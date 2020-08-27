The E arts and entertainment calendar for Aug. 27 to Sep. 3

THURSDAY
Venues
Cascade Grill - Paint Night: Prairie Fire, 5:30 p.m., $29. Information: https://bit.ly/3fVZuxZ
Online Events
Darkside Virtual Cinema Documentary: “If You Could Read My Mind,” hosted by Darkside Cinema through Sep. 3. An exploration of the career, music, and influence of legendary Canadian musical icon Gordon Lightfoot. Documentary features interviews from many notable voices in the music industry including Lightfoot peers Ian and Sylvia Tyson, Randy Bachman and Steve Earle. Information/tickets: https://darksidecinema.com/.
Ongoing Events
Lebanon Farmers Market, 2 to 6 p.m., corner of Main Street and Grant. Thursdays, May 21 through Oct. Offering the community fresh fruits and vegetables, plant starts, meat, eggs, honey, and baked goods. New online ordering platform, offering the ability to pre-order, pay, drive up and have items placed in the trunk of the car. Visit https://bit.ly/35VZ7zW for new safe shopping guidelines at the market.
Brownsville Farmers Market, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays, May 7 through Oct., corner of Park Avenue and North Main Street, downtown Brownsville. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats and baked goods. Information: 541-359-5898 or https://bit.ly/3dGkrwg.
North Albany Farmers Market, 3 to 7 p.m., J&B Garden Center & Nursery, 350 Hickory St. NW. Fresh produce from local farms at the new North Albany Farmers Market. The North Albany Market is a quaint evening Farmer's Market helping small farms provide healthful food to the local residents. Information: https://bit.ly/2BoTKOw.
Jazz at Brownsville Thursday Market, 4 to 5:30 p.m., corner of Park Avenue and North Main Street. Musicians John Deshler on French horn and Neal Grandstaff on guitar, will perform jazz favorites. Free. Information: 541-409-7315.
The Oaks at Lebanon Benefit Concert, 5 to 9 p.m., 25 Academy Square. Fun family friendly evening with live music. A large lawn and loud sound makes social distancing possible in order to enjoy blues, pop and country from Weldwood Blues Band and Gabriel Cox. Food trucks on site. Bring blankets and lawn chairs and join the end of summer bash to end Alzheimer’s. Information: https://bit.ly/31vQV7R.
Movies at the Whiteside: “The Matrix,” 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. The Matrix, created by intelligent machines to distract humans while using their bodies as an energy source. is part of a dystopian future in which humanity is unknowingly trapped inside a simulated reality. Ticketed event only, no walk-ups. State and OHA guidelines of social distancing, disinfection, and PPE are followed. Masks are required. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/2YBuDRJ.
FRIDAY
Venues
Marks Ridge Winery - Jobe Woosley & Company, folk Americana, 7 p.m.
Springhill Cellars - Wine & Music: Just Lonna, jazz, 7 pm. Reservations: 541-974-0917.
The Oregon Garden - Tunes & Tastings Concerts: Hit Factory, variety, 7 p.m., https://bit.ly/3i8nTBS.
Online Events
Samaritan Virtual Walk, Run and Roll, hosted by Samaritan Foundations online through Sept. 20. Online event to benefit Samaritan’s Patient Support Program. Participants can complete a Half Marathon, 10K or 5K Walk/ Run/ Roll anytime between Sept. 10-20. Registration needed by Sep. 1. Register at https://bit.ly/2FNf42v.
Das Filmfest and Darkside Virtual Cinema present: “The August Virgin (La Virgen de Agosto)”, through Sep. 3. A journey of one woman, in a dreamy, sensual summer story of delayed coming of age, dancing in the streets and good conversation. With music from, and appearance by, Spanish singer Soleá Morente. Free live Zoom Q&A, Aug. 29, with director Jonás Trueba and star Itsaso Aran at 2 p.m., Pacific. Registration requested for Q&A. Information/tickets: https://darksidecinema.com/.
Virtual Author Event: Erica Trebold and Steven Moore, 7 p.m., hosted by Grass Roots Books and Music on Zoom. Erica Trebold, author of “Five Plots,” examines the notion of how we are shaped by the land every bit as much as we shape it, and Steven Moore, author of “The Longer We Were There,” follows the author’s experience in the Iowa Army National Guard, balancing university classes and infantry training, navigating both civilian life as a student and the part-time job of being a soldier, will be live on Zoom. Free, open to all. Information: http://bit.ly/2TlgMvl.
Friday Night Funny: West Coast Standup, 7:30 p.m., hosted by the Majestic Theatre on Facebook Live. Join host Naomi Fitter for an evening of stand-up comedy with top comics from Los Angeles, Portland and Seattle. Information: https://www.majestic.org/.
Ongoing Events
Halsey Community Market, 4 to 8 p.m., 10 W. Second St., Halsey. Produce, food trucks, handcrafted goods. Free. Information: https://bit.ly/2ZnWi8a.
Motor Vu@Cheadle Lake: “Jumanji: The Next Level,” 8:30 p.m., Cheadle Lake, 37941 Weirich Dr., Lebanon. The gang is back but the game has changed. When they return to Jumanji to rescue one of their own, they discover that nothing is as it was. Food trucks on site, or pack a picnic to enjoy before the show. Tickets are per vehicle and are available for advance purchase on the website. Hand washing/sanitizing stations available throughout the area and public restrooms. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/3aXpPuV.
SATURDAY
Venues
Summer Bands & Brews - Strawberry Plaza: DTW, hip-hop, funk, 7 p.m. Reservations required: Text (541) 497-1415.
Sweet Red Bistro - After Dark Island Party, 8:30 p.m. 21+, healthy guests only
The Woods Roadhouse - Jimmy Haggard Band, classic & new rock, blues & country, 8 p.m.
Online Events
Virtual Home on the Range Annual Auction, 6:30 p.m., hosted by the Albany Boys & Girls Club. Event will be live-streamed with live bidding on auction items. Lasso a table sponsorship and the Boys & Girls Club will provide a full meal with two main dishes, four sides, appetizers, desserts and drinks, delivered on Saturday morning along with festive decorations to help you set the stage at home. Information: https://bit.ly/2G0hyuN.
Das Filmfest and Darkside Virtual Cinema Classic Documentary: “Dark Circle,” online through Sep. 3. Classic 1982 documentary describing the devastating power of nuclear energy and its effects on people and livestock. Film focuses on Rocky Flats, Colorado, whose plutonium processing facility infamously contaminated the surrounding area. Information/tickets: https://darksidecinema.com/.
Ongoing Events
Albany Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fourth Avenue and Ellsworth Street, Albany. Saturdays, April 18 through Nov. 21. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. See website for new safe shopping guidelines. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Saturdays, April 18 through Nov. 21. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. See website for new safe shopping guidelines. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Monroe Farmers Market, operating online. Local artisans and food celebrating the bounty of the community during the summer months. Food and gifts, local artisans and craftspeople. Orders can be placed at monroefm.locallygrown.net and can be picked up from 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays on Court Street in downtown Monroe. Information: https://bit.ly/3605Ed5.
Our Carousel Rocks: Rock Painting, noon to 2 p.m., Historic Carousel & Museum, 503 First Ave. W, Albany. Celebrate the carousel’s third anniversary and paint rocks to keep or hide around the community. Event limited to 10 painters at a time. All surfaces and tools disinfected between painters. Masks and social distancing are required. Information: https://bit.ly/2FF8RFY.
SUNDAY
Ongoing Events
Open House Tour: Cumberland Community Events Center, 1 to 5 p.m., 401 Main St. SE, Albany. The community is invited to tour the former church, built in 1892. Volunteers available to answer any questions. In order to maintain COVID-19 guidelines for groups, visitors are asked to reserve a spot by 3 p.m., the Thursday prior to each event by contacting the Albany Visitors Association, 541-928-0911, or email info@albanyvisitors.com. Physical distancing will be observed and visitors are asked to wear face masks.
Philomath Farmers Market, 2 to 5 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., Sundays, June 28-Aug. 30. Market is a collaborative effort involving the OSU Extension Service, the Corvallis-Albany Farmers Markets, the city of Philomath and Philomath Community Services with a focus on healthy, local produce. Information: https://bit.ly/2Xl93iT.
MONDAY
Venues
Midway Farms - Tribal Fusion Dance, 6 p.m., $15.
Online Events
Monday Night Meditation, 6:30 to 8 p.m., hosted by OSU School of History, Philosophy and Religion online with Zoom. Drop in for guided, sitting, walking and silent meditation, along with self care break and a reflection and sharing session. Join for the initial 20 to 30 minute practice, or stay for the full session. Open to all. Contact Audrey Perkins audperkins@gmail.com with general questions. Information: oregonstate.zoom.us/j/167669289.
Darkside Virtual Cinema: “You Never Had It: An Evening with Charles Bukowski,” online. Short documentary based on a video interview conducted by producer and journalist, Silvia Bizio in January of 1981 with writer Charles Bukowski at his home in San Pedro, California. Conversations cover a variety of subjects, from writers to sex, love and humanity. Information/tickets: https://darksidecinema.com/.
TUESDAY
Online Events
Virtual Clean Water Conference, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., hosted by Oregon State University, College of Engineering on Zoom. Open conference features, clean water research project display pages with live video chats; live lectures with audience Q&A and People’s choice project display voting contest. Free and open to the public. Pre-registration recommended. Information/registration: https://expo.engr.oregonstate.edu/cwc.
Good Times Roll Virtual Skate, Ride, Run, Walk, virtual fundraiser hosted by the Sick Town Derby Dames, through Sep. 30. Skate, ride, run, or walk 5K, 10K, half marathon, or marathon, your way to victory. Race can be completed anytime Sep. 1 through 30. Additional contests and prizes will be given out based on costumes, Sick Town pride and more. Cost: $35. Information/registration: https://bit.ly/3hep2rs.
Hoolyeh Folk Dancing online, 5 to 6:30 p.m. by Hoolyeh folks every Tuesday. Contact Denis White at capeblanco@peak.org for playlists and details for joining zoom broadcasts. Information: https://bit.ly/32n94VP/.
Ongoing Events
Sweet Home Farmers Market, 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 2 through Sept. 29, between 12th and Kalmia, Sweet Home. Offering the community fresh fruits and vegetables, plant starts, meat, eggs, honey, and baked goods. New online ordering platform offering the ability to pre-order, pay, drive up and have the items placed in the trunk of the car. See website https://bit.ly/35VZ7zW for new safe shopping guidelines at the market.
Southtown Farm Stand & Market, 5 to 7 p.m., 1465 SE Alexander Ave., Corvallis. May 5 through Oct. 20. Multiple vendors selling fresh seasonal fruits and vegetables, animal products, vegan desserts, jams, pickles, and kimchi. Free. Information: https://bit.ly/2KahGXd.
WEDNESDAY
Online Events
Artist in Residence Information Session, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., hosted by The Arts Center online. An online (recorded) information session for anyone interested in the 2020/2021 Artist Residencies as part of the Artist Accelerator Program. The information session will be hosted by program director Claire Elam with an opportunity to ask questions. Application deadline: Sept. 28. Application/information: theartscenter.net/artists-in-residence.
Ongoing Events
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Wednesdays, April 22 through Nov. 25. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. See website for new safe shopping guidelines. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
THURSDAY
Venues
The Barn at Hickory Station - Ryte Layn, 80’s, current rock & country rock, 7 p.m.
Ongoing Events
Art About Agriculture Competition and Touring Exhibition: Tension/Harmony, Sept. 3 through Oct. 30, Giustina Gallery, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Tension/Harmony looks at the vision of Oregon’s agricultural future by exploring the relationship between the conservation of natural resources and agricultural production. Featured artist, Kathleen Caprario, will exhibit “bioDIVERSITY: Water Patterns 1.” Due to the COVID-19, exact dates and viewing times may change. Information: https://bit.ly/3eYBJVJ.
