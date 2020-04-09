The E arts and entertainment calendar for April 9 through 16

Thursday
Online Events
Boys & Girls Club of Albany Virtual Program: Rainy Day Activities with Rylan, 10 a.m. Check the schedule to keep up-to-date on all the fun activities that will be happening. In the comment section is a detailed list of supplies needed for certain days. Make sure to gather those so you are ready each day. Free online for all school-age children. Information: https://www.facebook.com/pg/bgcalbany/posts/?ref=page_internal.
Facebook Live Oregon Jamboree: Jam Session with Adam Larson, 6:30 p.m. Adam Larson, a popular Oregon Jamboree artist, will be playing old school Johnny Cash tunes live for fans in the safety of their own homes. Part of a new virtual jam session series from the Oregon Jamboree. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/633114334210524/.
Canceled and Postponed Events
CANCELED: Early Childhood Storytime, 10 to 11 a.m., every second and fourth Thursday, Scio Public Library, 38957 NW 1st Ave., Scio. A fun way to introduce babies, toddlers and preschoolers to interactive skills such as reading, listening, and social interactions. Information: 503-394-3342.
CANCELED: University Chorale, noon Tuesdays and Thursdays, Benton Hall room 204, OSU campus, Corvallis. An “all comer” choir open to the community. Singers of all levels of singing experience welcome. No fee. Information: liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/music.
CANCELED: Lego Brick Builders Program, 4:30 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave., SE. Young designers from ages six and older are invited to an hour of using their geometry and engineering skills working in groups planning and building together using Lego bricks. All materials are furnished; participants are asked not to bring additional materials from home. Meets the second Thursday of the month. Cost: free; no registration required. Information: 541-917-7587 or email john.flynn@cityofalbany.net.
CANCELED: World Cultures and Travel Series, 6 to 8 p.m., second Thursday of the month, Brownsville Library, Kirk Room, 146 Spaulding Ave. Monthly series by local photographer and world traveler Don Lyon. Information: 541-466-5454.
CANCELED: Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. For current rehearsal venue information call, 541-224-3428.
CANCELED: Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. N.W., Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
CANCELED: Imagine Acoustic Open Mic, 7 to 9 p.m. Monthly Second Thursdays, Imagine Coffee Live Arts, 5460 SW Philomath Blvd., Corvallis. Sign up 6:30 p.m. Traditional coffeehouse collectively hosted. Free. All ages welcome. Information: 541-286-4340.
POSTPONED: Author Event: “A Small Town Rises,” by Lee Sherman, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Grass Roots Books and Music, 227 SW Second St., Corvallis. Oregon author Lee Sherman, will read from and sign “A Small Town Rises: A Sharecropper and a College Girl Join the Struggle for Justice in Shaw, Mississippi,” a story of two civil rights activists who join forces in 1964 with local black activist Andrew Hawkins and a host of townspeople, to challenge and disrupt the status quo in the heart of the Mississippi Delta. Information: https://www.grassrootsbookstore.com/.
POSTPONED: “Fly Babies”, 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W. Directed by Loren Dunn, “Fly Babies” by Rusty Harding, tells the story of five young women pilots during WWII Free. Information: who together experience challenges, triumphs and the tragedies of serving the country on the home front on the plains of west Texas and where they discover, not all battles are fought overseas. Admission: $14 adult; $11 seniors and youth. Information/tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?actions=7&p=1.
CANCELED: Mainstream Square Dance lessons, 7:30-9 p.m., every Thursday through Dec. 7, Linn-Benton Community College Benton Center, 757 NW Polk Ave., Corvallis. Bruce Lowther will be the instructor. Singles and couples are welcome. Information: 541-754-7511.
Friday
Venues
Old World Deli - CANCELED: Hilltop Big Band featuring Sherri Bird on piano & vocals; jazz, swing, Latin, rock, 7:30 p.m. Free.
Online Events
Boys & Girls Club Albany Virtual Program: Fitness Friday with Ryan, 10 a.m. Check the schedule to keep up-to-date on all the fun activities that will be happening. In the comment section is a detailed list of supplies needed for certain days. Make sure to gather those so you are ready each day. Free online for all school age children. Information: https://www.facebook.com/pg/bgcalbany/posts/?ref=page_internal.
Facebook Live: Music a la Carte, noon Fridays, OSU Memorial Union Lounge, 2501 S.W. Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Performing this week: Alicia Jo Straka (previously Baker) professional accordionist, singer, pianist, and composer from Portland, OR. The Music à la Carte Facebook page can be found at: https://beav.es/4Ns. Facebook Live events are free to view.
Facebook Live: Oregon Jamboree: Jam Session with Brewers Grade Band, 1 to 2 p.m. unique harmonies and bluegrass instrumentals. We are so excited to bring them virtually to you in the safety of your home. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/503066917031120/.
Boys and Girls Club Albany Virtual Program: Foodie Friday Crepes with Liz, 4 p.m. Check the schedule to keep up-to-date on all the fun activities that will be happening. In the comment section is a detailed list of supplies needed for certain days. Make sure to gather those so you are ready each day. Free online for all school age children. Information: https://www.facebook.com/pg/bgcalbany/posts/?ref=page_internal.
Canceled and Postponed Events
CANCELED: Preschool Storytime (ages 3-5 years), 10 a.m. Fridays, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 N.W. Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Information: 541-766-6794 or thebestlibrary.net.
CANCELED: Tai Chi Class, 10 a.m., Community Room, Scio Fire Station, 38975 SW Sixth Ave., Scio. Noncompetitive, self-paced system of gentle physical exercise and stretching. Let by Tai Chi master instructor, Suman Brakhas, movements can be done standing or sitting. Free. Information: http://sciosource.com/index.html.
CANCELED: Toddler Storytime, 10:15 a.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. S.E., Albany. Information: 541-917-7583 or library.cityofalbany.net.
CANCELED: Author Review: Linda Crew “Accidental Addiction”, noon, Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Local Corvallis author Linda Crew, will discuss her current book, “Accidental Addiction,” which examines the dangers of physician prescribed drugs. Free. Information: http://library.cityofalbany.net/friends-of-the-library/.
CANCELED: “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Based on the book by Mark Haddon, “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” follows the narrative of fifteen-year old Christopher Boone, as he investigates a dead dog killed by a fork. A heartbreaking and inspirational story examining what it truly means to love and the sacrifices it often takes to do so. Admission: $16 general; $14 seniors and students: Information/tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?actions=58&p=71.
CANCELED: Dennis Monroe and His Blues & Funk All-Stars, 8 p.m., Meet’n Place Tavern, 1150 Main St., Philomath. Admission is free. The bar is 21 and over. Information, call 541-929-3130.
Saturday
Online Events
Livestream Majesticpiece Theatre: "An Irish Engagement," 7:30 to 9 p.m. Majesticpiece Theatre presents "An Irish Engagement," by Walter Watts, adapted for the virtual stage by Rachel Kohler. Synopsis: Mrs. Bullfinch, a rich widow, agreed a long time ago to marry her only daughter, Julia, to her friend’s only son, although neither young person has ever met the other. Julia, however, loves another, the dashing but poor Captain Foxlove. Along with Foxlove’s clever valet, Tim, the lovers hatch a plan to convince Mrs. Bullfinch to let Julia marry where her heart takes her. After many wacky hijinks involving disguises and scones, they succeed, and everyone gets their heart’s desire. Actors audition via video submission, have one dress rehearsal, and then perform for a live Facebook audience: https://www.facebook.com/majestictheatre/.
Ongoing Events
Corvallis Indoor Winter Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, Jan. 11 through April 11, Benton County Fairgrounds, Guerber Hall, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis. Market offers a wide variety of fine quality crafted items, organically grown vegetables and fruits as well as artisan baked breads. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Canceled and Postponed Events
CANCELED: Carousel Egg-stravanganza, 10 a.m. to noon, Albany Historic Carousel, 503 First St. W. Eggs will be hidden in the carousel room throughout the event and the Easter Bunny will be there spreading bunny hop cheer. Free. Information: https://albanycarousel.com/event/carousel-egg-stravaganza/.
CANCELED: Jen Reed Story Time, 10 a.m., most Saturdays, Imagine Coffee, 5460 S.W. Philomath Blvd., Corvallis. Information: 541-286-4340.
CANCELED: Lecture: Sons and Daughters of Oregon Pioneers by Chris Meinicke, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Benton County Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. Guest speaker Chirs Meinicke will deliver a presentation about the sons and daughters of Oregon pioneers. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/32O9c0w.
CANCELED: ¡Los Cuentos!: bilingual story time for kids, 11 a.m. second Saturdays, Corvallis Benton County Library, 645 N.W. Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Free to attend. Children of all ages welcome. Information: 541-766-6794.
CANCELED: 2nd Saturday Art Day: Climate Action Change and Planet Palooza, 1 p.m., The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. As part of Planet Palooza, learn about the changes we can make at home to take care of our natural resources. Monthly second Saturday, for art making and activities for the whole family. Cost: Free. Information: 541-754-1551 or visit https://theartscenter.net/2nd-saturday-art-day/.
POSTPONED: Whiteside Family Films: "Muppet Treasure Island," 3 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. The Muppets take to the high seas, in a remaking of Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic “Treasure Island.” Jim Hawkins, along with the Great Gonzo, Rizzo the Rat and the mutinous seadog Long John Silver, follow the trail of a treasure map, given to them by a mysterious stranger. Admission: $5. Information/tickets: https://www.whitesidetheatre.org/movies.html.
CANCELED: The Fan Film Project Corvallis Chapter, 4 p.m. every Saturday, 1394 NW Dream Place, Corvallis. The chapter seeks participants for every aspect of production: makeup, prop and set construction, equipment operations, computer graphics and more. The group is working on locally produced, "Dr. Who"-inspired short films, as well as a TV program. Information, see whofanfilm.com and intergalacticspacerangers.com. Local information: Bob Greenwade, bobgreenwade@gmx.com.
CANCELED: “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time”, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Based on the book by Mark Haddon, “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” follows the narrative of fifteen-year old Christopher Boone, as he investigates a dead dog killed by a fork. A heartbreaking and inspirational story examining what it truly means to love and the sacrifices it often takes to do so. Admission: $16 general; $14 seniors and students: Information/tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?actions=58&p=71.
CANCELED: School of Arts & Communication presents: yMusic, 7:30 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. yMusic, a group of six New York City instrumentalists, jamming in the overlap between pop and classical worlds. Playing instruments including a string trio, flute, clarinet and trumpet, yMusic serves as a ready made collaborative unit for bands and songwriters, most recently in “The Blue Light” by Paul Simon. Admission: $30-$35 advance; $35-$0 at the door; $10 OSU students; $5 CAFA tickets, limit two. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/30KEW5D.
Sunday
Canceled and Postponed Events
CANCELED: Sacred Harp/Shape Note Singing, 1:30 to 3:45 p.m., The First Alternative Community Meeting Room, 1007 SW Third, Corvallis, second Sunday. Meets the second and fourth Sunday of the month. Shape note singing, one of the oldest living American singing traditions, is four part a capella singing with raw, powerful and slightly unearthly harmonies. All voices are welcome, no experience necessary. Call for location of meeting for fourth Sunday, 541-929-4301. Information: www.corvallisareasacredharp.org.
CANCELED: “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time”, 2:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Based on the book by Mark Haddon, “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” follows the narrative of fifteen-year old Christopher Boone, as he investigates a dead dog killed by a fork. A heartbreaking and inspirational story examining what it truly means to love and the sacrifices it often takes to do so. Admission: $16 general; $14 seniors and students: Information/tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?actions=58&p=71.
CANCELED: Annual Easter Egg Hunt, 3 p.m., Cumberland Community Center, 401 Main St. SE, Albany. Guest of honor “Eggie” invites one and all to an Easter egg hunt with prizes and goodie filled eggs from Cumberland supporters and businesses. Free. Information: https://www.albanycumberland.org/.
CANCELED: Learn to Square Dance with the Sweet Home Squarenaders, 4 to 5:30 p.m., every Sunday, Oak Heights School gym, 605 Elm St., Sweet Home. The Sweet Home Squarenaders will be conducting square dance lesson with caller and instructor, Jim Voll. Dress is casual, no partner needed. Families are encouraged to come. Information: Jim, 541-409-1602.
CANCELED: Square Circlers Square Dance Lessons, 6:30-8 p.m. Sundays, Lebanon IOOF Hall, 20 E. Ash St., Lebanon. No previous dance experience necessary; classes taught by Charlotte Jeskey. The first class is free; donation of $5 per person per session, $12 per family of three or more. No partner required and children are welcome. Information: 541-401-9780 or www.lebanonsquarecirclers.com.
Monday
Venues
Imagine Coffee - CANCELED: Bryson Skaar, 7 p.m.
Online Events
Facebook Live Oregon Jamboree: Jam Session with Danny Black, 1 to 2 p.m. Fun personality and great energy. Join Danny live from Australia for this Oregon Jamboree Virtual Jam Session. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/979330189136263/.
Canceled and Postponed Events
TEMPORARILY CLOSED: Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
CANCELED: Peterson Butte Hike, 9 a.m. to noon, At the bend where Airport Road becomes Denny School Road, veer onto the small road leading west towards the butte, which is also Denny School Road. Difficult, steep hike on varied natural terrain that is not part of the trail system plan, but is definitely worth the trip. Registration from 8:15 to 8:55 a.m., children welcome, no dogs hike is on private property, wear appropriate hiking gear. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/3aaSGdj.
CANCELED: ESL Conversation Classes, 10 a.m., Conference room (second floor) Corvallis-Benton County Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. A weekly ESL (English as Second Language) class will be available every Monday for any skill level. Information: 541-766-6793.
CANCELED: Lebanon Lunchtime Gardening Series, 12:00 p.m., The Lobby, 661 S. Main St., Lebanon. Gardening talks sponsored by the Linn County Master Gardeners and the Lebanon Garden Club, second Monday. Free and open to the public. Information: Eileen Breedlove, 541-259-4303.
CANCELED: ESL Grammar Class, 12:30 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave., Learn and practice English grammar with a teacher and other students! Improve your pronunciation and vocabulary. For intermediate students. No registration is required, but classes are restricted to English-as-a-Second-Language-learners/students only.
CANCELED: Line Dance, Couples Dance, Dance Lesson, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. SW, Albany. Instructor Ernie Briggs leads a dance lesson at 7 p.m. Admission: $4 per person. Information: 541-974-0470.
CANCELED: Science Pub: "The Ecology of Surprise: Ecology and Ethics in an Old-Growth Forest," 6 to 8 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 Second St., Corvallis. Michael Nelson, Director of the H.J. Andrews Experimental Forest will speak about the surprising scientific discoveries that have come about at the Andrews Forest, located in the Cascades east of Eugene. Nelson will share some of those surprises and the science as a “novel way into ethics.” Registration is required and can be done online at https://beav.es/Z6R or contact University Events at 541-737-4717. Free. Information: omsi.edu/sciencepubcorvallis.
CANCELED: Yoga and Beer, 6 p.m., Mazama Brewing, 33930 SE Eastgate Cir., Corvallis. Sixty minute detox/retox class led by Yoga and beer instructor Cait Gill, the second Monday of the month. All-levels flow, with after class beer. Registration includes practice and first pint. Cost for yoga class only: $10; class with beer: $15. Participants need to arrive 5 to 10 minutes early. Bring mat. Space is limited, advanced registration is recommended. Information and registration: http://www.cheersandnamaste.com/events?category=Y%2BB%20Corvallis.
CANCELED: Hora Del Cuento, Bilingual Storytime, 6:30 p.m., Albany Main Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Spanish and English storytime for all ages. Event is free. Information: www.library.cityofalbany.net.
CANCELED: Hoolyeh International Folk Dance, 6:30 p.m., UU Fellowship Social Hall, 2945 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis. Second Monday of each month. Balkan, Israeli and other folk dances are combined each week, with occasional live music. Come to dance and learn. Cost: $4 members; $5 general; $2 under 18. Information: https://corvallisfolklore.org/home/event/hoolyeh-international-folk-dance/?instance_id=27337.
CANCELED: Role Play Club, 7 p.m., Monday, Harrisburg Public Library, 354 Smith St. Role Play Club with Jonathan, everyone gets to decide the future or the past of the group. All ages 11 and up are welcome. Information: 541-995-6949 or visit http://www.ci.harrisburg.or.us/library/page/role-play-club.
CANCELED: West African Dance, 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. Mondays, Odd Fellows Hall, 223 S.W. Second St., Corvallis. Cost: $15 general, $10 students. Information: 541-754-0521.
Tuesday
Venues
Imagine Coffee - CANCELED: Celtic Jam, 7 p.m.
Interzone Café – CANCELED: Red Room Residency: Mutschler, Willis, Biesack Trio, 7 p.m.
Old World Deli - CANCELED: Games at Old World, 3 p.m.
Online Events
Webcast Series: "Inside the Musician’s Studio with Saxophonist Timothy McAllister," noon to 1 p.m., Webcast Series “Inside the Musician’s Studio” hosted by Oregon State University Bands. Use the Zoom meeting link. It is a reoccurring session, so that you can use the same ID for whichever ever session you would like. Information and link: https://oregonstate.zoom.us/j/638978657; meeting ID: 638 978 657.
Canceled and Postponed Events
CANCELED: Biz Expo, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., The River Center, 3000 S. Santiam Highway, Lebanon. Community and business event with over 120 vendors, varied giveaways, samples and door prizes. A chance to network and meet other business and community members in the area. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/39vJ6ll.
POSTPONED: Author Event: David Biespiel in Conversation with Jen Richter, 7 p.m., Grass Roots Books and Music, 227 SW Second St., Corvallis. Author and Poet-in-Residence at Oregon State, David Biespiel along with author and OSU instructor Jennifer Richter, will discuss Biespiel’s reissue of the classic “Every Writer Has A Thousand Faces,” a candid view of Biespiel’s development as a writer and the challenges traditional assumptions that can stifle creativity. Free. Information: https://www.grassrootsbookstore.com/?q=h.calevents.
CANCELED: Darkside Film Noir: "Trapped" (1949), 7 p.m., Darkside Cinema, 215 SW Fourth St., Corvallis. American crime film noir directed by Richard Fleischer, starring Lloyd Bridges, Barbara Payton, and John Hoyt. Secret Service agents make a deal with a counterfeiting inmate to be released on early parole if he will help them recover some bogus money-making plates, but he plans to double cross them. Admission: $5. Information/tickets: https://darksidecinema.com/.
CANCELED: Corvallis Community Choir, Spring term rehearsals, 7-9 p.m., every Tuesday, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2945 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis. Director: Naomi Bennett, Accompanist: Bryson Skaar. Spring Term is a great time to explore singing in a choir. This non-audition secular choir is dedicated to spreading joy through singing. Cost: $50 per term, $15 for students or $5 per week. Website: www.corvalliscommunitychoir.us or email: nonandjay1@gmail.com.
CANCELED: Local Folk Open Stage, 7 p.m. Corvallis Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., every second Tuesday. Individuals and groups can sign up to perform one to three songs. Free. Sponsored by the Corvallis Folklore Society and the Corvallis Arts Center. Free. Information: k_smith1342@comcast.net or http://bit.ly/2Uujkd0.
Wednesday
Canceled and Postponed Events
CANCELED: Mid-Valley Low Vision Support Group, 2 p.m., Brookdale Grand Prairie, 1929 Grand Prairie Rd., Albany. Meets every third Wednesday. No membership fee, refreshments served. Information: 541-928-5008.
CANCELED: Visiting Artists & Scholars: Tala Madani, 5:30 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Artist Tala Madani’s paintings and animations bring together wide-ranging modes of critique, reflecting on gender, political authority and who and what is represented in art. Slapstick humor, inseparable from violence and creation, is at the core of Mandani’s work, reflecting a complex and gut-level vision of contemporary power imbalances. Free. Information: https://liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/sac/2019-2020-visiting-artists-and-scholars.
CANCELED: Jefferson Jammers, 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays, Morningstar Grange, Morningstar Road, Millersburg. Classic rock and country. Information: 541-327-9882.
POSTPONED: Monty Python’s “The Meaning of Life”, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Told through multiple sketches and songs, the stages of life from birth to growing up; war to middle age, including organ transplants, old age and death are irreverently, comedically covered by the British comedy troupe. Admission: $5. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2uDsicY.
CANCELED: Gumbo, 7 to 8:30 p.m., first and third Wednesdays, Old World Deli, 341 S.W. Second St., Corvallis. Oregon original live music. Free. Information: joecasprowiak@comcast.net.
CANCELED: Open Mic, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., every first and third Wednesday, Calapooia Brewing Company, 140 N.E. Hill St., Albany. Musicians, comedians, poets and spoken word artists are welcome to come share original material. Sign-ups begin at 7 p.m. Purchase of an alcoholic beverage or food item is required to play. Information: 818-281-2330.
Thursday
Online Events
Facebook Live Oregon Jamboree: Jam Session with Mae Estes, 1 to 2 p.m. Taking inspiration from artists like Lee Ann Womack and Keith Whitley, Estes merges the timelessness of classic country music with modern melodies and production. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/902970340140433/.
Canceled and Postponed Events
CANCELED: Wildlife Refuge Bilingual program: Trees & Other Greens/Árboles y Otras Plantas at Eagle Marsh Kiosk , two sessions: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. or 11 a.m. to noon, Ankeny National Wildlife Refuge, 26208 Finley Refuge Road, Corvallis. Children ages three to five years old are invited to take nature walks, enjoy storytime and other activities. Siblings are welcome. Free. Information: 541-757-7236 or http://bit.ly/2Sgt2Oa.
CANCELED: Corvallis Arts Walk, 4 to 8 p.m., downtown Corvallis. Every third Thursday, Corvallis’ art galleries stay open late and artists take over the city. Information: facebook.com/CorvallisArtsWalk or http://www.corvallisartswalk.com.
CANCELED: Good Greetings Training Workshop: Tips and Tricks for Excitable Dogs, 6 to 8 p.m., SafeHaven Humane Society, 32220 Old Highway 34, Tangent. Workshop designed to help dogs and their people handle life’s exciting moments. Dogs should have simple obedience skills such as sit and down. Not appropriate for dogs who are fearful or reactive toward people or other dogs. Cost: $25. Information/registration: http://bit.ly/2wcinve.
CANCELED: Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. For current rehearsal venue information call, 541-224-3428.
CANCELED: Northwest Banjo Band, 6:30 to 8 p.m. third Thursdays, Papa’s Pizza, 1030 S.W. Third St., Corvallis. There is no cover charge. Information: 541-757-2727
CANCELED: Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. N.W., Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
CANCELED: Corvallis Old-Time Appalachian Music Jam, 7 to 9:30 p.m., third Thursdays, Old World Deli, 341 S.W. Second St., Corvallis. Back in September.
CANCELED: The Willamette Valley PhotoArts Guild meets the third Thursday of each month, except August & December, 7:00 pm at the OSU Center for Humanities Autzen House on the corner of 8th & Jefferson in Corvallis. Open to the public. We have a brief business meeting, with a main program beginning around 7:30 pm. The goal of our group is to promote and support fine-art photography in the Willamette Valley. Our programs include invited fine-art photographers and member presentations. Guests are welcome
