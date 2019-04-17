“Woodstock, Revisited: A Conversation with Publicist Rona Elliot and Official Woodstock Photographer Henry Diltz” will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, in the LaSells Stewart Center on the Oregon State University campus in Corvallis. The talk is free.
The event is part of the College of Liberal Arts’ series, “The 60s: The Decade that Changed America.” The series celebrates the cultural and artistic impact the 1960s have had on the past five decades of American life. The series was created by journalist and historian Bob Santelli, OSU’s director of popular music and performing arts.
Elliot, a music journalist and historian, has interviewed countless musicians, including The Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Tina Turner, Eric Clapton, Aretha Franklin and Ray Charles. As U.S. editor of the recent “Woodstock 40” book and multimedia boxed set, Elliot conducted dozens of interviews and organized stories, historical documents and essays about Woodstock. She worked at the festival early in her career.
Diltz, a folk musician and self-taught photographer, was the official photographer at Woodstock. He has photographed more than 200 album covers and his work has been featured in books, magazines and galleries worldwide.
The LaSells Stewart Center is located at 875 SW 26th St. Corvallis. For additional information about the series visit: https://liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/60s-decade-changed-america. The event is sponsored by the College of Liberal Arts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.