The E arts and entertainment calendar for Feb. 6-13

Thursday: 'Broadway Music'

• Music: The Corvallis Youth Symphony leads an evening of highlights on the Great White Way with a pops concert featuring soprano Saori DeBruyn. The 7:30 p.m. show at Corvallis' Ashbrook Independent School is followed by a swing dance hosted by Birch Periera (a CYS alum!) and the Gin Joints. Admission: $30 adult; $20 K through 12th grade; $15 dance only. Information/tickets: https://www.cysassoc.org/tickets/.