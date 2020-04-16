The E arts and entertainment calendar for April 16 through 23

This is another celebrity vanity project that'll leave you scratching your head. Offset, a member of Migos — and husband of Cardi B — has decided to show off his love of cars. In the first episode, he puts kids with cancer in tiny model supercars, like a McLaren P1 with a top speed of 4 mph. Why, you may ask, put confused, sick children in model Ferraris? They don't even control the cars. But Offset and Cardi B are happy to take a victory lap. The second episode is all about Offset and Lil Yachty attempting Hollywood driving stunts. In the third, Offset visits Jay Leno and tours his vast car collection. The whole series looks a lot of fun for everyone but Offset.