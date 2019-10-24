Weekend: Philomath Open Studios

• Event: It's the second (and final) weekend for the Philomath Open Studios tour. The tour features 14 studios, with nearly 40 artists participating in a mind-boggling range of media. Hours are noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For information and studio locations (they're all in the Philomath area), go to the website philomathopenstudios.org. (Pictured above is "Truly Oregon" by Deb Curtis, whose basketry is on display in the event.)