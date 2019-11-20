Wild Hog in the Woods will perform as part of the Benton Center Acoustic Showcase from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, in the student lounge at the center, 757 NW Polk Ave., Corvallis.
This quartet of multi-instrumentalists has entertained audiences with its singular blend of swing, rag, Tin Pan Alley and old-time music for more than 20 years. The lineup consists of Hershel Olmsted, who plays five-string banjo, guitar and musical saw, in addition to being billed as a "teller of tall tales"; songwriter, vocalist and guitarist Sid Beam; dobro, guitar and upright bass player John Simonds; and John Donoghue, whose instruments include mandolin, guitar, tenor guitar, banjo-uke, washboard, bodhran kick-drum, harmonica and kazoo.
Admission is free. For more information, contact the LBCC Benton Center at 541-917-4789.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.