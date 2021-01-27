Reader feedback to our Oregon arts series

Our series on Oregon’s greatest artworks and artists ran for four weeks starting on Christmas Eve, and as part of the articles we asked readers for feedback, specifically to tell us how we missed the mark.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, we received the best crop of reader responses for the story on Oregon’s greatest authors by James Day. Oregon has a strong literary tradition — maybe it’s the weather that inspires so many residents to write during the dreary winter months — so a story on authors has the most potential for disagreement.
On the other end of the spectrum, the Beaver State doesn’t have a plethora of movies to choose from, and of those, several are no-brainer choices, so there was relatively little feedback to our piece on Oregon’s greatest contributions to the silver screen.
Here’s a look at some highlights of the reader responses we received — and we’re also grateful for the many readers who thanked us for entertaining and educating them with this series.
Responses to top authors
• One respondent, a former logger in Alaska, was delighted that we included some logging speak from a Stewart Holbrook book. He also provided his own from his Alaska days: “I was about ten weeks into the choker setter job near Wrangell when the yarder operator accidentally released the brakes on both the haulback and mainline. He had tightened the lines to raise our chokers from the ground, I had just grabbed my choker bell, took one step, and crash! Over 600 pounds of butt riggin’ hit the ground where I had just been standing. I said to myself ‘there must be something else in the world for me to do’ and quit. Never went back.”
The reader also noted the logging poem “Whistlepunk Pete,” which led to discussions of logging songs and the work of logging singer Buzz Martin. Those are the email exchanges you dream about.
• Another reader promoted the work of historian Ralph Friedman. Good choice, but unfortunately our list already was a bit weighted toward those writing about Oregon history.
• One respondent was “appalled” that we had included Cheryl Strayed and left out Barry Lopez, until the person was advised that the section on Lopez was one column to left of the Strayed item. Still didn’t like our Strayed choice, though. The reader also voiced concerns that Corvallis native Jon Krakauer also did not make the main list (he was noted in the honorable mention).
We liked Krakauer, too. The problem was that he virtually never has written about Oregon. Our criteria were Oregon roots for the writer and Oregon-ness in the subject matter.
• Two readers were particularly concerned that we had not honored Brian Doyle, one noting that his inclusion in our honorable mention list “just didn’t cut it.” The other correspondent apparently did not notice Doyle in the HM list and criticized us by going all caps and saying Doyle should be NOT OVERLOOKED.
• One reader was glad that we had included the homesteading novel “the Jump-off Creek” and recommended other works by Molly Gloss. I was able to return the favor by recommending books by former Oregon State University Professor Bill Robbins.
• One reader recommended Philomath novelist and OSU writing instructor John Larison and his book “Whiskey When We’re Dry.” Rats. In our research we talked with folks in bookstores, DH and GT staffers, librarians and some people at OSU as well as pored through the internet for top 10 lists by folks such as Powell’s. Larison didn’t come up, although in fairness The Gazette-Times and Democrat-Herald had written about him a couple of times in these very pages. We promise to seek out the “Whiskey” book.
– James Day
Feedback on Oregon songs
Three songs were mentioned more than once by readers in response to the list of great tunes with an Oregon connection: “Lumberjack” by Johnny Cash, “Ain’t it Fresh (The Oregon Song)” by Alcyon Massive, and “Oregon (I Can't Go Home)” by Black Hawk County.
“Lumberjack” essentially lost a three-way contest for inclusion between Cash and fellow country legends Dolly Parton and Loretta Lynn. Leaving off “Lumberjack” was essentially a matter of personal taste. It is a spoken word track and not nearly as musically interesting as Lynn’s “Portland, Oregon.” There was no way a song based on a homesick young Parton being picked up by a friendly crowd in “Eugene Oregon” would fail to make the list, so there was just not room for the man in black.
“Ain’t it Fresh (the Oregon Song)” is a very catchy hip-hop tune by an artist with southern Oregon roots. The lyrics nod to the state’s love of the great outdoors, Dutch Brothers and organic farming, as well as another pastime which used to be illegal. It would sit beside Esperanza Spalding’s “City of Roses” and Mat Kearney’s “Coming Home (Oregon)” as wholehearted endorsements of all things Oregon.
But the one song I would definitely put on a revised list is “Oregon (I Can’t Go Home).” It is a country-rock song from the mid-1970s about a University of Oregon student who was imprisoned in Turkey on a drug possession charge. The song played a role in keeping this young woman’s unfortunate story in the public eye and she was eventually released by the Turkish authorities.
This is a compelling story and the song is suitably epic. It belongs on any list of great songs with an Oregon connection.
– Les Gehrett
Movies and other arts
Contributor Jennifer Moody received a few responses for her story on Oregon’s greatest movies, including negative feedback from one of her daughters, who continues to be mad that “Twilight” didn’t make the cut, despite numerous images of Oregon.
One resident insisted in a social media comment that an entire story should have been devoted to “Bend of the River,” which was briefly mentioned in the article. This movie had a star-studded cast including James Stewart, Rock Hudson and Julie Adams, and was filmed in Sandy, Mt. Hood and other locations.
“Ring of Fire,” filmed in Vernonia, was another suggestion for our list of great Oregon films.
As for our last story, a grab bag of great arts, artists and cultural events, we only had two responses suggesting different entries.
One reader suggested the 1993 Ancient Forest Celebration in Portland’s Waterfront Park as an alternative-alternative for our greatest arts festival. The event was a huge deal and drew a crowd of 60,000, with big-time artists such as Phish, Carole King, Heart and Crosby, Young and Loggins performing, as well as local bands.
Another reader blasted us, saying we “missed the boat” with our assessment of Brian Michael Bendis as Oregon’s greatest comic book creator. This reader instead suggested Carl Barks, who grew up in the Grants Pass area and returned there later in life. Barks is indeed a big name in the comic book world, as he created Donald Duck stories as well as characters such as Scrooge McDuck, Gyro Gearloose and more. It’s worth reading about Barks simply to note the amazing artists that he inspired, such as notable filmmakers.
– Kyle Odegard