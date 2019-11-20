Wild Hog in the Woods

Wild Hog in the Woods will perform at noon Friday for the Benton Center Acoustic Showcase at the LBCC Benton Center in Corvallis. Admission is free.

Wild Hog in the Woods will perform as part of the Benton Center Acoustic Showcase from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, in the student lounge at the center, 757 NW Polk Ave., Corvallis.

This quartet of multi-instrumentalists has entertained audiences with its singular blend of swing, rag, Tin Pan Alley and old-time music for more than 20 years. The lineup consists of Hershel Olmsted, who plays five-string banjo, guitar and musical saw, in addition to being billed as a "teller of tall tales"; songwriter, vocalist and guitarist Sid Beam; dobro, guitar and upright bass player John Simonds; and John Donoghue, whose instruments include mandolin, guitar, tenor guitar, banjo-uke, washboard, bodhran kick-drum, harmonica and kazoo.

Admission is free. For more information, contact the LBCC Benton Center at 541-917-4789.

