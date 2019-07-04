Friday: 'Jaws' at the pool
• Movie: It's safe to go into the water, but "Jaws" is still good for a thrill or two: It's the featured flick in Friday's Dive in Movie Night, set for 7:30 p.m. at the Sweet Home Community Pool, 1647 Long St. Innertubes and provided, and you can eat and drink on the pool's bleachers. The cost is $2, but the event is limited to the first 50 people. Information: https://www.facebook.com/SHCommunityPool/
Tuesday: Concert Band
• Concert: Harrisburg's Summer Sounds Concerts kicks off its series with a performance by the Willamette Valley Concert Band at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Riverfront Park Gazebo, First and Smith streets. The Albany-based concert band, with about 50 musicians, will perform selections ranging from marches to big-band jazz. It's free. Information: https://www.ci.harrisburg.or.us/community/page/summer-sounds-concerts-tuesday-nights-july.
Wednesday: 'Scott Pilgrim'
• Movie: The Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave. in Corvallis, shows “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World,” director Edgar Wright's inventive 2010 action comedy, at 7 p.m. Wednesday. In the flick, a slacker musician (Michael Cera) must battle the seven evil ex-boyfriends of his newest girlfriend. Admission: $5. Information/tickets: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4272001.'Scott Pilgrim vs. the World'
THURSDAY
VENUES
2 Towns Ciderhouse — Pints & Poses, 5:30 p.m. Free; $5 suggested donation. 21+
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Rusty Hinges, 7:30 p.m.
DeMaggio’s Pizza — Suggestions Only Improv Show, 9:30 p.m.
Peacock Tavern — Latin Night, salsa dance music, latin hip-hop, 8 p.m.
MORE
Lumberjack Breakfast, 6 a.m. to 11 a.m., Timber Linn Park, 900 Price Road, Albany. All you can eat breakfast with sausage, eggs, pancakes, milk and coffee. Proceeds go to Lions Sight and Hearing, local charities and community projects. Cost: $8 adults; $4 children, 11 and under. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/848967472135420//
Breakfast & Fireworks in the Park, breakfast, 7 to 10 a.m., Pioneer Park, Pioneer Park Road, Brownsville. Old-fashioned 4th of July, starting with a pancake breakfast. Fireworks show at dusk. Cost: $8 adult; $5 children 10 and under for breakfast. Fireworks event is free. Information: http://historicbrownsville.com/event/breakfast-fireworks-in-the-park-4/.
Firecracker 5K, 8 a.m., Corvallis Riverfront Park, Northwest First Street and Jackson Avenue. Family-friendly walk and run supporting the Boys and Girls Club of Corvallis. Wearing of red, white and blue apparel is suggested. Cost: $10. Information/registration: https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=bgccorvallis&id=34.
Mill City 4th of July Celebration, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., Kimmel Park, Southeast Sixth Avenue. Live music, food and craft vendors, beer garden, scavenger hunt, memorial run, parade, mutt show, horseshoe tournament and fireworks. Information: http://business.staytonsublimitychamber.org/events/details/2019-mill-city-4th-of-july-celebration-8817.
All American, Anyone Can Join, Fabulous, Fantastic, Fourth of July Parade, 9:30 a.m., Central Park, 650 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Parade assembly begins at 9:30 a.m. in Central Park, with lineup on Eighth Street between Jefferson and Monroe Avenue. Walkers first, vehicles follow. Parade will begin at 10 a.m., after “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Everyone welcome. Information: Steven Black, 541-754-7774.
Harrisburg Old Fashioned 4th of July Celebration: Celebrating Families, all day, downtown Harrisburg. Book sales, barbeque, vendors, marketplace, parade, kid races, bounce house, music at the Gazebo by the Dusty Herd Band, Cornerstone, The Walters and Kevin Mills, with fireworks at the river. Free. Information: https://www.ci.harrisburg.or.us/community/page/4th-july-event-schedule.
Guitar Group, 10:10 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Meets every Thursday. Guitar players of all skill levels learn and share music, engage in conversations and try new jams. Information: tpos@communityoutreachinc.org.
Celebrate Jefferson: Small Town American Picnic in the Park, 11 a.m., Jefferson Parks, 1298 N. Second St. Games, relays, barbeque, vendors, a tractor show, and kids’ parade. Fun for the whole family. Information: https://www.jeffersonareacc.com/celebrate-jefferson.html?fbclid=IwAR0eDUE_OEh1AX45w1HSOkLk72_t_RF9Y0F9xJVyaS2efoXZ4TP5Jz0gqqc.
Red, White & Blue Riverfront Festival, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Northwest First Street, Corvallis. Live music, food vendors, S&K inflatables, craft booths and more. Music includes The Regrettis, Guardian of the Underdog, The Creighton Lindsay Band and Yak Attack to end the evening. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1287621784727329/.
Independence Day Dollar Swim, 1 to 4 p.m., Osborn Aquatic Center, Otter Beach, 1940 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis. Special price for a special day for open recreation. All ages welcome. Admission: $1 per person. Information: https://www.corvallisoregon.gov/osborn/page/special-events.
Harrisburg Firecracker Show and Shine, 1 to 4 p.m., Smith Street from Third Street to Second Street. Classic carts, sock hop, Elvis sightings and costume contest. DJ will play through the event with a live concert featuring the Dusty Herd Band, prizes awarded at 3 p.m. Event is free. Information: https://www.ci.harrisburg.or.us/community/page/4th-july-firecracker-show-and-shine
Lebanon Farmers Market, 2 to 6 p.m. Thursdays, May through Oct. 18, intersection of Grant and Main streets, Lebanon. Fresh fruits and vegetables, crafts, homemade products and music. Information: www.facebook.com/lebanon-downtown-farmers-market-281372887093.
A Universe of Stories Summer Reading, 3 p.m., Lyons Public Library, 279 Eighth St. Summer reading fun family program; prizes. Free. Information: 503-859-2366.
Brownsville Farmers Market, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays, June through the end of October, corner of Park Avenue and North Main Street, downtown Brownsville. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats and baked goods. Information: 541-359-5898.
Lebanon Star Spangled Celebration, 6 p.m., Cheadle Lake Park, 37919 Weirich Drive. Live music with fireworks at 10 p.m. Activities include a bounce house, face painting, kids’ games, crafts and coloring and food booths. No pets. Cost: $10 per carload; $3 for walk-ins. Information: http://www.lebanoncommunityfoundation.com/Star_Spangled_Celebration.html.
Webster Chicago, 6 to 8 p.m., Papa’s Pizza Parlor, 1030 SW Third St., Corvallis. Every first Thursday is blues night. Information: 541-757-2727.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
River Rhythms: Baha Men and 4th of July Fireworks, 7 p.m., Monteith Riverpark, 489 NW Water Ave., Albany. The Baha Men, best-known for “Who Let the Dogs Out,” will perform, with fireworks after the show. Free. Information: www.riverrhythms.org.
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. NW, Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
Corvallis Jaycees 44th Annual Independence Day Aerial Fireworks Display, 10 p.m., First Street, downtown Corvallis. Donations are still being accepted and needed for the fireworks display. Donations can be dropped off at canisters at Robnett’s Hardware, 400 SW Second St. and Seriously Sassy Salon, 1965 NW Kings Blvd. Donations can also be mailed to Corvallis Jaycees, PO Box 624, Corvallis, 97339.
FRIDAY
VENUES
2 Towns Ciderhouse — Lore Uprise, prog rock, 6 p.m.
Barsideous Brewing — Laureli, pop r&b, 6 p.m.; Felony Flats + Renascentia + The Berated, 7:30 p.m. No cover.
Corvallis Elks — Elkaraoke Friday, 7:30 p.m.
DeMaggio’s Pizza — RITC: Butch BBQ, 10:30 p.m. $3. 21+
Downtown Dog — Merkel Music, songwriter, 6 p.m.
Greenberry Tavern — Prime Music Friday, 6 p.m.
Growlers Cafe — Weldwood Blues Band, 7 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Brazilian Choro Group, band, 7 p.m.
Margin Coffee — Spiritopia, 3 p.m.
Marks Ridge Winery — Nicole Stromsoe & Dorian Michael Duo, soul, jazz, blues, 7 p.m.
Paint & Wine — Paper Masking on Pottery, 3 p.m. $5
Strawberry Plaza Lebanon — Noon at the Plaza: Wild Hog in the Woods, stringband, 12 p.m.
The Lobby Lebanon — Paint Nite: Sailing on a Rainbow, 6 p.m. $35
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
The Black Sheep Gathering, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Linn County Fair & Expo, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. Annual celebration of natural colored wool and fiber animals. Event includes a fleece show and sale, fiber art show, marketplace and three days of workshops, demonstrations and competitions. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2293334880904369/?event_time_id=2293334887571035.
Santiam Canyon Scavenger Hunt, 10 a.m., Kimmel Park, 471 SE Fairview St., Mill City. Three-day event for the family, visit local businesses, start earning tickets. Grand prize is $250 with over $700 in gift certificates and other prizes. Free. Information: https://nschamber.org/scavenger-hunt/.
Preschool Storytime (ages 3-5 years), 10 a.m. Fridays, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Information: 541-766-6794 or thebestlibrary.net.
Toddler Storytime, 10:15 a.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE, Albany. Information: 541-917-7583 or library.cityofalbany.net.
Crafts & Coffee: Embroidered Constellations, 10:30 a.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. A morning of crafts, music and conversation for ages 16 and up. Supplies will be on hand for creating embroidered constellations, in honor of the summer reading program “A Universe of Stories.” Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/422335211946320/?event_time_id=422335218612986.
Scrapbooking, 6 p.m., Greater Jefferson Community Center, 107 N. Main St. Beginners and advanced scrap and cardmakers are welcome. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/341355013074891/?event_time_id=341355039741555.
Artists Reception: Cheryl French and Rob Robinson, 6 to 8 p.m., Gallery Calapooia, 222 First Ave. W., Albany. Painter and printmaker Cheryl French, along with painter and collage maker Rob Robinson, will be featured at the Gallery Calapooia, June 25 through July 27. Free. Information: https://www.gallerycalapooia.com/events/.
Dive in Movie Night: “Jaws,” 7:30 p.m., Sweet Home Community Pool, 1647 Long St. Second dive-in movie of the summer. Innertubes provided, eat and drink on bleachers. Limited to first 50 people. Cost: $2. https://www.facebook.com/SHCommunityPool/.
Albany Timber Twirlers Square Dance, 7:30 to 10 p.m., first and third Fridays, 738 SE Fifth St., Albany. Caller: Bruce Lowther. Cuer: Sandy Harris. Admission: $5 donation. Information, contact Bev Swearingen, 541-619-2848.
Star Party: Heart of the Valley Astronomers, 9:30 p.m., Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. All ages welcome to join the Heart of the Valley Astronomers for a night of stargazing and celestial information. Begins at dusk or approximately 9:30 p.m. Event is based on weather cooperation; cancellations will be announced on the city of Lebanon’s Facebook page. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/415355619315536/.
SATURDAY
VENUES
2 Towns Ciderhouse — Pints & Poses, noon. Free; $5 suggested donation. 21+
Barsideous Brewing — Louis Creed and The Geezer, 7 p.m.
Bombs Away Cafe — Church Ladies, alternative R&B soul, 10 p.m. $5. 21+.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Dinna Fash, 8 p.m.
Conversion Brewing Lebanon — Yoga & Brews, 3 p.m.
Downtown Dog — Chris Valdez, country, 6 p.m.
Growlers Cafe — The Band Shameless, 7 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Storytime, 10 a.m.; Pete Kozak, guitar and vocals, 7 p.m.
Schmizza Pizza House — Flatt Stanley Incident, acoustic, country, folk, 7 p.m.
Strawberry Plaza Lebanon — Crash Rodeo & Guardian of the Underdog, 7 p.m.
MORE
Cars and Coffee, 8 to 10 a.m., Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 2650 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis. The Corvallis Historic Auto Club hosts the “Cars & Coffee” event the first Saturday of the month. Local classic car owners meet to discuss cars. Free.
The Black Sheep Gathering, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Linn County Fair & Expo, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. Annual celebration of natural colored wool and fiber animals. Event includes a fleece show and sale, fiber art show, marketplace and three days of workshops, demonstrations and competitions. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2293334880904369/?event_time_id=2293334887571035.
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 23, First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Albany Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 23, Fourth Avenue and Ellsworth Street (City Hall parking lot and adjacent courthouse block), Albany. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Luau at the Carousel with Polynesian Princess, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Historic Carousel & Museum, 503 First Ave. W, Albany. Join the Polynesian Princess and friends for a day of crafts and coloring. FairyG will be available for face painting along with a “Heart of Te Fiti” necklace craft that includes a token for $5. information: http://albanycarousel.com/event/polynesian-princess-luau/.
Art on the Farm, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Misner Century Farm, 37410 Crabtree Drive, Crabtree. Visit artist Therese Misner’s art studio and tour the farm. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/352089322083003/.
Lebanon Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays July through August, Ralston Park, 925 Park St. Locally grown fruits, vegetables and plants, locally made products, art, food vendors and entertainment. Information: ldamainstreetmanager@gmail.com or www.lebanondowntown-farmersmarket.org.
Pilates & Brews, 3 p.m., Strawberry Plaza, 847 S. Main St., Lebanon. An afternoon with local instructors and hand crafted beer. Cost includes class and first beverage. Cost: $15. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/2MGZtVv
Summer Family Movie Night: “Shrek,” 6 p.m,. Albany First Church of God, 1225 15th Ave., SW. Outdoor movie night with food, games and fun for all ages. Food is free, just bring a chair. Pets on leash welcome. No alcohol or tobacco. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1013945255476445/?event_time_id=1013945262143111.
Movie Night: Disney’s “Treasure Planet,” 6 p.m., Halsey Community Center, 773 W. First St., Halsey. An intergalactic treasure hunt begins when 15-year-old Jim Hawkins stumbles upon a map to the greatest pirate trove in the universe. Free. Information: https://www.cityofhalsey.com/library.htm.
Corvallis Community Drum Circle, 7 p.m. first Saturdays, Corvallis Riverfront Park, First Street and Madison Avenue. Bring your own instruments. Instruments will be provided for those without. All ages and skill levels welcome. Free. Information: Michelle Lovrich at drumcircleconnection@gmail.com.
Mid-Valley Belly Dance Collective Show, 7 p.m. first Saturdays, Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. $5 suggested donation at the door. Information: 541-752-8549.
Lebanon Square Circlers Square Dances, 7:30 p.m., first and third Saturdays, Lebanon IOOF Hall, 20 E. Ash St., Lebanon. Information: 541-401-9780 or www.lebanonsquarecirclers.com.
SUNDAY
VENUES
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Blues Jam, 4 p.m.
MORE
The Black Sheep Gathering, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Linn County Fair & Expo, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. Annual celebration of natural colored wool and fiber animals. Event includes a fleece show and sale, fiber art show, marketplace and three days of workshops, demonstrations and competitions. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2293334880904369/?event_time_id=2293334887571035.
It’s a Bug’s Life, 10 a.m. to noon, Snag Boad Bend National Wildlife Refuge Unit, Peoria Road, Peoria. Learn about the life of bugs on a refuge, the importance of maintaining natural history collections and learn how to pin a species. Free. https://www.visitcorvallis.com/eventdetail/1881/its-a-bugs-life#eventdetail.
Art on the Farm, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Misner Century Farm, 37410 Crabtree Drive, Crabtree. Visit artist Therese Misner’s art studio and tour the farm. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/352089322083003/.
Vocal Projections for Theatre Acting workshop, 1 to 3 p.m. Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Workshop will focus on awareness of how one’s voice is being heard, diction and improving volume without damaging your voice. For ages 14 to adult. Cost: $30 in city; $38 out of city. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1064016533781930/.
Short Film Festival: “Space,” 2 to 3 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Short film festival with a focus on space. Free. Information: http://library.cityofalbany.net/.
First Sunday Vocal Jam Circle, 4:30 p.m., Community Room, First Alternative Co-op South, 1007 SE Third St., Corvallis. Acapella oral tradition session open to all, no experience or music background needed. Free. Information: 541-760-3069.
Sound-Healing Journey & Heart Meditation, 6:15 p.m., Corvallis Odd Fellows Hall, 223 SW Second St. Awakening the Illuminated Heart workshop with guided heart meditation and healing instrument sounds. Cost: $20-$35 sliding scale at the door, cash or check. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2345459585709508/.
MONDAY
VENUES
Brownsville Saloon — Paint Coasters, 6:30 p.m. $29.
Imagine Coffee — Bryson Skaar, piano, 7 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Art with Animals Summer Camp, 9 a.m. to noon, SafeHaven Humane Society, 32220 Old Highway 34, Tangent. Animal-themed art projects for children ages 4 to 6, with lessons about pet care and safety. Cost: $80 for three days. Information/registration: https://safehavenhumane.org/camps/.
Lebanon Lunchtime Gardening Series. Gardening talks sponsored by the Linn County Master Gardeners and the Lebanon Garden Club, second Monday, noon, The Lobby, 661 S. Main St., Lebanon. Free. Information contact: Eileen Breedlove, 541-259-4303.
Music from West Africa and Beyond, 6 p.m., Sweet Home Public Library, 1101 13th Ave. Guest musician Sean Gaskell will perform traditional songs on the kora, a 21-string harp which originated in Gambia, West Africa. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/482388192580595/.
Line Dance, Couples Dance, Dance Lesson, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. SW., Albany. Instructor Ernie Briggs leads a dance lesson at 7 p.m. Admission: $4 per person. Information: 541-974-0470.
Yoga in the Gallery, 6 p.m., The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave. Bring your own mat, if possible. Information: theartscenter.net.
Yoga and Beer, 6 p.m., Mazama Brewing, 33930 SE Eastgate Circle, Corvallis. Sixty minute detox/retox class led by Yoga and Beer instructor Cait Gill, the second Monday of the month. All-levels flow, with after class beer. Registration includes practice and first pint. Cost for yoga class only: $10; class with beer: $15. Participants need to arrive 5 to 10 minutes early. Bring mat. Space is limited, advanced registration is recommended. Information and registration: http://www.cheersandnamaste.com/events?category=Y%2BB%20Corvallis.
Hora Del Cuento, Bilingual Storytime, 6:30 p.m., Albany Main Library, 2450 14th Ave., SE. Spanish and English storytime for all ages. Free. Information: www.library.cityofalbany.net.
Albany Summer Sounds: Kalimba, 7 p.m., Monteith River Park, 489 Water Ave. NW. Kalimba, an Earth, Wind & Fire tribute band, performs. Free. Information: https://bit.ly/327ZiGn
West African Dance, 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. Mondays, Odd Fellows Hall, 223 SW Second St., Corvallis. Cost: $15 general, $10 students. Information: 541-754-0521.
TUESDAY
VENUES
Imagine Coffee — Celtic Jam, 7 p.m.
Old World Deli — Games at Old World, 3 p.m., Free.
Schmizza Pizza House — Netflix Trivia and Costume Night, 7 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Art with Animals Summer Camp, 9 a.m. to noon, SafeHaven Humane Society, 32220 Old Highway 34, Tangent. Animal-themed art projects for children ages 4 to 6, with lessons about pet care and safety. Cost: $80 for three days. Information/registration: https://safehavenhumane.org/camps/.
Make Space for Stories, 10:30 a.m., Downtown Carnegie Library, 302 Ferry St. SW, Albany. Story time with storyteller Chris Leebrick. Free. Information: http://library.cityofalbany.net/about-apl/calendar/.
Performers at the Community Center: University of Oregon, 12:30 p.m., Jefferson Community Center, 107 N. Main St. The University of Oregon will be conducting a science event about outer space. Free. Information: http://jefferson.ccrls.org/events.
Teen summer movie: “Guardians of the Galaxy,” 1:30 p.m., Corvallis Public Library, main meeting room, 645 NW Monroe Ave. A motley group of space explorers must guard the galaxy from a genocidal maniac. Space themed snacks. Free. Information: https://cbcpubliclibrary.net/teen-summer-movie-guardians-of-the-galaxy-pg13/.
Sweet Home Farmers Market, 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays June through September, City Hall parking lot, 12th and Kalmia, Sweet Home. Locally grown fruits, vegetables, baked goods, eggs, plants and flowers, ice cream and jams, as well as entertainment. Information: www.sweethomefarmersmarket.org/home.
Universe of Crafts: Zodiac String Art, 3 p.m., Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. Arts and crafts for children aged 10 to 14. Free. Call library at 541-258-4926 to sign up for craft day. Information: https://www.ci.lebanon.or.us/library/page/universe-crafts.
Southtown Farm Stand & Market, 5 to 7 p.m., 1465 SE Alexander Ave., Corvallis. Multiple vendors selling fresh seasonal fruits and vegetables, animal products, vegan desserts, jams, pickles, kimchi, music and community. Dog and children friendly event. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/550755675441787/?event_time_id=550755712108450.
Step Into Art: Caravaggio & Baroque Art, 5:30 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. Italian artist Caravaggio’s ornate and dramatic style of painting and the influences of the time. Cost: $39; supplies included in fee. Information/registration: https://www.facebook.com/events/649396685483705/ or call 541-917-4840.
Summer Sounds Concerts: Willamette Valley Concert Band, 6:30 p.m., Riverfront Park Gazebo, First and Smith streets, Harrisburg. The Albany-based concert band, with about 50 musicians, kicks off the summer concert series with tunes ranging from marches to big bands. Free. Information: https://www.ci.harrisburg.or.us/community/page/summer-sounds-concerts-tuesday-nights-july.
Local Folk Open Stage, 7 p.m, Corvallis Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., every second Tuesday. The Arts Center and Corvallis Folklore Society invite individuals and groups to sign up and perform a set of one to three songs, Diversity of music and instruments encouraged. This month’s featured artist is singer-songwriter Fred Towne. Free. Information: k_smith1342@comcast.net or http://bit.ly/2Uujkd0
Corvallis Community Band Summer Concerts in the Park: “Hooray for Hollywood,” 7 p.m. rehearsal; 8 p.m. concert, Corvallis Central Park gazebo, 650 NW Monroe Ave. The band performs a program of movie favorites. Community members with at least high school level ability are welcome to join in. Audience members should bring a blanket or low-backed chairs to sit on, no other seating is available. Free. Information: https://c-cband.org/.
Darkside Film Noir: “The Scar” (1948), 7 p.m., Darkside Cinema, 215 SW Fourth St., Corvallis. Paul Henreid and Joan Bennett star in this 1948 film noir, about a former medical student who kills his a lookalike doctor and almost takes his place. Show begins with newsreels and cartoons from 1948 to set the mood. Admission: $5. Information: https://darksidecinema.com/.
Corvallis Community Choir, summer term rehearsals, 7-9 p.m., every Tuesday from July 9 to Aug. 27, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2945 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis. Director: Naomi Bennett, Accompanist: Bryson Skaar. This nonaudition secular choir is dedicated to spreading joy through singing. Cost: $50 per term, $15 for students or $5 per week. Website: www. corvalliscommunitychoir.us. Email: nonandjay1@gmail.com.
Local Folk Open Stage, 7 p.m, Corvallis Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., every second Tuesday. The Arts Center and Corvallis Folklore Society invite individuals and groups to sign up and perform a set of one to three songs, Diversity of music and instruments encouraged. This month’s featured artist is singer songwriter, Fred Towne Free. Information: k_smith1342@comcast.net or http://bit.ly/2Uujkl0.
International Folk Dancing, 7:15 to 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, 1180 25th Ave. SW, Albany. Recreational dancing from around the world. No partner needed. Admission: $4. Directions/information: 541-967-8017 or grholcomb96@gmail.com.
WEDNESDAY
VENUES
Block 15 Brewery — Blues, Brews & BBQ: Henry Cooper, 6 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Imagine on Canvas Paint Night, 1:$20; 2:$35; $3 or more, $15, 7 p.m.
James Gang Pizza — Painted Pallet Paint Night, 5:30 p.m., $25
MORE
Art with Animals Summer Camp, 9 a.m. to noon, SafeHaven Humane Society, 32220 Old Highway 34, Tangent. Animal-themed art projects for children ages 4 to 6, with lessons about pet care and safety. Cost: $80 for three days. Information/registration: https://safehavenhumane.org/camps/.
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Nov. 27, First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Paddington Visits Storytime, 10 a.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. Paddington the Bear is the guest at Rise & Shine storytime. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1173065819545027/.
Fun in the Park: Go Green, 10 a.m. to noon, Lexington Park, 3000 21st Ave.SE, Albany. Create crazy art by reusing everyday items and learn about recycling. Each Wednesday a new program. All ages welcome. Free. Information: 541-917-7500 or visit https://www.cityofalbany.net/departments/parks-and-recreation/events/fun-in-the-park.
Georgia Pacific Mill Tour, 10:45 a.m., Corvallis Comfort Suites Inn, 1730 NW Ninth St. Guided tour of Georgia Pacific Mill, a working mill. Reservations required. No children under 12. Free. Information: https://www.visitcorvallis.com/eventdetail/726/starker-forests-tours#eventdetail.
History Bites: Tecnu and the History of Tec Labs, noon. Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon St. S. Presentation about Tecnu and the history of Tec Labs. Light refreshments served. Admission: $2 adults; $5 families; under 10 free, suggested donations. Information: https://www.armuseum.com/events/2019/7/10/history-bites-tbd.
Youth Summer Program: Water Fight, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., Kiddie Park, 6835 NE Arnold Ave., Adair Village. Water fight with water balloons and water guns, provided by the Adair Village Youth Program. Free to Adair Village youth. Information: https://www.facebook.com/pg/adairvillageyouthprogram/events/?ref=page_internal.
I Love to Read Magic Show, 1:30 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, Main Meeting room, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Comedy magic, balloon sculpting, storytelling and audience participation. Free. Information: https://cbcpubliclibrary.net/jay-frasier-magic-show/.
Teen Water Tag & Field Day, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. Teens going into middle school and high school can get outdoors and get wet for a water tag field day. Permission slip is required. Snacks provided. Free. Information: 541-929-3016.
Tiempo de Cuentos Bilingues, 4 p.m., Monroe Community Library, 380 N. Fifth St. Bilingual storytime. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/760577690977893/?event_time_id=760577710977891.
Teen Night: Pizza Taste-off, 6 to 7 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave., SE. Teens grades 6 and up are invited to participate in a blind taste-test. Vote on the best cheese pizza and crown it the teen favorite. Free. Information: http://library.cityofalbany.net/about-apl/calendar/.
Neighborhood BBQ Car Show and Kids Bike Decorating Contest, 6 to 8 p.m., Grace Point, 230 Clover Ridge Road NE, Albany. Free-registration show for cars and decorated bikes. Free. Registration begins at 5 p.m. Information: https://www.albanygracepoint.com/upcoming.
Edible Garden Walking Tour, 6 to 8 p.m., Natural Grocers parking lot, 1235 NW 10th St., Corvallis. Two-hour walking tour of three neighborhood gardens that use unique designs for edible gardening. Free. Information: https://sustainablecorvallis.org/action-teams/food/edible-garden-tours/.
Jefferson Jammers, 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays, Morningstar Grange, Morningstar Road, Millersburg. Classic rock and country. Information: 541-327-9882.
Corvallis Film Lab, 6:30 p.m., second Wednesday, Majestic Lab Theatre, 115 SW 2nd St., Corvallis. The Corvallis Film Lab is the umbrella unifying three sub groups: The Corvallis Screenwriters, Corvallis Film Actors and Corvallis Filmmakers. The objective is to write and locally product short festival worthy films. Open to all who have an interest in filmmaking; no experience necessary, only an interest and willingness to participate. Information: 541-758-7827
“Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” at the Whiteside, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. A slacker musician (Michael Cera) must battle the seven evil ex-boyfriends of his newest girlfriend in Edgar Wright’s inventive 2010 action-comedy. Admission: $5. Information/tickets: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4272001.
The Hilltop Big Band, 7:30 p.m., Central Park, 650 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Performing big band jazz, Latin and rock music, featuring Sherri Bird on vocals and piano. Free. Information: http://www.hilltopbigband.com/.
THURSDAY
VENUES
2 Towns Ciderhouse — Pints & Poses, 5:30 p.m. Free; $5 suggested donation. 21+
Bombs Away Cafe — Jazz Jam, 9 p.m., Free.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Wild Hog in the Woods Jam, 7:30 p.m.
Downtown Dog — Leisure Tones, Rock’n Blues, 6 p.m.
Interzone Cafe — CZAR + bitz ‘n’ bitz + The Kronk Men, 6:30 p.m.
Marks Ridge Winery — Froggy, blues guitar, 7 p.m.
Paint & Wine — Kids' Unicorn with Jennifer, 1 p.m. $19.
Peacock Tavern — Latin Night, DJ’d salsa dance music, Latin hip hop & Raggaeton, 8 p.m.
MORE
Crazy Daze, 10 a.m., downtown Albany, 110 Third Ave., SE. Originally called Bargain Days, Crazy Daze, one of Albany’s oldest events, offers merchandise by downtown vendors on downtown sidewalks. Information: https://albanyvisitors.com/event/crazy-daze-3/?instance_id=13535.
Early Childhood Storytime, 10 to 11 a.m., every second and fourth Thursday, Scio Public Library, 38957 NW First Ave., Scio. Introduce babies, toddlers and preschoolers to interactive skills such as reading, listening, and social interactions. Information: 503-394-3342.
Guitar Group, 10:10 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Meets every Thursday. Guitar players of all skill levels learn and share music, engage in conversations and try new jams. Information: tpos@communityoutreachinc.org.
Teddy Bear Picnic & Penny Carnival, 10:30 a.m to 2:30 p.m., Corvallis-Benton Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Play and celebrate at the Teddy Bear Picnic in the morning and the Kids Penny Carnival in the afternoon at Central Park, 650 NW Monroe Ave. Music, wacky relays, old fashioned carnival games and more. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/499562210579217/.
I Love to Read Magic Show with Jay Frasier, 11 a.m., Philomath City Council Chambers, 980 Applegate St. Frasier will entertain participants with a show filled with humor, balloon sculpting, storytelling and audience participation. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/352128502169518/.
Gumboot Dance: Michael Moloi, 11 a.m., Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. Gumboot, an African dance performed while wearing Wellington boots, originated in the dark gold mine tunnels of South Africa as a way for miners to community with each other. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1249487361872511/.
The Critical Eye: Artist Talk, noon, The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Local photographers Phil Coleman, Jack Larson, Jim Magruder and Marjorie Kinch will discuss their work and the importance of a supportive artistic community. Free. Information: https://theartscenter.net/art-education-courses/.
Teen Movie Series: “Galaxy Quest,” 1 p.m., Monroe Community Library, 380 N. Fifth St. Teens sixth through 12th grade are invited to watch a movie and enjoy snacks. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/370800130221087/?event_time_id=370800143554419.
Lebanon Farmers Market, 2 to 6 p.m. Thursdays, May through Oct. 18, intersection of Grant and Main streets, Lebanon. Fresh fruits and vegetables, crafts, homemade products and music. Information: www.facebook.com/lebanon-downtown-farmers-market-281372887093.
A Universe of Stories: Reptile Man, 3 p.m., Lyons Public Library, 279 Eighth St. The original Reptile Man, Rich Ritchey, presents. Dress code is camo. Free. Information: 503-859-2366.
Brownsville Farmers Market, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays, June through the end of October, corner of Park Avenue and North Main Street, downtown Brownsville. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats and baked goods. Information: 541-359-5898.
Lego Brick Builders Program, 4:30 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave., SE. Young designers 6 and older are invited to an hour of using their geometry and engineering skills working in groups planning and building together using Lego bricks. All materials are furnished; participants are asked not to bring additional materials from home. Meets the second Thursday of the month. Cost: free; no registration required. Information: 541-917-7587 or email john.flynn@cityofalbany.net.
Philomath Frolic & Rodeo, 5 p.m., Philomath Frolic & Rodeo Inc., 502 S. 13th St., Philomath. Three days of rodeo action and community celebration including a grand parade, car show, fish rodeo, live music and dancing. Ticket prices vary. $41-$24. Information/tickets: https://www.philomathfrolic.org/.
Sportsman’s Holiday Weekend, 5:30 p.m., Fair/Rodeo Grounds, 4001 Long St., Sweet Home. A weekend of fun, fireworks, parades, logger olympics, masquerade DJ and dancing, pie-eating contest and jambalaya cook-off, classic car display, cascade K-9 jamboree, East Linn Museum garage sale, and arts and crafts show. Information: https://mailchi.mp/1aa2d361bf9b/sportsmansholiday2019. .
Sage Summer Concerts: Mons La Hire and Pa’Lante, 6 p.m., Starker City Park, 4485 SW Country Club Drive, Corvallis. Outdoor summer concert series. Dinner options from First Alternative Foods Co-op. Garden tours, art creation booths and free parking. Free, with a suggested $10 donation per family. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2537323269635063/.
World Cultures and Travel Series, 6 to 8 p.m., second Thursday of the month, Brownsville Library, Kirk Room, 146 Spaulding Ave. Monthly series by local photographer and world traveler Don Lyon. Information: 541-466-5454.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
Tween Takeover, 6:30 to 9 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Tweens, grades four to six are invited to a “Star Wars” event at the library. Activities include games in the dark, light saber challenges and a movie. Signed permission slip is required. Free. Information: https://cbcpubliclibrary.net/be-tween/.
Institute for Applied Ecology Intern Showcase, 6:30 p.m., Institute for Applied Ecology, 563 SW Jefferson Ave., Corvallis. Fundraiser to help train the next generation of ecologists. Enjoy light refreshments and raffle while visiting with institute interns. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/353199985399191/.
River Rhythms: Chubby Checker, 7 p.m., Monteith Riverpark, 489 NW Water Ave., Albany. Fifties rock and roll icon, Chubby Checker will rock the stage with hits of the era, “The Twist,” “Let’s Twist Again,” “The Fly” and “The Limbo.” Free. Information: www.riverrhythms.org.
Swing Dance in the Park, 7 p.m., The Arts Center Plaza, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Outdoor swing dance beginning with an introductory swing lesson followed by dancing to DJ-led swing music. Dress is casual. Free. Information: http://corvallisswing.com/o/free-swing-dance-in-the-park-july-11/.
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. NW, Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
Imagine Acoustic Open Mic, 7 to 9 p.m. Monthly Second Thursdays, Imagine Coffee Live Arts, 5460 SW Philomath Blvd., Corvallis. Sign up 6:30 p.m. Traditional coffeehouse collectively hosted. Free. All ages welcome. Information: 541-286-4340.
Cut the Gut, 8 to 11 p.m., Cedar Shack to A&W in Sweet Home. Calling all hot rods, motorcycles, classics, muscle cars and fancy, street legal rides of any kind to Cut the Gut through Sweet Home. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/sweet-home-oregon/cut-the-gut-sweet-home/1284355731713921/.
ON VIEW
“Where There’s Smoke” exhibit, 11 a.m to 4 p.m., Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon St. S., Albany. Exhibit celebrates 150 years of the Albany Fire Department. Admission is free with suggested donations of $5 for family; $2 adults. Information: 541-967-7122.
“Yaquina: A Painted Voice for a Sacred Landscape: Thirty-Five Years of Oil Painting” by Michael Gibbons, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday through July 12, Giustina Gallery, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Traveling exhibition of 45 plein air paintings from locations in the Yaquina River watershed. Information: https://lasells.oregonstate.edu/current-future-exhibits.
Linda Rothchild Ollis watercolor show, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday through Saturday, through June 30, Brownsville Art Center, 255 N. Main St., Brownsville. Information: www.brownsvilleart.org.
Junk Art Display and Invitation, July through August, 1:30-5 p.m., Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday through Saturday, Brownsville Art Center, 255 N. Main St. The Brownsville Art Center will host a community wide “Junk Art” show the months of July through August, with an open invitation to people to bring in their Junk Art for display. Information: Cheryl Haworth, 541-990-2712, or visit the center.
This Old House, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, Benton County Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. An exhibition from the museum collection that links architecture and archeology, Exhibit runs from June 21 to Aug. 3. Admission is free, donations are accepted. Information: http://www.bentoncountymuseum.org/index.php/exhibitions/2018-exhibition-schedule/.
Around Oregon Annual exhibit, noon to 5 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays, through Aug. 9, The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Juried art exhibition embodying the talents and artistic diversity of visual arts throughout Oregon. Free. Information: https://theartscenter.net/around-oregon-annual/.
14th Annual Community Art Exhibit, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, July 17 through Aug. 22, Giustina Gallery, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Local artists of all ages and skill levels showcase their artwork in a non-juried show. Information: https://lasells.oregonstate.edu/exhibit/call-artists-14th-annual-community-art-exhibit.
Ship Ahoy Exhibit, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Wednesday; noon to 5 p.m. Thursday-Friday, through July 15. CEI ArtWorks Gallery, 408 SW Monroe St., Corvallis. Artist Cynthia Lahti explores the allegories and myths of the ship. Vessels made from created and found images and material encourage a variety of interpretations and responses. Information: https://bit.ly/2LjPuCY
Art Faculty Exhibition, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, June 24 through Oct. 2, Fairbanks Gallery of Art, 220 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Free. Information: https://liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/sac/upcoming-exhibitions.
Call to Artists: Halsey Community Center Monthly Art Shows, City Hall Building, 100 Halsey St. The city of Halsey is offering 55 linear feet of empty, white wall space to artists, students and other organizations for the display of artwork. Information: http://cityofhalsey.com/index_htm_files/Call%20to%20Artists.pdf.
Call to Artists: Albany Regional Museum First Friday Pop-up Art Gallery, 4 to 8 p.m., Fridays, August through December, Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon St. S. The Albany Regional Museum is accepting inquiries to be a featured artist for the First Friday Pop-up Art Gallery for August through December. No fees. Interested artists can send an email with name, sample photo or description of works and availability to Keith Lohse, klohse@armuseum.com or call 541-967-7122.
Artist Exhibition: Jeremy Smith “Timeless,” 2 to 5 p.m. daily, July 1-31, Truckenbrod Gallery, 517 SW Second St., Corvallis. The Truckenbrod Gallery will exhibit the works of local mathematical artist Jeremy Smith, whose works use digital or mathematical connections, joining together seemingly disparate elements. Free. Information: www.truckenbrodgallery.com.
Exhibition: Ink Play, Traditional Chinese Painting and Calligraphy, 1 to 5 p.m., Monday and Wednesday, through Aug. 12, Asian & Pacific Cultural Center, Oregon State University, 2695 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Exhibition of ink art by teachers and students of The Willamette Chinese School in collaboration with the cultural center and Yuanyu Liao, art professor from Jiangxi University in China, currently a visiting scholar at Western Oregon University. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/838692933153519/.
