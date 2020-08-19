The allure of physical things: On keeping records, CDs and cassette tapes in a streaming world

I’m not sure I’ve ever felt older in my life. I was a geezer, a dinosaur, a remnant from ancient times.

The stereo speaker, a sort of birthday gift to myself that I ordered online, arrived via delivery service and was roughly the size of a shoebox. When I unwrapped it from its packaging, I initially marveled at its minimalist design. It was sleek, made out of actual wood and fabric, with metal knobs. But there was one major problem.

I studied every side of the device as if it was some sort of puzzle box and rechecked the manual to make sure I hadn’t missed any details, but alas, no. My life had reached this strange intersection of a "Saturday Night Live" skit and “OK Computer.” How was I even going to play my Radiohead album about the negative impacts of technology?

The speaker wasn’t what I ordered because it only worked via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. There were no ports to connect any of my stereo components — my compact discs, cassette tapes and records were deemed worthless by this piece of modern equipment.

I was recently married and naturally looking to downsize a bit. That was the point of purchasing a small but powerful speaker. But this was much too far.

A bit of background… About 20 years ago, I bought myself a stereo that would have been the envy of any Oregon State student throwing a house party. I recently found myself explaining to my 20-something nephew that this system was “call the cops loud. Seriously, you crank this up, your neighbors will call the police.” He was skeptical. After all, the speakers were connected to the receiver with actual copper wire. Fascinating and primitive.