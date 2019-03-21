Spring break pretty much begins as soon as the kids get home from school tomorrow, and here's something you can set your clock by: They'll be bored an hour later.
If you don't have a vacation to Hawaii planned, it can be difficult to come up with spring break ideas to keep everyone occupied — and still leave a little bit of cash in your bank accounts by the time vacation is over.
We can help. Here are some suggestions we've culled from The E's numerous sources that might fill the bill — and which could make for some marvelous spring break memories. (Need more suggestions? The E's calendar begins the next page over.)
Look for whales
The Spring Whale Watch Week event returns to the coast March 23-31 to celebrate the more than 20,000 gray whales expected to migrate north past Oregon over the next few months.
Trained volunteers from the Whale Watching Spoken Here program will be stationed from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day at 24 sites along the coast, ready to help visitors spot the migrating mammals. A map of the volunteer-staffed sites is available on whalespoken.org.
The Whale Watching Center in Depoe Bay will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Visitors can take in interactive whale exhibits and take in the panoramic ocean views. Binoculars are provided. Rangers from Oregon State Parks will also be on hand to answer questions about the whales.
An online live stream of whale activity in Depoe Bay returns this spring too; watch it on the Oregon State Parks YouTube channel during the event.
Clean up the coast
The Oregon Coast Aquarium in Newport will host the annual SOLVE Spring Beach Cleanup on Saturday, March 23 at South Beach State Park from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Beach cleanup volunteers can expect hot drinks, snacks and raffle prizes rain or shine — as well as 10 percent off Aquarium admission for their stewardship. The Surfrider Foundation will also provide reusable straws to those who sign the “Rise Above Plastics Pledge.”
The South Beach site is one of nearly four dozen beach cleanup sites, from Fort Stevens State Park near Astoria to Harris Beach in Brookings, involved in Saturday's cleanup day. Contact SOLVE at 503-844-9571, ext. 332) or go the organization's website at solveoregon.org for more information.
Catch a flick
You and your children could catch a number of free movies next week, many of them sponsored by mid-valley public libraries — a parent's best ally for filling spring break hours. Here's just a partial list (for more, see the E calendar, which, as we might have remarked, begins on the next page).
• Tuesday, March 26 features a Spring Break Movie and Crafts event at noon at the Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. Decorate an umbrella and kite; then watch “Mary Poppins Returns,” with popcorn and hot cocoa. Art supplies provided. Families welcome.
• The Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave., is showing all three "Maze Runner" movies on successive days next week starting at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 26 with the first film. The following two films in the trilogy, which are called, um, the second and third "Maze Runner" movies, will be shown on Wednesday and Thursday at 2 p.m.
• The North Albany Community Church Children's Ministry, 1273 Thornton Lake Drive NW, is hosting a Kids Spring Break Movie Night, 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, with pizza, games and a showing of "The Peanuts Movie." Information: http://bit.ly/2HGzglw.
• The Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE, is hosting a teen movie night with Wes Anderson's remarkable animated flick, "Isle of Dogs," at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 27. Note that the movie is rated PG-13 and is most appropriate for older teens. Popcorn and lemonade will be provided.
• If your budget allows it, your local movie house is packed with family-friendly offerings, including "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World" "Wonder Park," "The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part" and "Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase," although parents will need to explain to their children who Nancy Drew is. The latest Marvel movie, "Captain Marvel," certainly is appropriate for most audiences, although the box office returns would suggest your family already has been it.
See a documentary
If you have a child who seems interested in science, math or engineering, they might be interested in "Apollo 11," the riveting new documentary that makes terrific use of newly discovered footage about the 1969 moonshot. It's playing at the Darkside Cinema in Corvallis, and if you bring your own popcorn bucket, they'll refill it for free. If you really wanted to feel like a responsible parent, you could pair this with "Hidden Figures," the entertaining feature film based on the experiences of African-American women in the early days of the space program.
If you have a child with a hankering for outdoor exploration, consider renting or streaming "Free Solo," the Oscar-winning flick about Alex Honnold's climb of El Capitan in Yosemite National Park ... actually, forget about it; we don't want to give kids any crazy ideas.
See some art
The annual Howland Community Open Exhibition at The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave. in Corvallis, is open for viewing next week, Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. This is the exhibit that features artwork from hundreds of mid-valley residents, including some younger artists. During next Thursday's Corvallis Arts Walk, the center will present the award winners for the exhibit, and the center stays open on that day until 8 p.m.
Make some art
Spring break week features a variety of arts-and-crafts projects. Here's one that caught our eye: On Saturday, March 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Willamette Valley National Refuge Complex (26208 Finley Refuge Road, south of Corvallis) is hosting a bilingual family arts and crafts day. Learn about the watershed, refuge and wildlife while doing arts projects. For information, contact Isabel Justiniano at 541-757-7237 ext. 217.
All about puppets
Like puppets? Next week is all about you. Consider these events:
• The Downtown Carnegie Library, 302 Ferry St. SW in Albany, is hosting a pair of marionette workshops for fourth-graders and up. The first session, "Introduction to Marionette Puppets with Sheri," is scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday, March 25. A followup session for people who attended the introduction is scheduled for Tuesday at 2 p.m. Register at the Teen Desk or call 541-791-0109.
• Tears of Joy Theatre will present "The Vain Little Mouse (La Ratoncita Presumida") at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 26 at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. It's a bilingual show about La Ratoncita, a mouse who learns the importance of being humble, and her search for the perfect suitor. Free. Information: 541-766-6794.
• "Red Yarn and Puppets" will perform at 2 p.m. next Thursday, March 28, at the Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St., Lebanon. Free; a library card is not required to attend. Information: 541-258-4926.
Ride the carousel
The Albany Historic Carousel & Museum, 503 First Ave. W., has a variety of activities planned for spring break, beginning with Family Fun Night at the Carousel, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 22. Five dollars per person buys unlimited rides on the carousel and gets you access to a variety of activities. Children under 3 are free. For information, call 541-497-2934.
Duct tape. Really.
Finally, if you dare: Monday, March 25 at 6 p.m. at the Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SW, features "Duct Tape Night," for tweens aged 9 to 13. What could go wrong? For information: http://library.cityofalbany.net/.
