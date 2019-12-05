Saturday: The Gothard Sisters

• Music: The Pacific Northwest-based trio returns to Corvallis for the holidays with its sumptuous blend of Celtic-infused harmonies (we highly recommend their gorgeous 2018 album, "Midnight Sun," no matter the season). Catch them at 7 p.m. at the Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave. Admission: $30 reserved; $20 general. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/383K48k.