Saturday: Czech Night Out
• Benefit: The ZCBJ Hall, 38704 N. Main St. in Scio, celebrates the area's Czech heritage and raises money for the preservation and improvement of the hall with this event, set to begin at 5 p.m. A traditional dinner will be served at 6 with polka music by Eugene's Calamity Jazz starting at 7 p.m. Cost: $25 per person; $20 seniors. For information: www.zhall.org or call 503-302-4591 or 541-223-2343.
Monday: Haunted Whiteside
• Tour: The Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave. in Corvallis, offers three tours of its spookier history starting at 6:30 p.m. Monday and continuing until 10 p.m. The first tour is lighthearted; the next two each get a little darker. It's free, but a $5 donation is suggested. For informatio, go to this website:http://bit.ly/31ENKbS
Tuesday: 'Dr. Caligari'
• Silent film: The Darkside Cinema, 215 SW Fourth St. in Corvallis, is showing the 1920 silent horror movie classic “The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, but with a twist: The Corvallis band DTW will provide live improvised music as the movie shows. The band pulled this off last year with "Nosferatu;" this seems like a natural sequel. Admission: $8 ($6 seniors). Information: http://bit.ly/2MFdIb3
THURSDAY
VENUES
Bombs Away Cafe — Free Range Open Mic, 8:30 p.m. Free.
Burst’s Chocolates Corvallis — For the Love of Wine & Chocolate, 5 p.m., free.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Robert Meade, 8 p.m.
Downtown Dog — Leisure Tones, blues, 6 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Paint It Like You Mean It: Conveying Your Personal Vision workshop, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Brownsville Art Center, 255 Main St. Artist Beth Verheyden will share over three days her studies on which types of design elements express different emotions and teach participants how to visually communicate their vision. Workshop limited to 20 students over 18; minimum one year watercolor experience. Cost: $160. Information/registration: http://brownsvilleart.org/?p=4416.
Early Childhood Storytime, 10 to 11 a.m., every second and fourth Thursday, Scio Public Library, 38957 NW First Ave., Scio. Introduce babies, toddlers and preschoolers to interactive skills such as reading, listening, and social interactions. Information: 503-394-3342.
Guitar Group, 10:10 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Meets every Thursday. Guitar players of all skill levels learn and share music, engage in conversations and try new jams. Information: tpos@communityoutreachinc.org.
Lunchbox Artist Talk: Emily Steele, noon, The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Twelve-piece collection of glass and steel sculptures not seen by the public in 30 years. Exhibit includes photos, sketches and memorabilia from which she drew inspiration, documenting a lifetime in the arts. Free. Information: https://theartscenter.net/the-steele-collection-emily-steele/.
Brownsville Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m. Thursdays, June through the end of October, corner of Park Avenue and North Main Street, downtown Brownsville. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats and baked goods. Information: 541-359-5898.
CrafterNoon: Marbled Pumpkins, 3:45 to 4:30 p.m., Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. Participants 9 to 14 years of age experiment with mini pumpkin marbling, creating a one-of-a-kind kaleidoscope colored pumpkin. Space and supplies are limited, registration required. Free, does not require a library card to attend. Information/registration: 541-258-4926.
Pumpkin Painting, 6 to 7 p.m., Scio Public Library, 38957 NW First Ave. Free. Information: http://ci.scio.or.us/upcoming%20events.htm.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
ARTscend Marys Peak Reading, 7 p.m., Corvallis Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. An evening of selected prose, poetry and creative field guide entries inspired by the highest peak in the Oregon Coast Range. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/31mylNo
Masterclass: Baritone Andre Chiang, 7 to 9 p.m., Community Hall Room 303, 1650 SW Pioneer Place, Oregon State University, Corvallis. Baritone Chiang will present a voice master class. Free; no tickets required. Space is limited. Information: http://bit.ly/33xzFys
Meet the Author: Chandra LeGue, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Grass Roots Books and Music, 227 SW Second St., Corvallis. LeGue, Oregon Wild’s Western Oregon field coordinator, will discuss her new book, “Oregon’s Ancient Forests: A Hiking Guide,” and share photos. Book signing and Q&A will follow. Free. Information: https://www.grassrootsbookstore.com/?q=h.calevents.
History Sips at Deluxe Brewing, 7 to 8 p.m., Deluxe Brewing, 635 Water Ave. NE, Albany. Presenter Oscar Hult of The Natty Dresser will discuss the history of embalming. Free; donations are appreciated. Information: https://www.armuseum.com/events/2019/10/24/history-sips-at-deluxe-brewing.
Alan Reid and Rob van Sante in concert, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. A member of Scotland’s folk group Battlefield Band, Alan Reid’s keyboard work cemented the band’s reputation. Reid and van Sante have released five critically acclaimed albums and toured worldwide. Admission: $20 reserved; $15 general. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2BfXcrF
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. NW, Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
Mainstream Square Dance lessons, 7:30-9 p.m., every Thursday through Dec. 7, Linn-Benton Community College Benton Center, 757 NW Polk Ave., Corvallis. Bruce Lowther will be the instructor. Singles and couples are welcome. Information: 541-754-7511.
FRIDAY
VENUES
2 Towns Ciderhouse — LoveLightning Duo, acoustic rock folk & pop, 6 p.m.
Angry Beaver Grill — Electric Beaver, 10 p.m.
Bar 101 Corvallis — Katie Jane Band, fiery fiddle and hot guitar, 8 p.m., no cover.
Barsideous Brewing — Hops and History Ales and Assets, 5 p.m.
Black Bear Inn Albany — Forever Young Trio, 8:30 p.m.
Bombs Away Cafe — Max Roots + Skeleton Boys + Riptides to the Sky + Onion Machine, 10 p.m. $5
DeMaggio’s Pizza — Regrettis + Jai Law, 10 p.m. $5.
Downtown Dog — Mary & Mario, country, 6 p.m.
Greenberry Tavern — Corrupted Kin, trio, acoustic, 7 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Russell James, guitar & vocals, 7 p.m.
Meet’n Place Tavern — Dennis Monroe and his Blues & Funk All-Stars, 8 p.m.
Merlin’s Bar & Grill — Downside Up, 9 p.m.
Old World Deli — Corvallis Accordioso band: A Country Halloween Celebration, 7 p.m. Costumes encouraged.
Rileys Billiards — Lipstick Divas Halloween Show, 8 p.m., $10 pre; $15 door; $2 off if in costumel
MORE
Harvest Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Lebanon First Baptist Church, 211 E. Vine St. Fish of Lebanon sponsored fall bazaar with baked goods, Christmas ornaments and decorations, quilted bags, cards, quilts and homemade cookies. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2PlTOE3
Preschool Storytime (ages 3-5 years), 10 a.m. Fridays, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Information: 541-766-6794 or thebestlibrary.net.
Tai Chi Class, 10 a.m., Community Room, Scio Fire Station, 38975 SW Sixth Ave., Scio. Noncompetitive, self-paced system of gentle physical exercise and stretching. Led by instructor Suman Brakhas, movements can be done standing or sitting. Free. Information: http://sciosource.com/index.html.
Toddler Storytime, 10:15 a.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE, Albany. Information: 541-917-7583 or library.cityofalbany.net.
Comedians Nina G and Mean Dave at Linn-Benton Community College, noon to 1:30 p.m., Russell Tripp Performance Center, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany. Comedians Nina G, a disability activist, storyteller, children’s author, educator and Mean Dave, a regular at Cobb’s Comedy Club as well as the Punch Line in San Francisco, will perform. Free. ASL interpreters provided during the event. Information: www.linnbenton.edu.
Music a la Carte, noon Fridays, Oregon State University Memorial Union Lounge, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Performing this week: Flutist Abigail Sperling and Friends, chamber music. Information: 541-737-4061.
Documentary Film Screening: Intelligent Lives, 6 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Three pioneering young adults identified with intellectual disabilities challenge perceptions of intelligence as they navigate high school, college, and the workforce. Free. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2N193zg
Trolley of Terror & Haunted Monteith House, 6 p.m., Monteith House, 518 Second Ave. SW, Albany. Candlelight tour of Monteith House and a ride on the Trolley of Terror with stories from Albany’s past while riding through the historic district haunted places. Tours on the hour until 9 p.m. Cost: $12 adults; $6 children 12 and under. Information/reservation: 541-928-0911 or visit https://albanyvisitors.com/2019/09/16/get-your-trolley-of-terror-tickets/.
Movie Night: ParaNorman, 6:30 p.m., Holley Elementary School, 40336 Crawfordsville Drive, Sweet Home. Bring the family, a blanket and pillows to sit on. Wear a costume and receive a free raffle ticket entry to win the video. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/36076eY
Friends Night on the Wheel, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Calapooia Clay, 1533 Seventh Ave. SE, Albany. Opportunity to try the potter’s wheel with instruction. Cost: $35 individual; $65 couple. Information/tickets: https://app.getoccasion.com/p/n/F4QV69X4.
Launch Event: Varlio, 7 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Varlio, a Corvallis-based company working to create augmented reality experiences with artwork, will showcase its work in this free event. Drinks and snacks served. Information: http://bit.ly/2MGsFKe
Trick-or-Treat Haunted House Hygiene Drive, 7-10 p.m., 797 Fairmont Drive NE, Albany and 3849 Oakmont Loop NE, Albany. Hygiene drive for Family Tree Relief Nursery. All hygiene items needed, drop-off bins will be located in front of both houses. Haunted house and candy for the kids. Information: http://bit.ly/33X0jAS
Tour of Terror: Zombie Siege, 7 to 11 p.m., LBCC Benton Center, 757 NW Polk Ave., Corvallis. An interactive tour of terror, where audience members take on the role of invited doctors and scientists investigating on a developing situation by the members of the CDC. Not intended for younger audiences; no costumes or masks. Admission: $12 general; $10 students with ID. Tickets are available at the door. Information: http://bit.ly/2Pcwt7E
Best Cellar presents: Fred Towne and Suz Doyle and Friends, 7:30 p.m., Methodist Church, 150 NW 11th St., Corvallis. Best Cellar is a once-a-month evening of acoustic music with light refreshments. Admission is “pay what you will.” Children are free. Information: contact Mark Weiss at mjweiss@cmug.com.
Late Night at the Whiteside: A Nightmare on Elm Street, 9 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. A disfigured midnight mangler preys on teenagers in their dreams in Wes Craven’s 1984 horror flick. Johnny Depp’s first film. Admission: $5. Information/tickets: https://www.whitesidetheatre.org/movies.html.
Z-Hall Music Jam Session, 7 p.m., ZCBJ Hall, 38704 N. Main St., Scio. For years acoustic musicians have been coming to the hall to play and sing fiddle tunes, bluegrass and country. Audience and musicians bring goodies the fourth Friday of every month. Information: 503-394-2922 or email zhall@smt-net.com.
SATURDAY
VENUES
Angry Beaver Grill — Hip-Hop Saturday, 10 p.m.
Alpine Tavern Monroe — Halloween Costume Party with Ol’ School, rock country blues, 7 p.m.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Richie G and MA Beat, 8 p.m.
Chewy’s Sports Pub & Grub Sweet Home — Halloween Party, 9 p.m.
Conversion Brewing Lebanon — Playin’ for Tips: Rudolf Korv, Americana, 8 p.m.
DeMaggio’s Pizza — Haus of Dharma: Heckin Spooky 3, 10 p.m.
Downtown Dog — J Mac and Steve, folk, 6 p.m.
Growler Cafe — New Age Phonograph Band, 7 p.m.,
Imagine Coffee — Storytime, 10 a.m.; Michael Wren & Company, Halloween music, 7 p.m.
Merlin’s Bar & Grill — Downside Up, 9 p.m.
North Santiam Eagles Mill City — Lodge Halloween Party, 6 p.m.
MORE
Harvest Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Lebanon First Baptist Church, 211 E. Vine St. Fish of Lebanon sponsored fall bazaar with baked goods, Christmas ornaments and decorations, quilted bags, cards, quilts and homemade cookies. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1225456047662458/.
Albany Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 23, Fourth Avenue and Ellsworth Street (City Hall parking lot and adjacent courthouse block), Albany. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 23, First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Friends of the Library Monthly Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lebanon Oregon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Monthly book sale with an overflow of new donations for $2 a bag, in library bags. Children and youth attending may select one free book. Sale every fourth Saturday at the senior center. Proceeds benefit various library programs. Information: http://bit.ly/2KKTXOn
Dodgeball Tourney for Fire Victim Relief, 10 a.m., Lebanon High School, 1700 S. Fifth St., Lebanon. Double-elimination event that is Halloween costume themed. Prizes will be given for the best dressed team as well as tournament winners. Admission: $5 to watch; children under 12 dressed in costume free; $90 six-person dodgeball team. Information/registration: www.eventbrite.com/e/1st-annual-lfcairs-dodgeball-tournament-tickets-70540872649 or email rduerr@lebanon.com.
All Ages Craft Day, 10 a.m., Jefferson Public Library, 150 N. Second St., Suite B. Halloween and fall-themed crafts. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/35WB8jV
Sheriff’s Posse’s Annual Children with Special Needs Ride Event, 10 to 11 a.m., Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd, Corvallis. Horseback riding event for children between 3 and 18 with special needs and their siblings. Children must be able to hang on by themselves. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2MD8xZ8
Painted N’ Sterling Fall Classic: Northwest Paint Horse Championship, 10 a.m., Linn County Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. Northwest Paint Horse Championship and horse show. Information: http://www.oregonpainthorseclub.com/images/2019_web_updates/2019_fall_premium.pdf.
ABATE Motorcycle Awareness Show, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Heritage Mall, 1895 4th Ave. SE, Albany. American Bikers Aimed Toward Education motorcycle show promoting motorcycle safety awareness. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2Pc0vrS
Lebanon Downtown Trick-Or-Treating, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Main Street from Vine to Maple. Costume contest at 1 p.m. in Strawberry Plaza. Free. Information: http://lebanonareachamber.chambermaster.com/events/details/lebanon-downtown-trick-or-treating-9876.
Albany Downtown Trick or Treat & Costume Contest, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Downtown Albany. Trick or treating downtown with participating merchants; and costume contest. Free. Information: https://albanyvisitors.com/event/albany-downtown-trick-or-treat-costume-contest-2/?instance_id=13582.
Thompson’s Mills Cider Pressing, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thompson’s Mills State Heritage Site, 32655 Boston Mill Drive, Shedd. Cider pressing until apples run out. For a donation, take home half-gallon containers filled with cider. Information: http://bit.ly/2ZvgK9f
Halloween Theme Open House, noon to 1:30 p.m., Cumberland Community Events Center, 401 Main St. SE, Albany. Fall festivities including local apple tasting, guessing games, lunchtime snacks and more. Free. Information: http://saveourcumberland.org/index.html.
Philomath Open Studios Tour and Sale, noon to 5 p.m., multiple locations throughout Philomath. The Philomath Open Studios Art Tour encompasses 38 artists in 14 locations. Visitors can meet the artists, ask questions and watch the process of making art. Map and distinctive yellow signs guide the tour. Free. Information: http://www.philomathopenstudios.com/.
Tales from the Grave, 2 p.m., Jefferson Historical Society and Museum, Cemetery Hill Road SE, Jefferson. Hear stories of early pioneers. First 100 families will receive a goodie bag. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2MCqIhO
Mid-Valley Brewfest, 3 to 10 p.m., Two Rivers Market, 250 Broadalbin St. SW, Albany. Annual event with beer, wine, spirits, live music featuring Southern Crossing and Crash Rodeo; food trucks and yard games. Proceeds benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Albany. Cost: $20, include Brewfest mug and five taste tickets. Information/tickets: https://midvalleybrewfest.com/.
Majestic Reader’s Theatre presents: “Stop Kiss,” 3 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Written by Diana Son and directed by Kali Kardas; an attack forces a woman to face the truth about who she is and the attraction she feels toward another woman. Admission: $13 general; $11 seniors and students. Information/tickets: majestic.org
Czech Night Out, 5 p.m., ZCBJ Hall, 38704 N. Main St., Scio. Fundraiser for the preservation and improvement of ZCBJ Hall and a celebration of local Czech heritage. Traditional food served, polka music by Calamity Jazz with beer and wine. Dinner served at 6 p.m., with music beginning at 7 p.m. Cost: $25 per person; $20 seniors. Information/reservation: www.zhall.org or call 503-302-4591 or 541-223-2343.
Howl-O-Ween Party, 5 to 7 p.m., SafeHaven Humane Society, 32220 Old Highway 34, Tangent. Games for kids and dogs, spooky fun crafts; costume contest for pets and humans, candy and prizes and photo booth. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/32FLd2L
Autumn Cheers: Altrusa Fundraiser, 5:30 to 9 p.m., Philomath Scout Lodge, 660 Clemens Mill Road. Food, wine and beer by local vendors, music by Big Time, dancing and a silent auction. All proceeds to benefit Altrusa International of Corvallis. Admission: $50. Information/tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/autumn-cheers-an-altrusa-fundraiser-tickets-67388433619.
PNW Adult and Teen Challenge Western Shindig, 5:30 p.m., Willamette Valley Campus, 31700 Fayetteville Drive, Shedd. Annual fundraiser for Willamette Valley Campus. Dessert, silent auction, and BBQ diner by Bo Mack’s. Cost: $50 single; $350 table for eight. Information/registration: register@shindig.tcpnw.com.
Fall Drag Show 2019, 6 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Annual fall drag show where everyone is welcome. Vulgar language, sexual themes and radical gender performances. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2p7u3MH
Sick Town Derby Dames Monster Mashup, 6 p.m., Linn County Fair and Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. Wear a costume and tune up your cowbell. Doors open at 5 p.m. Admission: $10 advance; $12 at the door; children under 5 free. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/33Ts9ht
Trolley of Terror & Haunted Monteith House, 6 p.m., Monteith House, 518 Second Ave. SW, Albany. Candlelight tour of Monteith House and a ride on the Trolley of Terror with stories from Albany’s past while riding through the historic district haunted places. Tours on the hour until 9 p.m. Cost: $12 adults; $6 children 12 and under. Information/reservation: 541-928-0911 or visit https://albanyvisitors.com/2019/09/16/get-your-trolley-of-terror-tickets/.
Downtown Swing Dance, 6:45 p.m., Corvallis Odd Fellows Hall, 223 SW Second St. An evening of music and dancing with guest DJ Nick Davis, founder of Track Town Swing in Eugene, and instructor, Nika Jin. Admission: $7-$10 sliding scale; all ages welcome. Information: http://bit.ly/2o5XmPg
Corvallis Squares Dancers Halloween Dance, 7 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis. Mainstream with third tip plus. Costumes encouraged. Jim Hattrick calling and cueing. Admission: $6. Information: www.corvallissquares.com.
Tour of Terror: Zombie Siege, 7 to 11 p.m., LBCC Benton Center, 757 NW Polk Ave., Corvallis. An interactive tour of terror, where audience members take on the role of invited doctors and scientists investigating on a developing situation by the members of the CDC. Not intended for younger audiences; no costumes or masks. Admission: $12 general; $10 students with ID. Tickets are available at the door. Information: http://bit.ly/2Pcwt7E
Jonathan Richman in Concert featuring Tommy Larkins on drums, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Singer-songwriter-troubadour Richman was leader of The Modern Lovers in the 1970s; his songs have been covered by Iggy Pop, David Bowie, the Sex Pistols and Siouxsie & the Banshees. Admission: $20 advance; $25 at the door. Information/tickets: https://jrftl.bpt.me/.
Willamette Valley Symphony Fall Concert, 7 p.m. Ashbrook Independent School, 4045 Research Way, Corvallis. Artistic director and conductor Hector Aguero will guide the orchestra in pieces by Ron Nelson, Erik Korngold, and Anton Dvorak. Admission: $20 adults; $18 seniors and students; free, children 12 and under. Information/tickets: www.willamettevalleysymphony.org.
Halloween Party and Costume Contest, 9 p.m., Pineway Golf Restaurant and Golf Course, 30949 Pineway Road, Lebanon. Prizes for best costumes. Admission: $2.99 advance; $5 at the door. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2W72Ea3
VIP Ghost Hunt at the Haunted Monteith House, 10:30 p.m. to 1 a.m., Monteith House, 518 Second Ave. SW, Albany. Follow professional “ghostbusters” as they set up their equipment at Monteith House spend the night waiting for ghostly visitors. Space is limited. Cost: $55. Information: 541-928-0911 or visit https://albanyvisitors.com/event/vip-ghost-hunt-at-the-haunted-monteith-house/?instance_id=13680.
Gratitude’s UpBeat Café. Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. 7-9 p.m. Fourth Saturday of every month. Free. Local Corvallis jazz/blues musicians who draw their influences from the likes of John Coltrane, Miles Davis, Thelonious Monk, and Keith Jarrett. For info, visit gratitudejazzband.com./
SUNDAY
VENUES
Appletree Restaurant & Lounge — Winter Barn paint night, 3 p.m. $30.
Barsideous Brewing — Bibster, 7 p.m. $10. 21+ with ID.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Blues Jam, 4 p.m.
Conversion Brewing Lebanon — Hymns & Hops, 5 p.m.
MORE
Painted N’ Sterling Fall Classic: Northwest Paint Horse Championship, 10 a.m., Linn County Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. Northwest Paint Horse Championship and horse show. Information: http://www.oregonpainthorseclub.com/images/2019_web_updates/2019_fall_premium.pdf.
ABATE Motorcycle Awareness Show, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Heritage Mall, 1895 Fourth Ave. SE, Albany. American Bikers Aimed Toward Education motorcycle show promoting motorcycle safety awareness. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/477918786272711/.
Philomath Open Studios Tour and Sale, noon to 5 p.m., multiple locations throughout Philomath. The Philomath Open Studios Art Tour encompasses 38 artists in 14 locations. Visitors can meet the artists, ask questions and watch the process of making art. Map and distinctive yellow signs guide the tour. Free. Information: http://www.philomathopenstudios.com/.
Trunk or Treat, 1 to 2:30 p.m., Linn County Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. Local organizations will line the fairgrounds with vehicles and pass out treats. Free. Information: 319-929-3247.
Pumpkin Party, 1 to 3 p.m., Legacy Ballet, 104 Main St. SE, Albany. Arts and crafts, pumpkin themed games, refreshments and dancing. Ages 4 and older are invited to wear a costume. Cost: $10 per child. Information/RSVP: legacyballet@q.com.
Annual Fall Organ Concert, 3 p.m., Albany First United Methodist Church, 1115 28th Ave. SW. Hour-long concert with music from baroque to modern. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2BwRlyp
Portland Youth Philharmonic, 3 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Presented by the Corvallis-OSU Symphony society, the Portland Youth Philharmonic, America’s oldest youth orchestra, conducted by David Hattner, will perform, Symphony in E minor “Gaelic” by Amy Beach and George Gershwin’s Piano Concerto in F Major, featuring 14-year-old pianist Joshua Ji, winner of the Portland Piano International Piano Concerto Competition. Cost: $5, all seats. Information/tickets: https://lasells.oregonstate.edu/event/portland-youth-philharmonic-0.
Majestic Reader’s Theatre presents: “Stop Kiss,” 3 and 7 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Written by Diana Son and directed by Kali Kardas; an attack forces a woman to face the truth about who she is and the attraction she feels toward another woman. Admission: $13 general; $11 seniors and students. Information/tickets: majestic.org
Willamette Valley Symphony Fall Concert, 4 p.m. Ashbrook Independent School, 4045 Research Way, Corvallis. Artistic director and conductor Hector Aguero will guide the orchestra in pieces by Ron Nelson, Erik Korngold, and Anton Dvorak. Admission: $20 adults; $18 seniors and students; free, children 12 and under. Information/tickets: www.willamettevalleysymphony.org.
Build A Haunted House Habitat for Humanity Fundraising Dinner, 5 p.m., Sybaris Bistro, 442 First Ave. W. Albany. Chicken a la Stephen King with Anne Rice, Frankenroast with headless horseradish sauce and other frightfully delicious foods. All proceeds to Albany Habitat for Humanity. Cost: $55 per person or $75 with wine pairings. Information/reservation: 541-928-8157 or visit https://sybarisbistro.com.
Line Dance Social, 6:30 p.m., Timberhill Athletic Club, 2855 NW 29th St., Corvallis. Dance to familiar songs and socialize with hosts Robbie and Elaine. Email song and dance requests to holvornw1@comcast.net or elaine8921@msn.com. Wear only soft-soled shoes. Admission: $5 for members and non-members. Information: http://bit.ly/2N4h46r
McKasson, McDonald & McLane in concert, 7 p.m., The Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Scottish folk musicians Ryan McKasson, Eric McDonald and Jeremiah McLane perform. Admission: $20 reserved; $15 general. Information/tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=106507.
Trick-or-Treat Haunted House Hygiene Drive, 7 to 10 p.m., 797 Fairmont Drive NE, Albany and 3849 Oakmont Loop NE, Albany. Hygiene drive for Family Tree Relief Nursery. All hygiene items needed, drop-off bins will be located in front of both houses. Haunted house and candy for the kids. Information: http://bit.ly/33X0jAS
Learn to Square Dance with the Sweet Home Squarenaders, 4 to 5:30 p.m., every Sunday, Oak Heights School gym, 605 Elm St., Sweet Home. The Sweet Home Squarenaders will be conducting square dance lessons with caller and instructor Jim Voll. Dress is casual, no partner needed. Families are encouraged to come. Information: Jim, 541-409-1602.
Lebanon Square Circlers Square Dance Lessons, 6:30-8 p.m. Sundays, Lebanon IOOF Hall, 20 E. Ash St., Lebanon. No previous dance experience necessary; classes taught by Charlotte Jeskey. The first class is free; donation of $5 per person per session, $12 per family of three or more. No partner required and children are welcome. Information: 541-401-9780 or www.lebanonsquarecirclers.com.
MONDAY
VENUES
Imagine Coffee — Bryson Skaar, piano, 7 p.m.
Interzone Cafe — The Nebuloids, 7 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Tai Chi Class, 10 a.m., Community Room, Scio Fire Station, 38975 SW Sixth Ave., Scio. Noncompetitive, self-paced system of gentle physical exercise and stretching. Led by instructor Suman Brakhas, movements can be done standing or sitting. Free. Information: http://sciosource.com/index.html.
Artist's Reception: Beyond the Wall by Stefan Rolof, 3 to 5 p.m., The Little Gallery, Oregon State University, 210 Kidder Hall, 2000 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. Marking the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, “Beyond the Wall” is a recreation of a 2017 exhibit by German artist Roloff that was displayed at the original Berlin Wall site. Roloff and Rene Siebenhaar, a representative of the German Embassy in Washington, D.C., will be on hand to open the exhibit and offer brief remarks. Free. Information: https://beav.es/ZuE or call 541-737-2146.
Art Lab with Megan, 3:30 p.m., The Toy Factory, 442 SW Second St., Corvallis. Children are invited to join Megan in an art project. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2421153047999256/.
Learn to Cook with C.H.E.F., 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., Alsea Public Library, 19192 Alsea Highway. Fifth through eighth graders can create, eat and bring home delicious recipes. Free. Information/registration: www.tinyurl.com/CHEF-Class-Fall-Alsea or call 541-768-5717.
Trombone Masterclass: Ko-Ichiro Yamamoto, 5 p.m., Community Hall 303, 1650 SW Pioneer Place, Corvallis. Yamamoto is principal trombone of the Seattle Symphony Orchestra, faculty member of the University of Washington School of Music and the newest member of the Center City Brass Quintet. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/33PPzUU
Line Dance, Couples Dance, Dance Lesson, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. SW, Albany. Instructor Ernie Briggs leads a dance lesson at 7 p.m. Admission: $4 per person. Information: 541-974-0470.
Whiteside Theatre’s Haunted History Tour, 6:30 to 10 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Peek behind the curtain into the spookier history of the Whiteside Theatre. Three haunted tours, going from lighthearted ghost stories of the Whiteside going darker as the night progresses. Free, recommended donation of $5. Information: http://bit.ly/31ENKbS
An Artist Residency in the Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument: A Presentation and How to Apply, 6:30 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Mary A. McDermott will present on her artist residency sponsored by the Bureau of Land Management. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/31ENKbS
Publishing for Social Justice with Breanna Crotty, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 114 SW Eighth St., Corvallis. Speaker Breanna Crotty, senior editor for CALYX Press, will speak about the nonprofit publication, which is dedicated to providing a platform to women and nonbinary writers. Admission: $5 member guests; $10 visitors; members free. Information: https://willamettewriters.org/corvallis/.
Hora Del Cuento, Bilingual Storytime, 6:30 p.m., Albany Main Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Spanish and English storytime for all ages. Event is free. Information: www.library.cityofalbany.net.
Yoga in the Gallery, 6 p.m., The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Bring your own mat, if possible. Information: theartscenter.net.
Mainstream Square Dance Lessons, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis. For fun and fitness. Singles and couples welcome. Instructor: Bruce Lowther. Cost: $60 for fall term, first lesson free. Information: corvallissquares.com.
West African Dance, 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. Mondays, Odd Fellows Hall, 223 SW Second St., Corvallis. Cost: $15 general, $10 students. Information: 541-754-0521.
TUESDAY
VENUES
Corvallis Elks — Movie Night: Nightmare Before Christmas, 6 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Celtic Jam, 7 p.m.
Old World Deli — Games at Old World, 3 p.m.
The Barn at Hickory Station — Drink + Ink, 6:30 p.m., $40.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Mother Goose Asks Why, 10 a.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. Space-themed storytime with hands-on science and math activities for young children. Free. Information: www.cbcpl.net.
Concert for Fourth Graders: Adventures in Oregon and the Solar System, 12:30 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. The Corvallis Community Band and Willamette Apprentice Ballet, present an educational concert for local fourth graders, focusing on the Oregon Trail and the solar system. Free. Information: http://biggirlballet.com/?page_id=4 or https://c-cband.org/.
Oregon’s Historic Cemeteries, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Kuri Gill from the Oregon State Parks system will present stories of historic cemeteries from the state. Local history, cemetery discoveries and rescues, among other tales, will highlight the importance of retaining the history of cemeteries. Free for area seniors, 50 and older. Information: www.lebanonoregon.gov/seniorservices.
Brownsville Art Center Junk Art Christmas Ornament Party, 4 to 8 p.m., Brownsville Art Center, 255 N. Main St. Participate in an ornament party with the opportunity to clean out things that are no longer useful, repurposing unwanted “junk” and turning it into a handmade ornament. Basic tools, hanging supplies and some junk available to share, participants encouraged to bring more from home. Free, one ornament must be donated to the Christmas tree effort, all children 12 and under must be accompanied by any adult. Information: http://brownsvilleart.org/?p=4446.
American Legion Haunted House, 5 to 9 p.m., Amerian Legion Post 184, 339 N. Main St., Brownsville. Ghosts, skeletons and zombies. Free. Information: 541-401-0675 or email norman-simms@hotmail.com.
Going into Business Workshop, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Sweet Home Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center, 1575 Main St. A workshop on starting a business. Free. Registration required. Information/registration: 541-917-4929 or visit http://bit.ly/2PcD5D0
National Novel Writing Month NaNoWriMo Kick Off, 6 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Prepare to write your novel in November and learn what NaNoWriMo is. After plotting, games, refreshments, camaraderie with fellow Wrimos. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2MGC9Fk
Author Event: Steve Arndt, “Oregon Ghost Towns A-Z,” 6 p.m., Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. Oregon author Steve Arndt will discuss his book series “Oregon Ghost Town A-Z” illustrating the fascinating towns and structures that still exist today across Oregon. Free, no library card required. Information: www.lebanonoregon.gov/library.
“The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari” (1920), 7 p.m., Darkside Cinema, 215 SW Fourth St., Corvallis. The silent horror masterpiece directed by Robert Wiene with live music by DTW, Corvallis’ own funk collective. An insane hypnotist uses a somnambulist to commit murders. Admission: $8 general; $6 seniors. Information: https://darksidecinema.com/.
Volkswagen presents: “Timeless,” 7:30 p.m., The Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Warren Miller’s 70th film, “Timeless,” will travel with new and veteran athletes as they explore mountain locations across the globe. Admission: $18 to $19. Information/tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/volkswagen-presents-warren-millers-timeless-corvallis-tickets-68524802529.
Southtown Farm Stand & Market, 5 to 7 p.m., 1465 SE Alexander Ave., Corvallis. Vendors selling fresh seasonal fruits and vegetables, animal products, vegan desserts, jams, pickles, kimchi, music and community. Dog and children friendly event. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/33w41Ch
Corvallis Community Choir, fall term rehearsals, 7-9 p.m., every Tuesday from Sept. 24 to Dec. 10, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2945 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis. Director: Naomi Bennett, Accompanist: Bryson Skaar. This nonaudition secular choir is dedicated to spreading joy through singing. Cost: $50 per term, $15 for students or $5 per week. Website: www.corvalliscommunitychoir.us or email: nonandjay1@gmail.com.
International Folk Dancing, 7:15 to 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, 1180 25th Ave. SW, Albany. Recreational dancing from around the world. No partner needed. Admission: $4. Directions/information: 541-967-8017 or grholcomb96@gmail.com. .
WEDNESDAY
VENUES
Angry Beaver Grill — Cards Against Humanity, 8 p.m.
Bombs Away Cafe — Jeff Sux Trivia, 7:30 p.m. Free.
Downtown Dog — The Broken Bard, variety, 6 p.m.
MORE
School’s Out, Theatre’s In, 8 a.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Majestic Education is offering a day of workshops for children ages 7 to 13, including theater games. Cost: $60 Corvallis resident; $75 nonresident. Information/registration: majestic.org
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Nov. 27, First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Tai Chi Class, 10 a.m., Community Room, Scio Fire Station, 38975 SW Sixth Ave., Scio. Noncompetitive, self-paced system of gentle physical exercise and stretching. Led by instructor Suman Brakhas, movements can be done standing or sitting. Free. Information: http://sciosource.com/index.html.
Gardening in the Pacific Northwest: Putting Your Garden to Bed, noon to 1 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Lunchtime sessions on garden topics relevant to Linn County gardeners. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2Mo8qQ5
Teen Harvest Party, 3:15 to 7 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. Teens are invited to a spooky special night. Wear costumes, decorate a pumpkin and eat candy. Supplies provided. Free. Information: www.cbcpl.net.
Teen Night: Zombies, 4 to 5 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Teens ages 13 and up can join the ranks of the undead. Face paint, fake wounds and zombiefied T-shirts. Free. Information: http://library.cityofalbany.net/.
American Legion Haunted House, 5 to 9 p.m., Amerian Legion Post 184, 339 N. Main St., Brownsville. Ghosts, skeletons and zombies. Free. Information: 541-401-0675 or email norman-simms@hotmail.com.
Misinformation and Fake News, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Corvallis Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Librarian-led workshop discussing strategies for identifying misinformation in online news. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2MGDdci
Silver Falls Day Hike Pre-trip Meeting, 6 p.m., Dixon Recreation Center, ALI Lounge, 425 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Required meeting for Silver Falls Day Hike, set for Nov. 2. Silver Falls hike is considered a moderate 7.2 mile loop with overall elevation change of 800 feet. Cost: $30. Information: https://events.oregonstate.edu/event/silver_falls_day_hike#.XXq_bWZlCUk.
Jefferson Jammers, 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays, Morningstar Grange, Morningstar Road, Millersburg. Classic rock and country. Information: 541-327-9882.
“The Silence of the Lambs” at the Whiteside, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. A top student at the FBI’s training academy (Jodie Foster), is asked to interview Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins) in director Jonathan Demme’s Academy Award-winner. Admission: $5. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2JhQOVk
THURSDAY
VENUES
American Dream Pizza — Crowbar Halloween Party, costume party, free giveaways, 4:30 p.m. 21+
American Legion Santiam Post — Halloween Costume party, 12 p.m.
Bombs Away Cafe — Hazzadus Bass Halloween & costume party, 10 p.m. $5.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Maiah Wynne, 8 p.m.
DeMaggio’s Pizza — Phase IV + Kill the Poor, 10 p.m. $7.
Downtown Dog — Halloween party with the Crazed Weasels, 6 p.m.
Interzone Cafe — Halloween Cover Show: Flexing + Sadgasm + The Shifts + The Macks + Shaene, 7 p.m., Free
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Guitar Group, 10:10 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Meets every Thursday. Guitar players of all skill levels learn and share music, engage in conversations and try new jams. Information: tpos@communityoutreachinc.org.
American Legion Haunted House, noon to 9 p.m., Amerian Legion Post 184, 339 N. Main St., Brownsville. Ghosts, skeletons and zombies. Free. Information: 541-401-0675 or email norman-simms@hotmail.com.
Trunk or Treat, 3 to 5 p.m., Downtown Philomath. Costumes and treats. Free. Information: https://www.philomathchamber.org/.
Brownsville Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m. Thursdays, June through the end of October, corner of Park Avenue and North Main Street, downtown Brownsville. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats and baked goods. Information: 541-359-5898.
Kids Rock Painting Night, 4 p.m., Neukomm Rock & Gem Gallery, 2259 NW Ninth St., Corvallis. Halloween rock painting fun for kids, beverages and snacks. Costumes encouraged. Free for kids; $3 parent participation. Information: http://bit.ly/2MCIIII
Haunted Courtyard and Trick or Treat Party, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., The Oaks at Lebanon, 621 W. Oak St. Cake walk, doughnuts and apple cider; residents hand out candy to those dressed in costumes. Winnie and Sarah Sanderson will be the guides through the Haunted Courtyard. Free, all ages welcome. Information: http://lebanonareachamber.chambermaster.com/events/details/the-oaks-at-lebanon-annual-haunted-courtyard-and-trick-or-treat-party-9880.
Trick or Treat at Heritage Mall, 5 to 6 p.m., Heritage Mall, 1895 14th Ave. SE, Albany. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/930966007264889/.
Halloween at the Carousel, 5:30 to 8 p.m., Historic Carousel & Museum, 503 First Ave. W, Albany. Halloween family fun night with crafts, games, refreshments and candy, including two ride tokens. Admission: $5. Information: https://albanycarousel.com/events/list/?tribe_paged=1&tribe_event_display=list.
Community Movie Night Halloween Double Feature: Horror Hotel aka The City of the Dead (1960), 6 p.m., and Carnival of Souls (1962), 8 p.m., Darkside Cinema, 215 SW Fourth St., Corvallis. Vintage newsreels, cartoons, commercials, terrifying instructional films and live music will accompany the Halloween features. Admission: $10; $6 if in a costume. Information: darksidecinema.com
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
Trick-or-Treat Haunted House Hygiene Drive, 7 to 10 p.m., 797 Fairmont Drive NE, Albany and 3849 Oakmont Loop NE, Albany. Hygiene drive for Family Tree Relief Nursery. All hygiene items needed, drop-off bins will be located in front of both houses. Haunted house and candy for the kids. Information: http://bit.ly/33X0jAS
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. NW, Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
In Concert: That Coyote with Cambrian Explosion and the Radium Dial, 8 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Local group That Coyote will be headlining a night of music from Cambrian Explosion and The Radium. Tickets: $7 advanced; $10 at the door. Information/tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=107755.
HALLOWEEN EVENTS
Davis Family Farms Hayrides and Pumpkin Patch, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., weekends; 3 to 6 p.m., weekdays, through Oct. 30, David Family Farm, 4380 NE Highway 20, Corvallis. Hayrides, corn maze, pumpkin painting, cider and doughnuts. Admission $4. Information: https://www.visitcorvallis.com/eventdetail/1142/davis-family-farm-hayrides-and-pumpkin-patch#eventdetail.
Haunted Maze, Corn Maze, Pumpkin Patch and Hayrides, Corn Maze: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Oct. 1-31; Haunted Maze: 7:30 to 10 p.m., Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 4-31, Melon Shack, Northeast Garden Avenue, Highway 20, Corvallis. Pumpkin patch open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily; Hayrides on weekends, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission: Corn Maze: $5; Haunted Maze: $12 Friday and Saturday; $10 Sunday. Information: https://www.visitcorvallis.com/eventdetail/1056/corn-maze-haunted-maze#eventdetail.
Tennessee Thunder Railroad’s Pumpkin Patch and Mini Corn Maze, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday; 1 to 4 p.m., Sunday, 37672 KGAL Drive, Lebanon. Admission: $5 adults; $4 children; children under 2 free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/pg/TennesseeThunderRailroad/posts/?ref=page_internal.
Papa’s Pumpkin Patch, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., 36794 Rock Hill Drive, Lebanon. Over 30 varieties of pumpkins, decorative gourds and ornamental corn for fall decorative needs. Combination of self serve and full serve. Activities include a candy corn ring toss, apple launcher and agate mining. Information: https://www.facebook.com/PapasPumpkinPatchLebanon/.
Runaway Pumpkin Express, 2:30 to 4 p.m., Santiam Excursion Train, 750 S. Third St., Lebanon. Kids’ costume contest and train ride. Movie station, popcorn, treats and refreshments. Tickets: $17 to $20. Information/tickets: https://santiam-excursion-trains.ticketleap.com/runaway-pumpkin19/.
Haunted Barn, 7 to 11 p.m., Oct. 25 & Oct. 26, Lebanon High School FFA Land Lab, 31000 Land Lab Road, Lebanon. Annual haunted barn fundraiser. Admission: $6 or $1 off with three canned food items. Information: https://www.facebook.com/Lebanon-FFA-129186990465246/.
Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze, 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays through Oct. 25. Bose Family Farm, 35765 Cyrus Road NE, Albany. Ten-acre corn maze and pumpkin patch with 30 varieties of pumpkins. Admission corn maze: $3 per person; ages 5 and under free. Information: http://www.bosefamilyfarm.com/rates.html.
Morningstar Grange Haunted House, 7 to 11 p.m., Oct. 18, 19, 25, 26; 7 to 9 p.m., Oct. 20, 27, 30; 7 to 10 p.m., Oct. 31, Morningstar Grange, 38794 Morningstar Road NE, Albany. Proceeds benefit area food banks and local families in need. Admission: $5 or five cans of nonperishable food. Information: https://www.facebook.com/pg/hauntedhouseatmorningstargrange/posts/?ref=page_internal.
Coffin Park Cemetery Haunted House, 5 to 9 p.m., Oct. 25, 26, 31, Coffin Park Cemetery, Mount Vernon St. SE, Albany. Haunted house and canned food drive. Admission is free, accepting canned goods for FISH of Albany. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/499357863943811.
ON VIEW
“Where There’s Smoke” exhibit, 11 a.m to 4 p.m., Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon St. S., Albany. Exhibit celebrates 150 years of the Albany Fire Department. Admission is free with suggested donations of $5 for family; $2 adults. Information: 541-967-7122.
“My Secret Double” International Exhibition, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday through Oct. 30, Giustina Gallery, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Exhibition based on the themes of depression, addiction and suicide. Juried artwork from the Pacitic Northwest and the Baltics. Free. Information: https://lasells.oregonstate.edu/exhibit/my-secret-double-international-exhibition.
Philomath Open Studios Exhibition, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, through Nov. 9. Benton County Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. Group exhibition in conjunction with the annual Philomath Open Studios Tour. Exhibit features local Philomath area artists and their guests. Free. Information: https://www.bentoncountymuseum.org/index.php/exhibitions/2018-exhibition-schedule/.
Artwork by Emily Steele, noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, through Nov. 2, The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Twelve-piece collection of glass and steel sculptures not seen by the public in 30 years. Exhibit includes photos, sketches and memorabilia from which Steele drew inspiration. Free. Information: https://theartscenter.net/the-steele-collection-emily-steele/.
Fire & Light Glass Guild Show, noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday through Nov. 9. The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. In conjunction with the Emily Steele Collection show, the Fire and Light exhibit shows the diverse interests and techniques possible in glass. Free. Information: https://theartscenter.net/fire-light-glass-guild-show/.
Exhibition: “Coalesce” by Anne Magratten, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Wednesday and noon to 5 p.m., Thursday and Friday, through Dec. 10, CEI ArtWorks Gallery, 408 SW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. New works by Magratten, a new wave of hippie aesthetics, the West Coast climate and summer’s abundant vegetation. View the show through a series of handmade kaleidoscopes. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2n5MvUN
Rip Cronk Retrospective Exhibition, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, Nov. 15 through Jan. 11, 2020, Benton County Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. Following the career of artist and muralist Cronk. Free. Information: https://www.bentoncountymuseum.org/index.php/exhibitions/2018-exhibition-schedule/.
Exhibit: Seeing is Disbelieving: Lucy Copper and Granite Calimpong, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday through Oct. 30, Fairbanks Gallery of Art, Oregon State University, 220 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Artists and recent graduates of the master of fine arts program at the University of Washington, Copper and Calimpong display works meant to question the visual perceptions of reality. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2mQ2giX
Exhibit: Gallery Calapooia, featuring Pat Spark and Susan Bourdet, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday through Oct. 26, 222 First Ave. W., Albany. Fiber artist Spark and watercolorist Bourdet are the featured artists for October, along with Albany resident photographer Bill Origer, a world traveler depicting landscapes, wildlife and plant images. Free. Information 541-971-5701 or visit www.gallerycalapooia.com.
Exhibit: Muxe: A Poem that Never Dies, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday through Nov. 4, Oregon State University School of Language, Culture and Society, 236 Waldo Hall, 121 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Photographs by Dick Keis of Muxe, two-spirit/trans/nonbinary, Zapotec people. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/33ZY00h
Exhibit: Beyond the Wall by Stefan Rolof, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 1 to 5 p.m., Mon.-Fri., Oct. 28 through Dec. 13, The Little Gallery, Oregon State University, 210 Kidder Hall, 2000 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. Marking the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, “Beyond the Wall” is a recreation of a 2017 exhibit by German artist Roloff that was displayed at the original Berlin Wall site. Free. Information: https://beav.es/ZuE or call 541-737-2146.
CALLS TO ARTISTS
Halsey Community Center Monthly Art Shows, City Hall Building, 100 Halsey St. The city of Halsey is offering 55 linear feet of empty, white wall space to artists, students and other organizations for the display of artwork. Information: http://cityofhalsey.com/index_htm_files/Call%20to%20Artists.pdf.
Albany Regional Museum First Friday Pop-up Art Gallery, 4 to 8 p.m., Fridays, August through December, Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon St. S. The Albany Regional Museum is accepting inquiries to be a featured artist for the First Friday Pop-up Art Gallery through December. No fees. Interested artists can send an email with name, sample photo or description of works and availability to Keith Lohse, klohse@armuseum.com or call 541-967-7122.
Faithful Friends Animal Clinic Annual Art Show and Contest, Nov. 1 entry deadline, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, Nov. 1 through Dec. 1, Faithful Friends Animal Clinic, 185 N. Santiam Highway, Lebanon. Artists of all ages are invited to submit pet-themed artwork for the exam rooms of the clinic. Prizes will be awarded to the top category winners which include photography, mixed media and youth 15 and under. Art will be displayed in the lobby until Dec. 1. Information: 541-451-1319 or visit http://bit.ly/2nw9Rnf
Change of Art Sale, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday through Saturday, throughout October, Brownsville Art Center, 255 N. Main St. Over 40 preowned paintings and prints are available for purchase at the month-long “Change of Art” sale. An opportunity to sell or donate any gently used or newly created art. Reception for show and sale will be held Saturday, Oct. 26, 5 to 7 p.m. Information: http://brownsvilleart.org/?p=4432.
Teal Co-operative Art Gallery, 10 a.m..to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29 through Dec. 28, 334 SW Second St., Corvallis, Each November, the Teal Co-operative Gallery, featuring a team of Oregon artists, take over a vacant store space to display works of fiber, leather, pottery, jewelry, glass, metal, wood, mixed media, paper and soap, all from the heart of the Willamette Valley. Information: http://www.tealartistcoop.com/.
PLAN AHEAD
Paint It Like You Mean It: Conveying Your Personal Vision workshop, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Oct. 24; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oct. 25 and 26, Brownsville Art Center, 255 Main St. Artist Beth Verheyden will share over three days her studies on which types of design elements express different emotions and teach participants how to visually communicate their vision. Workshop limited to 20 students over 18; minimum one year watercolor experience. Cost: $160. Information/registration: http://brownsvilleart.org/?p=4416.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.