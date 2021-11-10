OSU writing professor competed on 'Jeopardy!' — this is her story

“This is Jeopardy!” says iconic announcer Johnny Gilbert as the lead-in to every episode of one of the longest-running game shows of all time.
For long-time fans of "Jeopardy!," such as Oregon State University writing professor Elena Passarello (and this reporter), this line draws up a well of nostalgia and encourages us to put on their thinking caps.
Passarello fulfilled a goal of hers this week: appearing on an episode of the legendary game show which aired on Monday.
She described the experience as “delightful” but also said it was scarier than she expected.
“I mean I was absolutely terrified,” she said. “I felt so unprepared. I always thought I would do well, and then you get there, and it’s like overwhelming.”
Testing process
Passarello said she first started taking the practice tests for the show as a way of having fun during pandemic sheltering. Once she made it through a couple rounds of testing, she started to realize that she had a real shot at appearing on the show.
She got a call about a year ago saying she was “in the hopper” of contestants who could appear on the show. All told, it took roughly 18 months from when she started taking the tests to when she appeared on the show.
People are also reading…
Normally, this process would include a test shoot at a major city, where contestants get the feel for being on camera. Because of the pandemic, this part of the process was all done virtually.
COVID-19 would actually permeate her entire experience on the show, as she had to be tested numerous times and the entire production crew wore masks during filming.
There were also many other aspects to the show’s production that she hadn’t considered as a home viewer before. For instance, episodes are filmed weeks in advance of their air date and multiple games are filmed in one day.
That means contestants actually have to bring multiple changes of clothes because if they win and become the next game’s champion, the episode will air the following day and they need to be wearing a new outfit.
Passarello flew to Los Angeles for her taping six weeks ago, so she wasn’t even aware of who would be hosting her episode until she showed up on set.
Big-time hosts
Actress Mayim Bialik had just finished her run of hosting episodes, filling in for an extended stretch after the show’s controversy surrounding the replacement of Alex Trebek. The show had tapped a changing cast of temporary hosts for months while the search was conducted for a permanent replacement.
Bialik was pegged as the host of primetime specials like the annual Tournament of Champions and college tournament. Longtime producer of the show Mike Richards was selected as the everyday host until an old podcast recording resurfaced in which he made comments that were deemed offensive.
Now, the search is back on for a permanent replacement for Trebek, who died last year following a long struggle with cancer. Bialik was the everyday host for several weeks, but all this meant that Passarello didn’t know who would be hosting her episode.
She was floored when she found out it was "Jeopardy!" superstar Ken Jennings, who is back in as the everyday host through the end of the year. In fact, Passarello’s episode on Monday night was Jennings’ first return to the hosting podium.
Passarello described Jennings as “friendly, tall and fun to joke around.” The episode she competed on particularly showed off the comedic banter between the host and contestants, as the categories lined up well with the backgrounds of the players.
Dane Reighard, for instance, studied abroad in St. Petersburg, Russia, and a category for Famous Russians popped up in the first round, prompting laughter from the audience (really comprised of contestants waiting their turn to play) when one of the other contestants — Passarello, in fact — scooped him for the correct response in the first clue.
Another clue, about the Star Trek movie “The Wrath of Kahn,” led to a joke when Passarello rang in with the correct response. Jennings said she should have shouted the correct response, referencing the iconic moment in the movie where William Shatner’s Captain Kirk shouts the name of the villain.
Jennings was also calling back to an anecdote that came up during the interview process after the episode’s first commercial break, in which Passarello described how she was the first woman to win New Orleans’ annual Stella Screaming Contest in 2011 — a competition where participants replicate Marlon Brando’s iconic shout in “A Streetcar Named Desire.”
More than trivia
Like many contestants, Passarello said the hardest part of the competition isn't coming up with the questions. It's working the buzzer to chime in first.
“The real hard thing is the buzzer … it can be your friend or foe,” she said. “I was pressing that thing like it was going out of style. My thumb hurt after a while."
She described how the buzzer system works a bit differently than home viewers might assume. On the set, there is an off-camera light that goes off when the clue is finished being read and contestants can buzz in. Passarello said that she quickly realized if you buzz in too early, the button stops working for a few seconds, locking you out and giving your competitors an advantage.
That means that success on "Jeopardy!" isn’t just about knowing the correct responses, it’s about buzzing in at the right times and getting a feel for the rhythm of the game.
That’s part of what made Trebek’s tell-tale cadence such an integral part of the game for decades. His way of reading the clues established a pace that clued in contestants and viewers alike to the sweet spot of when to buzz in.
Trebek’s influence loomed large over this particular episode of the show, too, because it aired on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, the anniversary of Trebek’s death.
“It’s kind of special being on the show on the anniversary … it’s a real honor,” Passarello said.
While Passarello didn’t win, she came in a respectable second place and even got the Final Jeopardy! clue correct.
While she returns to her life as a professor of creative writing and as a co-host of the OPB radio program Live Wire, Passarello now has a cool story to tell about her time on a beloved game show.
Fun side note: One Live Wire program seven years ago included an interview with Jennings in which the hosts tried to stump him with trivia questions. Passarello had not yet joined the staff, but she cited this as yet another example of the full-circle nature of her appearance on "Jeopardy!"
"It was very weird to see myself on TV, but it turned out that I didn't look nearly as spastic as I felt when we taped the episode," she said.
She also described how fun it was to have old acquaintances and loved ones send her messages with photos of them watching the episode and cheering her on.
"But the best response came from my mother's boyfriend, who texted me 'We loved watching you, but your mother was a basket case the whole time,'" Passarello said.
Troy Shinn covers healthcare, natural resources and Linn County government. He can be reached at 541-812-6114 or troy.shinn@lee.net. He can be found on Twitter at @troydshinn.