Weekend: 'A Christmas Carol'

• Theater: Back right: The Ghost of Christmas Present (Tom Martin) shows Ebenezer Scrooge (Chuck Skinner) the holiday happiness in Bob Cratchit's household in Josh Anderson's traditional adaptation of Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol," which continues at the Albany Civic Theater with performances Friday and Saturday night, with a Sunday matinee. The production runs through Dec. 21. Information: albanycivic.org.