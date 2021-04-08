The E arts and entertainment calendar for April 8 through 15

Thursday
Darkside Virtual Cinema: "Rose Plays Julie," "Perfumes," "Wojnarowicz," "Days of the Bagnold Summer," "Test Pattern," "Acasa, My Home," "2021 Oscar-Nominated Short Animation Films," "2021 Oscar-Nominated Short Live Action Films," "2021 Oscar-Nominated Short Documentary Films," "You Will Die at 20." Opening Friday: "This Is Not a Burial, It's a Resurrection," "Blizzard of Souls," "Center Stage Center Stage." Tickets: https://darksidecinema.com/.
"Friday Night Funny: Comedy Roast of an Unborn Child," 7:30 p.m. The Majestic Theatre presents festivities including roast jokes, musical roasts, stand-up comedy, baby pictures, interactive games and prizes. Tickets: https://tinyurl.com/fnfroast.
Sunday
"Re-Imaginings, a Virtual Piano Festival" features talent in its “Live and Local” series. Viewing is free at Corvallispiano.org/live-and-local/. These recitals were recorded especially for this festival on the Steinway grand piano at Grace Lutheran Church in Corvallis. Included are HaoYang Jiang, Michael Beachley, Bryson Skaar and students of Mary Ann Guenther. Corvallis-OSU Piano International invites you to check out all of the offerings in this ongoing festival during the pandemic on the same website.
Tuesday
Hoolyeh folk dancing, 5 p.m., Zoom. Contact Denis White at capeblanco@peak.org for playlists and details for joining broadcasts. Information: https://corvallisfolklore.org/home/calendar/.
Wednesday
Random Review, noon, webinar, hosted by the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library and sponsored by Friends of the Library. Joey Spatafora, Oregon State University Distinguished Professor of Botany and Plant Pathology, will review “The Tangled Tree: A Radical New History of Life” by David Quammen. Registration: https://cbcpubliclibrary.net/random-review.
On view
"The Howland Community Open Exhibition," The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. The center's most popular show annually, celebrating community creativity with art by 200 residents of Benton and Linn counties, of all ages and accomplishments. Exhibit open noon to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays through April 17. COVID-19 visitor information available at www.theartscenter.net.
"Black in Oregon: 1840-1870," first floor gallery, Benton County Historical Society & Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. Artifacts and photos from the society's collection, some of which have never been displayed. A traveling exhibition developed by the Oregon Black Pioneers. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only six visitors will be allowed in the museum at one time. All must wear a mask, give contact information and follow Oregon Health Authority social distancing guidelines. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays through April 17.
"No Shrinking Violets," Benton County Historical Society & Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. The quilt artists of High Fiber Diet, an organization of fiber and fabric artists of Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington, have created this exhibition to express their passion for the color purple. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only six visitors will be allowed in the museum at one time. All must wear a mask, give contact information and follow Oregon Health Authority social distancing guidelines. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays through April 17.
Artwork of Bill Thompson and Steve Terhune, Gallery Calapooia, 222 W. First Ave., Albany. Vinyl artist Thompson and glass artist Terhune both use computer-aided cutting tools in their precision work. Thompson uses a computer-controlled cutter to create thin vinyl sheets, transferred and layered upon one another. Terhune recently brought in water-jet cutting technology. He uses the computer to design and then translate artwork to machine code for his precision glass cutting. Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and by appointment through April 24. Masks and social distancing required.
"Music Saves" and "Suite: Isolation" by Patrick Collier, Truckenbrod Art Gallery, 517 SW Washington, Ave., Corvallis. "Music Saves" is a mixed-media installation of sculptures and paintings, and “Suite: Isolation” is a collection of paintings on paper that incorporate abstract forms and text. Collier is a local artist and arts writer whose work has been exhibited widely in Oregon, including Portland State University’s Broadway Gallery and Nine Gallery in Portland, Oregon State University’s Concourse Gallery and CEI Artworks in Corvallis, and the Schneider Museum of Art at Southern Oregon University in Ashland. Another exhibition of note was at The Suburban, at its original site in Oak Park, Illinois. His photography is in the permanent collections of OSU's “Art About Agriculture” program and Willamette University’s Hallie Ford Museum of Art in Salem. Collier writes art criticism for the online cultural publication Oregon ArtsWatch and is the author of numerous artist catalogue essays. Collier has Master of Fine Arts degree in sculpture from the University of Illinois at Chicago, and a Master of Arts in English literature and a Bachelor of Arts in philosophy from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale. Masks are required and there will be a limit of four people in the gallery at any given time. There will not be an opening reception; however, the artist will be present during most gallery hours. Hours: noon to 4 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through April 25.
"Corvallis Art Guild: Celebrating 75 Years!," gallery, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays through May 20.
"Artists of the Linn County Arts Guild," The Brownsville Art Center and Gallery, 255 N. Main St. Also featuring the gallery's own local artists and craftspeople. Masks and social distancing required. Hours: 1:30 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays through May.
Corvallis Museum, 411 SW Second St. The new museum is now open with capacity of 12 visitors on the half-hour. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Fridays through Sundays. Reservations required; advance tickets available at https://corvallismuseum.simpletix.com; $5 adult admission charged at the door; bring your ticket. Admission is free for those under 18, and students with valid ID.
Calls to artists
Call to artists: Halsey Community Center Monthly Art Shows, City Hall Building, 100 Halsey St. The City of Halsey is offering 55 linear feet of empty white wall space to artists, students and other organizations for the display of artwork. Information: http://cityofhalsey.com/index_htm_files/Call%20to%20Artists.pdf.