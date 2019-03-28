When you call your experimental music festival "What is Noise?", you need to be ready to answer this question:
What is noise?
Fortunately, Chris Durnin, who's helping to organize the two-day festival, has an answer: It is, essentially, unclassifiable music (or sound) that can be made with electronic or acoustic or handmade or even found objects. It could be grating and metallic. Or it could be soothing soundscapes. It could fall into genres such as noise, drone, free jazz or avant-garde, or it could spurn all genres altogether. "You can make noise with anything," he said.
If you're getting that idea that "noise" can be inclusive, you're getting warm — and you're also getting close to the unifying idea of this year's festival, the third: This year, Durnin said, organizers have attempted to be more inclusive than ever, and have embraced other media, such as visual art, experimental video, puppetry and performance art. "Noise can be used in a very inclusive way," he said.
In fact, this year's event is too big for one venue, so the festival has expanded from its home base, the Majestic Theatre, to add a second day of performances and installations at the nearby Whiteside Theatre. The idea, Durnin said, was initially suggested by Jimbo Ivy, the manager of the Majestic, who's been looking for opportunities to team up with the Whiteside.
But it has given the organizers of "What Is Noise?" some additional space with which to play.
So the free festival features short sets from a variety of sound performers at various locations throughout the two buildings (the event is Friday at the Majestic and moves to the Whiteside on Saturday).
But the organizers are planning to use the main theater area in both buildings for a variety of art performances that have a strong visual component. For example, the Friday night session at the Majestic will feature an excerpt from the upcoming drama "The Last Days of Judas Iscariot," featuring a soundscape created specifically for the festival.
At the Whiteside on Saturday, the stage and screen will be used for mostly for video installations until the final moments of the festival, when participants will be invited to the stage for the finale: A performance where anyone can play anything they'd like just to see what it sounds like.
It is an appropriate closing note for the festival, Durnin said: "You play whatever you want to play and I'll play whatever I want to play and we'll say 'go' and we'll see how it goes."
