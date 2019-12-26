Weekend: "The Importance of Being Earnest"
• Theater: Majestic Readers’ Theatre Company presents: “The Importance of Being Earnest,” 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Community Room, Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Directed by Richard Wagner, Oscar Wilde’s comedy, “The Importance of Being Earnest” tells the story of two young gentlemen in London, leading double lives, creating elaborate deceptions to find balance. Tickets: $13 general; $11 seniors and students. Information/tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=105431.
Tuesday: New Year's Eve
• Events: In 1947, songwriter Frank Loesser posed the question: "What Are You Doing New Year's Eve?" That's an easy question to answer in the mid-valley; the only hard part is settling on an event (or two) from which to welcome 2020. Check out our listings below for ideas, from dancing to learning to enjoying any style of music imaginable. You can even time-travel to the era of "The Great Gatsby" for celebrations with unforgettable acquaintances old and new. See you next year.
Wednesday: Polar Bear Swim
• New Years Splash: Polar Bear Swim, 1 to 4 p.m., Osborn Aquatic Center, 1940 Highland Drive, Corvallis. Ride down the great white waterslide and take a plunge into the cold outdoor pool. Enjoy a cup of hot cider and a treat. All ages welcome. Regular admission rates apply. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1250318058490870/.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Bombs Away Cafe — Free Range Open Mic, 7:30 p.m.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Robert Richter, folk rock blues, 7 p.m.
Front Street Bar & Grill — Thursday Night Trivia, 7 p.m.
MORE
Early Childhood Storytime, 10 to 11 a.m., every second and fourth Thursday, Scio Public Library, 38957 NW 1st Ave., Scio. A fun way to introduce babies, toddlers and preschoolers to interactive skills such as reading, listening, and social interactions. Information: 503-394-3342.
Guitar Group, 10:10 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Meets every Thursday. Group of guitar players of all skill levels that learn and share music, engage in conversations and try new jams. Information: tpos@communityoutreachinc.org.
Moyer House Holiday Open House, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Linn County Historical Museum, 101 Park Ave., Brownsville. Brownsville’s favorite Grand Dame, the Moyer House, is dressed up for the holidays. Volunteers from the Brownsville Women’s Study Club will be guides through the sparkles and boughs. Free. Information: 541-466-3390.
University Chorale, noon Tuesdays and Thursdays, Benton Hall room 204, OSU campus, Corvallis. An “all comer” choir open to the community. Singers of all levels of singing experience welcome. No fee. Information: liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/music.
School’s Out Activities, 1 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. School age children are invited to the Children’s room during the break for crafts, a scavenger hunt, Winter Reading Bingo cards and art activities. Free. Information: http://library.cityofalbany.net/.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. N.W., Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
FRIDAY
VENUES
Bombs Away Cafe — Mr. Monday + Onion Machine, 10 p.m., Free
Downtown Dog — D.C. Blues Christmas Special, 6 p.m.
Greenberry Tavern — Free Music Friday, 6 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Cider Girls, guitar & vocals, 7 p.m.
Little Wuesten — Open Mic Night, 6 p.m.
Merlins Bar & Grill — Ty Curtis, rock, 9 p.m.
MORE
Preschool Storytime (ages 3-5 years), 10 a.m. Fridays, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Information: 541-766-6794 or thebestlibrary.net.
Tai Chi Class, 10 a.m., Community Room, Scio Fire Station, 38975 SW Sixth Ave., Scio. Noncompetitive, self-paced system of gentle physical exercise and stretching. Led by Tai Chi master instructor, Suman Brakhas, movements can be done standing or sitting. Free. Information: http://sciosource.com/index.html.
Toddler Storytime, 10:15 a.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE, Albany. Information: 541-917-7583 or library.cityofalbany.net.
Moyer House Holiday Open House, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Linn County Historical Museum, 101 Park Ave., Brownsville. Brownsville’s favorite Grand Dame, the Moyer House, is dressed up for the holidays. Volunteers from the Brownsville Women’s Study Club will be guides through the sparkles and boughs. Free. Information: 541-466-3390.
School’s Out Activities, 1 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. School age children are invited to the Children’s room during the break for crafts, a scavenger hunt, Winter Reading Bingo cards and art activities. Free. Information: http://library.cityofalbany.net/.
Winter Break Family Movie: "Frozen," 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. Watch a movie with the family and enjoy treats at the library. Free. Information: www.cbcpl.net.
Z-Hall Music Jam Session, 7 p.m., ZCBJ Hall, 38704 N. Main St., Scio. For years acoustic musicians have been coming to the hall to play and sing fiddle tunes, bluegrass and country. Audience and musicians bring goodies and enjoy themselves the fourth Friday of every month. Information: 503-394-2922 or email zhall@smt-net.com.
Dennis Monroe and his Blues & Funk All-Stars, 8 p.m., Meet’n Place Tavern, 1150 Main St., Philomath. Admission is free. The bar is 21 and over. Information, call 541-929-3130.
SATURDAY
VENUES
Bombs Away Cafe — Hazzadus Bass, 10 p.m., $5. 21+, bring ID.
Conversion Brewing — Playing for Tips: Tyler Morin, acoustic soul, blues, country folk, 8 p.m.
Growler Cafe — Shameless, 6 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Flatt Stanley Incident, acoustic country rock, 7 p.m.
Pig & Olive — The Incompatibles Winter Extravaganza, 8 p.m.
Tangent Inn — Showcase Saturday, 7 p.m. Free. All ages welcome.
MORE
Teen Harry Potter Escape Room, 10 a.m., Corvallis Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Teens in grades 6 through 12 are invited to solve a variety of puzzles in order to escape from a locked room in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. All materials and snacks provided. Registration is required. Free. Information/registration: https://cbcpubliclibrary.net/hp-escape-room/.
Storytime, 10 a.m., Saturdays, Imagine Coffee, 5460 SW Philomath Blvd., Corvallis. Information: 541-286-4340.
Jen Reed Story Time, 10 a.m., most Saturdays, Imagine Coffee, 5460 S.W. Philomath Blvd., Corvallis. Information: 541-286-4340.
Moyer House Holiday Open House, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Linn County Historical Museum, 101 Park Ave., Brownsville. Brownsville’s favorite Grand Dame, the Moyer House, is dressed up for the holidays. Volunteers from the Brownsville Women’s Study Club will be guides through the sparkles and boughs. Free. Information: 541-466-3390
School’s Out Activities, 1 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. School age children are invited to the Children’s room during the break for crafts, a scavenger hunt, Winter Reading Bingo cards and art activities. Free. Information: http://library.cityofalbany.net/.
Majestic Readers’ Theatre Company presents: “The Importance of Being Earnest” 3 and 7 p.m., Majestic Theatre Community Room, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Directed by Richard Wagner, Oscar Wilde’s comedy, “The Importance of Being Earnest” tells the story of two young gentlemen in London, leading double lives, creating elaborate deceptions to find balance in their lives. Tickets: $13 general; $11 seniors and students. Information/tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=105431.
The Fan Film Project Corvallis Chapter, 4 p.m. every Saturday, 1394 N.W. Dream Place, Corvallis. The chapter seeks participants for every aspect of production: makeup, prop and set construction, equipment operations, computer graphics and more. The group is working on locally produced, "Dr. Who"-inspired short films, as well as a TV program. Information, see whofanfilm.com and intergalacticspacerangers.com. Local information: Bob Greenwade, bobgreenwade@gmx.com.
Corvallis Squares Square Dance, 7 to 10 p.m. second and fourth Saturdays, First Congregational Church, 4515 S.W. West Hills Road, Corvallis. Caller: Roger Putzler. Cuer: Goldie Restoff. Admission: $5. Information: 541-745-7121, 503-569-2504 or corvallissquares.com.
Corvallis Squares Dance, 7 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis. Jim Voll calling and Judy Russell cueing. Admission: $6.
SUNDAY
VENUES
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Blues Jam, 4 p.m.
Conversion Brewing Lebanon — Hymns and Hops, 5 p.m.
MORE
Christmas at the Movies: "Elf," 9 a.m., 10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m., Hope Church, 2817 Santiam Hwy., SE, Albany. Special holiday gatherings in two locations, featuring movie clips, uplifting music, laughter and positive life lessons. Free. Information: http://www.hope.church/christmas.
Christmas at the Movies: "Elf," 10:45 a.m., Hope Church, 890 Mountain View Rd., Sweet Home. Special holiday gatherings in two locations, featuring movie clips, uplifting music, laughter and positive life lessons. Free. Information: http://www.hope.church/christmas.
Moyer House Holiday Open House, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Linn County Historical Museum, 101 Park Ave., Brownsville. Brownsville’s favorite Grand Dame, the Moyer House, is dressed up for the holidays. Volunteers from the Brownsville Women’s Study Club will be guides through the sparkles and boughs. Free. Information: 541-466-3390.
School’s Out Activities, 1 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. School age children are invited to the Children’s room during the break for crafts, a scavenger hunt, Winter Reading Bingo cards and art activities. Free. Information: http://library.cityofalbany.net/.
Majestic Readers’ Theatre Company presents: “The Importance of Being Earnest” 3 and 7 p.m., Majestic Theatre Community Room, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Directed by Richard Wagner, Oscar Wilde’s comedy, “The Importance of Being Earnest” tells the story of two young gentlemen in London, leading double lives, creating elaborate deceptions to find balance in their lives. Tickets: $13 general; $11 seniors and students. Information/tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=105431.
Learn to Square Dance with the Sweet Home Squarenaders, 4 to 5:30 p.m., every Sunday, Oak Heights School gym, 605 Elm St., Sweet Home. The Sweet Home Squarenaders will be conducting square dance lesson with caller and instructor, Jim Voll. Dress is casual, no partner needed. Families are encouraged to come. Information: Jim, 541-409-1602.
Lebanon Square Circlers Square Dance Lessons, 6:30-8 p.m. Sundays, Lebanon IOOF Hall, 20 E. Ash St., Lebanon. No previous dance experience necessary; classes taught by Charlotte Jeskey. The first class is free; donation of $5 per person per session, $12 per family of three or more. No partner required and children are welcome. Information: 541-401-9780 or www.lebanonsquarecirclers.com.
MONDAY
VENUES
Imagine Coffee — Bryson Skaar, piano, 7 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
ESL Conversation Classes, 10 a.m., Conference room (second floor) Corvallis-Benton County Library, 645 N.W. Monroe Ave. A weekly ESL (English as Second Language) class will be available every Monday for any skill level. Information: 541-766-6793.
Tai Chi Class, 10 a.m., Community Room, Scio Fire Station, 38975 SW Sixth Ave., Scio. Noncompetitive, self-paced system of gentle physical exercise and stretching. Led by Tai Chi master instructor, Suman Brakhas, movements can be done standing or sitting. Free. Information: http://sciosource.com/index.html.
Moyer House Holiday Open House, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Linn County Historical Museum, 101 Park Ave., Brownsville. Brownsville’s favorite Grand Dame, the Moyer House, is dressed up for the holidays. Volunteers from the Brownsville Women’s Study Club will be guides through the sparkles and boughs. Free. Information: 541-466-3390.
ESL Grammar Class, 12:30 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 N.W. Monroe Ave., Learn and practice English grammar with a teacher and other students! Improve your pronunciation and vocabulary. For intermediate students. No registration is required, but classes are restricted to English-as-a-Second-Language-learners/students only.
School’s Out Activities, 1 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. School age children are invited to the Children’s room during the break for crafts, a scavenger hunt, Winter Reading Bingo cards and art activities. Free. Information: http://library.cityofalbany.net/.
Tai Chi at the Library, 5:30 p.m., Monday, Nov. 4 through Jan. 27, 2020, Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. Instructor Jeff Herda, will lead class practice in the traditional Yang style. Classes will consist of stretching Qigong, energy work, and basic exercises to help relax and breathe. Wear comfortable clothing. For ages 18 and older. Event is free and registration is not required. Information: 541-258-4926.
Line Dance, Couples Dance, Dance Lesson, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. S.W., Albany. Instructor Ernie Briggs leads a dance lesson at 7 p.m. Admission: $4 per person. Information: 541-974-0470.
Hora Del Cuento, Bilingual Storytime, 6:30 p.m., Albany Main Library, 2450 14th Ave., SE. Spanish and English storytime for all ages. Event is free. Information: www.library.cityofalbany.net.
Role Play Club, 7 p.m., Monday, Harrisburg Public Library, 354 Smith St. Role Play Club with Jonathan, everyone gets to decide the future or the past of the group. All ages 11 and up are welcome. Information: 541-995-6949 or visit http://www.ci.harrisburg.or.us/library/page/role-play-club.
Mainstream Square Dance Lessons, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 S.W. West Hills Road, Corvallis. For fun and fitness. Singles and couples welcome. Instructor: Bruce Lowther. Cost: $60 for fall term, first lesson free. Information: corvallissquares.com.
West African Dance, 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. Mondays, Odd Fellows Hall, 223 S.W. Second St., Corvallis. Cost: $15 general, $10 students. Information: 541-754-0521.
TUESDAY
VENUES
Albany Eagles — Back Again, 8 p.m.
Barsideous Brewing — New Year’s Eve Celebration: Ace Stardust + Skeleton Boy + Dead KingMaker, 8 p.m., Free.
Castor Corvallis — New Years Eve party, diner beverage, dancing with DJ The Cabal, 9:30 p.m., $15 advance; $20 door.
Conversion Brewing Lebanon — Roaring 20’s Speakeasy party: How Long Jug Band, 9 pm. $10. 21+.
Corvallis Crowbar — New Year’s Eve Party, 4:30 p.m., 21+
Corvallis Elks — New Year’s Eve Celebration Party: Jeremy Marshall, country, 6 p.m., $30 single; $50 couple. 21+
FireWorks Pub & Pizza — Annual New York New Year’s Eve Gala, Joe Jangles, singer, songwriter, 4-course prix fixe and beverages, 5 p.m. $45-$55.
Imagine Coffee — Early close: open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Merlins Bar & Grill — 77 AM Rock hits of the 1970s New Years Eve Party, 9 p.m.
Peacock Tavern — New Year Ring in at the Peacock with DJ Volatile, 10 p.m.
Sky High Brewing — New Year’s Eve celebration, 4:30 p.m. 21+ after 11 p.m.
MORE
Winter Camp, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., SafeHaven Humane Society, 32220 Old Hwy 34, Tangent. Inviting children entering kindergarten to fifth grade to a winter day camp involving animals, fun games, interesting themes and crafts. Children will need to bring a sack lunch. Cost: $60. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2YDqrzu.
Moyer House Holiday Open House, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Linn County Historical Museum, 101 Park Ave., Brownsville. Brownsville’s favorite Grand Dame, the Moyer House, is dressed up for the holidays. Volunteers from the Brownsville Women’s Study Club will be guides through the sparkles and boughs. Free. Information: 541-466-3390.
Noon Year’s Day, 11:30 a.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. Children and families are invited to celebrate New Year’s Eve at noon with fun activities. Free. Information: www.cbcpl.net.
Noon New Year’s Eve, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Corvallis Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Children and their families are invited to celebrate New Year’s Eve at noon. Free. Information: https://cbcpubliclibrary.net/.
University Chorale, noon Tuesdays and Thursdays, Benton Hall room 204, OSU campus, Corvallis. An “all comer” choir is open to the community. Singers of all levels of singing experience welcome. No fee. Information: liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/music.
New Year’s Eve Global Peace Dance, 7 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2945 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis. Collaboration of Dances of Universal Peace and the Corvallis Kirtan Community. Devotional singing at 7 p.m., with Dance of Universal Peace from 8:30 p.m. to midnight welcoming the New Year. Free.
International Folk Dancing, 7:15 to 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, 1180 25th Ave. SW, Albany. Recreational dancing from around the world. No partner needed. Admission: $4. Directions/information: 541-967-8017 or grholcomb96@gmail.com.
Hoof’n Holler New Years Eve Rodeo and Dance, 7:30 p.m. to 1 a.m., Linn County Fair & Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Rd. E, Albany. Ring in 2020 with non-stop rodeo events to include saddle bronc, bareback and bull riding. Evening of rodeo, dancing and a balloon drop at midnight. Cost: $32 advance; $40 at the door. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/34iufY4.
Gatsby Party: New Year’s Eve at the Carousel and Underground Speakeasy, 7:30 p.m., Albany Historic Carousel, 503 First Ave. W, Roaring 1920’s Gatsby style dinner, dancing, vintage cocktails, with an underground speakeasy. Tickets: $79.95 before Dec. 7; $99.95 after Dec. 7. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2Z4qm86.
New Year’s Eve Ballroom Dance Celebration, 8:30 p.m., First Congregational Church, 4515 SW West Hills Rd., Corvallis. Celebrate the New Year with an evening of Ballroom Dancing. Hits will play and toasts will be shared. Non-alcoholic event; confirmation of attendance requested. Cost: $15 per person. Information/confirmation: zplacetodance@gmail.com.
Ecstatic Dance New Year’s Eve, 9 p.m., Corvallis Odd Fellows Hall, 223 SW Second St. Bring in 2020 with a wide range of global beats and extended Gong Sound Bath meditation. A journey of music, movement and celebration for stress release, exercise and community connection. DJs Saffire and Baron von Spirit will lead the music dance warmup and cool down. Ecstatic Dance is an alcohol free event. Admission: $12 to $20 general at the door; $7 students with ID, teens and Oregon Trail card holders; free, children 12 and younger. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1157958381061573/.
JANUARY 2020
WEDNESDAY
Tai Chi Class, 10 a.m., Community Room, Scio Fire Station, 38975 SW Sixth Ave., Scio. Noncompetitive, self-paced system of gentle physical exercise and stretching. Led by Tai Chi master instructor, Suman Brakhas, movements can be done standing or sitting. Free. Information: http://sciosource.com/index.html.
Moyer House Holiday Open House, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Linn County Historical Museum, 101 Park Ave., Brownsville. Brownsville’s favorite Grand Dame, the Moyer House, is dressed up for the holidays. Volunteers from the Brownsville Women’s Study Club will be guides through the sparkles and boughs. Free. Information: 541-466-3390.
Polar Bear Swim, 1 to 4 p.m., Osborn Aquatic Center, 1940 Highland Dr., Corvallis. Ride down the great white waterslide and take a plunge into the cold outdoor pool. Enjoy a cup of hot cider and a treat. All ages welcome. Regular admission rates apply. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1250318058490870/.
Jefferson Jammers, 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays, Morningstar Grange, Morningstar Road, Millersburg. Classic rock and country. Information: 541-327-9882.
Majestic Playwright’s Lab, meets first Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Room of the Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Playwrights can present, share and discuss their new plays with other playwrights, actors, directors and community members. Information: majestic.org.
Wednesdays at the Whiteside: "Breakfast at Tiffany’s," 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Based on the novel by Truman Capote, a lonely, struggling writer becomes enchanted with his neighbor, an independent young woman who strives to be a high-climbing socialite. Admission: $5. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2OPfZ3h.
Gumbo, 7 to 8:30 p.m., first and third Wednesdays, Old World Deli, 341 S.W. Second St., Corvallis. Oregon original live music. Free. Information: joecasprowiak@comcast.net.
Open Mic, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., every first and third Wednesday, Calapooia Brewing Company, 140 N.E. Hill St., Albany. Musicians, comedians, poets and spoken word artists are welcome to come share original material. Sign-ups begin at 7 p.m. Purchase of an alcoholic beverage or food item is required to play. Information: 818-281-2330.
THURSDAY
School’s Out Adventure: "Secrets of the Night Sky," 9 a.m., Corvallis Environmental Center, 116 SW Fourth St. Children ages five to 10 are invited to explore space at the Eugene Science Center with an immersive virtual adventure through space and time. Activities include walking the universe, making a galaxy and creating constellation lanterns. Cost: $90 for two days; $50 for one day; $25 field trip fee if attending both days. Extended care offered. Information/registration: http://bit.ly/2RpRLzx.
Guitar Group, 10:10 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Meets every Thursday. Group of guitar players of all skill levels that learn and share music, engage in conversations and try new jams. Information: tpos@communityoutreachinc.org.
University Chorale, noon Tuesdays and Thursdays, Benton Hall room 204, OSU campus, Corvallis. An “all comer” choir open to the community. Singers of all levels of singing experience welcome. No fee. Information: liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/music.
School’s Out Activities, 1 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. School age children are invited to the Children’s room during the break for crafts, a scavenger hunt, Winter Reading Bingo cards and art activities. Free. Information: http://library.cityofalbany.net/.
Webster Chicago, 6 to 8 p.m., Papa’s Pizza Parlor, 1030 SW Third St., Corvallis. Every first Thursday is blues night. Information: 541-757-2727.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. N.W., Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
Open Source Improv, 9 p.m. first Thursdays, Downward Dog Cafe, 126 SW First St., Corvallis. Free. Information: opensourceimprov3000@gmail.com.
ON VIEW
“Where There’s Smoke” exhibit, 11 a.m to 4 p.m., Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon St. S., Albany. Exhibit celebrates 150 years of the Albany Fire Department. Admission is free with suggested donations of $5 for family; $2 adults. Information: 541-967-7122.
Rip Cronk Retrospective Exhibition, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday through Jan. 11, Benton County Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. Following the career of artist and muralist Cronk. Free. Information: https://www.bentoncountymuseum.org/index.php/exhibitions/2018-exhibition-schedule/.
Teal Cooperative Art Gallery, 10 a.m..to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, through Dec. 28, 334 SW Second St., Corvallis, Each November, the Teal Cooperative Gallery, featuring a team of Oregon artists, takes over a vacant store space to display works of fiber, leather, pottery, jewelry, glass, metal, wood, mixed media, paper and soap, all from the heart of the Willamette Valley. Information: http://www.tealartistcoop.com/.
Willamette Valley PhotoArts Guild Exhibit: "The Road Less Traveled," 8 to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday through Jan. 27, Giustina Gallery, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Gallery closed Dec. 21 through Jan. 1. Exhibit features black-and white-photographs that interpret the closing lines of Robert Frost’s “The Road Not Taken.” Free. Information: https://lasells.oregonstate.edu/exhibit/road-less-traveled-willamette-valley-photoarts-guild-exhibit.
About Light Holiday Exhibit, noon to 5 p.m. through Dec. 28. The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison, Corvallis. Holiday exhibit bringing light to the late dawns and early dusks of winter, inviting glimmers and shines of light to welcome the holiday season. Free. Information: www.theartscenter.net.
Montage Student Exhibition, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday through Dec. 31, Fairbanks Gallery of Art, 220 SW 26th St., Corvallis. A juried exhibit from a pool of OSU students of all majors, providing a spectrum of work in matters of genre, background and intention. Information: fairbanks.gallery@oregonstate.edu or call 541-737-4745.
Pyburn & Daughter Exhibit, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, through Jan. 24, North Santiam Hall Gallery, Linn-Benton Community College, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany. “Pyburn & Daughter” features Albany painter, Barbara Pyburn and Albany photographer, Gail Pyburn, mother and daughter artists exhibiting paintings and photographs side by side, displaying a comprehensive survey of their art practices and a matriarchal artistic connection. Free. Information: www.linnbenton.edu.
Gallery Calapooia: “Fantastically Peculiar Things,” 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday through Dec. 28, 222 First Ave. W, Albany. Ceramicist Shannon Ross and painter Anna Harris are the featured artists for the month of December at Gallery Calapooia. Free. Information: https://www.gallerycalapooia.com/.
Corrine Woodman Gallery: "New Work," noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday through Jan. 25, The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Artist Deb Curtis will exhibit new two and three dimensional work made from natural fibers. Information: https://theartscenter.net/deb-curtis-new-work/.
Exhibit: "Narrative," noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, Jan. 2 through Feb. 8, The Arts Center Main Gallery, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Artist Andreas Salzman uses sculpture and ceramics combining reclaimed wood and wood fired clay. The wooden structure of his sculptures is abstract with references to narrative shapes, containing ceramic vessels standing in for the human form. Free. Information: https://theartscenter.net/andreas-salzman-narrative/.
Art Show: "Gallery of Fiber Arts," 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, Jan. 10 through April 7, Sweet Home City Hall, 3225 Main St., Sweet Home. Fiber artists will display fiber works of crocheting, knitting, lace making, cross-stitch, needlepoint, weaving and quilting. Free. Information: https://artinsweethome.org/ or https://artinsweethome.org/.
Call to Artists: Annual 8x8 Show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Submission dates: Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, Brownsville Art Center, 255 N. Main St. Open to the public and children. All submissions must be 8x8, including the frame; hangable by wire on back, and all 3-D pieces should be on a table-top stand. All pieces must be priced to sell with the exception of the children’s entries. Free. Information: http://brownsvilleart.org/?p=4471.
CALLS TO ARTISTS
Halsey Community Center Monthly Art Shows, City Hall Building, 100 Halsey St. The City of Halsey is offering 55 linear feet of empty white wall space to artists, students and other organizations for the display of artwork. Information: http://cityofhalsey.com/index_htm_files/Call%20to%20Artists.pdf.
Albany Regional Museum First Friday Pop-up Art Gallery, 4 to 8 p.m., Fridays, through December, Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon St. S. The Albany Regional Museum is accepting inquiries to be a featured artist for the First Friday Pop-up Art Gallery through December. No fees. Interested artists can send an email with name, sample photo or description of works and availability to Keith Lohse, klohse@armuseum.com or call 541-967-7122.
Marine Food Webs: Drifters To Swimmers, Deadline: Jan. 14, Giustina Gallery, The LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. The Giustina Gallery is accepting submissions from Pacific Northwest regional artists for an exhibit encouraging dialog on the importance of sustaining and preserving our ocean food web, from microscopic plankton to those that consume them. Exhibit will run from Feb. 1 through March 12. Limit two pieces per artist. Submission fee: $20 per artist. Information: https://lasells.oregonstate.edu/exhibit/call-artists-marine-food-webs-drifters-swimmers.
Call to Artists: Gems of the Ocean II, Submissions accepted through Dec. 31. Themed art quilt show to be presented by Polly plumb Productions in Yachats, Or, Feb. 14-16, 2020. Accepting ocean-themed art quilts through Dec. 31, jury date, Jan. 10 with acceptance notices announced Jan. 15. Information/registration: www.gemsoftheocean.org.
Call to Artists: Lake Oswego Festival of the Arts, three separate application deadline dates. Local artists needed for three distinct art exhibits. Exhibits highlight a unique art medium and theme. Special Exhibit: Brilliant! Jewelers Making Statements, application close date, Feb 2; Artists’ Vision: Small Worlds, application close date, Feb. 16; Art in the Park, application close date Feb. 23. Apply online at www.lakewood-center.org.
CHRISTMAS DISPLAYS AND EVENTS
Pastega Christmas Light Display, 5 to 10 p.m. through Jan. 1, Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis. The Pastega Christmas Light Display, a holiday and community tradition, features holiday lights and displays, and includes more than 250 figures and mechanized scenes. Admission: canned food item for donation. Information: http://www.pastegachristmasdisplay.com/.
PLAN AHEAD
Gatsby Party: New Year’s Eve at the Carousel and Underground Speakeasy, 7:30 p.m., Albany Historic Carousel, 503 First Ave. W. Roaring 1920s Gatsby-style dinner, dancing, vintage cocktails, with an underground speakeasy. Tickets: $99.95. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2KB1A9y
