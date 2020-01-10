Good news for fans of epic Nordic music: Sver is coming westward with its considerably energetic repertoire. The internationally beloved quintet will stop in Corvallis for a 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, concert at the Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave.
The band's music is firmly rooted in Norwegian and Swedish folk music, but it also draws inspiration from a broad range of global musical traditions, including American bluegrass and jazz to rock, pop and even dancehall. Their fourth album, "Reverie" (2018), marked their 10th anniversary as a band and was hailed by The Living Tradition for its "understated brilliance."
Advance tickets are $20 general, $25 reserved; all tickets are $25 on the day of the show. For more information, visit https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=109539.
