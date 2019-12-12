Weekend: 'Eclipse'
• Theater: This original play by eighth-grader Grace Kaufmann follows the story of two princes from rival kingdoms as they learn to achieve peace and harmony despite differences. A wonderful message for the holidays. The curtain rises at 7 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday in the theater at Ashbrook Independent School, 4045 SW Research Way, Corvallis. Admission is $5 at the door. Information: 541-730-1875.
Weekend: Horse-Drawn Wagon
• Holiday: How much more holiday-postcard can it get than riding in a horse-drawn wagon and singing carols through a festively decorated historic downtown Albany? (Snow not included.) Bundle up and enjoy the ride from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday and Dec. 20-22. Participants meet at the Monteith House Museum, 518 Second Ave. W. Tours leave every 45 minutes. Reservations are required.541-928-0911.
Sunday: 'Magnificat'
• Music: Composer John Rutter's 1990 biblical canticle comprises the classical centerpiece for the Lebanon Community Chorus' winter concert, which opens at 3 p.m. inside the auditorium of Lebanon High School, 1700 S. Fifth St. Guests: Lebanon High School Choir. Admission is $10 general, $8 for seniors and free for children 18 and under. Tickets available at the Lebanon Chamber of Commerce, Lebanon Bi-Mart and at the door. Information: www.lebanoncommunitychorus.org.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Bigfoot Grille — Robert Meade, solo acoustic, 6 p.m.
Block 15 Brewing — Pray for Snow Corvallis, 7 p.m.,
Bombs Away Cafe — Corvallis Funk & Jazz Jam Series, 9 p.m.
DeMaggio’s Pizza — The Big Ticket Comedy Showcase, 10 p.m., $5.
Downtown Dog — Roger Lachenbruch, acoustic jam, 6 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Imagine Acoustic Open Mic, 7 p.m.
MORE
Early Childhood Storytime, 10 to 11 a.m., every second and fourth Thursday, Scio Public Library, 38957 NW 1st Ave., Scio. A fun way to introduce babies, toddlers and preschoolers to interactive skills such as reading, listening, and social interactions. Information: 503-394-3342.
Guitar Group, 10:10 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Group of guitar players of all skill levels who learn and share music, engage in conversations and try new jams. Information: tpos@communityoutreachinc.org.
Digital Life: Basic Digital Photo Management, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Corvallis Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Learn how to import, organize, and manage digital photos. Free. Information: https://cbcpubliclibrary.net/digital-life/.
University Chorale, noon, Benton Hall room 204, OSU campus, Corvallis. An “all comer” choir, open to the community. Singers of all levels of singing experience welcome. No fee. Information: liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/music.
Lunch Learning Brown Bag Series: "Darkness to Light," noon to 1 p.m., ABC House, 228 Fifth Ave. SW, Albany. Lunch series topic will cover talking with children about safety from sexual abuse. Teaches adults how to talk and listen to children and having age-appropriate, open conversations about our bodies, sex and boundaries. Free, registration required. Information: https://www.abchouse.org/registration/lunch-learning-a-brown-bag-series/.
Afternoon Fun Day, 3:45 p.m., Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. Children ages nine to 14 are invited to decorate edible sugar cone trees with frosting and candy and a Minute to Win It competition. Registration required due to limited space and supplies. Information/registration: 5414-258-4926.
Cookie Decorating with Santa, 4 to 5 p.m., Heritage Mall, 1895 14th Ave. SE, Albany. Come decorate cookies with Santa Claus at the mall next to Santa Village. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2LGxPVF.
Lego Brick Builders Program, 4:30 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave., SE. Young designers from ages six and older are invited to an hour of using their geometry and engineering skills working in groups planning and building together using Lego bricks. All materials are furnished; participants are asked not to bring additional materials from home. Meets the second Thursday of the month. Cost: free; no registration required. Information: 541-917-7587 or email john.flynn@cityofalbany.net.
Teen Night: Pizza Cookoff, 5:30 p.m., Community Center, City of Adair Village, 6030 NE William R. Carr Ave. Teens are invited to share their delicious creativity, whether it’s a meats-a pizza, mac’n cheese pizza, or just a plain cheese pie. Pizzas will be judged by their peers with winners receiving first, second, or third place medals. Spaces are limited, reservation required. Information/reservation: http://bit.ly/36tUsVj.
Learn American Sign Language, 6 to 7 p.m., Brownsville Library, 146 Spaulding Way. Community wide American Sign Language class Thursday evenings through December, for all ages and learning levels; beginners and experts welcome. Flexible course with changes made according to need and requests. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2REaFD1.
Festival of Wreaths Auction, 6 to 8 p.m., Albany Historic Carousel & Museum, 503 First Ave. W. Admission: $25. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2PwZsBE.
Oregon RAIN Linn Benton Holiday Party, 6 to 8 p.m., Halsey Community Center, 100 W. Halsey St. Celebrate the holiday season with dinner and a special guest speaker. Bring a toy to donate to Love INC. Free. Information/registration: http://bit.ly/2QQHFaN.
World Cultures and Travel Series, 6 to 8 p.m., Brownsville Library, Kirk Room, 146 Spaulding Ave. Monthly series by local photographer and world traveler Don Lyon. Information: 541-466-5454.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
Christmas Storybook Land, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. today and Monday through Thursday, 16-19; 2 to 8:30 p.m. Fridays, Dec. 13 and 20; 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 14-15; Linn County Fair & Expo Center; 3700 Knox Butte Road E; Albany. Indoor Christmas forest wonderland with over 110 scenes of characters from nursery rhymes, children’s stories and family movies. Storybook Land also includes two model train displays, Victorian Village and North Pole with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Free, donations of nonperishable food items welcome. Information: http://bit.ly/2LHBgeE.
Opening Reception: Willamette Valley PhotoArts Guild Exhibit, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m, Giustina Gallery, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Local photographers from around the mid-valley interpret the closing lines of Robert Frost’s most famous poem in light of their own personal artistic journey. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2Rka75e.
Christmas Craft Night, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Valley Life Church, 80 E. Vine St., Lebanon. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2YLOJrj.
Legacy Ballet: “The Nutcracker," 7 p.m. today and Friday; 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday; LBCC Russell Tripp Performance Center; 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW; Albany. Admission: $15. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2E4SC0H.
“Eclipse," 7 p.m. today and 1 p.m. Saturday; Ashbrook Independent School Theater; 4045 SW Research Way; Corvallis. Original play written and directed by Corvallis eighth-grader Grace Kaufmann. The story of two princes from rival kingdoms, “Eclipse” is a story of achieving peace and harmony in spite of differences. Admission: $5 at the door. Information: 541-730-1875.
The Nature of Gratitude: Returning, 7 p.m., The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Pause and give thanks for the things that sustain us. Event includes live music from Native American flute master Gentle Thunder, poet Beth Wood, performance poets Jorah LaFleur and Charles Goodrich, author Tom Titus and photographer Eric Alan. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2scIUH0.
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m., Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. N.W., Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
Imagine Acoustic Open Mic, 7 to 9 p.m., Imagine Coffee Live Arts, 5460 SW Philomath Blvd., Corvallis. Sign up, 6:30 p.m. Traditional coffeehouse collectively hosted. Free. All ages welcome. Information: 541-286-4340.
FRIDAY
VENUES
2 Towns Ciderhouse — Fresh-Pressed Jams: Possible Human Origins, acoustic trio, 6 p.m. Free.
Barsideous Brewing — Riptides to the Sky and Onion Machine, 7 p.m., Free.
Bombs Away Cafe — Haus of Dharma: XXXmas Xtravaganza Drag Show, 10 p.m., $5. 21+
DeMaggio’s Pizza — Left on Wilson, 10 p.m. $5
Downtown Dog — Salem Ramblers, 6 p.m.
Greenberry Tavern — Prime Music Friday, 6 p.m.
Growler Garage & Tap House — Melodies and Hops: Billy Lanham and Nate Smith, 7 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Patricia Feltmann, student showcase, 7 p.m.
Little Wuesten — Open Mic Night, 6 p.m.
New Morning Bakery — Paint Party: Tiny Snowflake, 6 p.m., $19.
Old World Deli — Hilltop Big Band: Celebrate the Holiday, jazz, and swing holiday favorites featuring Sherri Bird on piano and vocals, 7:30 p.m.
Peacock Tavern — Groove, 9 p.m.
The Lobby — Paint Night: Christmas Dreams, 6 p.m., $35. http://bit.ly/2P30q9w.
MORE
Oil Painting Class, 10 a.m. to noon, Linn County Arts Guild, 605 S. Main St., Lebanon. Oil painting class led by Don Ross. No experience needed, all supplies included. Space is limited; sign up at gallery. Cost: $50. Information: http://bit.ly/38kh2Bg.
Preschool Storytime (ages 3-5 years), 10 a.m. Fridays, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 N.W. Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Information: 541-766-6794 or thebestlibrary.net.
Tai Chi Class, 10 a.m., Community Room, Scio Fire Station, 38975 SW Sixth Ave., Scio. Noncompetitive, self-paced system of gentle physical exercise and stretching. Led by Tai Chi master instructor, Suman Brakhas, movements can be done standing or sitting. Free. Information: http://sciosource.com/index.html.
Toddler Storytime, 10:15 a.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. S.E., Albany. Information: 541-917-7583 or library.cityofalbany.net.
"Mouse King Tea Party," noon, Corvallis High School, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave., Corvallis. This fun event helps children learn more about "The Nutcracker." Admission: $10. Tickets are available at Burst's Candies in Corvallis or at the door.
Seasonal Readers Theater Performance: "A Holiday Sampler," noon to 1 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Local actresses, Laurie Mason, Jodi Altendorf, Leslie Glassmire and Jane Donovan will perform a Holiday Sampler, reading from modern works of literature associated with the holiday season. Music by Loose Flagstone, a Corvallis Celtic music ensemble, will accompany the readings with fiddle, guitar and flute music. Information: 541-924-0130.
Teen Afternoon, 1:30 to 3 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. Teens attending middle and high school are invited to play games, make art and have fun. Snacks and supplies provided. Free. Information: www.cbcpl.net.
Christmas Storybook Land, 2 to 8:30 p.m., Linn County Fair & Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Rd. E, Albany. Indoor Christmas forest wonderland with over 110 scenes of characters from nursery rhymes, children’s stories and family movies. Storybook Land also includes two model train displays, Victorian Village and North Pole with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Free, donations of non-perishable food items welcome. Information: https://christmasstorybookland.org/event-info/.
Winter Gathering, 3 to 5 p.m., Greenbelt Land Trust, 101 SW Western Blvd., Corvallis. Join staff and volunteers for an open house. Enjoy tasty foods and cider and see what projects and partnerships are being worked on and planned. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2PwINhw.
Benton Center Holiday Pottery Sale, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Benton Center, 757 NW Polk Ave., Corvallis. Handmade pottery crafted by LBCC ceramics instructors and students. Proceeds to benefit the studio. Free. Information: biondib@linnbenton.edu.
Holiday Carriage Rides, 5 to 7 p.m., East Linn Museum, 746 Long St., Sweet Home. Catch a carriage ride to view the Christmas lights throughout Sweet Home. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2RflgUC.
Horse-Drawn Wagon Christmas Caroling, 5 to 9 p.m. today through Sunday and Dec. 20-22, Monteith House Museum, 518 Second Ave. W, Albany. Old fashioned Christmas caroling on a horse-drawn wagon through the Monteith historic district homes decorated in their holiday best. Songbooks and bells provided. Tours leave every 45 minutes. Reservations required. Information/reservations: 541-928-0911.
Annual Christmas Cider Event, 6 to 8 p.m., Halsey Public Library, 773 W. First St. Drink homemade hot apple cider and socialize at the library with food, music and friends celebrating community together. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/345nhFX.
Parents’ Night Out, 6 p.m., Osborn Aquatic Center, 1940 NW Highland Dr., Corvallis. Go out for a night on the down while the kids enjoy fun and games in the game room with ages three to six or a possible dip in the pool for ages seven to 12. Fun counselors, games, activities and a healthy snack round out the evening. Preregistration required. Cost: $18 single; $15 each multiple; $20 day of event. Information/registration: http://bit.ly/36nRAJg.
Legacy Ballet: “The Nutcracker”, 7 p.m., LBCC Russell Tripp Performance Center, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany. Legacy Ballet presents the classic ballet “The Nutcracker” featuring local dancers from the community of different ages, from young dancing mice to professionals in the lead roles. Admission: $15. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2E4SC0H.
Lebanon Association for Theatre Arts Christmas Show, 7 p.m., Lebanon High School Little Theatre, 1700 S. Fifth St., Lebanon. Performance, Christmas treats at intermission, and sing-along at the end of the performance. Admission: $5 per person. Information: https://lafta.webs.com/.
Mark O’Connor: "An Appalachian Christmas," 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Violinist Mark O’Connor will present the perennial classic Christmas recording featuring Appalachia, the melting pot of diverse styles of American music. Admission: $55 reserved; $45 general. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2YyPfIY.
Regional School of Ballet: "The Nutcracker," 7 p.m. today and 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Corvallis High School, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave. Admission: $15. Tickets available at Burst's Candies in downtown Corvallis and at the door.
Sensory Evaluation of Wine Series: Prosecco, 7 to 9 p.m., OSU Wiegand Hall, 3051 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. For novice and advanced wine connoisseurs, a sensory journey through wine-making regions, training on identifying aromas traditional to Prosecco and taste four examples of the white wine. Workshop couples science and senses for a richer experience. Cost: $50. Information: 541-737-4197.
“A Christmas Carol,” 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday and Dec. 19-21; and 2:30 p.m. Sunday; Albany Civic Theater; 111 First Ave. SW. Directed by Josh Anderson, “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens, is the well-loved tale of redemption and how a lonely, grumpy old man’s heart can be changed by the power of Christmas. Admission: $14 adult; $11 seniors and children. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2rQb0rm.
Dennis Monroe and his Blues & Funk All-Stars, 8 p.m., Meet’n Place Tavern, 1150 Main St., Philomath. Admission is free. The bar is 21 and over. Information, call 541-929-3130.
SATURDAY
VENUES
2 Towns Ciderhouse — Let’s Get Corny: Ciderhouse Corn Hole Tournament, 12 to 5 p.m., $30.
Barsideous Brewing — Comedy Showcase, 7 p.m.
Bombs Away — Radion + Drag Rag, 9:30 p.m. $5
Corvallis Elks — Willamette Apprentice Ballet Holiday Fundraiser, 6 p.m., $15
Downtown Dog — The Burdens, 6 p.m.
Havana Club — Riptides to the Sky + Skeleton Boy, 9 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Santa, 10 a.m.; Meadowlark Student Showcase, 2 p.m.; Sweet Melange, band, 7 p.m.
Little Wuesten — Wine Tasting by Kastle Hill, 11 a.m.,
Peacock Tavern — The Non-President’s Ball: Plaehn & Hino Blues Band, 7 p.m.
MORE
Christmas Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Lebanon Church of the Nazarene, 600 W. D St. Local crafters and vendors with homemade items to make gift shopping a special treat. information: http://bit.ly/34dgY2R.
HART Community Center Holiday Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Harrisburg Elementary School Cafeteria, 495 Macy St. Cash and/or checks only; no credit cards. Information: 541-995-7700.
Storytime, 10 a.m., Saturdays, Imagine Coffee, 5460 SW Philomath Blvd., Corvallis. Information: 541-286-4340.
Jen Reed Story Time, 10 a.m., most Saturdays, Imagine Coffee, 5460 S.W. Philomath Blvd., Corvallis. Information: 541-286-4340.
Christmas Storybook Land, 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Linn County Fair & Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Rd. E, Albany. Indoor Christmas forest wonderland with over 110 scenes of characters from nursery rhymes, children’s stories and family movies. Storybook Land also includes two model train displays, Victorian Village and North Pole with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Free, donations of nonperishable food items welcome. Information: https://christmasstorybookland.org/event-info/.
Community Christmas at the Center, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Greater Jefferson Community Center, 107 N. Main St. Children’s crafts and games, Santa Claus visits at 10:30 a.m., free lunch featuring chili, cornbread and dessert. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/36yfySv.
Homesteading Holiday Craft Faire, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis. Admission: food donations for Mary’s River Gleaners in lieu of entry fee. Information: www.oregonpoultryswapinc.com.
¡Los Cuentos!: bilingual story time for kids, 11 a.m. second Saturdays, Corvallis Benton County Library, 645 N.W. Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Free to attend. Children of all ages welcome. Information: 541-766-6794.
Art Demo: Kaleidoscope Polymer Eggs, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Gallery Calapooia, 222 First Ave. W, Albany. Artist Marilyn Lindsley will demonstrate how she creates her polymer clay art. Free. Information: https://www.gallerycalapooia.com/.
Yeti & Squatch at the Book Bin, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Book Bin, 215 SW Fourth St., Corvallis. Travel Oregon and The Book Bin are hosting a free storytime event with a special guest reading the book “Yeti & Squatch in the Winter Wonderland of Oregon.” Those in attendance will receive a free copy of the book while supplies last. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2OSxQ9A.
Holiday Farmer’s Market, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., YMCA Warehouse,3201 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany. Indoor Farmers Market at the Mid-Willamette Family YMCA warehouse, with fresh produce, meat, wine, wreaths, activities for kids and live music. Information: 541-704-0076 or visit https://www.facebook.com/thewarehousealbany/.
Local Artists Holiday Market, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Regent Court Senior Living, 400 NW Elks Drive, Corvallis. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2RFDgIf.
Corvallis HOURS Winter Marketplace, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Benton County Fairgrounds, Gueber Hall, 110 SW 53rd St. Free. Information: info@hourexchange.org.
Scratchboard Class, 1 p.m., Linn County Arts Guild, 605 S. Main St., Lebanon. Award-winning artist Donna Lee will be teaching class. No experience necessary; bring an X-ACTO knife. Coast: $30. Information: http://bit.ly/2RFHpvO.
Buy Local First Holiday Market, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis. Celebrating all things local. Local food, arts, products and music. Information: www.sustainablecorvallis.org.
“Eclipse," 1 p.m., Ashbrook Independent School Theater, 4045 SW Research Way Corvallis. Original play written and directed by Corvallis 8th grader, Grace Kaufmann. The story of two princes from rival kingdoms, “Eclipse” is a story of achieving peace and harmony in spite of differences. Admission: $5 at the door. Information: 541-730-1875.
2nd Saturday Art Day: Toy Makers’ Workshop, 1 p.m., The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Warm up your creativity with felt friends, crocheted critters, Benham’s tops, balance toys, and rubber band cars. Monthly second Saturday, for art making and activities. Free. Information: 541-754-1551 or visit https://theartscenter.net/2nd-saturday-art-day/.
Lebanon Association for Theatre Arts Christmas Show, 2 and 7 p.m., Lebanon High School Little Theatre, 1700 S. Fifth St., Lebanon. Performance, Christmas treats at intermission and sing-a-long at the end of the performance. Admission: $5. Information: https://lafta.webs.com/.
Legacy Ballet: “The Nutcracker," 2 and 7 p.m., LBCC Russell Tripp Performance Center, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany. Admission: $15. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2E4SC0H.
Winter Guitar Series Opening Concert: Corvallis Guitar Society Ensemble, 3 to 4 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Music performed from around the world by the guitar ensemble including duets and solos. Free. Information: https://cbcpubliclibrary.net/.
The Fan Film Project Corvallis Chapter, 4 p.m. every Saturday, 1394 N.W. Dream Place, Corvallis. The chapter seeks participants for every aspect of production: makeup, prop and set construction, equipment operations, computer graphics and more. The group is working on locally produced, "Dr. Who"-inspired short films, as well as a TV program. Information, see whofanfilm.com and intergalacticspacerangers.com. Local information: Bob Greenwade, bobgreenwade@gmx.com.
Holiday Happenings at the Library, 5 p.m., Monroe Community Library, 380 N. Fifth St. Enjoy a free photo with Santa, hot chocolate and coffee, popcorn and craft making. Information: https://www.facebook.com/pg/MonroeOregonUSA/posts/?ref=page_internal.
Holiday Carriage Rides, 5 to 7 p.m., East Linn Museum, 746 Long St., Sweet Home. Catch a carriage ride to view the Christmas lights throughout Sweet Home. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2RflgUC.
Horse-Drawn Wagon Christmas Caroling, 5 to 9 p.m., Monteith House Museum, 518 Second Ave. W, Albany. Old fashioned Christmas caroling on a horse-drawn wagon through the Monteith historic district homes decorated in their holiday best. Songbooks and bells provided. Tours leave every 45 minutes. Reservations required. Information/reservations: 541-928-0911.
Willamette Apprentice Ballet Annual Holiday Fundraiser, 6 to 9 p.m., Corvallis Elks Lodge, 1400 NW Ninth St. Annual performance by the Willamette Apprentice Ballet featuring "Merry Christmas, Charlie Brown." Admission price includes performance, holiday-themed refreshments, silent auction and one raffle ticket. Admission: $15. Information: wabcorvallis@gmail.com or call 541-758-0180.
Studio Winter Performance, 6 p.m., Fairmount Grange, 835 North Albany Rd. NW. An evening showcase of various performers featuring acrobatics, baton twirling, martial arts and dance. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1201910089994763/.
Downtown Swing Dance, 6:45 p.m., Corvallis Odd Fellows Hall, 223 SW Second St. Last downtown dance of 2019 with guest DJ Kristin Buxton of Eugene. Beginner swing lessons taught at 7 p.m., with social swing dance following at 8 p.m. Open to all ages, the public, individuals and partners. Admission: $7 to $10. Information: http://bit.ly/2rpK4Py.
Sheepskin Revue 2019: "Peace it Together," 7 p.m., ZCBJ Hall, 38704 N. Main St., Scio. Community Christmas activities including an original play, which invites audience members to identify characters of Christmas as they collide in the tale of a Scio man’s homecoming, lively music by the Usual Suspects, the Scio Community Band and the Hearthside Singers. Admission by donation: $5 adult; $3 children, $10 immediate family. Information: http://bit.ly/2GHed1Q.
Albany String Orchestra Winter Concert, 7 p.m., Albany First Christian Church, 432 Ferry St. SW. The Albany String Orchestra performing classical and seasonal music. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2PzsujP.
Monroe Fire Department Annual Holiday Parade of Lights, 7 p.m., Downtown Monroe. Holiday parade with Santa, lights, fire engines and more lights. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/36hxSPo.
Jubilate! Winter Holiday Concert: "Turn the World Around," 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Uplifting celebration of the holiday season, reflecting the joy and inclusivity of Jubilate’s mission and their growing singing community. program includes music of many traditions and familiar holiday favorites in Landino, German and Swahili. Admission: $12 advance; $15 at the door; children 12 and under free. Information/tickets: https://www.jubilatechoir.org/.
Corvallis Squares Dance, 7 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis. Mainstream with third tip plus. Caller and cuer, Craig Abercrombie. Admission: $6. Information: www.corvallissquares.com.
Sweet Home Squarenaders Fire Department Christmas Benefit Dance & New Dancers Square Dance, 7:30 p.m., Oak Heights school gym, 605 Elm St., Sweet Home. Benefit for the Sweet Home Fire Department ‘Toys for Tots’. Caller: Jim Voll. Round Dance cuer: Jackie Gale. Turkey soup served at 7 p.m., with a potluck at the break. Spectators are welcome for free. Admission: $5 adults; $4 youth suggested donations. Information: 541-409-0345.
Non-President’s Ball and Food Share Benefit, 7:30 p.m., Peacock Bar & Grill, 125 SW Second St., Corvallis. The 25th annual Non-President’s Ball and benefit featuring the music of the Plaehn-Hino Blues Band with Dave Plaehn, Jeff Hino, Dennis Monroe, Joel Garfunkel and Gary Nolde. Admission: $10 suggested donation. All proceeds to benefit the Linn-Benton Food Share. 21+. Information: http://bit.ly/38tFSyy.
Majestic Holiday Spectacular, 7:30 p.m,. Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. An evening of dancing and singing celebrating all the wonderful arts and culture programs that make up the Majestic. Multicultural holiday theme showcase and donation drive. Admission: $20. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2E817s1.
“A Christmas Carol,” 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. SW. Directed by Josh Anderson, “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens, is the well-loved tale of redemption and how a lonely, grumpy old man’s heart can be changed by the power of Christmas. Admission: $14 adult; $11 seniors and children. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2rQb0rm.
"Winterdance: A Celtic Christmas Celebration," 7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church of Corvallis, 114 SW Eighth St. Molly’s Revenge, with special guest vocalist Amelia Hogan and the Murray Irish Dancers. Admission: $20 advance; $22 advance; $10 for children 12 and under. Information: http://bit.ly/2Yz7ONd.
Dance Planet! 7:30 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2945 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis. Family friendly event, most second Saturday’s. Dance your own way to a joyous blend of music and rhythms from across the globe and decades. Admission: Suggested $5 to $10 donation. Proceeds got to Earth-friendly causes.
The Whiteside and Portland Queer Comedy Festival presents: Kristin Key with Belinda Carroll, 8 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Come for a night of comedy, music, and Burlesque by Vanity Thorn with headliner Kristin Key, recently featured on “Bring The Funny” and "Last Comic Standing." Admission: $12. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/38rvaJ7.
SUNDAY
VENUES
2 Towns Ciderhouse — Pints & Pound Rockout Workout, 1 p.m., $12.
Calapooia Brewing — Blues Jam, 4 p.m.
Little Wuesten — Albany Slow Jam, 3 p.m.
MORE
Christmas at the Movies: "The Santa Clause," 9 a.m., 10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m., Hope Church, 2817 Santiam Highway SE, Albany. Special holiday gatherings in two locations. Free. Information: http://www.hope.church/christmas.
Christmas Storybook Land: "Star Wars" Day, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Linn County Fair & Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Rd. E, Albany. Special Star Wars guests will be visiting from the Cloud City Garrison and Kashyyk Base of the 501st Legion. Meet Imperial Guards, rebels, Mandalorian mercs and many others. Free, donations of nonperishable food items welcome. Information: https://christmasstorybookland.org/event-info/.
Christmas at the Movies: "The Santa Clause," 10:45 a.m., Hope Church, 890 Mountain View Rd., Sweet Home. Free. Information: http://www.hope.church/christmas.
Avery Native Garden Work Party, 1 p.m., Avery Nature Center, 1200 SW Avery Park Dr., Corvallis. Help with clean-up in the native plant garden. Bring gloves, clippers and water. Please contact Esther if interested at 541-754-0893 or email estherco@peak.org.
“A Christmas Carol,” 2:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. SW. Directed by Josh Anderson, “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens, is the well-loved tale of redemption and how a lonely, grumpy old man’s heart can be changed by the power of Christmas. Admission: $14 adult; $11 seniors and children. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2rQb0rm.
Sundays@3 Concert Series: Lessons and Carols, 3 p.m., Church of the Good Samaritan, 333 NW 35th St., Corvallis. Celebrating the Christmas Season with choral music of the Good Samaritan Church Choir, directed by Dr. Nancy Dunn. Feel the beauty and joy of the season. Free concert series offered throughout the year featuring quality music from throughout the community and beyond. Information: http://bit.ly/2XGqqKi.
Traditional Christmas Lessons and Carols, 3 p.m., Church of the Good Samaritan, 333 NW 35th St., Corvallis. Traditional Christmas program of lessons and carols with choral, harp and organ music. Free. Information: 541-757-6647.
Advent Organ Recital with Eric McKirdy, 3 p.m., Albany First United Methodist Church, 1115 28th Ave. SW. Eric McKirdy plays a program of settings of beloved carols and more. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2PAhtPk.
The Eugene Ballet: "The Nutcracker," 3 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Magic is created as aspiring young dancers join the Eugene Ballet Company on stage, as the Sugar Plum Fairy transports audience members to the Snow Kingdom and the Land of the Sweets. Admission: $25 to $35. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2LJejrn.
Lebanon Community Chorus Winter Concert: "Magnificat," 3 p.m., auditorium, Lebanon High School, 1700 S. Fifth St. Presenting classical selections featuring John Rutter’s “Magnificat” with chamber orchestra accompaniment. Guest performance by Lebanon High School Choir. Admission: $10 general; $8 seniors; free, children 18 and under. Tickets available at the Lebanon Chamber of Commerce, Lebanon Bi-Mart and at the door. Information: www.lebanoncommunitychorus.org.
Whiteside Family Films: "It’s a Wonderful Life," 3 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Clarence, the guardian angel of George Bailey, shows George what life would have been like in his small town, if he had never been born. Admission: $5. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/38sx3W3.
Learn to Square Dance with the Sweet Home Squarenaders, 4 to 5:30 p.m., Oak Heights School gym, 605 Elm St., Sweet Home. The Sweet Home Squarenaders will be conducting square dance lesson with caller and instructor, Jim Voll. Dress is casual, no partner needed. Families are encouraged to come. Information: Jim, 541-409-1602.
Confluence Willamette Valley LBGT Chorus: "Winter Lights," 4:30 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis. Presenting a concert filled with old and new seasonal music, conducted by Founding Artistic Director, Raymond Elliott. Admission: $15 general or $12 seniors and students (advance); $18 general or $15 seniors and students (at the door). Information: http://bit.ly/38vZLW7.
Horse-Drawn Wagon Christmas Caroling, 5 to 9 p.m., Monteith House Museum, 518 Second Ave. W, Albany. Old fashioned Christmas caroling on a horse-drawn wagon through the Monteith historic district homes decorated in their holiday best. Songbooks and bells provided. Tours leave every 45 minutes. Reservations required. Information/reservations: 541-928-0911.
Open Auditions: Perform Improv, 5 to 7 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Suggestions Only Improv is looking for performers to join the local Corvallis Troupe. Auditions consist of warm-up and selected short-form games, lasting approximately two hours. Information: email SuggestionsOnlyImprov@Gmail.Com or http://bit.ly/38uk7yH.
Canyon Christmas Celebration, 6 p.m., Canyon Bible Fellowship, 446 Cedar St., Lyons. Singing and celebration followed by a Christmas cookie reception. Event benefits Joseph’s Storehouse of Hope. Information: http://bit.ly/2LIW6KD.
Lebanon Square Circlers Square Dance Lessons, 6:30-8 p.m., Lebanon IOOF Hall, 20 E. Ash St., Lebanon. No previous dance experience necessary; classes taught by Charlotte Jeskey. The first class is free; donation of $5 per person per session, $12 per family of three or more. No partner required and children are welcome. Information: 541-401-9780 or www.lebanonsquarecirclers.com.
MONDAY
VENUES
Imagine Coffee — Bryson Skaar, piano, 7 p.m.
Schmizza Pizza House — Bow Wow Bingo, 6 p.m.; $1 a card; $5 six cards. 18+
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
ESL Conversation Classes, 10 a.m., Conference room (second floor) Corvallis-Benton County Library, 645 N.W. Monroe Ave. A weekly ESL (English as Second Language) class will be available every Monday for any skill level. Information: 541-766-6793.
Tai Chi Class, 10 a.m., Community Room, Scio Fire Station, 38975 SW Sixth Ave., Scio. Noncompetitive, self-paced system of gentle physical exercise and stretching. Led by Tai Chi master instructor, Suman Brakhas, movements can be done standing or sitting. Free. Information: http://sciosource.com/index.html.
Wiggly Wobblers, 10 a.m. first and third Mondays, Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., Philomath. Information: 541-929-3016 or thebestlibrary.net.
ESL Grammar Class, 12:30 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 N.W. Monroe Ave., Learn and practice English grammar with a teacher and other students! Improve your pronunciation and vocabulary. For intermediate students. No registration is required, but classes are restricted to English-as-a-Second-Language-learners/students only.
Low Vision/Macular Degeneration Support Group, 2 p.m., every third Monday, Chintimini Senior & Community Center, 2601 NW Tyler St., Corvallis. Information on assistive devices and coping skills for those with macular generation of other types of low vision. Free support group. Information: John or Stella Gallagher, 541-740-2817.
Line Dance, Couples Dance, Dance Lesson, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. S.W., Albany. Instructor Ernie Briggs leads a dance lesson at 7 p.m. Admission: $4 per person. Information: 541-974-0470.
Yoga and Beer, 6 p.m., Deluxe Brewing, 635 Water Ave., NW, Albany. Detox/retox, all-levels flow class with instructor Cait Gill. Registration includes practice and first pint. Cost for yoga class only: $10; class with beer: $15. Participants need to arrive 5 to 10 minutes early. Bring mat, if possible. Space is limited; 21+ only, advanced registration is recommended. Information and registration: http://www.cheersandnamaste.com/events/deluxe.
Hora Del Cuento, Bilingual Storytime, 6:30 p.m., Albany Main Library, 2450 14th Ave., SE. Spanish and English storytime for all ages. Event is free. Information: www.library.cityofalbany.net.
Christmas Storybook Land, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Linn County Fair & Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Rd. E, Albany. Indoor Christmas forest wonderland with over 110 scenes of characters from nursery rhymes, children’s stories and family movies. Storybook Land also includes two model train displays, Victorian Village and North Pole with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Free, donations of nonperishable food items welcome. Information: https://christmasstorybookland.org/event-info/.
Role Play Club, 7 p.m., Monday, Harrisburg Public Library, 354 Smith St. Role Play Club with Jonathan, everyone gets to decide the future or the past of the group. All ages 11 and up are welcome. Information: 541-995-6949 or visit http://www.ci.harrisburg.or.us/library/page/role-play-club.
Mainstream Square Dance Lessons, 7 to 8:30 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 S.W. West Hills Road, Corvallis. For fun and fitness. Singles and couples welcome. Instructor: Bruce Lowther. Cost: $60 for fall term, first lesson free. Information: corvallissquares.com.
West African Dance, 7:15 to 8:15 p.m., Odd Fellows Hall, 223 S.W. Second St., Corvallis. Cost: $15 general, $10 students. Information: 541-754-0521.
TUESDAY
VENUES
Corvallis Elks — Movie Night: A Christmas Story, 6 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Celtic Jam, 7 p.m.
Schmizza Public House — The 2010’s, 7 p.m.
MORE
University Chorale, noon, Benton Hall room 204, OSU campus, Corvallis. An “all comer” choir that is open to the community. Singers of all levels of singing experience welcome. No fee. Information: liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/music.
Wire Angel and Origami Box, 6 to 7 p.m. Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. Anyone aged 16 and up are invited to join instructor Deana Roadifer and learn how to fashion a wire angel using wire and beads along with an origami box to house the angel. Registration required to attend. Information/registration: 541-258-4926.
Crafts & Conversation: Winter Crafts, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. Adults ages 16 and up are invited for a low-key evening of art, crafts, conversation, music and treats. December winter crafts include baseball snowmen, tealight snowmen and paper stars. Free. Information: www.cbcpl.net.
Craft Night: Coffee Lid Ornaments, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Crafts and conversation for all ages 16 and older. Supplies provided or bring your own project and supplies. Held every third Tuesday. Free. Information: 541-766-6793.
Christmas Storybook Land, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Linn County Fair & Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Rd. E, Albany. Indoor Christmas forest wonderland with over 110 scenes of characters from nursery rhymes, children’s stories and family movies. Storybook Land also includes two model train displays, Victorian Village and North Pole with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Free, donations of nonperishable food items welcome. Information: https://christmasstorybookland.org/event-info/.
Adult Craft Night: Hot Cocoa Mix, 7 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Learn to make your own hot cocoa mix and decorate the packaging for gifting. Free. Registration required. Information/registration: 541-791-0014 or email askalbany@cityofalbany.net.
Darkside Cinema Film Noir: "Kansas City Confidential" (1952), 7 p.m., Darkside Cinema, 215 SW Fourth St., Corvallis. An armored truck heist, a down-on-his luck delivery driver accused of involvement in the heist, leading to revenge for the setup. Admission: $5. Information/tickets: https://darksidecinema.com/.
The Emerald City Jazz Kings: "A Holly Jolly Christmas," 7:30 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Trimming the tree, decking Jaqua Hall singing old favorite Christmas Carols. Jesse Cloninger and The Emerald City Jazz Kings, bring a festive show to the holidays for the whole family. Admission: $30 general; $15 students. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2LHy6Yi.
WEDNESDAY
VENUES
Downtown Dog — The Steel Head, 6 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Imagine on Canvas Paint Night, 7 p.m., 1:$20; 2:$35; 3 or more $15 each
Interzone Cafe — Power Plant + Ambigere + Tarantula Princess, 6:30 p.m., all ages welcome; donations appreciated.
MORE
Tai Chi Class, 10 a.m., Community Room, Scio Fire Station, 38975 SW Sixth Ave., Scio. Noncompetitive, self-paced system of gentle physical exercise and stretching. Led by Tai Chi master instructor, Suman Brakhas, movements can be done standing or sitting. Free. Information: http://sciosource.com/index.html.
Teen Night, 5 to 7 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. Teens are invited to decorate sugar cookies, find the gnomes play videogames and drink hot chocolate. Snacks and supplies provided. Free. Information: www.cbcpl.net.
Deb Curtis artist talk, noon, Corrine Woodman Gallery, The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Curtis will discuss her practice in tradition and experimentation. Her two- and three-dimensional work made from natural fibers will be on display from Dec. 17 through Jan. 25. Information: 541-754-1551 or theartscenter.net.
Jefferson Jammers, 6 to 10 p.m., Morningstar Grange, Morningstar Road, Millersburg. Classic rock and country. Information: 541-327-9882.
Christmas Storybook Land, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Linn County Fair & Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Rd. E, Albany. Indoor Christmas forest wonderland with over 110 scenes of characters from nursery rhymes, children’s stories and family movies. Storybook Land also includes two model train displays, Victorian Village and North Pole with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Free, donations of nonperishable food items welcome. Information: https://christmasstorybookland.org/event-info/.
Wednesdays at the Whiteside: "White Christmas," 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Traveling singers played by Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen, plan a yuletide miracle. Admission: $5. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2YBOkY9.
Gumbo, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 S.W. Second St., Corvallis. Oregon original live music. Free. Information: joecasprowiak@comcast.net.
Open Mic, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., Calapooia Brewing Company, 140 N.E. Hill St., Albany. Musicians, comedians, poets and spoken word artists are welcome to come share original material. Sign-ups begin at 7 p.m. Purchase of an alcoholic beverage or food item is required to play. Information: 818-281-2330.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Bombs Away Cafe — Comedy Open Mic Irreverent Podcast, 8 p.m., $5.
Downtown Dog — Lisa Landucci with Nathan Olsen, 6 p.m. $10.
Front Street Bar & Grill — Thursday Night Trivia, 7 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Imagine Open Mic, 7 p.m.
Schmizza Pizza House — Ty Curtis, 6:30 p.m.
MORE
Guitar Group, 10:10 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Group of guitar players of all skill levels that learn and share music, engage in conversations and try new jams. Information: tpos@communityoutreachinc.org.
December Potluck: Holiday Favorites and Festive Sweater Contest, noon to 1 p.m., Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Area seniors, 50 and older, are invited to bring a holiday dish to share, dress in your best holiday outfit and enter the festive sweater contest. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/728815224297760/.
University Chorale, noon, Benton Hall room 204, OSU campus, Corvallis. An “all comer” choir open to the community. Singers of all levels of experience welcome. No fee. Information: liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/music.
Artist Reception: Mike Bergen “Our Town - Corvallis," 4 to 8 p.m., Art in The Valley Gallery, 209 SW Second St., Corvallis. Reception for local artist, Mike Bergen, displaying paintings and drawings in varied mediums including oil, watercolor, gouache and ink. Refreshments served. Free. Information: http://www.artinthevalley.net/.
CEI ArtWorks Annual Holiday Exhibit, 4 to 8 p.m., CEI ArtWorks, 408 SW Monroe St. Holiday exhibit featuring works by Matt Conklin, Kurt Fisk, Patrick Hackleman and all participating CEI ArtWorks artists. Exhibit to run through Jan. 13. Free. Information: jen@CEIworks.org.
Corvallis Arts Walk, 4 to 8 p.m., downtown Corvallis. Every third Thursdays Corvallis’ art galleries stay open late and artists take over the city. This month’s art walk will feature ceramic artist, Madalynn Massey; drawings by Kurt Fisk; sculptor Matt Conklin; multimedia artist Mike Bergen and Clay Lohmann’s exhibit, “Simple Simon” at the Truckenbrod Gallery. Information: facebook.com/CorvallisArtsWalk or http://www.corvallisartswalk.com.
Learn American Sign Language, 6 to 7 p.m., Brownsville Library, 146 Spaulding Way. Community wide American Sign Language class Thursday evenings through December, for all ages and learning levels; beginners and experts welcome. Flexible course with changes made according to need and requests. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2REaFD1.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
Get Crafty: Handmade Journals, 6 p.m., Brownsville Library, 146 Spaulding Way. Adults and teens are invited to join the library staff in making handmade journals from recycled and new materials. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2YJ7ETy.
Northwest Banjo Band, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Papa’s Pizza, 1030 S.W. Third St., Corvallis. There is no cover charge. Information: 541-757-2727.
Mommy and Me Holiday Follow Along, 6:30 p.m., Splatterbox, 131 Montgomery St. NE, Albany. Professional art supplies with pretraced picture. All ages from five up are welcome. Water, coffee, hot chocolate and hot cider will be available. Cost: $50 per couple. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/38pslIk.
The Christmas Carol in Prose, 6:30 p.m., Sweet Home Public Library, 1101 13th Ave. Enjoy a dramatic recitation of Charles Dickens’ public reading version of “A Christmas Carol” performed by Man of Words Theatre. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2PwZh9s.
Author Event: An Evening with Paul Turner, 7 p.m., Grass Roots Books, 227 SW Second St., Corvallis. Turner, a builder and co-owner of the Darkside Cinema in Corvallis, is releasing his first novel “*footnotes,” which examines the suicide of young woman and how the act affects three generations of people with who she shared her life. Author will be reading from and signing books. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2VFlp2L.
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. N.W., Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
Corvallis Old-Time Appalachian Music Jam, 7 to 9:30 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 S.W. Second St., Corvallis. Back in September.
Chintimini Brass Ensemble Holiday Concert, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. A program of fun and festive holiday favorites with a touch of jazz. A concert for all ages. Admission: $17 prime; $15 non-prime adult; $13 non-prime senior and student. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2RFUXXS.
“A Christmas Carol,” 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. SW. Admission: $14 adult; $11 seniors and children. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2rQb0rm.
“Wizard People, Dear Corvallis,” 7:30 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. A dramatic reimagining of Brad Neeley’s underground cult classic, “Wizard People, Dear Reader.” complete with a live narrator and band. Unique event for lovers of surreal theater, Rocky Horror midnight shows and possibly even Harry Potter, with a costume contest. Event is 21+ and not appropriate for children. Admission: $10 advance; $15 at the door. Information: http://bit.ly/38tIdtm.
ON VIEW
“Where There’s Smoke” exhibit, 11 a.m to 4 p.m., Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon St. S., Albany. Exhibit celebrates 150 years of the Albany Fire Department. Admission is free with suggested donations of $5 for family; $2 adults. Information: 541-967-7122.
Rip Cronk Retrospective Exhibition, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, Nov. 15 through Jan. 11, Benton County Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. Following the career of artist and muralist Cronk. Free. Information: https://www.bentoncountymuseum.org/index.php/exhibitions/2018-exhibition-schedule/.
Exhibit: "Beyond the Wall" by Stefan Roloff, 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday through Dec. 13, The Little Gallery, Oregon State University, 210 Kidder Hall, 2000 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. Marking the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, “Beyond the Wall” is a recreation of a 2017 exhibit by German artist Roloff that was displayed at the original Berlin Wall site. Free. Information: https://beav.es/ZuE or call 541-737-2146.
Willamette Valley PhotoArts Guild Exhibit: The Road Less Traveled, 8 to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, Dec. 10 through Jan. 27, Giustina Gallery, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Exhibit features black-and white-photographs that interpret the closing lines of Robert Frost’s “The Road Not Taken.” Free. Information: https://lasells.oregonstate.edu/exhibit/road-less-traveled-willamette-valley-photoarts-guild-exhibit.
Teal Cooperative Art Gallery, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, open through Dec. 28, 334 SW Second St., Corvallis, Each November, the Teal Cooperative Gallery, featuring a team of Oregon artists, takes over a vacant store space to display works of fiber, leather, pottery, jewelry, glass, metal, wood, mixed media, paper and soap, all from the heart of the Willamette Valley. Information: http://www.tealartistcoop.com/.
About Light Holiday Exhibit, noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday through Dec. 28. The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison, Corvallis. Holiday exhibit bringing light to the late dawns and early dusks of winter, inviting glimmers and shines of light to welcome the holiday season. Free. Information: www.theartscenter.net.
Montage Student Exhibition, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, Dec. 9 through 31, Fairbanks Gallery of Art, 220 SW 26th St., Corvallis. A juried exhibit from a pool of OSU students of all majors, providing a spectrum of work in matters of genre, background and intention. Information: fairbanks.gallery@oregonstate.edu or call 541-737-4745.
Pyburn & Daughter Exhibit, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, through Jan. 24, North Santiam Hall Gallery, Linn-Benton Community College, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany. “Pyburn & Daughter” features Albany painter, Barbara Pyburn and Albany photographer, Gail Pyburn, mother and daughter artists exhibiting paintings and photographs side by side, displaying a comprehensive survey of their art practices and a matriarchal artistic connection. Free. Information: www.linnbenton.edu.
Art About Agriculture Exhibit: "Black Carbon," 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 12, Strand Gallery, OSU, 440 Strand Hall, 170 SW Waldo Pl., Corvallis. An exhibit of heat, light, smoke, consumption, alteration, as well as clearing, cleansing and renewal. Black Carbon presents artwork responds to the beauty, power and wonder of fire and carbon by artists Ken Van Rees, patrick Collier and OSU Seminarium and students from the School of Arts and Communication. Information: https://agsci.oregonstate.edu/art/art-about-agriculture.
Gallery Calapooia features: “Fantastically Peculiar Things” Shannon Ross and Anna Harris, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday through Dec. 28, 222 First Ave. W, Albany. Ceramicist Shannon Ross and painter Anna Harris are the featured artists for the month of December at Gallery Calapooia. Free. Information: https://www.gallerycalapooia.com/.
Deb Curtis: "New Work," noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, from Dec. 17 through Jan. 25 (closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1 and 20), Corrine Woodman Gallery, The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. The artist shows her new two- and three-dimensional work made from natural fibers. Information: 541-754-1551 or https://theartscenter.net.
CALLS TO ARTISTS
Halsey Community Center Monthly Art Shows, City Hall Building, 100 Halsey St. The City of Halsey is offering 55 linear feet of empty white wall space to artists, students and other organizations for the display of artwork. Information: http://cityofhalsey.com/index_htm_files/Call%20to%20Artists.pdf.
Albany Regional Museum First Friday Pop-up Art Gallery, 4 to 8 p.m., Fridays, through December, Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon St. S. The Albany Regional Museum is accepting inquiries to be a featured artist for the First Friday Pop-up Art Gallery through December. No fees. Interested artists can send an email with name, sample photo or description of works and availability to Keith Lohse, klohse@armuseum.com or call 541-967-7122.
SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle Official Artwork Contest, Submission deadline: Dec. 31, at 5 p.m. Artists of all ages are invited to submit an artwork design featuring the SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle, a multi-sport event involving teams, pairs and individuals alpine and cross-country skiing, biking, running, kayaking, canoeing and sprinting from Mt Bachelor to the finish. Contest and submission information can be obtained at http://www.pppbend.com/images/PPP-2020-art-contest-news-release.pdf.
Marine Food Webs: "Drifters To Swimmers," Deadline: Jan. 14, Giustina Gallery, The LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. The Giustina Gallery is accepting submissions from Pacific Northwest regional artists for an exhibit encouraging dialog on the importance of sustaining and preserving our ocean food web, from microscopic plankton to those that consume them. Exhibit will run from Feb. 1 through March 12. Limit two pieces per artist. Submission fee: $20 per artist. Information: https://lasells.oregonstate.edu/exhibit/call-artists-marine-food-webs-drifters-swimmers.
Call to Artists: "Gems of the Ocean II," Submissions: Dec. 15 through Dec. 31. Themed art quilt show to be presented by Polly plumb Productions in Yachats, Or, Feb. 14-16, 2020. Accepting ocean-themed art quilts through Dec. 31, jury date, Jan. 10 with acceptance notices announced Jan. 15. Information/registration: www.gemsoftheocean.org.
CHRISTMAS DISPLAYS AND EVENTS
Pastega Christmas Light Display, 5 to 10 p.m. through Jan. 1, Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis. The Pastega Christmas Light Display, a holiday and community tradition, features holiday lights and displays, and includes more than 250 figures and mechanized scenes. Admission: canned food item for donation. Information: http://www.pastegachristmasdisplay.com/.
Candy Cane Express, through Dec. 22, Santiam Excursion Trains, 750 S. Third St. Lebanon. Holiday season one-hour train ride with hot cocoa, candy canes, a Christmas movie, arts and crafts station and popcorn. Santa, Mrs. Claus and an elf or two also make an appearance. Times vary. Cost: $21 adult; $18 children four to 16; $17 seniors; military and children three and under free. Information/tickets: https://santiam-excursion-trains.ticketleap.com/candy-cane-express-2019/dates.
Christmas Storybook Land,10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., through Dec. 20, Linn County Fair & Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Rd. E, Albany. Indoor Christmas forest wonderland with over 110 scenes of characters from nursery rhymes, children’s stories and family movies. Storybook Land also includes two model train displays, Victorian Village and North Pole with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Kids Daytime Tours are Dec. 10 through 13, 9 to 11:30 a.m.; 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Free, donations of nonperishable food items welcome. Information:https://christmasstorybookland.org/event-info/.
PLAN AHEAD
Gatsby Party: New Year’s Eve at the Carousel and Underground Speakeasy, 7:30 p.m., Albany Historic Carousel, 503 First Ave. W. Roaring 1920s Gatsby-style dinner, dancing, vintage cocktails, with an underground speakeasy. Tickets: $99.95 after Dec. 7. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2KB1A9y.
