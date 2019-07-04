This week: Lumberjack Breakfast

• Event: Before you head out for your July 4 weekend events, you'll need to fuel up, right? And the East Albany Lions Club has you covered. The annual Lumberjack Breakfast runs Thursday through Saturday, 6-11 a.m., at Timber Linn Park, 600 Price Road in Albany It's an all-you-can-eat affair with sausage, eggs, pancakes, milk and coffee. Proceeds go to Lions Sight and Hearing, local charities and community projects. Cost: $8 adults; $4 children, 11 and under. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/848967472135420//