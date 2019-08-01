Sugar Ray

• Concert: Sugar Ray is on tap for the Thursday, Aug. 1 edition of River Rhythms at Monteith Riverpark in downtown Albany. This California-based rock band formed in 1986 and started out playing metal-style music before achieving mainstream success with more pop-sounding hits like "Fly," "Every Morning," "Someday" and "When It's Over." This is sort of a return engagement for the band, which shared a bill with Snot at the Venetian Theater in April 1997, two months before the "Fly" single was released. The free concert is set to begin at 7 p.m.