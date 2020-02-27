The E arts and entertainment calendar for Feb. 27 to March 5

Thursday: All that jazz (and more)
OSU Jazz Ensemble, performing from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at the Memorial Union Ballroom on the Oregon State University campus. Bonus track: Sherisse Rogers' arrangement of Radiohead's "All I Need." Can you believe this concert is free? Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/480398482517762/.
Saturday: My game is mud
• Event: It's the most wonderful time of the year, especially if you love getting specks of dirty on every visible surface. Follow the mid-valley roar to Northern Farms for Mud Fest 2020, where motors will roll and tires will spin from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., rain, shine or snow (at least two of those would be considered assets, not handicaps). Admission is $15 to $45. For information and tickets, visit http://bit.ly/2SYDRVD, and prepare your washer and dryer set for the challenge of their lives.
Wednesday: Stop the press — who's that?
• Film: Return with us to the halcyon days of 1989, when director Tim Burton rehabilitated a dark knight, DC Comics led the pack in comic-book adaptations, and the answer to the question "Can Michael Keaton play the Caped Crusader?" was an immediate "yes." (Jack Nicholson was OK as the Joker, we suppose.) Get your tickets now for "Batman," playing at the Whiteside Theatre in Corvallis. Admission: $5, about as much as you would have paid to see it 30 years ago. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/36WYh5Q.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Angry Beaver Grill — Throwdown Thursday (country & western), 9 p.m. $2.
Bombs Away Cafe — Free Range Open Mic, 7:30 p.m. signup; 8:30 p.m. start.
Cascade BBQ — Funk and Jazz series: Despite the Whiteness, 6 p.m.
Front Street Bar & Grill — Thursday Night Trivia, 7 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Advocate Storytelling, 7 p.m.
MORE
Early Childhood Storytime, 10 to 11 a.m., every second and fourth Thursday, Scio Public Library, 38957 NW First Ave., Scio. A fun way to introduce babies, toddlers and preschoolers to interactive skills such as reading, listening, and social interactions. Information: 503-394-3342.
Guitar Group, 10:10 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Guitar players of all skill levels learn and share music, engage in conversations and try new jams. Information: tpos@communityoutreachinc.org.
University Chorale, noon, Room 304, Benton Hall, Oregon State University, Corvallis. An “all comer” choir open to the community. Singers of all levels of singing experience welcome. No fee. Information: liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/music.
Open Streets Classroom: "A University-Community Partnership for the Public Good," noon to 4 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Classroom to create community-university collaborations by identifying ways to build inclusive, walk-able, bike-able, and livable neighborhoods. Keynote speaker Dr. Adonia Lugo, mobility justice advocate and Anthropologist. Lunch provided, space is limited. Free. Information/registration: https://www.facebook.com/events/2862966090434414/.
Starker Lecture Series Film Screening: "Taking Root: The Vision of Wangari Matthai," 6 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. The Green Belt Movement of Kenya and its founder, Wangari Maatha are at the film's center. Panel discussion to follow. Free. Information: https://www.forestry.oregonstate.edu/starker-lectures.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Players of all levels welcome. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
Cityspeak: "Life in a Brown Body," 6:30 p.m., main meeting room, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. NAACP President Angel Harris will discuss life in a brown body and the Implicit bias Initiative in Corvallis. Free, donations accepted. Information: http://bit.ly/2ViFjDK.
Opening Night: “Mamma Mia!” 7 p.m., Main Stage, Corvallis High School, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave. When a young woman wants to invite the father she’s never met to her wedding, she discovers that there are three possibilities. With music by the Swedish pop group ABBA. Admission: $5 all tickets opening night. Information/tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?theatre=csd.
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. NW, Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
OSU Jazz Ensemble, 7:30 to 9 p.m., Memorial Union Ballroom, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. The winter program includes works by Alban Ferber, Maria Schneider, Ellen Rowe, James Miley and Frank Foster, along with an arrangement of Radiohead’s “All I Need” by Sherisse Rogers. Free, no tickets required. All seating general admission. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/480398482517762/
FRIDAY
VENUES
2 Towns Ciderhouse — Fresh Pressed Jams: BMW Jazz Trio, 6 p.m., 21+.
Bodhi Bakery — Dave & Sharon Thormahlen, 6 p.m.
Bombs Away Cafe — Hazzadus Bass, 10 p.m., $5
Imagine Coffee — Choro na Cozinha (Brazilian music), 7 p.m.
Pig & Olive — Jobe Woosley & Co., 10 p.m., $5.
MORE
Preschool Storytime (ages 3-5 years), 10 a.m. Fridays, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 N.W. Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Information: 541-766-6794 or thebestlibrary.net.
Tai Chi Class, 10 a.m., Community Room, Scio Fire Station, 38975 SW Sixth Ave., Scio. Noncompetitive, self-paced system of gentle physical exercise and stretching. Led by Tai Chi master instructor, Suman Brakhas, movements can be done standing or sitting. Free. Information: http://sciosource.com/index.html.
Toddler Storytime, 10:15 a.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. S.E., Albany. Information: 541-917-7583 or library.cityofalbany.net.
Music a la Carte, noon, OSU Memorial Union Lounge, 2501 S.W. Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Performing this week: Cellist, Noah Seitz and friends Information: 541-737-4061.
Benton Center Acoustic Showcase: The Wrygrass Wranglers, noon to 1 p.m., LBCC Benton Center, 757 NW Polk Ave., Corvallis. Jim Reams, Tom Demarest, Rob Pugliese and Steve Ferrier will perform an eclectic collection of tunes ranging from bluegrass and gospel to folk and blues. Free. Information: 541-757-8944.
Weekly Movie: "The Good Lie" (2014), 1 p.m., Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. A young Sudanese War refugee wins a lottery, allowing him to start life anew in the United States in this fact-based drama. Free popcorn and 50 cent beverages. Area seniors 50 and older are welcome to attend. Information: 541-258-4919.
Linus Pauling Day Seminar and Reception, 3 p.m., Linus Pauling Institute, OSU, 2900 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. Public seminar on the history of the Linus Pauling Institute. Features “The Power of Nutrition for Cancer Prevention,” presented by Dr. Emily Ho; “Fighting Infections with Vitamin D,” presented by Dr. Adrian “Fritz” Gombart; and “Vitamin E: What You Should Eat to Get Smarter,” presented by Dr. Maret Traber. Reception to follow. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2HCNX89.
"Race War & Apocalypse: The White Power Movement Imagines the Future," 4 to 6 p.m., OSU Learning Innovation Center, 2833 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Based on a decade of deep immersion in previously classified FBI files and on extensive interviews, "Power" explores the story of American paramilitarism and the birth of the alt-right. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/3brwsW2.
1950s Sock Hop, 5 p.m., Prestige Senior Living West Hills, 5595 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis. Dress in your best 1950s attire to dine and dance. Cost: $10 per person, includes dinner and drinks. Information/reservation: 541-753-7136.
Boldly Me Variety Show, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Memorial Union Ballroom, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Creative performances showcasing identities, campus inclusivity and healthy relationships. Information: https://studenthealth.oregonstate.edu/boldly-me.
"Wine & Whiskers: All Paws on Deck," 6 p.m., CH2M Hill Alumni Center, 725 SW 26th St., Corvallis. An evening of fun, food and fundraising with silent and live auction. Theme-appropriate costumes are encouraged but not required. Tickets: $85 singles; $170 couple. Information/tickets: https://hhs.tofinoauctions.com/ww2020/homepages/show.
Library Takeover for Adults, 6:15 to 8:15 p.m., Corvallis Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Adults ages 18 and up are invited to come play video games, have Nerf shootouts or try a new craft. Light refreshments provided. Free, no registration required. Noone under the age of 18 admitted. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/493159884606696/,
Amore Chamber Orchestra: An Evening of Baroque Concertos, 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Featuring soloists Anthea Kreston on violin, Jason Duckles on cello and Craig Hanson on organ. Concertos include works by Vivaldi, Handel, Giminiani and Leo. Free; donations accepted. Information: http://www.corvallisfumc.org/music/.
Tag! Queer Shorts Festival, 7 to 10 p.m., Darkside Cinema, 215 SW Fourth St., Corvallis. A collection of films by queer and trans directors from around the globe. Admission: $10 per show; $15 double feature general; $8 per show, $12 double feature seniors. This is not a children’s event; 8 p.m. show for adults 18 and older only due to content. Information/tickets: https://darksidecinema.com/index.html.
"Mary Poppins," 7 p.m., West Albany High School, 1130 Queen Ave. SW. An enchanting story about everyone’s favorite, practically perfect nanny, Admission: $10 general; $12 premium; $15 red premium. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2SDGrPg.
"The Vagina Monologues," 7 p.m., Justice Theatre, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2945 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis. Based on dozens of interviews with women, addressing women’s sexuality and the social stigma surrounding rape and abuse. Written by playwright and activist Eve Ensler, directed by Kimberly Gifford Olbrich. Free. Information: https://www.midvalleytheatre.org/uufc.
“Mamma Mia!” 7 p.m., Main Stage Theater, Corvallis High School, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave. Admission: $13 adults; $11 seniors; $11 students 12 to 19; $9 youth; and $7 children four and under. Information/tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?theatre=csd.
Z-Hall Music Jam Session, 7 p.m., ZCBJ Hall, 38704 N. Main St., Audience and musicians bring goodies and enjoy themselves the fourth Friday of every month. Information: 503-394-2922 or email zhall@smt-net.com.
Classical Guitar by Candlelight with Duo Tenebroso, 7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 114 SW Eighth St., Corvallis. Enjoy an oasis of beautiful classical guitar music featuring Brahms, Vivaldi and music from the movie “Pride & Prejudice” performed by Duo Tenebroso. Tickets: $25. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2tsSWVs.
“Squirrel Lake," 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W. Brian Mitchell's “Squirrel Lake” brings a family together for the reading of their mother’s will. Directed by Scott Harvey. Not recommended for children under 16 years of age. Admission: $14 adult; $11 senior and youth. Information/tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=civic.
“The Secret Garden," 7:30 p.m., Withycombe Hall Main Stage, OSU, 2901 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. Directed by Anthony Eversole, “The Secret Garden” is an elegant musical set at the beginning of the 20th century. The story revolves around a neglected garden and Mary Lennox, a young orphan, sent to live with relatives she has never met. Admission: $17 general; $12 senior and student youth; $5 OSU students. Information/tickets: https://liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/node/986.
Best Cellar: Dinna Fash and Adam Scramstad, 7:30 p.m., Methodist Church, 150 NW 11th St., Corvallis. Dinna Fash features traditional and modern Celtic tunes, followed by blues guitarist and vocalist Adam Scramstad. Admission is “pay what you will.” Children are free. Information: Mark Weiss, mjweiss@cmug.com.
Lunar Ecstatic Dance with Sheena Medicina, 7:30 p.m., Corvallis Odd Fellows Hall, 223 SW Second St. DJ Sheena Medicina, creator of Ecstatic Dance journeys, will deliver a healthy dose of feminine medicine with fresh soundscape mixes of cumbia, twerk, bass, pop, psychedelic downtempo, tribal electronica, funk and throwbacks. Admission: $12-$20 sliding scale; $7 students with ID, teens or Oregon Trail cardholders; children 12 and under, free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/189418855589342/.
Dennis Monroe and his Blues & Funk All-Stars, 8 p.m., Meet’n Place Tavern, 1150 Main St., Philomath. Admission is free. The bar is 21 and over. Information, call 541-929-3130.
SATURDAY
VENUES
2 Towns Ciderhouse — Adam Larson & Co., 4 p.m., free (21 and over)
Barsideous Brewing — Weldwood Blues Band, 8 p.m.
Bodhi Bakery — J D Ruse & The Little Big Band, 6 p.m.
Bombs Away Cafe — Mons La Hire + Joypress + Dakota Theim + Stoner Control, 9 p.m. $5
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Robert Richter Band, 7 p.m.
Conversion Brewing Lebanon — Playing for Tips: Jobe Woosley & Co., 8 p.m.
Growler Cafe — Johnathan Sterling, 6 p.m.
Havana Club — Jessie Leigh, 8 p.m.
Heritage Mall — Aaron Ziemer, 12 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Gypsy Butterfly: Mariposa Saltando (dancing), 7 p.m.
Interzone Cafe — Noise Show: Ian Sherlock Molloy; klowd; + Thunder Boy, 7 p.m.
Pig & Olive — Leap Year rock 'n' roll: 8 Balls, 9:30 p.m., $5.
Squirrels — Jezebel’s Mother (blues roots), 8:30 p.m.
The Woods Roadhouse — Live at Last Weekend: Heavy Chevy (rock), 6 p.m.
MORE
Northern Farms Mud Fest 2020, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Northern Farms, 39620 Highway 228, Sweet Home. Rain, sun, and snow event. Admission: $15 to $45. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2SYDRVD.
Willamette Valley Youth Heart Screening, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., South Albany High School Commons, 3705 Columbus St. SE. Sponsored by the Albany Fire Department, children 11 and older can attend a heart screening. Screening is held with the hopes that pre-detection will reduce the risk of Sudden Cardiac Arrest. A short and painless EKG exam, will be performed by Albany Paramedics and Western University Health Sciences medical students. Cost: $20; scholarships are available. Information: Sandy Roberts, 541-917-7734 or visit, www.codystephensfoundation.org.
Corvallis Indoor Winter Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, Jan. 11 through April 13, Benton County Fairgrounds, Guerber Hall, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis. Market offers a wide variety of fine quality crafted items, organically grown vegetables and fruits as well as artisan baked breads. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Jen Reed Story Time, 10 a.m., most Saturdays, Imagine Coffee, 5460 S.W. Philomath Blvd., Corvallis. Information: 541-286-4340.
LBCC Family Fun Day Fundraiser, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Linn-Benton Community Activities Center, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany. Children ages one to six and their families are invited to enjoy activities with playdough, an obstacle course, crafts, bounce houses, face painting, and putt-putt golf. Free entry, activity tickets are .25 cents each. Information: http://bit.ly/37rU3m2.
Dr. Seuss Birthday Party: "Read Across America," 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Historic Carousel & Museum, 503 First Ave. W., Albany. The Altrusa International of Albany-hosted event features games, a scavenger hunt and a book to take home while supplies last. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2tgfrwO.
All Ages Craft Day, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Jefferson Public Library, 150 Second St. Suite B. Craft day open to all ages featuring fun projects to keep the creative juices flowing. All supplies provided. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2SErIDZ.
Santiam Hearts to Arts Art Fest, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Stewart’s Hall, 158 Broadway, Mill City. Once a month marketplace featuring locally created handmade art and crafts. Free. Information: https://nschamber.org/events/event/art-mart-vendor-showcase/.
Dr. Seuss’ Read Across America Celebration, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Heritage Mall, 1895 14th Ave. SE, Albany. Children and families are invited to read to a therapy dog, listen to surprise readers, enjoy fun crafts and puzzles or join a Book Walk for free books. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2RmlclK.
1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Kickoff, 10:30 to 11:15 a.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Children up to age 5 are invited to a puppet show featuring Steven Engelfried with his puppet friends. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/31TMX8I.
Aaron Ziemer, 12 to 1 p.m., Heritage Mall, 1895 14th Ave. SE, Albany. Free concert. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/496928661205866/.
Country Western Workshop, 1 to 4 p.m., The Courtyard, 2435 NW Harrison Blvd., Corvallis. Three-hour event includes the Sweetheart Stroll, Dibs and Homegrown. Admission: $5 person. Information: http://bit.ly/3c6SGgr.
Women’s Self Defense Class, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Free self defense seminar and workshop led by the Warrior Sisters. Workshop includes reality-based verbal and physical self defense techniques, to include setting boundaries claiming space and physical escape. No experience necessary, beginners are welcome, no registration required. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2SliDzE.
“Mamma Mia!” 2 and 7 p.m., Corvallis High School Main Stage Theater, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave. Admission: $13 adults; $11 seniors; $11 students 12 to 19; $9 youth; and $7 children four and under. Information/tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?theatre=csd.
Valentine-Galentine Date Step by Step Paint Night, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Scio ZCBJ Hall, 38704 N. Main St. Dual painting class for date or friend night. No experience or supplies needed. Space is limited. Cost: $40, with $10 going to a local youth group. Information/registration: 503-260-2313.
The Fan Film Project Corvallis Chapter, 4 p.m. every Saturday, 1394 N.W. Dream Place, Corvallis. The chapter seeks participants for every aspect of production: makeup, prop and set construction, equipment operations, computer graphics and more. The group is working on locally produced, "Dr. Who"-inspired short films, as well as a TV program. Information, see whofanfilm.com and intergalacticspacerangers.com. Local information: Bob Greenwade, bobgreenwade@gmx.com.
Documentary Screening and Q&A: "DOSED," 5 to 8 p.m,. Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. A special event to raise awareness for the Psilocybin Service Initiative of Oregon, with an evening dedicated to psychedelics, mental health, addiction, compassion, education and solutions. A Q&A conducted by Tom and Sheri from the Oregon Psilocybin Society and members of the psychedelic community will follow. Admission: $13 to $17. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2uhYoL1.
NAACP Corvallis/Albany Branch Meet and Greet Potluck Social, 5 to 9 p.m., main meeting room, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Help celebrate new and past members, build community and have fun. Bring friends and colleagues, along with a dish to share. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/217861222576594/.
"Khmer Night 2020: An Untold Beginning," 6 to 8 p.m., Memorial Union Ballroom, OSU, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. The Cambodian Student Association invites the community to a special night exploring unspoken stories through a fun, inspirational skit, Khmer cuisine, fashion show and more. Event is free; OSU students will need to present student ID. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2563643047199855/.
"Mary Poppins," 7 p.m., West Albany High School, 1130 Queen Ave. SW. Admission: $10 general; $12 premium; $15 red premium. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2SDGrPg.
"The Vagina Monologues," 7 p.m., Justice Theatre, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2945 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis. Free. Information: https://www.midvalleytheatre.org/uufc.
“The Secret Garden," 7:30 p.m., Withycombe Hall Main Stage, OSU, 2901 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. Admission: $17 general; $12 senior and student youth; $5 OSU student. Information/tickets: https://liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/node/986.
“Squirrel Lake," 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W. Not recommended for children under 16 years of age. Admission: $14 adult; $11 senior and youth. Information/tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=civic.
Radim Zenkl, 8 to 10 p.m., Troubadour Music Center, 521 SW Second St., Corvallis. Featuring progressive original and eastern European traditional music enriched with string jazz, new age, bluegrass, flamenco, rock and classical. Admission: $20 general public; $15 Corvallis Folklore Society members. Information: http://bit.ly/2UKBSWe.
SUNDAY
VENUES
2 Towns Ciderhouse — Pints & Pound Rockout Workout, 1 p.m., $12.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Blues Jam, 4 p.m.
MORE
"Putting a Face on the Refuge," 1 to 3 p.m., William L. Finley NWR, 26208 Finley Refuge Rd. Corvallis. Photography workshop covering everything from composure, camera abilities, basic functions and ways to make the experience fun with presenter Mike Larsen. Free. Information/registration: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/RGM3636.
“Mamma Mia!” 2 p.m., Main Stage Theater, Corvallis High School, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave. Admission: $13 adults; $11 seniors; $11 students 12 to 19; $9 youth; and $7 children four and under. Information/tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?theatre=csd.
“The Secret Garden," 2 p.m., Withycombe Hall Main Stage, OSU, 2901 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. Admission: $17 general; $12 senior and student youth; $5 OSU student. Information/tickets: https://liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/node/986.
“Squirrel Lake," 2 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W. Not recommended for children under 16 years of age. Admission: $14 adult; $11 senior and youth. Information/tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=civic.
Corvallis-OSU Piano International: Yulianna Avdeeva, 4 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Internationally renowned pianist, performs four Romantic-era works. Admission: $25 advance; $28 at the door. College students with ID and youth 8-18, free. Information/tickets: https://corvallispiano.org/events-tickets/.
Learn to Square Dance with the Sweet Home Squarenaders, 4 to 5:30 p.m., gymnasium, Oak Heights Elementary School, 605 Elm St., Sweet Home. Caller and instructor: Jim Voll. Dress is casual, no partner needed. Families are encouraged to come. Information: Jim, 541-409-1602.
First Sunday Vocal Jam Circle, 4:30 p.m., Community Room, First Alternative Co-op South, 1007 SE Third St., Corvallis. A cappella oral tradition session open to all, no experience or music background needed. Free. Information: 541-760-3069.
Lúnasa, 6 to 9 p.m., Whiteside theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Irish acoustic band. Admission: $30 reserved, $25 advance general, $30 day of show. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/3a1crF7.
Auditions: "The Importance of Being Earnest," 6 p.m., Withycombe Main Stage Theatre, OSU, 2901 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. Directed by Craig Willis, Oregon Contemporary Theatre. Auditions will be cold readings from the script and are open to OSU students, staff, faculty and area community members. All characters will speak in a standard British dialect. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/3180640055283759/.
Lebanon Square Circlers Square Dance Lessons, 6:30-8 p.m. Sundays, Lebanon IOOF Hall, 20 E. Ash St., Lebanon. No previous dance experience necessary; classes taught by Charlotte Jeskey. The first class is free; donation of $5 per person per session, $12 per family of three or more. No partner required and children are welcome. Information: 541-401-9780 or www.lebanonsquarecirclers.com.
MONDAY
VENUES
Imagine Coffee — Bryson Skaar, piano, 7 p.m.
James Gang Pizza — Painted Pallet paint night, 5:30 p.m. $35.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Tai Chi Class, 10 a.m., Community Room, Scio Fire Station, 38975 SW Sixth Ave., Scio. Noncompetitive, self-paced system of gentle physical exercise and stretching. Led by Tai Chi master instructor, Suman Brakhas, movements can be done standing or sitting. Free. Information: http://sciosource.com/index.html.
ESL Conversation Classes, 10 a.m., Conference room (second floor) Corvallis-Benton County Library, 645 N.W. Monroe Ave. A weekly ESL (English as Second Language) class will be available every Monday for any skill level. Information: 541-766-6793.
Wiggly Wobblers, 10 a.m. first and third Mondays, Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., Philomath. Information: 541-929-3016 or thebestlibrary.net.
Toddler Story Time at Osborn Aquatic Center, 11 a.m., 1940 NW Highland Dr., Corvallis. First Monday through June, story time in the lobby of the Aquatic Center.
Historic Whiteside Theatre tours, noon to 1 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Conducted by the Whiteside Theatre Foundation. All tours start promptly. Once a tour enters the building, the doors are closed, and joining the tour is not permitted, nor is videography of any kind. To schedule a private tour for groups of 20 or more people, please contact the Whiteside Theatre Foundation at info@whitesidetheatre.org. Admission: $5 general, free for Whiteside Theatre Foundation members. Emailing is recommended to verify tour availability. Reservations/information: whitesidetheatre.org.
ESL Grammar Class, 12:30 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 N.W. Monroe Ave., Learn and practice English grammar with a teacher and other students! Improve your pronunciation and vocabulary. For intermediate students. No registration is required, but classes are restricted to English-as-a-Second-Language-learners/students only.
Beginning Guitar Instruction, 1 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. Teens ages 12 to adults are invited to learn to play the guitar. Participants must bring their own guitar; registration is required. Instruction will run through March. Free. Information/registration: 541-929-3016 or visit www.cbcpl.net.
Cozy Mystery BBC TV Series Premiere, 2 to 4 p.m., Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. Cozy Mayster views of the British TV series “Shakespeare and Hathaway.” Tea and biscuits will be served during the viewing. Free. Information: https://www.ci.lebanon.or.us/library.
Friend or Foe: Media Technology and Lethal Surveillance, 4 to 5 p.m., Center for the Humanities, Autzen House, 811 SW Jefferson Ave., Corvallis. A Research Fellow and Assistant Professor in the School of Arts and Communication, presenter Joshua Reeves will examine advances in military surveillance focusing on the recent automation of enemy identification, engagement and elimination. Fre. Information: http://bit.ly/2w8xXYM.
Auditions: The Importance of Being Earnest, 6 p.m., Withycombe Main Stage Theatre, OSU, 2901 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/3180640055283759/.
Line Dance, Couples Dance, Dance Lesson, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. SW, Albany. Instructor Ernie Briggs leads a dance lesson at 7 p.m. Admission: $4 per person. Information: 541-974-0470.
Hora Del Cuento, Bilingual Storytime, 6:30 p.m., Albany Main Library, 2450 14th Ave., SE. Spanish and English storytime for all ages. Event is free. Information: www.library.cityofalbany.net.
Yoga in the Gallery, 7 p.m., The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. First and third Mondays. Drop in only yoga. Bring your own mat, if possible. Cost: $5 suggested donation. Information: https://theartscenter.net/events/.
Corvallis Guitar Society Meeting with Hilary Field, 7 p.m., Odd Fellows Hall, 223 SW Second St., Corvallis. The classical guitarist Hilary Field will perform. Meet fellow guitarists, perform and/or listen. The meeting is open to players of all ages, styles and abilities. Free. Information: Jerry Glaser at 509-207-9144 or jerrygraser@gmail.com.
Role Play Club, 7 p.m., Monday, Harrisburg Public Library, 354 Smith St. Role Play Club with Jonathan, everyone gets to decide the future or the past of the group. All ages 11 and up are welcome. Information: 541-995-6949 or visit http://www.ci.harrisburg.or.us/library/page/role-play-club.
West African Dance, 7:15 to 8:15 p.m., Odd Fellows Hall, 223 S.W. Second St., Corvallis. Cost: $15 general, $10 students. Information: 541-754-0521.
OSU Wind Symphony, 7:30 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Winter term performance under the direction of Olin Hannum. Admission: $5 advance, $10 at the door; OSU students with ID and K-12 youth admitted free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/403737290499026/.
Auditions: "Dracula," 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W. Open auditions for “Dracula” by John L. Balderston, Hamilton Deane and Bram Stoker. Information: http://www.albanycivic.org/shows/dracula/.
TUESDAY
VENUES
Imagine Coffee — Celtic Jam, 7 p.m.
Old World Deli — Games at Old World, 3 p.m., Free
Schmizza Pizza House — Trivia Night: Political Thrillers, 7 p.m.
MORE
University Chorale, noon, Room 204, Benton Hall, Oregon State University, Corvallis. An “all comer” choir open to the community. Singers of all levels of singing experience welcome. No fee. Information: liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/music.
Maker Club, 4 to 5 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. All ages are invited to explore and create with technology. Experiment with circuit building, robot programming and more. Free. Information: www.cbcpl.net.
Tween Tuesday: Mini Art Exhibits, 4 p.m., Corvallis Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Tweens in 4th through 6th grade are invited to an art workshop, taught by local artist Diana Ryan. Tweens will design mini art exhibits with small boxes using repurposed materials. Supplies, materials and snacks provided. Free. Information: https://cbcpubliclibrary.net/.
The Sprout Film Festival, 5:30 p.m., Pix Theatre, 321 Second Ave. SW. Entertaining films featuring people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Designed to raise awareness surrounding the personal lives of people with developmental disabilities. Admission is free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/albanypixtheatre/.
CrafterDark: Journaling Class, 6 p.m., Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. Participants ages 18 and up, are invited to learn about the different types of journaling and planning systems, while decorating a notebook. Materials provided; registration required. Information/reservation: 541-258-4926.
Darkside Cinema Sci-Fi Extravaganza: "Rocky Jones Space Ranger: The Gypsy Moon" (1954), 6 p.m., Darkside Cinema, 215 SW 4th St. Space Ranger Rocky Jones discovers two strange moons orbiting each other, inhabited by warring civilizations. Doors open at 6 p.m., for vintage drive-in ads and other treats with feature showing beginning at 7 p.m. Heckling is encouraged. Admission: $5. Information: https://darksidecinema.com/.
You are What you Eat: Nutrition and Cancer Prevention, 7 p.m., Block 15 Brewery & Tap Room, 3415 SW Deschutes St., Corvallis. Dr. Emily Ho, Endowed Director of the Moore Family Center for Whole Grain Foods, Nutrition and Prevention Health and OSU professor in the College of Public Health and Human Sciences, will discuss the link between diet and cancer risk and the simple things that people can do to decrease their chances of developing the disease by making good food choices. Free and open to the public. Information: http://bit.ly/2S18vgB.
Corvallis Community Choir, 7-9 p.m., every Tuesday, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2945 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis. Director: Naomi Bennett, Accompanist: Bryson Skaar. Winter Term is a great time to explore singing in a choir. Cost: $50 per term, $15 for students or $5 per week. Website: www.corvalliscommunitychoir.us or email: nonandjay1@gmail.com.
Auditions: "Dracula," 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W. Information: http://www.albanycivic.org/shows/dracula/.
WEDNESDAY
VENUES
Calapooia Brewing Co. — "Pain & Wine: Cocktail Glass Painting," 6 p.m. $39.
Peacock Tavern — Western Wednesdays, 9 p.m.
MORE
Tai Chi Class, 10 a.m., Community Room, Scio Fire Station, 38975 SW Sixth Ave., Scio. Noncompetitive, self-paced system of gentle physical exercise and stretching. Led by Tai Chi master instructor, Suman Brakhas, movements can be done standing or sitting. Free. Information: http://sciosource.com/index.html.
Gardening in the PNW Brown Bag Series: Starting Seedlings for Your Home Garden, noon, Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Short information and informal lunch time session. This week’s presenter: Master Gardener volunteer, Sheryl Casteen. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/37oL6dh.
"Womxn’s Herstory Month: Dehumanization of Indigenous Women," 3 to 5 p.m., Native American Longhouse Eena Haws, Oregon State University, 311 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Presenters: Emma Allen, citizen of the Cherokee Nation and of Kiowa and Caddo descent, Stephanie Cross, citizen of the Comanche Nation. Post-screening discussion to follow. Free. http://bit.ly/2Pnu9Kj.
Kids Craft Day, 4 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Craft day at the library for kids. Free. Information: http://library.cityofalbany.net/.
Ecology, Evolution and Conservation Biology Series: Kristin Brzeski, 4 to 5 p.m., Withycombe Hall 109, OSU Campus, 2921 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. Distinguished scholar, Kristin Brezeski, Michigan Technological University, will present. Free and open to the public. Information: http://bit.ly/315fzLQ.
Jefferson Jammers, 6 to 10 p.m., Morningstar Grange, Morningstar Road, Millersburg. Classic rock and country. Information: 541-327-9882.
Documentary: "The Pollinators," 6:30 p.m., Regal Ninth Street 4 Cinemas, 1750 NW Ninth St., Corvallis. A cinematic journey around the United States following migratory beekeepers and their truckloads of honey bees, pollinating flowers that become the food we eat. A Q&A session with local beekeepers, farmers and OSU research team will follow. Admission: $10.50 general. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2PpKLko.
Wednesday at the Whiteside: "Batman" (1989), 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Michael Keaton stars as Bruce Wayne, multimillionaire, who is also secretly Batman. His nemesis the Joker (Jack Nicholson) has seized control of Gotham’s criminal underworld. Admission: $5. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/36WYh5Q.
Gumbo, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 S.W. Second St., Corvallis. Oregon original live music. Free. Information: joecasprowiak@comcast.net.
Open Mic, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., Calapooia Brewing Company, 140 N.E. Hill St., Albany. Musicians, comedians, poets and spoken word artists are welcome to come share original material. Sign-ups begin at 7 p.m. Purchase of an alcoholic beverage or food item is required to play. Information: 818-281-2330.
Auditions: "Dracula," 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W. Information: http://www.albanycivic.org/shows/dracula/.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Bombs Away Cafe — Free Range Open Mic, 7:30 p.m.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Rusty Hinges Bluegrass Band, 7 p.m.
Front Street Bar & Grill — Thursday Night Trivia, 7 p.m.
MORE
Guitar Group, 10:10 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Players of all skill levels that learn and share music, engage in conversations and try new jams. Information: tpos@communityoutreachinc.org.
University Chorale, noon, Room 204, Benton Hall, Oregon State University, Corvallis. An “all comer” choir open to the community. Singers of all levels of singing experience welcome. No fee. Information: liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/music.
Lunch Talk: Artist Accelerator Residency, noon, The Arts Center, Corrine Woodman Gallery, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Artists Accelerator Features resident artists Kristie Potwora, Shagufta Mulla, Margot Dedrick and Sabra Comins. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/31y9JTN.
Take Apart Workshop, 4 p.m., Corvallis Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. The curious ages ten and up are invited to a hands on workshop to learn what is inside of old appliances and electronics and how they work. All safety gear and tools provided. Waiver is required to participate; registration is encouraged but not required. Free. Information/registration: https://cbcpubliclibrary.net/take-apart-workshop/.
Visiting Artists and Scholars: Tom Huck, 5:30 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Visiting artist Tom Huck is an American printmaker known for his large-scale satirical woodcuts. Free. Pre-talk reception: 4:30 p.m. Information: https://liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/sac/2019-2020-visiting-artists-and-scholars.
Webster Chicago, 6 to 8 p.m., Papa’s Pizza Parlor, 1030 SW Third St., Corvallis. Information: 541-757-2727.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
Octave Levenspiel Distinguished Lecture: Donald R. Pettit, 6:30 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Celebrated for his contributions to the space program as a staff scientist and flight engineer, the former astronaut and OSU alumni is a veteran of three spaceflights including a six-month stay aboard the International Space Station. Free; registration is required. Information/registration: http://bit.ly/39ppbEm.
Author Event: Linda Carroll “Love Skills," 7 to 8:30 p.m., Grass Roots Books & Music, 227 SW Second St., Corvallis. The local author will speak about her first book, a practical guide to creating and maintaining a loving relationship, along with effective solutions to couples’ most common struggles. Book signing to follow talk. Free. Information: https://www.grassrootsbookstore.com/?q=h.calevents.
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m., Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. N.W., Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
Funk Jam, 9 p.m., Bombs Away Café, 2527 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Core group brings drum kit/backline and keeps the music moving as players who sign up join on various instruments. First Thursdays at Bombs Away Café. Free. Information: facebook.com/corvallisfunkandjazzjam/.