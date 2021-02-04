The E arts and entertainment calendar for Feb. 4 through 11

Thursday
"Re-Imaginings: A Virtual Piano Festival" presents local pianist Michael Gu as part of the "Catch a Rising Star" series. Gu plays Prokofiev's Concerto No. in D Flat Major, Op. 10, and other selections free for the viewing at https://corvallispiano.org/catch-a-rising-star. Gu's performance of the Prokofiev earned him first prize in the 2021 Portland Youth Philharmonic Concerto Competition. He adds this award to his 2020 first prize in the Eugene Symphony Young Artist Competition, Junior Division; and his 2017 first place in the Music Teachers National Association Northwest Division Competition. Gu is a student at Crescent Valley High School in Corvallis, and studies piano with Oregon State University professor Rachelle McCabe. Other offerings in Corvallis-OSU Piano International's virtual festival are available at corvallispiano.org.
Darkside Virtual Cinema: "Boy," "Coup 53, "The Salt of Tears," "Identifying Features," "Sol," "My Rembrandt." Tickets: https://darksidecinema.com/.
"Music to Save Earth's Songs," 6 p.m., https://liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/feature-story/music-save-earth-s-songs. The Spring Creek Project at Oregon State University is offering 20 four-minute concerts that weave music and the spoken word to celebrate the creatures that fill the air with sound: frogs, wolves, songbirds, grizzly bears — and to inspire action to save them. The series is based on a new book by Kathleen Dean Moore, "Earth's Wild Music." Videos are being released Mondays and Thursdays now through March. Each concert focuses on a single animal and features a selection from the book read by a well-known writer, with a musical response.
Tuesday
Hoolyeh folk dancing, 5 p.m., Zoom. Contact Denis White at capeblanco@peak.org for playlists and details for joining broadcasts. Information: https://corvallisfolklore.org/home/calendar/.
"Pandemic as Portal: Creating a Just Future on Earth," 6 p.m., Zoom. This speaker series will run Tuesdays through March 10, and will feature visionary thinkers imagining the post-COVID world. The series, which is free and open to the public, will include a question-and-answer session with the speaker after each talk. This week: Kim Stanley Robinson will present "Some Lessons from the Pandemic for Dealing with Climate Change." Registration: https://oregonstate.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_YN1XPxhbRbmgN0tj-KeiVA.
Wednesday
"Random Review," noon, webinar. Local author Gregg Kleiner will review "Horizon" by Barry Lopez. Free registration: https://cbcpubliclibrary.net/random-review.
Calls to artists
Call to artists: Halsey Community Center Monthly Art Shows, City Hall Building, 100 Halsey St. The City of Halsey is offering 55 linear feet of empty white wall space to artists, students and other organizations for the display of artwork. Information: http://cityofhalsey.com/index_htm_files/Call%20to%20Artists.pdf.
Call to artists: The Howland Community Open Exhibition, The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Residents of Benton or Linn counties of all ages and accomplishments can sign up through Wednesday at https://tinyurl.com/y8dq9kln for an assigned drop-off day. The exhibit will be open Feb. 25 through April 17.
Call to artists to apply for fellowships: Oregon Humanities, in partnership with Oregon Community Foundation, is accepting applications for the second round of the Fields Artist Fellowship program, offering two years of financial support to Oregon-based artists who are in a pivotal moment or inflection point in their careers. Four artists will be awarded two-year fellowships to advance their artistic practice while developing creative and meaningful ways to address and respond to the opportunity gap in Oregon. The phrase “opportunity gap” refers to widening socioeconomic disparities across Oregon largely determined by the circumstances into which a child is born, such as family circumstances, neighborhoods, educational experiences, and race and ethnicity. During their fellowship terms, Fields Artist Fellows will respond to and explore the opportunity gap in their region, participate in cohort gatherings, and document their experiences and projects. Each fellow will receive $100,000 over the course of the two-year term. In addition, eight finalists will each receive a one-time award of $10,000. Artists of all disciplines are encouraged to apply, including writers, filmmakers, visual artists, multimedia artists, culture bearers and performance artists. Eligibility requirements: at least five years of professional practice in an artistic discipline or combination of disciplines; at least three years of residence in Oregon (noncontinuous) and the intent to reside in Oregon for the majority of the fellowship term (Sept. 1, 2021, to Sept. 30, 2023); and demonstrable evidence of artistic practice that can engage with community groups and organizations and/or address community concerns. Applications will be accepted through Feb. 15. More information on how to apply is available at www.oregonhumanities.org. A selection committee will review applications and award the fellowships by July.
On view
Art by Kellie Murphy, New Morning Bakery, 219 SW Second St., Corvallis. Abstract paintings mostly inspired by events over the past year. Through Sunday.
Pottery by Dennis Johanson, Gallery Calapooia, 222 W. First Ave., Albany. Johanson's current work investigates new possibilities using different mediums such as porcelain, copper and repurposed mahogany. Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, and by appointment. Masks and social distancing are required; the number of visitors at any one time will be limited.
"Singular Mythologies," The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Artwork by Tamae Frame and Erika Rier. The self-taught artists show work with deeply personal, singular mythologies and metaphors. Through Feb. 13. COVID-compliant appointment and visitor information is available at www.theartscenter.net.