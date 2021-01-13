Oregon's greatest arts roundup (visual arts, architecture, TV and more)

Gordon Gilkey – This Scio native is known for comprehensive printmaking and was a pioneering artist, said Yuji Hiratsuka, an OSU arts professor. “He’s the greatest,” Hiratsuka said. “He did a lot of experimental stuff.” Gilkey also was a well-known collector and curator who became the chairman of the Art Department and dean of the College of Liberal Arts at OSU. He also helped shape the policy that created the “Monument’s Men,” a military unit that recovered millions of precious cultural artifacts pilfered by the Nazis during World War II. At the war’s end, Gilkey himself recovered and repatriated stolen artwork.

The Air Jordan XI – These kicks were advanced at the time and now are widely recognized by many, including ESPN, as the best basketball shoe ever created. Think of these as a pair of Porsches for your feet. They’re sleek and fashionable but functional. You can hoop in them in an open run or show off that old man YMCA game. This entire Jordan line of sneakers and athletic wear has a massive Linn County connection. Tinker Hatfield, a star athlete at Central Linn High School, designed Air Jordans including the classic XI. “It’s a special shoe because it was at a time when Michael (Jordan) was making his comeback and no one was sure what to expect from him,” Hatfield told the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce in 2002. “We used new technology and different things and it’s probably my favorite simply because of what it meant at the time for his career.”