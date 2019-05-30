The eighth annual Symphony on the Land, sponsored by the Greenbelt Land Trust and the Corvallis-OSU Symphony, is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Sunday, June 2, at Bald Hill Farm.
The event allows attendees the chance to hear three ensembles perform in an open-air setting. The groups featured this year include the Terra Nova Trio, the Windswept Woodwind Sextet and the Grupo Masato Band. At the end of the event, all three ensembles will perform together.
Tickets are $15 for Greenbelt members, $20 for others. They're available at https://greenbeltlandtrust.org/event/SymphonyontheLand.
