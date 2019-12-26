So that was 2019.
I’ve lived better.
Anyway, it’s time for ye olde annual reflection, wherein I honey hyperbole in a chipper timbre for a calculated approximation of my writerly “voice" on a trek through the previous 365. I'm required by law to produce any and all lists in increments of 5s and 10s; otherwise, the world turns wicked, the universe faints and life ceases making sense.
Can I admit that I'm not a fan of year-end lists anymore? It's weird, I know, being a longtime entertainment writer. We kinda pioneered these things. Like politics, they used to be fun. Now everyone in every department does it on every subject, and it's all just noise in the same brainy circus, think-piece after essay after navel-gazer after list. The task has gone from lark to formula, surprise to expectation.
This year’s the double-whammy: the passing of a single year and the entrance of a new decade: the Twenties — and not the fun Twenties with the bathtub gin, Dorothy Parker’s devastating ripostes and Leonardo DiCaprio calling everyone “sport,” but 2020, when we’ll mark the first anniversary of Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” and the 48th anniversary of a certain November date upon which yours truly loosed his first yawp.
Usually, this means coaxing the cerebellum into compartmentalizing the human experience — comedy, tragedy, significant, trivial — into digestible bites for the nostalgia-beast. But I've grown more introspective with age, less interested in immediately unlocking the Big Picture. Now it feels weird threading disparate events into a communal narrative while the ink's still wet. Here’s all I’ll say on the decade, lest readers suspect me of independent thought: It rode a long wave of promise only to be deliberately derailed and dragged back to a slack-jawed ooze. The End.
Don’t get me wrong. I’m a sentimental guy. As a onetime editor at Rhino Entertainment, it was, in fact, central to my livelihood to know when Love’s “Forever Changes” or the Stooges’ “Fun House” reached certain milestones so we could shuttle multi-disc reissues to market. That at least felt carefully planned. Here, it's a more frenzied, panicked affair, enough to make one pluck at least seven entries off “The Top 20 Ways to Get Out of Year-End Retrospectives” and swallow them in bulk.
But, hey, this is The E. Punk rock, vegetable-free. I’m going to do what I want. So, here's me, messy, random, downright whatever:
Favorite Restaurant of 2019
Taqueria Alonzo, 250 Broadalbin St. SW, downtown Albany. The space. The atmosphere. Booths so low that sitting down feels like freefall from an airplane. Also: bottled Cokes. Glass caresses cola, makes it sweeter, livelier. Its shape regulates intake, so you better appreciate the experience. I always get the wet burrito stuffed with chicken or shrimp, announcing my order (pollo loco, camaron) with understated flair. It’s the circumference of a sleeping terrier, bathed in generous tributaries of cheese and sauce — perfect for your complementary chips, if they last that long. That salsa is meant to be ingested like coffee.
What’s most impressive is the staff’s mastery of the dining area: upon finishing your meal, you'll meet someone behind the main counter who may have been hired — or even born — four minutes earlier, and that person will pluck your check, mid-yawn and blindfolded, from a massive scattered pile. (Also in Lebanon and Corvallis; http://alonzotaqueria.com/menu.htm).
Favorite Movie Theater of 2019
Hey, it’s the Pix Theatre (321 SW Second Ave., Albany), waiting mere blocks from my own front door. No offense to the multiplexes, with their uniformed fleets and corridors to Dolby-throbbed glories, but the Pix seems more personal, a shrine to cinema reminiscent of my first apartment sans beer spatter and dimly lit chaos.
As a lifelong movie lover, I never thought such a venue could exist in this town — we’re traditionally a blockbuster folk — but I’m ecstatic that it does. This year I caught the Aretha Franklin documentary “Amazing Grace” within its walls, a movie that, even as recently as 10 years ago, I couldn't have seen in this zip code without buying my own copy. Peter Jackson’s “They Shall Not Grow Old” was a towering revelation of World War I ravages, its added colors and restored footage more brutally memorable than they would have been on my living room television.
The Pix’s revivals are cool, too, encouraging the shared experience of watching older fare like “Smokey and the Bandit” with a willing audience. You remember how funny it was the first time, erasing the disillusionment that’s accompanied decades of repeated viewings.
Oh, and we shouldn’t forget the fun staff, the after-movie mints, the comfortable furniture, and the fact that nobody cares if you spend 15 minutes emptying parmesan cheese into your popcorn. Where was this place when I was 20 and thumbing desperately through video bins for indie kicks? (http://www.albanypix.com/)
Favorite Movie of 2019
Yes, I did see “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” at the Pix. But, I must confess, I saw it everywhere: the Regal in Albany, the AMC 12 in Corvallis. I watched a version with 20 minutes of extra footage at the Ninth Street theater not even two months ago.
As a film, it has everything I love: evocations of an “Easy Riders, Raging Bulls”-era Hollywood, a crate-digging soundtrack (would you expect anything less from Quentin Tarantino), crackling rhythms, and, um, the Manson Family, I guess, a point of historic fascination for anyone like me born in post-1969 Southern California. “Hollywood” wisely keeps them at the periphery for most of the film, focusing instead on the misadventures of fading actor Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his stuntman/buddy, Cliff Booth (if Brad Pitt ain’t an Oscar contender for this, his funniest performance since “True Romance,” I’ll eat my Minnetonkas).
I wrote about “Hollywood” over the summer and had to stop myself from revisiting it in a second, even longer essay — that’s how great it is. Also, I was absolutely thrilled to hear a period-appropriate Rolling Stones track that wasn’t “Gimme Shelter” or “Sympathy for the Devil,” but the tone-perfect “Out of Time,” first issued on the U.K.-only pressing of 1966’s “Aftermath.” (https://www.sonypictures.com/movies/onceuponatimeinhollywood)
Favorite Book of 2019
I discovered Todd Snider when he and I were younger — me more so than he — and he released an album on MCA called “Songs for the Daily Planet.” Instantly brilliant from its withering opening salvo, “My Generation (Part 2),” it achieved maximum awesome with the ol’ hidden track tacked to its posterior, “Talking Seattle Grunge Rock Blues,” whose first lines made me an instant acolyte: “Hey, hey, my, my / Rock and roll will never die / Hang your hair down in your eye / You’ll make a million dollars,” a cynical distillation of the then-prevalent “authenticity” and “alternative” fetishes that seemed to grow more gimmicky with each passing shrug. Through him I developed an appreciation for singer-songwriters, and I felt I owed him still more of my hard-earned microwave-burrito cash.
In 2014, he published his memoir, “I Never Met a Story I Didn’t Like: Mostly True Tall Tales” (Da Capo Press). For whatever reason, I just got around to it this year. It rings with his voice: funny, self-deprecating, about as candid as one could reasonably expect, and a story involving parts of Jerry Jeff Walker’s body I hope to never behold in such proximity myself. Honorable mention: Ray Wylie Hubbard’s “A Life … Well, Lived,” for similar reasons, although with the rest of Jerry Jeff Walker, fully clothed. (https://toddsnider.net/)
Favorite Album of 2019
Speaking of singer-songwriters, from Kentucky came Ian Noe and “Between the Country” (National Treasury Recordings), semi-stark sketches of his home state and its denizens. The sepia arrangements are frigid as bone-rattled winter, expanse but a cruel, distant promise. Coal’s a ghost in these atmospheres, fading, dying. Small towns rot from heart to soul, decaying under indifferent skies. Only misplaced pride keeps their inhabitants upright. Desperate hope pumps their blood. Ian tells their stories against a John Prine tableau, a wiseacre passing through on a Guthrie-esque wind.
According to Amazon Music, “Letter to Madeline” was my favorite song, so what the heck: I listened to it again, and yup, I was right. Oh, that hopeful, hopeless chorus. Those gamboling, pleading guitars. That poor man, surrounded by death, one last plea to his sweetheart gone cold in his pocket. A confident, stunning debut. (https://www.iannoe.com/)
