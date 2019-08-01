This is what Taylor Dayne's heart told her from the earliest days she can remember:
"I just released my memoirs," she said in a recent telephone call with The E. (The book, obviously enough, is titled "Tell It to My Heart," after her biggest hit.) In the book, Dayne recalls "a little girl who really held onto this notion of what she heard the radio. ... I just naturally wanted to be like that."
And so she did, riding her big voice and sheer determination to the big time, racking up seven Top 10 hits in the United States, selling some 75 million records worldwide and finding additional success as an actress and an author. On Friday, she performs at 8:30 p.m. at the Benton County Fair. You'll probably be able to hear her from blocks away. She wouldn't want it any other way.
When "Tell It to My Heart" became an international hit in late 1987 (it was a Top 10 hit in a dozen countries), it was easy to think of Dayne as an overnight success. But at the time, she had already been singing professionally for a decade or so. Born Leslie Wunderman in New York City, she started singing in rock bands after graduating from high school. In college, she sang solo and recorded a pair of dance singles in the mid-1980s under the name Les Lee.
After connecting with producer Ric Wake in New York City, she changed her stage name to Taylor Dayne. As she looked for songs that would be at home in the New York club scene, she came across an overlooked demo for a song called "Tell It to My Heart." She liked it. She thought she would do a good job with it.
She was right.
"Tell It to My Heart" sold some 900,000 copies as a single and cemented a deal with Arista Records, the label run by record industry legend Clive Davis; label mates included artists like Whitney Houston, Toni Braxton and Lisa Stansfield. The single, as Dayne said, earned "the full attention of the world," but it also meant that she had to rush an album out to capitalize on the sudden success. She and Wake "lived in the studio," she recalled, and completed the album in the fall of 1987 in just eight weeks.
Despite the haste, the album, released in January 1988, yielded three more Top 10 hits, "Prove Your Love," "Don't Rush Me" and "I'll Always Love You," which also made noise on the adult contemporary chart.
That success increased the pressure for a followup — "the sophomore syndrome," as Dayne called it. But, in many ways, her second album, 1989's "Can't Fight Fate," holds up better than her debut and contained another three Top 10 hits, "With Every Beat of My Heart," "I'll Be Your Shelter" and "Love Will Lead You Back," her only No. 1 hit. "Soul Dancing" (1993) didn't fare as well on the charts; the biggest hit, a cover of Barry White's "Can't Get Enough of Your Love," was her last single to crack the U.S. Top 40. She's sporadically returned to the studio, releasing albums in 1998 and 2008; they included tracks such as "Beautiful," which went to No. 1 on Billboard's Dance Chart.
Her acting credits include stints on Broadway in Elton John and Tim Rice's "Aida" and in such films as Warren Beatty's 1994 remake of "Love Affair." She's also stayed busy with touring; this last year has been particularly hectic, she said, with a book tour added to her engagements. This year also saw the release of a new song, "Live Without," featuring the Los Angeles-based musician Avedon.
But for her show at the fair, Dayne said she and her band might stick to the older hits. After all, she's still celebrating the 30th anniversary of "Tell It to My Heart."
"It's a story," she said of the way she approaches a live show. "It's a play. It has a beginning, a middle and an end. Most of these songs are the soundtrack."
