After decades working with the Turtle Island Quartet, David Balakrishnan has no problem identifying the traits that have kept the ensemble moving forward for more than 30 years.
Here's one: "Stubbornness," he joked in a recent interview with The E.
Well, wait: He's not entirely joking.
Turtle Island, joined by jazz pianist Cyrus Chestnut, performs Saturday night at Oregon State University. It's the latest performance in the "SAC Presents" series presented by OSU's School of Arts and Communication. (See the related story for details about the performance.)
Now, about that stubbornness: Turtle Island — back in its early days, in the mid-1980s, it was called the Turtle Island String Quartet — came into being largely because Balakrishnan, then a music student in the Bay Area, had a hard time finding string players to perform the jazz-based music he was writing for string quartets. So, as he worked on a master's thesis, he ended up overdubbing all the parts himself in a recording session.
Over the next few years, though, he started finding players who were able to commit to his musical vision, including violinist Darol Anger, at the time drawing attention because of his work with The David Grisman Quartet. The group's first album, recorded in 1987, contained string quartet arrangements of jazz landmarks like Oliver Nelson's "Stolen Moments" and Miles Davis' "Milestones." The album also included Balakrishnan's four-movement work "Balapadam” — the piece he had overdubbed a few years earlier.
The foundation was set: players with strong classical chops and improvisational skills performing jazz arrangements.
That basic vision endures: In fact, the quartet's latest album, "Bird's Eye View," features another Davis cover, "Miles Ahead," along with new compositions from Balakrishnan.
But much has changed over the years with Turtle Island: The lineup has changed dramatically over the decades (even Balakrishnan, the last member from the original lineup, left the quartet for a few years before rejoining). In fact, personnel changes in Turtle Island are so common that Balakrishnan, stealing a bit from the movie "This is Spinal Tap," jokes about the "exploding viola chair." (The group used to include Corvallis-raised Alex Hargreaves, but he departed a few years ago: "Great player," Bakakrishnan said. "Sweet kid. He left earlier than I would have preferred.")
Beside Balakrishnan on violin, the group now includes Benjamin von Gutzeit on viola, Malcolm Parson on cello and Gabriel Terracciano on violin.
Over the years, Balakrishnan has learned how to ease up a bit; he's no longer the graduate student who decides he needs to record all the parts himself: "Being in a string quartet demands collaboration," he said.
Part of that collaboration has involved reaching out to forge partnerships with other performers, including the pianist Chestnut.
Balakrishnan said Chestnut shares the quartet's reluctance to respect musical boundaries. The pianist's latest album, "Kaleidoscope," contains classical numbers — but it also includes a cover of the Deep Purple song "Smoke on the Water." Chestnut also has recorded an album of Elvis Presley songs.
"He's a guy who doesn't put boundaries around the music he plays," Balakrishnan said of Chestnut, "and that's an easy thing to say, but he really means it."
In concert at OSU, Turtle Island and Chestnut will perform a program they call "Carry Me Home," inspired by gospel music. Balakrishnan, typically, was interested in further explorations of that idea: "I wanted to look at what gospel music means in other cultures."
And so the selections on the program go beyond what people might usually think of as gospel music: Among the pieces that might be performed during the show are works by John Coltrane and Bach, and the show can include detours into Appalachia ("Will the Circle Be Unbroken" and the Bill Monroe bluegrass staple "The Old Crossroads.") and Africa. It also includes nods toward the Top 40, with an arrangement of Bill Withers' "Lean on Me."
Despite the variety, Balakrishnan said the music on the program has a common quality: It is music that can help listeners "return to the center of who you are. ... We live in a time when this is really important. People are yearning for this feeling, and music can give you that."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.