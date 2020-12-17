The E arts and entertainment calendar for Dec. 17 through 24

Thursday
"A Call to Life: Variations on a Theme of Extinction," corvallispiano.org. The film is a collaboration between concert pianist Rachelle McCabe and writer/philosopher Kathleen Dean Moore. Harnessing a formidable piece of music to address global warming and mass extinction, McCabe performs Sergei Rachmaninoff's "Variations on a Theme from Corelli" while Moore weaves words between the variations, creating of a work of art designed to move people to action. Presented free of charge by Corvallis-OSU Piano International.
Darkside Virtual Cinema: "Zappa," "Someone Somewhere," "Survival Skills," "Mayor," "Born to Be." Tickets: https://darksidecinema.com/.
Distanced opening reception, 4 to 5:30 p.m., pop-up window gallery, Living Studios, 132 W. Fourth St., Corvallis. "we invited visitors...," new artwork by Michelle Fromme with the Alien Band Project, "altered album collaborations."
Weekdays at the Whiteside: “Love Actually,” 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. State guidelines of social distancing, disinfection and personal protective equipment are followed; masks are required. Tickets must be purchased at https://bit.ly/2G9abRA prior to the event.
Friday
Darkside Virtual Cinema: "Rare Exports," "Louis Van Beethoven." Tickets: https://darksidecinema.com/.
"A Christmas Carol," 7:30 p.m., http://www.albanycivic.org/shows/christmas-carol-radio-show. Albany Civic Theater actors will present this holiday radio story with book by Charles Dickens and adaptation by Johanna Spencer. Directed by Josh Mitchell and Christi E. Sears; production coordination by Timothy John Kelley II; editor and special sound effects director, Jeff McMahon. Information: albanycivic.org.
Tuesday
Corvallis Community Band Second Virtual Holiday Concert, online. Today the band will post a concert consisting of previous recordings of the band, usually accompanied by a festive video. The first piece is the band's usual holiday show opener, "Sleigh Ride" by Leroy Anderson. The recording is from last year, and also features the Willamette Apprentice Ballet. "A Spiritual Christmas" is a medley of traditional Christmas songs arranged by Dave Thomas and played by the clarinet quartet of the band the Claribelles. Then follows "A Christmas Festival," arranged by Leroy Anderson. The final piece is "White Christmas," written by Irving Berlin. This and the group's previous holiday concert will be posted on the website through the end of the year.
Hoolyeh folk dancing, 5 p.m., Zoom. Contact Denis White at capeblanco@peak.org for playlists and details for joining broadcasts. Information: https://corvallisfolklore.org/home/calendar/.
Wednesday
Trivia Night, 7 p.m., Cascade BBQ, 2575 NW Kings Blvd., Corvallis. Reservations: 541-829-2009.
Calls to artists
Call to artists: Halsey Community Center Monthly Art Shows, City Hall Building, 100 Halsey St. The City of Halsey is offering 55 linear feet of empty white wall space to artists, students and other organizations for the display of artwork. Information: http://cityofhalsey.com/index_htm_files/Call%20to%20Artists.pdf.
On view
Kimono from the collection of Karen Illman Miller and "Righting a Wrong: Japanese Americans and World War II," a poster exhibition from the Smithsonian Institution, Benton County Historical Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays through December. Free admittance, masks required. Information: 541-929-6230 or info@bentoncountymuseum.org.
Art exhibit, Gallery Calapooia, 222 First Ave. W, Albany. Featuring the work of colored pencil artist Rachael Oehler and photographer Bill Origer. Show runs through Dec. 24. Hours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays, also by appointment. Information: https://bit.ly/2S0S0QE.
"POV/botaniques," Linn-Benton Community College Art Gallery, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany. Features four perspectives on plant photography, by Phil Coleman, Stephanie Luke, Bill Laing and Paul Barden. Through Dec. 31. Information: 541-917-4247 or artgallery@linnbenton.edu.
"Soap Creek Artisans and Friends," Benton County Historical Society and Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. Artists include Joe Crocket, Judy Dedek (Moon), Dale Draeger, Sam Hoffman, Vicki Idema, Ann Lahr, Rhonda Fleischman and Dominique Bachelet. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays through Jan. 9.
“How DO We Heal?,” Corrine Woodman Gallery, The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Recent Oregon State University art graduate Amy Gibson curates art about our political divide and later about COVID-19 circumstances of separation and illness. She posed the question "How DO we heal?" without expecting definite answers. The exhibit features “art as exploration, instead of a straightforward answer or illustration.” Show runs through Dec. 26. Viewing noon to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays by appointment only for those who sign up to follow safe distancing protocol. Information: 541-754-1551.
"Home Sweet Home," The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Featuring work of 30-plus artists. Hours: noon to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. Appointment-only visits hourly on Wednesdays can be scheduled through hester@theartscenter.net. A total of six people can be allowed in The Arts Center at one time.
“Where There’s Smoke” exhibit, 11 a.m to 4 p.m., Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon St. S., Albany. Exhibit celebrates 150 years of the Albany Fire Department. Admission is free with suggested donations of $5 for family; $2 adults. Information: 541-967-7122.
