UrbanYoga.
Sacred Harp/Shape Note Singing, 1:30 to 3:45 p.m., The First Alternative Community Meeting Room, 1007 SW Third St., Corvallis. Shape note singing, one of the oldest living American singing traditions, is four-part a capella singing with raw, powerful and slightly unearthly harmonies. All voices are welcome, no experience necessary. Call for location of meeting for fourth Sunday, 541-929-4301. Information: www.corvallisareasacredharp.org.
RiverRocks at Emerson Vineyards, 2 to 5 p.m., 11665 Airlie Road, Monmouth. Two songwriters with four instrumentalists, present songs that connect and lift. No cover. Information: http://bit.ly/2OqNVnq.
Terry Pratchett’s “Guards! Guards!, 2:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Admission: $16 adults; $14 seniors and students. Information/tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=105067.
Oscar Night at the Pix, 4 p.m., Pix Theater, 321 Second Ave. SW, Albany. Watch the 2020 Academy Awards live on the Pix Theatre big screen. Event includes complimentary photos and prizes for best predictions. Free. Information/tickets: http://www.albanypix.com/.
Learn to Square Dance with the Sweet Home Squarenaders, 4 to 5:30 p.m., gymnasium, Oak Heights School, 605 Elm St., Sweet Home. The Sweet Home Squarenaders will be conducting square dance lesson with caller and instructor, Jim Voll. Dress is casual, no partner needed. Families are encouraged to come. Information: Jim, 541-409-1602.
People’s State of the Union, 4 to 6 p.m., The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Initiated by the US Department of Arts and Culture, the People’s State of the Union hosted locally by The Art Center, invites individuals to a national conversation with Story Circles. Free, all ages welcome, all voices belong. Information: http://bit.ly/2GQ752b.
Lebanon Square Circlers Square Dance Lessons, 6:30-8 p.m. Sundays, Lebanon IOOF Hall, 20 E. Ash St., Lebanon. No previous dance experience necessary; classes taught by Charlotte Jeskey. The first class is free; donation of $5 per person per session, $12 per family of three or more. No partner required and children are welcome. Information: 541-401-9780 or www.lebanonsquarecirclers.com.
Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour 2020, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Prestigious mountain festival screening the world’s best mountain sport, culture and environmental films over two days. Admission: $18 Sunday night A-program; $35 two night pass-A-B- program. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/3aR6U4g.
The Improv Jam: A Love Story, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. A fun-filled evening of made-up comedy where anyone in the audience can volunteer to play, no experience necessary. Admission: $6. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/37HUSs2.
MONDAY
VENUES
Imagine Coffee — Bryson Skaar, piano, 7 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
ESL Conversation Classes, 10 a.m., Conference room (second floor) Corvallis-Benton County Library, 645 N.W. Monroe Ave. A weekly ESL (English as Second Language) class will be available every Monday for any skill level. Information: 541-766-6793.
Tai Chi Class, 10 a.m., Community Room, Scio Fire Station, 38975 SW Sixth Ave., Scio. Noncompetitive, self-paced system of gentle physical exercise and stretching. Led by Tai Chi master instructor, Suman Brakhas, movements can be done standing or sitting. Free. Information: http://sciosource.com/index.html.
ESL Conversation Classes, 10 a.m., Conference room (second floor) Corvallis-Benton County Library, 645 N.W. Monroe Ave. A weekly ESL (English as Second Language) class will be available every Monday for any skill level. Information: 541-766-6793.
Effective Communication Strategies, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Albany Senior Center, 489 Water Ave. N. Explore how communication takes place when a person lives with Alzheimer’s. Learn to decode the verbal and behavioral messages delivered by someone with dementia and learn strategies to connect and communicate at each stage of the disease. Free. Information/registration: 1-800-272-3900.
Community Building and Equity: Oregon History Bingo, 12 to 1 p.m., Benton County Museum, Moreland Auditorium, 1101 Main St., Philomath. Guest Lecturer Jane Warne Waite takes a look at the roots and branches of exclusion in Oregon Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2SmhrvI.
Lebanon Lunchtime Gardening Series, noon, The Lobby, 661 S. Main St., Lebanon. Gardening talks sponsored by the Linn County Master Gardeners and the Lebanon Garden Club, second Monday. Free and open to the public. Information: Eileen Breedlove, 541-259-4303.
ESL Grammar Class, 12:30 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 N.W. Monroe Ave., Learn and practice English grammar with a teacher and other students! Improve your pronunciation and vocabulary. For intermediate students. No registration is required, but classes are restricted to English-as-a-Second-Language-learners/students only.
Cumberland Community Events Center Fundraiser, 4 to 8 p.m., Pizza Hut, 2215 14th Ave. SE, Albany. Bring the family and support the Cumberland with a night of pizza and fun. Information: https://www.albanycumberland.org/events-1.
Adair Village Youth Program: Valentine’s Day Cards, 5 to 6 p.m., Adair Village Community Center, 6835 NE Arnold Ave. Children are invited to make Valentines’ Day cards for their loved ones. All craft supplies provided, bring a friend. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1133649890158042/.
Tween Night: Superfight, 6 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Ages nine through 13 are invited to join in ridiculous fun. Who will win in a fight? A zombie with a beard of bees or a teacher with the ability to create tornadoes? Join the Superfight and find out. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/490467625002871/.
Science Pub: When Ideology Trumps Science: "Why We Question the Experts on Everything from Climate Change to Vaccinations," 6 to 8 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 Second St., Corvallis. Speakers Brent Steele and Erika Wolters, from the OSU Department of Political Science, explores how proponents of scientific findings and the scientists conducting and communicating applicable research to decision makers are encountering direct challenges to scientific consensus. Registration is required and can be done online at http://terra.oregonstate.edu/science-pub-corvallis/ or contact University Events at 541-737-4717. Free. Information: omsi.edu/sciencepubcorvallis.
Line Dance, Couples Dance, Dance Lesson, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. S.W., Albany. Instructor Ernie Briggs leads a dance lesson at 7 p.m. Admission: $4 per person. Information: 541-974-0470.
Yoga and Beer, 6 p.m., Mazama Brewing, 33930 SE Eastgate Cir., Corvallis. Sixty minute detox/retox class led by Yoga and beer instructor Cait Gill, the second Monday of the month. All-levels flow, with after class beer. Registration includes practice and first pint. Cost for yoga class only: $10; class with beer: $15. Arrive 5 to 10 minutes early. Bring mat. Space limited, advanced registration is recommended. Information and registration: http://www.cheersandnamaste.com/events?category=Y%2BB%20Corvallis.
Hora Del Cuento, Bilingual Storytime, 6:30 p.m., Albany Main Library, 2450 14th Ave., SE. Spanish and English storytime for all ages. Event is free. Information: www.library.cityofalbany.net.
Hoolyeh International Folk Dance, 6:30 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Fellowship Social Hall, 2945 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis. Second Monday of each month. Balkan, Israeli and other folk dances are combined each week, with occasional live music. Come to dance and learn. Cost: $4 members; $5 general; $2 under 18. Information: http://bit.ly/2RGJ6sj.
Role Play Club, 7 p.m., Monday, Harrisburg Public Library, 354 Smith St. Role Play Club with Jonathan, everyone gets to decide the future or the past of the group. All ages 11 and up are welcome. Information: 541-995-6949 or visit http://www.ci.harrisburg.or.us/library/page/role-play-club.
TUESDAY
VENUES
Corvallis Elks Lodge — Family Movie Night: "You’ve Got Mail"
Imagine Coffee — Celtic Jam, 7 p.m.
Interzone Café – Red Room Residency: Mutschler, Willis, Biesack Trio, 7 p.m.
Old World Deli — Games at Old World, 3 p.m., Free
Schmizza Pizza House — Trivia: Date Night, 7 p.m.
MORE
Gearing Up for Gardening Series: "Veggies Month to Month," noon to 1 p.m., Corvallis Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Presenter Janet Throop, Benton County Master Gardener, will offer tips on when and what vegetables to plant. Free. Information: https://extension.oregonstate.edu/.
University Chorale, noon, Room 204, Benton Hall, Oregon State University, Corvallis. An “all comer” choir open to the community. No fee. Information: liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/music.
"Starting a Business after 50," 6 to 7 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. Representatives from the LBCC Small Business Development Center, will make a presentation on how to identify personal and financial advantages, and whether starting a small business is right for you. Free. Information: www.cbcpl.net.
Adult Craft Night: Valentines, 7 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Come and create a unique Valentine’s Day card for that special someone. Free. Information: http://library.cityofalbany.net/adult-craft-night-tea-towels/.
Corvallis Community Choir, Winter term rehearsals, 7 to 9 p.m., every Tuesday, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2945 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis. Director: Naomi Bennett, Accompanist: Bryson Skaar. Cost: $50 per term, $15 for students or $5 per week. Website: www.corvalliscommunitychoir.us or email: nonandjay1@gmail.com.
Skittish, 7 p.m. Corvallis Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., every second Tuesday. Featured artists, Michele and Leo, as Skittish, will perform classic rock. Free. Sponsored by the Corvallis Folklore Society and the Corvallis Arts Center. Free. Information: k_smith1342@comcast.net or http://bit.ly/2Uujkd0
Darkside Film Noir: "The Hoodlum" (1951), 7 p.m., Darkside Cinema, 215 SW Fourth St., Corvallis. An ex-con, played by Lawrence Tierney, struggles to stay straight, when temptation to rob an armored truck becomes too strong. Newsreels, cartoons and other treats from 1951. Admission: $5. Information/tickets: https://darksidecinema.com/index.html.
WEDNESDAY
VENUES
American Legion Post 10 — Tupperware Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
Peacock Tavern — Western Wednesday, hottest country, 9 p.m.
MORE
Tai Chi Class, 10 a.m., Community Room, Scio Fire Station, 38975 SW Sixth Ave., Scio. Noncompetitive, self-paced system of gentle physical exercise and stretching. Led by Tai Chi master instructor, Suman Brakhas, movements can be done standing or sitting. Free. Information: http://sciosource.com/index.html.
Random Review: Michelle Obama, "Becoming," noon to 1 p.m., Corvallis Public Library, main meeting room, 645 NW Monroe. Fay Stetz-Waters will review former first lady Michelle Obama’s book “Becoming”, a memoir describing a deeply personal experience of her roots, how she found her voice, her role as a mother and her time in the White House. Lunches okay. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/3bbY2GM.
History Bites: "Civil War Era Clothing," noon to 1 p.m., Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyons St. S. Presenter Linda Steffen will examine the life of women and children in the 1860s. Light refreshments. Free admission; donations appreciated. Information: http://bit.ly/3721uQO.
Ecology, Evolution and Conservation Biology Series: Marc Mangel, 4 to 5 p.m., Withycombe Hall 109, 2921 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. Interdepartmental series featuring speakers from around the world for weekly talks. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/315fzLQ.
Teen Night at the Library, 5 to 6:30 p.m., Monroe Public Library, 380 N. Fifth St. Middle and high school students are invited to play games, make art and have fun. Snacks and supplies provided. Free. Information: https://corvallisbenton.librarycalendar.com/events/teen-night.
Jefferson Jammers, 6 to 10 p.m., Morningstar Grange, Morningstar Road, Millersburg. Classic rock and country. Information: 541-327-9882.
Corvallis Film Lab, 6:30 p.m., Majestic Lab Theatre, 115 SW 2nd St., Corvallis. The Corvallis Film Lab is the umbrella unifying three sub groups: The Corvallis Screenwriters, Corvallis Film Actors and Corvallis Filmmakers. The objective is to write and locally product short festival worthy films for entry in Film Festivals. Open to all who have an interest in film making, no experience necessary, only an interest and willingness to participate. Information: 541-758-7827
Wednesdays at the Whiteside: "How Stella Got Her Groove Back," 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Unlucky-in-love stockbroker Stella, enjoys fun in the sun Jamaica style, and possibly love with a younger man. Admission: $5. Information/tickets: https://www.whitesidetheatre.org/movies.html.
OSU American String Series: Ronnie Baker and Billy Branch, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Continuing a musical tradition rooted in 1950s Chicago, blues artists Ronnie Baker Brooks on guitar and Billy Branch on the harmonica, bring the Chicago blues popularized by artists like Willie Dixon, Buddy Guy and B.B. King to the stage. Admission: $20 advance; $25 at the door. Information/tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?actions=22&p=3.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Block 15 Brewery — Pray for Snow Corvallis, 7 p.m.
Bombs Away Cafe — Corvallis Funk & Jazz Jam, 9 p.m.
Front Street Bar - Thursday Night Trivia, 7 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — OSU Overture Series: Secret Garden, 7 p.m.
Pig & Olive — Standup Comedy Showcase: Jake Tooley, Molligolightly, Hunter Donaldson, Shain Brenden, 10 p.m., $5 cover.
MORE
Early Childhood Storytime, 10 to 11 a.m., every second and fourth Thursday, Scio Public Library, 38957 NW 1st Ave., Scio. A fun way to introduce babies, toddlers and preschoolers to interactive skills such as reading, listening, and social interactions. Information: 503-394-3342.
Guitar Group, 10:10 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Group of guitar players of all skill levels that learn and share music, engage in conversations and try new jams. Information: tpos@communityoutreachinc.org.
University Chorale, noon, Room 204, Benton Hall, Oregon State University, Corvallis. An “all comer” choir open to the community. Singers of all levels of singing experience welcome. No fee. Information: liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/music.
Galentine’s Day Cardmaking, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Historic Carousel & Museum, 503 First Ave. W., Albany. Girls and girl-identified youth are invited to celebrate the awesome women in their lives by crafting handmade Valentine’s Day cards. Card making supplies and cookies will be provided. Registration required. Information/registration: 541-730-4356 or visit www.opheliasplace.net/galentines-day.
Lego Brick Builders Program, 4:30 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave., SE. Young designers from ages six and older are invited to an hour of using their geometry and engineering skills working in groups planning and building together using Lego bricks. All materials are furnished; participants are asked not to bring additional materials from home. Meets the second Thursday of the month. Cost: free; no registration required. Information: 541-917-7587 or email john.flynn@cityofalbany.net.
Valentine’s Dance, 5 p.m., Oak Heights Elementary School, 605 Elms St., Sweet Home. A family, non-romantic dance for all the little sweethearts. Dress up, dance, enjoy snacks and Valentine’s Day gifts. HappyHour Photo Booth will be available for photos. Public welcome. Admission: $1. Information: http://bit.ly/37ZHIa0/.
Indigenous Poetry Night: A Tribute to John Trudell, 5 to 6:30 p.m., Native American Longhouse Eena Haws, OSU, 311 SW 26th St., Corvallis. An evening honoring activist-poet John Trudell with indigenous centered poetry. Indigenous poets are invited to read original work or other works. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/476836396363342/.
Art Bar, 5 to 7 p.m., The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Enjoy a Roaring 20’s Speakeasy Art Bar, including hors d/oevres, distilled beverages, creative “maker stations” for Valentines cards and origami and rewards for festive attire. Cost: $10. Information/tickets: www.theartscenter.net.
World Cultures and Travel Series, 6 to 8 p.m., Brownsville Library, Kirk Room, 146 Spaulding Ave. Monthly series by local photographer and world traveler Don Lyon. Information: 541-466-5454.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. All levels welcome. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
Jazz Night, 6:30 p.m., West Albany High School, 1130 Queen Ave. SW. Enjoy an evening with a formal dinner, dessert and jazz music in the background performed by the WAHS Jazz Bands one and two, along with the North Albany and Memorial Middle School jazz bands. Admission: $15. Information/tickets: https://www.facebook.com/events/266355071006600/.
Mid-Valley Health Care Advocates Winter Films and Forums: Medicare for all, how do we pay for it, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Corvallis Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Come and find out why the cost burden for Americans will be less than it is now. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/3166CCc.
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. N.W., Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
Imagine Acoustic Open Mic, 7 to 9 p.m., Imagine Coffee Live Arts, 5460 SW Philomath Blvd., Corvallis. Sign up 6:30 p.m. Traditional coffeehouse collectively hosted. Free. All ages welcome. Information: 541-286-4340.
“The Expedition of Whispers," 7:30 p.m., Withycombe Hall Lab Theatre, OSU, 2921 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. OSU theatre student, Nate Pereira, offers a brand new play, which looks inside the complexities of human nature following a team of explorers as they risk everything to find a lost and valuable relic. Admission: $8 general; $6 senior; $5 student youth; $4 OSU student. Information/tickets: https://liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/node/986.